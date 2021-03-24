QB Joe Flacco signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move.

Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.

The 36-year-old Flacco returns home. He grew up close to Philadelphia and went to high school in Audubon, Camden County. Flacco played two seasons at the University of Delaware and was selected No. 18 overall by the Ravens in 2008.

Flacco is 98-77 as a starter in the regular season, 10-5 in the playoffs. He has completed 61.7% of his passes for 40,931 yards, 224 touchdowns and 144 interceptions with an 84.1 passer rating.

Hurts, a second-round pick last year, started the final four games for the Eagles, who were 4-11-1. He’s expected to be the starter following the trade of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis unless the Eagles select a quarterback in the first round. They have the sixth overall pick.

