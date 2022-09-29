 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen

76ers Media Day Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, a native of Cameroon, was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia.

 Chris Szagola

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joel Embiid is an American citizen.

A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife and young son — played a pivotal role in his decision.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

Embiid, who played college basketball for one season at Kansas, also has citizenship in France. He said it is way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball.

