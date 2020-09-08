CAPE MAY – While the nation closely watches the race for president, in Cape May, the November election will also determine who will be mayor, and the future of the fire headquarters downtown.
City Councilman Zach Mullock has filed petitions to challenge Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear in the non-partisan race, held on the same ballot as the Nov. 3 general election, the same time New Jersey voters will have their say between Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden, along with multiple other races and a ballot question on legalizing marijuana.
Mullock said he decided to enter the race out of concern for the future of the town. Lear said he wants a second term because much work remains to be done.
“For me, it’s been an exciting four years. A lot’s been going on,” Lear said.
One of the central issues before Cape May voters is a plan for a multimillion-dollar public safety building proposed for the site of the current firehouse on Franklin Street close to City Hall. The plan, which Lear supports and Mullock opposes, would combine the fire company and the police department in a new, much larger building, to also encompass the neighboring firehouse museum. The police department currently shares a building with City Hall, which once served as the Cape May City High School.
Firefighters, and officials on both sides of the issue, agree the existing firehouse is in bad shape, plagued by leaks and other problems.
Over the past year, City Council has wrestled with the proposal for a new public safety building, which Mullock has described as both too big and too expensive. City Council introduced a $15 million bond ordinance to fund its construction, but that needed at least four of the five votes on council to pass, and Mullock joined Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan to say no this spring.
It was one of a number of three-two votes on council this year, with Mullock and Sheehan in dissent. Mullock points to it as an indication of a lack of leadership.
A citizen group gathered enough signatures on a petition to bring a referendum on the bond ordinance to the voters. A yes vote would approve the bond, and act as a referendum on the plans for a new building. But a second citizen group has gotten another question on the ballot, which would fund only the reconstruction of the firehouse, setting the stage for an unusual campaign running up to the election. That includes an estimated cost of $5 million.
In an extraordinary move, city attorney Frank Corrado drafted an explanation for the ballot, telling voters they can only support one of the measures. City Council adopted the interpretive statement on Sept. 1, in another three-two vote. Mullock argued that it amounts to creating a third option for voters.
“The petitioners only put together two options. One was to build a fire station, one was to build a public safety building,” Mullock said. “I think it would be inappropriate to add a third option as a council.”
As Lear describes it, the measures are mutually exclusive, because the buildings would occupy the same site. Voters can say no to both, but can only vote yes for one. In a lengthy discussion Tuesday, Corrado argued that the voters need to have an option of doing nothing.
Mullock said he was not involved in the effort to get the second question on the ballot, but he supports it. He said he decided to run because of what he describes as a lack of long-term planning in town, including on financing.
“I know it’s a cliché, but the direction we’re heading in now is not the right direction,” he said, decrying what he sees as a lack of leadership and poor decisions. The focus on the public safety building and plans to transform the old Franklin Street School into a branch of the Cape May County Library has meant neglect of other necessary projects, Mullock said.
Mullock is already a member of the city’s governing body, which in Cape May means he technically has close to equal authority to the mayor. While in some municipalities, the mayor serves as the chief executive, in Cape May that falls to the appointed city manager.
The mayor instead leads the City Council meetings, acting much the same way as the City Council president in Ocean City and other towns. He also holds some ceremonial powers, and signs contracts on behalf of the city, once approved by City Council.
“I hate to use the word ‘figurehead,’ but that’s really what you are,” said Lear. Under Cape May’s form of government, the city manager acts under the direction of council, with no direct contact between elected officials and city employees. “I couldn’t go to the public works superintendent and ask him to do something.”
But while the mayor has limited official powers, the mayor does have additional influence, with many looking to the person holding the position to speak on behalf of the city and to set the direction.
“You are the face of the community,” Lear said.
If Mullock wins, he will step down from his current seat, and council will appoint a new member to serve until the next election. If Lear wins, Mullock will remain on council.
Lear said he would be able to work with Mullock despite the challenge.
“Sure, it’s been many three-two votes on council. We’ve had our differences. When it’s over, we continue to work together,” he said.
Lear, 62, retired in 2015 as a Cape May Police lieutenant. Mullock, 35, works in two family businesses, Cape May National Golf Club and The Chalfonte Hotel.
“We need leadership to take on the discord in town, take on these projects and bring the citizens together,” said Mullock.
With a short run between the Aug. 31 deadline to appear on the ballot and the Nov. 3 election, this year’s campaign will be markedly different, both candidates agree. Some groups that typically host candidate nights will not this year, and few will want to see candidates knocking on doors or shaking hands on the corner during a pandemic, one more change in a year that has seen drastic impacts on businesses and daily life.
“It’s been a horrible year. We’ve managed to bounce back and do pretty well overall,” Lear said.
Councilwoman Patricia Hendricks, a consistent Lear ally on the governing body, is also up for reelection. She faces two challengers, Mark DiSanto and Chris Bezaire.
Hendricks was not immediately available for comment. DiSanto could not be contacted for an interview. Bezaire declined to comment for this story, saying he would be ready for an interview next week.
