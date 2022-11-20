 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

atlantic county ABSECON

707 Fifteenth St Pugh Brian W Pugh Holly D; 05/09/22. $75,000

3 Lisbon Ave Arcentales Jeniffer Jma Development LLC; 05/12/22. $308,000

1 Mechanic St #210 Ciliento Ryan Lopez Raymundo; 05/13/22. $181,000

ATLANTIC CITY

300 Atlantic Ave Metatlantic Realty Assoc Lp 300 Atlantic LLC; 05/06/22. $17,000,000

100 So Berkley Sq #7j Plessner Kenneth L Finkleman Ian B; 05/09/22. $245,000

126 No Connecticut Ave 24b Wilborn Jeffery W 5k Capital LLC; 05/09/22. $110,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 710 Choi Suzie Pimentel David; 05/09/22. $78,000

610 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd Mammadov Samir Dorilas Jean F; 05/09/22. $215,000

624 No Elberon Ave Aps Real Estate LLC Haque Hm A; 05/09/22. $164,300

1710 Hummock Ave Egg Harbor Homes LLC Atlantic City; 05/11/22. $2,000

1818 Lincoln Ave Draper Lisa,-Exrx Ptl Realty Three LLC; 05/12/22.. $106,500

2022 Mckinley Ave Ebury Re LLC Israel Investment Prop LLC; 05/12/22. $15,000

22 North Raleigh Ave Ecac Properties LLC 22 N Raleigh LLC; 05/12/22. $1,250,000

37 South Iowa Ave Apt 4b Biarritz 4b LLC Hatcher Purvis J,-3rd; 05/12/22. $135,000

655 Absecon Blvd Unit 816 Barcia Margarita Total Corporate Resources LLC; 05/12/22. $22,500

107 Maxwell Ave 107 Maxwell LLC Ho Kim Hung; 05/13/22. $84,000

1221 Monroe Ave Stanford Bacon Kelly Narine Suruj; 05/13/22. $128,000

1428 N Ohio Ave #A Irby George Rex Jaimee; 05/13/22. $7,500

29 N Boston Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 05/13/22. $125,000

3 Stanley Ct Davalos Gonzalez Brenda Malangone Jerry; 05/13/22. $130,000

3101 Boardwalk #1509-2 Merritt Valerie J&D Condos LLC; 05/13/22. $200,000

325 Atlantic Ave C Peralta Home Improv LLC Ara Enterprises LLC; 05/16/22. $295,000

BRIGANTINE

714 Sterling Place Porto Nichelle Buchbinder Jay M; 05/12/22. $626,500

835 W Shore Dr Savini Susan Delgado Ricardo A; 05/12/22. $550,000

11 Surfside Rd Piccolo Elizabeth Chanda Manas; 05/13/22. $515,000

12 Horizon Ln Innella Amy Christine Farkas Roger L; 05/13/22. $565,000

235 35th Street South Smyrl Daniel J Friedman Paul; 05/13/22. $999,999

250 34th St So Guerrieri Michael Dettrey Eric C; 05/13/22. $590,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Lynagh Melanie J Delguidice Kenneth; 05/13/22. $250,000

8 Alberta Drive 8 Alberta LLC Palmer Charles M; 05/13/22. $427,500

301-A O’Neill Kathleen Hill Abella Benjamin S; 05/17/22. $1,375,000

175 10th Street South Leon Janet M,-Exr Lacy David Silas; 05/18/22. $550,000

211 12th Street South Kauffeld Gerry Halo Homebuyers LLC; 05/18/22. $310,000

BUENA

370 E Wheat Rd Geri Louis Schulz Krischan; 05/10/22. $217,548

802 Central Ave Pearson James L,-3rd Zuckerman Shlomo; 05/10/22. $225,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

630 Railroad Blvd Waters Thomas A Stone Myrnissa A; 05/13/22. $210,000

107 Route 54 Buena Realty LLC Misha Foods LLC; 05/17/22. $730,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

111 New York Ave Raymond Persia LLC Vaca Best LLC; 05/03/22. $400,000

702 Hamburg Ave Lane William J Tharp Rickie; 05/05/22. $235,000

1608 London Ave Troutner Joanne Siligrini Anthony; 05/10/22. $300,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

12 Poplar Ave Obrien Daniel Cifelli Michael; 05/09/22. $314,017

313 Spray Ave Bautista Armando Salas Hollinshead Michael; 05/09/22. $275,000

6 Weeping Willow Circle Myers Renee M Goellner Joseph,-Jr; 05/09/22. $350,000

9 Millard Ave Conover Jeffrey S,-Jr Kirvay Robert Michael; 05/09/22. $299,900

143 Steelmanville Rd Northeast Series A Reno LLC Henriquez Soriano Jorge E; 05/11/22. $320,000

147 Dunlin Lane Soneja Vivek Cerasoli Norman,/Exr; 05/11/22. $210,000

19 Abbey Ct Jma Development LLC Tarves Joseph; 05/11/22. $250,000

209 Harbor Drive Iannace Melanie Goodwin Gregory; 05/11/22. $178,000

214 Mallard Ln Goldstein David Sparks Kirk; 05/11/22. $255,000

339 Sunflower Drive Gonzalez Minerva,-Admrx Roberts Brian C; 05/11/22. $325,000

415 Glenn Ave Vyas Dhara Abro Fawad Y; 05/11/22. $249,000

105 Carmel Dr Colacurcio Anthony J King Jack,-Jr; 05/12/22. $400,000

14 Central Ave Tomasini Kathy L Ivanov Ivaylo; 05/12/22. $170,000

1411 Old Zion Rd Sun Kara C Milnes Kenneth A; 05/12/22. $350,000

145 Bevis Mill Road Ford James J Ryan John F; 05/12/22. $105,000

26 Imperial Dr Hoang Kiem V Vu Tung; 05/12/22. $365,000

6417 Mill Rd Portnoy Kenneth Garlic Tiffani N; 05/12/22. $410,000

107 Bishops Court Vetter Nickole Plumley Sharon L; 05/13/22. $550,000

1230 Old Zion Rd Garofalo Vicky Wilk Piotr; 05/13/22. $100,000

126 Heather Croft Bakersville Investment Group LLC Tandon Vikas; 05/13/22. $153,000

ESTELL MANOR

228 First Ave Halvorson Richard T,-3rd Arno Rocco J,-Sr; 05/25/22. $290,000

FOLSOM

3107 N Pinewood Dr Berrios Oscar Ivan Alicea Pagan Jose M; 05/17/22. $265,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

711 East Ocean Ave Leddy Paul M Rivera Vincent; 05/08/22. $319,900

525 S Pomona Rd Jma Development LLC Hof I Reo 5 LLC; 05/10/22. $160,000

159 S Wrangleboro Rd Wright James Esntls Homes LLC; 05/11/22. $306,000

84 Trotters Lane Berris Ana Teresa Sacchetti Properties LLC; 05/11/22. $157,500

318 Meadows Dr Thakkar Harshad Castor Jean; 05/12/22. $375,000

506 S 4th Ave Snyder Jon Njpa Homes LLC; 05/12/22. $310,000

7 Arapaho Place Obrien Raymond,/Admrx Alexander Mark; 05/12/22. $122,000

735 Cooper Ferry Court Dagene Jean C Petersen Charles; 05/12/22. $241,000

120 Concord Ter Beltran Shanice Graham Jeffrey R; 05/13/22. $257,000

158 W Pitney Road Wolcott Janet Zografos John; 05/13/22. $180,000

159 Club Place Ruiz Renan E Coughlin Jill; 05/13/22. $125,000

3 Keswick St Seelig Max E Miklovis Adam S; 05/13/22. $415,777

4 S Harvard Ter Boehner Kevin Roggina Eric; 05/13/22. $275,000

654 Lakefront Cir Gaskill Ashley E Garrity Brianna Elizabeth; 05/13/22. $174,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

8 Galleria Dr Elfar Nedal Duong Quoc C; 05/05/22. $320,000

1573 John Adams Ct Cherubini Perry A Fabrizio Concetta M; 05/06/22. $139,900

4754 Andorea Dr Wasteney Philip Vazquez Nancy; 05/09/22. $170,500

5127 Mays Landing Sp Road Rimling Daniel Saltwater Homes LLC; 05/09/22. $207,000

54 Meadow Circle White Devon,-Jr Polat Ismail Y; 05/09/22. $295,000

204 Route 50 Pine Mic Realty LLC Dellas Joyce M; 05/10/22. $200,000

5732 Main St Dellas Joyce M Pine Mic Realty LLC; 05/10/22. $200,000

5915 Sixth St Pine Mic Realty LLC Dellas Joyce M; 05/10/22. $200,000

6027 Main St Dellas Joyce M Pine Mic Realty LLC; 05/10/22. $300,000

6117 Hoover Drive Noreo LLC Antonucci Cade; 05/10/22. $145,000

5064 Radnor Court Lang Henry Chan Sinclair Jose; 05/12/22. $130,000

6311 Lance Ave Luang Rath Julia Genova Giavanna; 05/12/22. $260,000

916 Adams Ave Karrer Kelly L Meyers Sarah; 05/12/22. $255,000

HAMMONTON

625 9th St Berenato Ronald,-Atty Vaccarella Anthony; 05/17/22. $260,000

625 9th Street Berenato Dora,/Atty Norcross Ralph B; 05/17/22. $140,000

104 Middle Rd Bluewater Investment Tr 2017 1 Homelink Development LLC; 05/18/22. $87,500

310 Us Rte 206 Milanes Carlos Doran Stephen Coalter,/Atty; 05/19/22. $250,000

130 West Lane Angello Kathleen Sunwest State LLC; 05/23/22. $280,000

15 Jerry Lane Lombardo Joseph P Demarco Rosemarie; 05/23/22. $320,000

320 Lakeview Ave Doerr Jeffrey Grochowski Ashley C; 05/23/22. $350,500

44 Leah Ct Noll James Cooker James J; 05/23/22. $314,900

546 4th Street Joe Wood Prop 959 LLC Gibase Domenic A,-Sr05/23/22. $160,000

771 Woodlawn Ave Arsenault Heather A Poulton Patrick J; 05/23/22. $275,000

839 Giordano Lane Cooker James J Timothy Tonczyczyn LLC; 05/23/22. $295,000

862 S 1st Rd Fedga David Loder William John; 05/23/22. $75,000

894 No 3rd Street Santiago Yolanda Eckardt Harry John,-5th; 05/23/22. $300,000

LINWOOD

550 Central Ave Unit J-8 Brown Family Rev Tr Storr Ernest V; 05/04/22. $235,000

5 Arrowhead Drive Horwitz Robin Kuehnle Edward C,-2nd; 05/05/22. $370,000

LONGPORT

111 S 16th Ave Unit 504 Dickson Claire Thomas David A; 05/12/2c2. $675,000

137 North 33rd Ave Arrow John Edelstein Barry; 05/20/22. $999,999

MARGATE

207 N Harding Ave Rosenberg Joey R Kaytes David E; 05/09/22. $305,000

217 North Thurlow Ave Boles Charlotte Nagele Suchoff Brian Keith; 05/09/22. $557,500

8 W Drive Winters Steven G Baglivo Steven; 05/09/22.$1,790,000

104 S Monroe Ave Rajagopalan Venkataraman Cutler Karen M; 05/10/22. $990,000

9619 Pacific Ave Babaian Arthur V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC ; 05/10/22.$750,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2816 Cypress Lane Donahue Kimberly Petruzzelli Cherene M; 05/09/22. $295,000

NORTHFIELD

706 Cresson Ave Olsen Kaylee Carroll Rivera Vincent; 05/08/22. $267,000

517 Pine St Hoag Lawrence W Rasik Corp; 05/10/22. $225,000

104 Putting Green Ave Zubia Vicenta M Peterson Dustin; 05/11/22. $250,000

1245 Fuae Ave Mccarthy Christine M Pierce Marlene Mary,-Exrx05/12/22. $280,000

PLEASANTVILLE

30 Cedarcrest Ave Bhksar LLC Torres Vida; 05/05/22. $185,000

4 East Mulberry Ave Smith Mark L,/Shff Bank Of America Na; 05/08/22. $1,000

527 Brad Street Borden Leroy Josiah,-Ind&Exr Wehrhan Joann; 05/09/22. $80,000

225 W Leeds Ave Lowe Cyril Delpeche Ashley; 05/10/22. $115,000

SOMERS POINT

333 Shore Road Spatola Paul Herm Christopher S; 05/06/22. $325,000

10 Braddock Dr Handson Barbara Lin Annie; 05/09/22. $285,000

325 Bay Ave Moore Nancy B Slane Joseph; 05/09/22. $450,000

680 W Maryland Ave Kps Investments LLC Ickowics Mendy; 05/10/22. $310,000

VENTNOR

112 N Avolyn Ave Belardo Pasquale L Ullah Mohammed B; 05/09/22. $350,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 109 Kessler Carole Nazaj Andi; 05/09/22. $152,500

5505 Calvert Ave Gill Beverly Rogovich John; 05/09/22. $285,000

209 N Dudley Ave Ferrin Robert A Wyshyvanuk Nicholas; 05/10/22. $390,000

312 N Suffolk Ave Tavella Gary Berman Bradley; 05/10/22. $505,000

709 N Dorset Ave Unit C10 Reganato Darren J Chancey Louis A; 05/10/22. $90,000

23 1/2 So Little Rock Ave Amd Little Rock LLC Pecks Beach Prop LLC; 05/11/22. $425,000

6403 Monmouth Ave Bgw Holdings LLC Grumbacher Alexander; 05/11/22. $405,000

102 S Richards Ave Probe Timothy L Wildman Jason; 05/12/22. $1,525,000

5300 Boardwalk Unit 105 Hussain Asif Kikla Denise M; 05/12/22. $205,000

502 Ventnor Ave Rufe Elizabeth Nachman Jeffrey; 05/12/22. $1,200,000

754 North Surrey Ave #2011 Khan Moeen U Kaleem Mamoona; 05/12/22. $90,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2743 Dune Dr 2nd Fl North Grammes Jon A S & B In ; 2/25/22. $375,000

171-24th St Fitpatrick Noreen M Keating 171 24th LLC; 2/28/22. $1,800,000

2089 Fourth Ave Sanabria Ramona Dotzel Michael P; 2/28/22. $1,299,000

1269 First Ave Davis Christopher Gorman Shawn; 2/28/22. $3,795,000

150 77th St Stefanski Edward A Georgelis Anthony M; 2/28/22. $4,100,000

242 36th St Connor Nancy M Adm Gunselman Jeffrey; 2/28/22. $2,150,000

CAPE MAY

7 Ocean Street Victorian Hotels Inc 7 Ocean LLC; 2/24/22. $5,500,000

10 Ocean Street Ocean Street Partners LLC 7 Ocean LLC 2/24/22. $500,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

21 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Saduk Anthony J; 2/24/22. $110,000

1 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Kohanski Anthony; 2/28/22. $99,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

513 East Jacksonville Avenue Christensen Michelle L 513 Jacksonville LLC; 2/24/22. $165,000

408 Provincetown Drive Rochford Edward James Jr Trus Costan Ilie; 2/24/22. $499,900

122 Tennessee Ave Wells Fargo Bank National Association Trus Musmul LLC; 2/25/22. $137,000

24 W New York Ave Henofer Frank E Sr Remy Diane; 2/25/22. $189,000

803 Clubhouse Dr Sbarra Anthony F Est Conlan Kelly Ann; 2/28/22. $125,335

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1011 Rt 9 S Apt A Budd Michael A Dudley Brian; 2/24/22. $145,000

10 Brooks Ave Arico Anthony Miner Shaw ; 2/25/22. $449,000

111 East Wildwood Avenue Bradeis Thomas L Miller Deborah J; 2/25/22. $390,000

580 Goshen Road Hamer Burgess Rudolph Farrow Gary L; 2/25/22. $100,000

18 Solar Way Schenck William Sanabria Ramona; 2/28/22. $382,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

404 Surf Ave Costino John Girard Shoreline LLC; 2/24/22. $1,700,000

400 E 22nd Ave Unit B Bush Albert Fox Eamonn M; 2/24/22. $645,000

2405 Atlantic Ave Whalen William J Moore Timothy J; 2/25/22. $525,000

402 E 24th Ave Hartner David Karpchuk Jennifer W; 2/28/22. $690,000

OCEAN CITY

947-949 Asbury Ave Asbury Property LLC Jonuzi Dritan; 2/24/22. $850,000

2814 Wesley Ave Bolger Ann M Exr&C 2814 Wesley Holding LLC; 2/24/22. $1,500,000

840 Brightion Place Edwards Robert D Est Peebles Mary Ann; 2/24/22. $121,556

935 Ocean Ave #528 Burton Elizabeth H Maggiore Joseph; 2/24/22. $460,000

504 33rd Street Rodenhaver Thomas P Rodenhaver John W Jr; 2/24/22. $450,000

1033 Asbury Ave #B Young Jeffrey Kleckner Reuel F; 2/25/22. $655,000

1215 Asbury Avenue Dang Tho H Ross Raymond Joseph; 2/25/22. $765,000

110 Easterly Dr Frederick John P Steer Anita L; 2/25/22. $549,000

1932 Wesley Ave Burke Helen Starling Est Martin-Prince LL ; 2/25/22. $3,200,000

935 Ocean Ave Unit 308 Saracino Joseph T Trus Persel John T; 2/25/22. $775,000

1136 Central Ave 2nd Fl Valentino Carmine D Jr Country Oaks LLC 2/28/22. $999,999

936 Haven Ave Unit B V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Odri Frank G J ; 2/28/22. $849,000

5329 Bay Ave New Jersey State Tidelands Resource Council Trethewey Edmund C III; 2/28/22.

5a Ocean Ave Rihl David B Est Mcgarvey Kevin; 2/28/22. $625,000

STONE HARBOR

172 85th St Dubyk John Cowden Brian J; 2/24/22. $765,000

10708 Second Ave Stevenson Deborah J Karabin Andrew John; 2/28/22. $816,000

251 110th St Miolene Paul Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 2/28/22. $910,000

249 110th St Miolene Paul Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 2/28/22. $990,000

329 93rd St Kinckner Glenn Rabinowitz Lori S; 2/28/22. $2,499,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

2 Kathy Jo Way Zindel Christopher M Masters Eric J; 2/24/22. $360,000

16 Greenbriar Road De Annuntis Bernard Barnes Michael; 2/24/22. $375,000

2a Wyndom Way Stiefel Justin Freda Carmine; 2/24/22. $195,000

316 Roosevelt Blvd Mc Intyre Enterprises Inc 316 Roosevelt Real Estate LLC; 2/24/22. $2,000,000

43 Redwood Ave Habitat For Humanity Of Cape May County Inc Hayes Shawna; 2/25/22. $150,000

10 White Pine Ln Eachus Karen M Warner Derek B; 2/25/22. $530,000

8 Susan Avenue Shustock Christopher P Dalrymple Kathryn; 2/25/22. $469,000

WILDWOOD

514 W Oak Ave Wildwood City Fletcher John Est; 2/24/22. $2,900

514 W Oak Ave Fletcher John A Jr Exr&C Krajewski John; 2/24/22. $540,000

3006 Lake Ave Mccarrin Joseph T Sadusky Frank J Jr; 2/24/22. $565,000

5202 Lake Rd Newton Henry R Jr Guard Colabella Angela; 2/24/22. $455,000

424 West Roberts Avenue Lopez Jose G Deleon-Lopez Tania; 2/24/22. $205,000

132 E Schellenger Avenue Unit #3 Amuth Aravindan Mendenhall Cynthia; 2/25/22. $190,000

421 W Leaming Ave Unit 404 Milewski John R Davis Michael T Jr; 2/25/22. $455,900

309 East Hildreth Avenue Sea Kist On The Beach LLC Polis Donald J Jr; 2/25/22. $265,000

411 W Taylor Ave Woerner William J Sr Khaled Quazi M; 2/28/22. $485,000

210 West Burk Avenue Harramis William Fanning Michael; 2/28/22. $298,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Ocean Ave Pzmag LLC Woloski Gary S; 2/28/22. $169,900

427 East Miami Avenue Volker Matthew Barrett James F; 2/28/22. $215,000

WOODBINE

318 Jefferson Ave Smith Karen O’brien Cheryl; 2/25/22. $214,900

