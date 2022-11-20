Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
atlantic county ABSECON
707 Fifteenth St Pugh Brian W Pugh Holly D; 05/09/22. $75,000
3 Lisbon Ave Arcentales Jeniffer Jma Development LLC; 05/12/22. $308,000
1 Mechanic St #210 Ciliento Ryan Lopez Raymundo; 05/13/22. $181,000
ATLANTIC CITY
300 Atlantic Ave Metatlantic Realty Assoc Lp 300 Atlantic LLC; 05/06/22. $17,000,000
100 So Berkley Sq #7j Plessner Kenneth L Finkleman Ian B; 05/09/22. $245,000
126 No Connecticut Ave 24b Wilborn Jeffery W 5k Capital LLC; 05/09/22. $110,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 710 Choi Suzie Pimentel David; 05/09/22. $78,000
610 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd Mammadov Samir Dorilas Jean F; 05/09/22. $215,000
624 No Elberon Ave Aps Real Estate LLC Haque Hm A; 05/09/22. $164,300
1710 Hummock Ave Egg Harbor Homes LLC Atlantic City; 05/11/22. $2,000
1818 Lincoln Ave Draper Lisa,-Exrx Ptl Realty Three LLC; 05/12/22.. $106,500
2022 Mckinley Ave Ebury Re LLC Israel Investment Prop LLC; 05/12/22. $15,000
22 North Raleigh Ave Ecac Properties LLC 22 N Raleigh LLC; 05/12/22. $1,250,000
37 South Iowa Ave Apt 4b Biarritz 4b LLC Hatcher Purvis J,-3rd; 05/12/22. $135,000
655 Absecon Blvd Unit 816 Barcia Margarita Total Corporate Resources LLC; 05/12/22. $22,500
107 Maxwell Ave 107 Maxwell LLC Ho Kim Hung; 05/13/22. $84,000
1221 Monroe Ave Stanford Bacon Kelly Narine Suruj; 05/13/22. $128,000
1428 N Ohio Ave #A Irby George Rex Jaimee; 05/13/22. $7,500
29 N Boston Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 05/13/22. $125,000
3 Stanley Ct Davalos Gonzalez Brenda Malangone Jerry; 05/13/22. $130,000
3101 Boardwalk #1509-2 Merritt Valerie J&D Condos LLC; 05/13/22. $200,000
325 Atlantic Ave C Peralta Home Improv LLC Ara Enterprises LLC; 05/16/22. $295,000
BRIGANTINE
714 Sterling Place Porto Nichelle Buchbinder Jay M; 05/12/22. $626,500
835 W Shore Dr Savini Susan Delgado Ricardo A; 05/12/22. $550,000
11 Surfside Rd Piccolo Elizabeth Chanda Manas; 05/13/22. $515,000
12 Horizon Ln Innella Amy Christine Farkas Roger L; 05/13/22. $565,000
235 35th Street South Smyrl Daniel J Friedman Paul; 05/13/22. $999,999
250 34th St So Guerrieri Michael Dettrey Eric C; 05/13/22. $590,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Lynagh Melanie J Delguidice Kenneth; 05/13/22. $250,000
8 Alberta Drive 8 Alberta LLC Palmer Charles M; 05/13/22. $427,500
301-A O’Neill Kathleen Hill Abella Benjamin S; 05/17/22. $1,375,000
175 10th Street South Leon Janet M,-Exr Lacy David Silas; 05/18/22. $550,000
211 12th Street South Kauffeld Gerry Halo Homebuyers LLC; 05/18/22. $310,000
BUENA
370 E Wheat Rd Geri Louis Schulz Krischan; 05/10/22. $217,548
802 Central Ave Pearson James L,-3rd Zuckerman Shlomo; 05/10/22. $225,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
630 Railroad Blvd Waters Thomas A Stone Myrnissa A; 05/13/22. $210,000
107 Route 54 Buena Realty LLC Misha Foods LLC; 05/17/22. $730,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
111 New York Ave Raymond Persia LLC Vaca Best LLC; 05/03/22. $400,000
702 Hamburg Ave Lane William J Tharp Rickie; 05/05/22. $235,000
1608 London Ave Troutner Joanne Siligrini Anthony; 05/10/22. $300,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
12 Poplar Ave Obrien Daniel Cifelli Michael; 05/09/22. $314,017
313 Spray Ave Bautista Armando Salas Hollinshead Michael; 05/09/22. $275,000
6 Weeping Willow Circle Myers Renee M Goellner Joseph,-Jr; 05/09/22. $350,000
9 Millard Ave Conover Jeffrey S,-Jr Kirvay Robert Michael; 05/09/22. $299,900
143 Steelmanville Rd Northeast Series A Reno LLC Henriquez Soriano Jorge E; 05/11/22. $320,000
147 Dunlin Lane Soneja Vivek Cerasoli Norman,/Exr; 05/11/22. $210,000
19 Abbey Ct Jma Development LLC Tarves Joseph; 05/11/22. $250,000
209 Harbor Drive Iannace Melanie Goodwin Gregory; 05/11/22. $178,000
214 Mallard Ln Goldstein David Sparks Kirk; 05/11/22. $255,000
339 Sunflower Drive Gonzalez Minerva,-Admrx Roberts Brian C; 05/11/22. $325,000
415 Glenn Ave Vyas Dhara Abro Fawad Y; 05/11/22. $249,000
105 Carmel Dr Colacurcio Anthony J King Jack,-Jr; 05/12/22. $400,000
14 Central Ave Tomasini Kathy L Ivanov Ivaylo; 05/12/22. $170,000
1411 Old Zion Rd Sun Kara C Milnes Kenneth A; 05/12/22. $350,000
145 Bevis Mill Road Ford James J Ryan John F; 05/12/22. $105,000
26 Imperial Dr Hoang Kiem V Vu Tung; 05/12/22. $365,000
6417 Mill Rd Portnoy Kenneth Garlic Tiffani N; 05/12/22. $410,000
107 Bishops Court Vetter Nickole Plumley Sharon L; 05/13/22. $550,000
1230 Old Zion Rd Garofalo Vicky Wilk Piotr; 05/13/22. $100,000
126 Heather Croft Bakersville Investment Group LLC Tandon Vikas; 05/13/22. $153,000
ESTELL MANOR
228 First Ave Halvorson Richard T,-3rd Arno Rocco J,-Sr; 05/25/22. $290,000
FOLSOM
3107 N Pinewood Dr Berrios Oscar Ivan Alicea Pagan Jose M; 05/17/22. $265,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
711 East Ocean Ave Leddy Paul M Rivera Vincent; 05/08/22. $319,900
525 S Pomona Rd Jma Development LLC Hof I Reo 5 LLC; 05/10/22. $160,000
159 S Wrangleboro Rd Wright James Esntls Homes LLC; 05/11/22. $306,000
84 Trotters Lane Berris Ana Teresa Sacchetti Properties LLC; 05/11/22. $157,500
318 Meadows Dr Thakkar Harshad Castor Jean; 05/12/22. $375,000
506 S 4th Ave Snyder Jon Njpa Homes LLC; 05/12/22. $310,000
7 Arapaho Place Obrien Raymond,/Admrx Alexander Mark; 05/12/22. $122,000
735 Cooper Ferry Court Dagene Jean C Petersen Charles; 05/12/22. $241,000
120 Concord Ter Beltran Shanice Graham Jeffrey R; 05/13/22. $257,000
158 W Pitney Road Wolcott Janet Zografos John; 05/13/22. $180,000
159 Club Place Ruiz Renan E Coughlin Jill; 05/13/22. $125,000
3 Keswick St Seelig Max E Miklovis Adam S; 05/13/22. $415,777
4 S Harvard Ter Boehner Kevin Roggina Eric; 05/13/22. $275,000
654 Lakefront Cir Gaskill Ashley E Garrity Brianna Elizabeth; 05/13/22. $174,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
8 Galleria Dr Elfar Nedal Duong Quoc C; 05/05/22. $320,000
1573 John Adams Ct Cherubini Perry A Fabrizio Concetta M; 05/06/22. $139,900
4754 Andorea Dr Wasteney Philip Vazquez Nancy; 05/09/22. $170,500
5127 Mays Landing Sp Road Rimling Daniel Saltwater Homes LLC; 05/09/22. $207,000
54 Meadow Circle White Devon,-Jr Polat Ismail Y; 05/09/22. $295,000
204 Route 50 Pine Mic Realty LLC Dellas Joyce M; 05/10/22. $200,000
5732 Main St Dellas Joyce M Pine Mic Realty LLC; 05/10/22. $200,000
5915 Sixth St Pine Mic Realty LLC Dellas Joyce M; 05/10/22. $200,000
6027 Main St Dellas Joyce M Pine Mic Realty LLC; 05/10/22. $300,000
6117 Hoover Drive Noreo LLC Antonucci Cade; 05/10/22. $145,000
5064 Radnor Court Lang Henry Chan Sinclair Jose; 05/12/22. $130,000
6311 Lance Ave Luang Rath Julia Genova Giavanna; 05/12/22. $260,000
916 Adams Ave Karrer Kelly L Meyers Sarah; 05/12/22. $255,000
HAMMONTON
625 9th St Berenato Ronald,-Atty Vaccarella Anthony; 05/17/22. $260,000
625 9th Street Berenato Dora,/Atty Norcross Ralph B; 05/17/22. $140,000
104 Middle Rd Bluewater Investment Tr 2017 1 Homelink Development LLC; 05/18/22. $87,500
310 Us Rte 206 Milanes Carlos Doran Stephen Coalter,/Atty; 05/19/22. $250,000
130 West Lane Angello Kathleen Sunwest State LLC; 05/23/22. $280,000
15 Jerry Lane Lombardo Joseph P Demarco Rosemarie; 05/23/22. $320,000
320 Lakeview Ave Doerr Jeffrey Grochowski Ashley C; 05/23/22. $350,500
44 Leah Ct Noll James Cooker James J; 05/23/22. $314,900
546 4th Street Joe Wood Prop 959 LLC Gibase Domenic A,-Sr05/23/22. $160,000
771 Woodlawn Ave Arsenault Heather A Poulton Patrick J; 05/23/22. $275,000
839 Giordano Lane Cooker James J Timothy Tonczyczyn LLC; 05/23/22. $295,000
862 S 1st Rd Fedga David Loder William John; 05/23/22. $75,000
894 No 3rd Street Santiago Yolanda Eckardt Harry John,-5th; 05/23/22. $300,000
LINWOOD
550 Central Ave Unit J-8 Brown Family Rev Tr Storr Ernest V; 05/04/22. $235,000
5 Arrowhead Drive Horwitz Robin Kuehnle Edward C,-2nd; 05/05/22. $370,000
LONGPORT
111 S 16th Ave Unit 504 Dickson Claire Thomas David A; 05/12/2c2. $675,000
137 North 33rd Ave Arrow John Edelstein Barry; 05/20/22. $999,999
MARGATE
207 N Harding Ave Rosenberg Joey R Kaytes David E; 05/09/22. $305,000
217 North Thurlow Ave Boles Charlotte Nagele Suchoff Brian Keith; 05/09/22. $557,500
8 W Drive Winters Steven G Baglivo Steven; 05/09/22.$1,790,000
104 S Monroe Ave Rajagopalan Venkataraman Cutler Karen M; 05/10/22. $990,000
9619 Pacific Ave Babaian Arthur V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC ; 05/10/22.$750,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2816 Cypress Lane Donahue Kimberly Petruzzelli Cherene M; 05/09/22. $295,000
NORTHFIELD
706 Cresson Ave Olsen Kaylee Carroll Rivera Vincent; 05/08/22. $267,000
517 Pine St Hoag Lawrence W Rasik Corp; 05/10/22. $225,000
104 Putting Green Ave Zubia Vicenta M Peterson Dustin; 05/11/22. $250,000
1245 Fuae Ave Mccarthy Christine M Pierce Marlene Mary,-Exrx05/12/22. $280,000
PLEASANTVILLE
30 Cedarcrest Ave Bhksar LLC Torres Vida; 05/05/22. $185,000
4 East Mulberry Ave Smith Mark L,/Shff Bank Of America Na; 05/08/22. $1,000
527 Brad Street Borden Leroy Josiah,-Ind&Exr Wehrhan Joann; 05/09/22. $80,000
225 W Leeds Ave Lowe Cyril Delpeche Ashley; 05/10/22. $115,000
SOMERS POINT
333 Shore Road Spatola Paul Herm Christopher S; 05/06/22. $325,000
10 Braddock Dr Handson Barbara Lin Annie; 05/09/22. $285,000
325 Bay Ave Moore Nancy B Slane Joseph; 05/09/22. $450,000
680 W Maryland Ave Kps Investments LLC Ickowics Mendy; 05/10/22. $310,000
VENTNOR
112 N Avolyn Ave Belardo Pasquale L Ullah Mohammed B; 05/09/22. $350,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 109 Kessler Carole Nazaj Andi; 05/09/22. $152,500
5505 Calvert Ave Gill Beverly Rogovich John; 05/09/22. $285,000
209 N Dudley Ave Ferrin Robert A Wyshyvanuk Nicholas; 05/10/22. $390,000
312 N Suffolk Ave Tavella Gary Berman Bradley; 05/10/22. $505,000
709 N Dorset Ave Unit C10 Reganato Darren J Chancey Louis A; 05/10/22. $90,000
23 1/2 So Little Rock Ave Amd Little Rock LLC Pecks Beach Prop LLC; 05/11/22. $425,000
6403 Monmouth Ave Bgw Holdings LLC Grumbacher Alexander; 05/11/22. $405,000
102 S Richards Ave Probe Timothy L Wildman Jason; 05/12/22. $1,525,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 105 Hussain Asif Kikla Denise M; 05/12/22. $205,000
502 Ventnor Ave Rufe Elizabeth Nachman Jeffrey; 05/12/22. $1,200,000
754 North Surrey Ave #2011 Khan Moeen U Kaleem Mamoona; 05/12/22. $90,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2743 Dune Dr 2nd Fl North Grammes Jon A S & B In ; 2/25/22. $375,000
171-24th St Fitpatrick Noreen M Keating 171 24th LLC; 2/28/22. $1,800,000
2089 Fourth Ave Sanabria Ramona Dotzel Michael P; 2/28/22. $1,299,000
1269 First Ave Davis Christopher Gorman Shawn; 2/28/22. $3,795,000
150 77th St Stefanski Edward A Georgelis Anthony M; 2/28/22. $4,100,000
242 36th St Connor Nancy M Adm Gunselman Jeffrey; 2/28/22. $2,150,000
CAPE MAY
7 Ocean Street Victorian Hotels Inc 7 Ocean LLC; 2/24/22. $5,500,000
10 Ocean Street Ocean Street Partners LLC 7 Ocean LLC 2/24/22. $500,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
21 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Saduk Anthony J; 2/24/22. $110,000
1 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Kohanski Anthony; 2/28/22. $99,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
513 East Jacksonville Avenue Christensen Michelle L 513 Jacksonville LLC; 2/24/22. $165,000
408 Provincetown Drive Rochford Edward James Jr Trus Costan Ilie; 2/24/22. $499,900
122 Tennessee Ave Wells Fargo Bank National Association Trus Musmul LLC; 2/25/22. $137,000
24 W New York Ave Henofer Frank E Sr Remy Diane; 2/25/22. $189,000
803 Clubhouse Dr Sbarra Anthony F Est Conlan Kelly Ann; 2/28/22. $125,335
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1011 Rt 9 S Apt A Budd Michael A Dudley Brian; 2/24/22. $145,000
10 Brooks Ave Arico Anthony Miner Shaw ; 2/25/22. $449,000
111 East Wildwood Avenue Bradeis Thomas L Miller Deborah J; 2/25/22. $390,000
580 Goshen Road Hamer Burgess Rudolph Farrow Gary L; 2/25/22. $100,000
18 Solar Way Schenck William Sanabria Ramona; 2/28/22. $382,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
404 Surf Ave Costino John Girard Shoreline LLC; 2/24/22. $1,700,000
400 E 22nd Ave Unit B Bush Albert Fox Eamonn M; 2/24/22. $645,000
2405 Atlantic Ave Whalen William J Moore Timothy J; 2/25/22. $525,000
402 E 24th Ave Hartner David Karpchuk Jennifer W; 2/28/22. $690,000
OCEAN CITY
947-949 Asbury Ave Asbury Property LLC Jonuzi Dritan; 2/24/22. $850,000
2814 Wesley Ave Bolger Ann M Exr&C 2814 Wesley Holding LLC; 2/24/22. $1,500,000
840 Brightion Place Edwards Robert D Est Peebles Mary Ann; 2/24/22. $121,556
935 Ocean Ave #528 Burton Elizabeth H Maggiore Joseph; 2/24/22. $460,000
504 33rd Street Rodenhaver Thomas P Rodenhaver John W Jr; 2/24/22. $450,000
1033 Asbury Ave #B Young Jeffrey Kleckner Reuel F; 2/25/22. $655,000
1215 Asbury Avenue Dang Tho H Ross Raymond Joseph; 2/25/22. $765,000
110 Easterly Dr Frederick John P Steer Anita L; 2/25/22. $549,000
1932 Wesley Ave Burke Helen Starling Est Martin-Prince LL ; 2/25/22. $3,200,000
935 Ocean Ave Unit 308 Saracino Joseph T Trus Persel John T; 2/25/22. $775,000
1136 Central Ave 2nd Fl Valentino Carmine D Jr Country Oaks LLC 2/28/22. $999,999
936 Haven Ave Unit B V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Odri Frank G J ; 2/28/22. $849,000
5329 Bay Ave New Jersey State Tidelands Resource Council Trethewey Edmund C III; 2/28/22.
5a Ocean Ave Rihl David B Est Mcgarvey Kevin; 2/28/22. $625,000
STONE HARBOR
172 85th St Dubyk John Cowden Brian J; 2/24/22. $765,000
10708 Second Ave Stevenson Deborah J Karabin Andrew John; 2/28/22. $816,000
251 110th St Miolene Paul Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 2/28/22. $910,000
249 110th St Miolene Paul Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 2/28/22. $990,000
329 93rd St Kinckner Glenn Rabinowitz Lori S; 2/28/22. $2,499,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
2 Kathy Jo Way Zindel Christopher M Masters Eric J; 2/24/22. $360,000
16 Greenbriar Road De Annuntis Bernard Barnes Michael; 2/24/22. $375,000
2a Wyndom Way Stiefel Justin Freda Carmine; 2/24/22. $195,000
316 Roosevelt Blvd Mc Intyre Enterprises Inc 316 Roosevelt Real Estate LLC; 2/24/22. $2,000,000
43 Redwood Ave Habitat For Humanity Of Cape May County Inc Hayes Shawna; 2/25/22. $150,000
10 White Pine Ln Eachus Karen M Warner Derek B; 2/25/22. $530,000
8 Susan Avenue Shustock Christopher P Dalrymple Kathryn; 2/25/22. $469,000
WILDWOOD
514 W Oak Ave Wildwood City Fletcher John Est; 2/24/22. $2,900
514 W Oak Ave Fletcher John A Jr Exr&C Krajewski John; 2/24/22. $540,000
3006 Lake Ave Mccarrin Joseph T Sadusky Frank J Jr; 2/24/22. $565,000
5202 Lake Rd Newton Henry R Jr Guard Colabella Angela; 2/24/22. $455,000
424 West Roberts Avenue Lopez Jose G Deleon-Lopez Tania; 2/24/22. $205,000
132 E Schellenger Avenue Unit #3 Amuth Aravindan Mendenhall Cynthia; 2/25/22. $190,000
421 W Leaming Ave Unit 404 Milewski John R Davis Michael T Jr; 2/25/22. $455,900
309 East Hildreth Avenue Sea Kist On The Beach LLC Polis Donald J Jr; 2/25/22. $265,000
411 W Taylor Ave Woerner William J Sr Khaled Quazi M; 2/28/22. $485,000
210 West Burk Avenue Harramis William Fanning Michael; 2/28/22. $298,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Ocean Ave Pzmag LLC Woloski Gary S; 2/28/22. $169,900
427 East Miami Avenue Volker Matthew Barrett James F; 2/28/22. $215,000
WOODBINE
318 Jefferson Ave Smith Karen O’brien Cheryl; 2/25/22. $214,900