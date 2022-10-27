Public school playoffs start this weekend

The high school football public school playoffs begin this weekend.

They will end the first weekend in December with state champions being crowned in each of the five enrollment groups for the first time in New Jersey history.

The high school football season playoffs began in 1974 but until this year the public school brackets ended at the sectional or state semifinal level.

Eleven teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties will play first-round games this weekend. The Non-Public playoff fields will be announced next weekend.

What follows is a preview of local football playoff games (seeds in parentheses):