Stockton University recently received a $1,000 check from The Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City to provide a scholarship to a communications major at the university.
The check, presented March 1 during an annual scholarship event at the Galloway Township campus, was made possible by donations from members of the Public Relations Council. The Council is comprised of more than 100 public relations, marketing and communications professionals.
For more information, visit acprcouncil.org.