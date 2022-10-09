 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

ABSECON

8g Oyster Bay Road Unit G Pandya Tushar G Hazlett Adam M; 04/04/22.$135,000

145 East Wyoming Ave Auguste Junia Andre Davis Ananda M; 04/05/22.$212,000

1007 A Bleinheim Ave Falivene Gerald G Velasquez Edwin; 04/06/22. $410,000

ATLANTIC CITY

100 South Berkley Square, Unit 10g Carr Thomas Daniels Alan; 04/01/22. $399,000

116 S. Bellevue Ave Yap Elsa Hage Boutros Alexander; 04/01/22.$30,000

2 So Montgomery Ave Unit C2 Rapoport Yosef Savage Karen J; 04/01/22.$190,070

3924 West End Ave Sakhai Ned Jpc Group Real Estate LLC; 04/01/22.$400,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 707 Banks Wanda Dolcine Allwaters Nadege; 04/05/22.$110,000

3101 Boardwalk, Unit 3005-2 Chien Tom Terry Joseph; 04/05/22.$385,000

3920 Atlantic Ave Chung Shi Yang Kenny Stephen J; 04/05/22.$749,000

101 South Plaza Pl, Unit 1213 Levin Marilyn Agliata Antonio; 04/06/22. $285,000

1113 Adriatic Ave Maintenance & Realty LLC Burroughs Kennedy Lucille,-Ind&Exr; 04/06/22.$27,000

3101 Boardwalk #1505-1 Knorr Judith Rowland Lawrence W; 04/06/22. $249,000

BRIGANTINE

105 North 11th Street Unit B 105 11th Street LLC West James; 04/04/22. $340,000

324 35th Street So Juliani Angelo Joseph,-3rd Geller Robert; 04/05/22. $1,450,000

11th Street Hensel Kelly Ann Daly Joseph J; 04/06/22. $499,000

406 Seahorse Road Leonardo Ernest Butterweck Jill Suzanne; 04/06/22. $422,000

418 Sea Horse Rd Levitan Lauren,-Tr Carey Thomas C,-5th; 04/06/22. $470,000

6 44th Cove Rickwell Theresa A Longo Stephen; 04/06/22. $470,000

BUENA BOROUGH

114 N. Harding Highway Square 1 Remodeling Inc Ahasan Realty LLC; 04/11/22. $120,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

405 Woodlawn Ave Melendez Hector Cooper Malika S; 04/01/22. $239,000

724 Route 54 Rodriguez Edwin Df Capital LLC; 04/01/22. $175,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

419 Liverpool Ave Naveja Katherine N Goddard Nicole; 04/06/22. $200,000

7237 Fernwood Ave Moore Stephen T Ewell Caitlin; 04/07/22. $225,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

102 Regency Road Mui Victoria Tran Nicholas; 04/01/22. $350,000

110 Hospitality Dr Goldstein Robert 110 Hospitality LLC; 04/01/22. $1,399,000

221 Coolidge Ave Robles Edgardo Oldis Kayla A; 04/01/22. $191,000

26 Cambridge Townhouse Drive Watson Ana Matarrese Michele Theresa; 04/01/22. $139,900

9 Winterberry Road 9 Winterberry LLC Matos Enersido A; 04/01/22. $260,900

112 White Oak Drive Super Michael William Mclaughlin John; 04/04/22. $285,000

104 Burnside Dr Katz Richard J Brown Jerome G; 04/05/22. $395,000

135 St Andrews Dr Pepper Eric Williams Lester; 04/05/22. $473,500

3084 Tremont Ave Portnoy Randy Zala Sandipkumar; 04/05/22. $299,900

4 Heather Croft Tracey Christine M Maloney Julie; 04/05/22. $95,000

ESTELL MANOR

904 Lazy River River Campground Hansen Tammie Baglio Sandra; 04/12/22. $40,000

222 Rte 50 Hcr Hunting Club Guy Furey LLC; 04/20/22. $80,000

FOLSOM

122 Lenape Terrace Green Florence R Anderson Paul; 04/01/22. $235,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

117 Leeds Point Road Hbass Properties LLC Goddard Bradley G; 04/01/22. $120,000

117 South Leeds Point Rd Just Four Wheels Inc Hbass Properties; 04/01/22. LLC $77,000

135 Rumson Ave Page Wayne Mcdonald Lynda; 04/01/22. $135,000

14 Theresa Court Mukeshkumar Patel Pooja Stepanova Elena; 04/01/22. $110,000

189 Rumson Drive Khan Muhammad Irfan Labrosciano Anthony C; 04/01/22. $117,000

516 Constitution Drive Glickstein Leslie N Huckaby Natia N; 04/01/22. $300,000

717 Eight Ave Tartaro Christine Rachel Alexus Nichole; 04/01/22. $240,000

22 Apache Court Quinn Stephen Alexander Mark; 04/04/22. $109,900

646 Chancery Lane Rademacher Margaret,/Atty Dattalo Michael; 04/04/22. $239,900

Brook Lane Hoyer Johanna E Fahy James R; 04/04/22. $15,000

183-195 South New York Rd Pivnick Realty Group Inc Oceanville Station LLC; 04/05/22. $1,500,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

3119 Jasmine Court Wunder Carl Sudit Gene; 04/04/22. $81,900

39 Vender Ln Hutton Lonnie L Meadows Timothy C,-Sr; 04/04/22. $310,000

6056 Harding Highway 6056 Harding LLC Fnrp Holdings Eight LLC; 04/04/22. $4,115,000

7 White Hawk Way Sollena Giuseppina Jankowski Meredith Perry; 04/04/22. $656,600

1143 Route 50 Morganti Joseph A Grieco Betty Ann; 04/05/22. $300,000

2015 & 2026 Sky Daughter Trail Morgan Lawrence,-Jr,-Ind&Exr Kahn Hilary W; 04/05/22. $50,000

2511 Route 50 Us Bank Na Macneil Tonya; 04/05/22. $111,250

HAMMONTON

35 Magnolia Court Destasio Lauren Barrett Cynthia K; 04/01/22. $525,000

407 N Packard St Tratta Robert J Jju Properties; 04/04/22. $171,000

209 Wood St Marano Marco Privitera Jason; 04/07/22. $300,000

236 S Grand St Front Door Real Estate LLC Conrow Jonathan D; 04/07/22. $315,000

LINWOOD

11 Catalina Dr Alton Ralph S,-3rd Petkevis Jessica; 04/06/22. $249,000

303 Haines Ave Aristizabal David Faragher Gina; 04/08/22. $324,900

401 W Jefferson Ave Jones Ian Scattergood Hudson B; 04/08/22. $369,900

LONGPORT

101 S. Evergreen Ave Epstein Philip Arthur,-Exr&Tr&Atty Tzaferos George; 04/06/22. $2,080,000

MARGATE

4 N Gladstone Ave Toub Steven E 4 N Gladstone LLC; 04/04/22. $575,000

21 N Gilmar Circle Duffy Diana M Attanasio Angela; 04/05/22. $595,000

9309 Winchester Ave, Unit 200 Haught Jerrold A Edwards Teri Elizabeth; 04/05/22. $427,500

13 N Haverford Ave Liss Alan Ehrlich Stephen; 04/06/22. $995,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4625 Pleasant Mills Rd Dudley George M,-Ind&Exr Zweemer Christopher; 04/05/22. $329,000

2600 Fourth Ave Stashak Cody Hutchinson Richard M; 04/07/22. $275,000

NORTHFIELD

619 Herzel Ave Fazio Calogero Hiltner Casey; 04/01/22. $325,000

316 Jackson Ave Fredericks Harry J Marinelli Ralfina K; 04/04/22. $245,000

5 Holly Dr Schoenthal Mark Tuohy Joseph M,-Jr; 04/05/22. $300,000

PLEASANTVILLE

415 Sassafras Run Parikh Jyotika Barley Royal; 04/01/22. $85,000

14 W. California Ave Buttercup Holdings LLC Incognito Traders LLC; 04/04/22. $4,500

E Bayview Ave Francesco Jack A,-Admr Cmaak Group Real Estate LLC; 04/04/22. 25 $157,500

327 Oakland Ave Heath Michael R Imperial Anthony; 04/04/22. $35,000

727 Cayuga Ave Ts Investment Group LLC Cayuga Homes And Renovations LLC; 04/04/22. $115,000

SOMERS POINT

130 Amber Rd Dickerson Matthew J Patermo Anthony,-Jr; 04/04/22. $200,000

211 Pennsylvania Ave Solution Maxx Real Estate LLC Dagrosa Cynthia B,-Admrx; 04/04/22. $135,000

570 Shore Road Gross Susan Camarota Jazmen R; 04/04/22. $363,000

208 West New Jersey Ave Flexer Janna Brown Carl R; 04/05/22. $250,000

216 W Meyran Ave Karrer Ross Crotty John P; 04/05/22. $386,000

230 Bethel Road Clark Crandall A Zhao Lin Yan; 04/05/22. $205,000

VENTNOR

102 N. Baltimore Ave Houtan Homayoun 102nbaltimoreavenue2 LLC; 04/04/22. $547,500

5200 Boardwalk, Unit 20c Bazel Barry Lipman Benjamin G; 04/04/22. $540,000

5807 Marshall Ave Ledwold Eugeniusz Bergman Jack; 04/04/22. $208,000

810 N Cambridge Ave Jill C Gerhardt Irrevocable Tr Provenzano Vincenza; 04/04/22. $360,000

101 South Victoria Ave Nikmehr Properties LLC Fairmount Improvement Fund LLC; 04/05/22. $1,671,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 307 Capuzzi John Grady Daniel T; 04/06/22. $225,000

808 N Cambridge Ave Catrambone Domenick Harran Frederick; 04/06/22. $410,000

WEYMOUTH

27 So Jersey Ave Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Popa Elena G; 04/13/22. $160,000

Cape May County

AVALON

298 43rd St 298 43rd Steeet LLC Klein Russell L; 2/3/22. $2,950,000

264 12th St Yvonne S Gentzler Revocable Trust Thompson Scott D; 2/3/22. $1,900,000

487 24th St Dietz Susan B Miller David J; 2/3/22. $3,400,000

215 47th St Davis Kenneth E Murphy Daniel W; 2/4/22. $2,586,000

CAPE MAY

1520 New Jersey Ave Tallone Janice M Carlock Theresa; 2/3/22. $290,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

26 Blue Heron Drive Gibson J Christopher Lane Shannon M; 2/4/22. $300,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

122 Cardinal Ave Rice Cara Anne Exr Demond Gregory R; 2/3/22. $401,000

662 Crawford Road Mc Pherson Jennifer Hasulak Daniel J III; 2/3/22. $175,000

9900 Seapointe Boulevard Didomizio Mario Drenovac Vesna; 2/4/22. $959,000

115 Fishing Creek Road Covenant Bible Church Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority; 2/4/22. $80,000

9901 Seapointe Boulevard Unit 703 Singh Surendra Cappiello Rosemarie; 2/4/22. $529,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

7 Whippoorwill Lane Miller Donald J Exr Venturino Juanita T; 2/3/22. $305,000

19 Seabreeze Ln Adelizzi Francis M Jr Bauz Brett R; 2/3/22. $1,110,000

25 Whiting Lane Ewald David M Exr&C Delo Jeffrey K; 2/3/22. $450,000

35 And 37 Bayshore Road Genovese Shawn M Serenity Properties Inc; 2/4/22. $315,000

37 Egret Trail Spatola James V III Trus Sofroney Natalia; 2/4/22. $928,000

43 Rt 47 North Mc Kelvey Thomas F Jr Papperman Deborah; 2/4/22. $229,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2206 New Jersey Avenue Presbytery Of New Jersey Mc Andrews Kevin; 2/4/22. $276,000

OCEAN CITY 1712 Wesley Avenue Duncan Real Estate Investments LLC Drohan David; 2/3/22. $1,200,000

1018 Wesley Ave Hartz Ronald J Weiss Derek; 2/3/22. $1,825,000

1248-50 Bay Ave Caldwell Jeffrey Oleszewski Kevin J; 2/3/22. $604,000

44 Sunset Pl Lark Properties Lp Helmuth Richard W; 2/3/22. $1,499,000

137 W 17th St Rotay Stephen Ross Earl V Trus; 2/3/22. $2,200,000

503 Gulf Road Clifford John F Gerardi Michael; 2/3/22. $1,169,000

3020-22 West Avenue Falvella Pascale J Doria Andrew N; 2/3/22. $360,000

505 32nd St Unit D Murthy Narasim S Shaddinger Todd J; 2/3/22. $942,000

18 Garfield Place Mccann-Circone Joanne A Step One-Pinnacle Construction Management LLC; 2/3/22. $670,000

457-59 West Avenue Duffy David L Deissler Robert; 2/3/22. $690,000

3120 Central Avenue Egner Thomas G Allison Scott D Sr; 2/3/22. $900,000

1422 Asbury Ave Perry Timothy W Palermo Jason; 2/4/22. $865,000

505 32nd Street Mc Vickar James Stehlik Charles J IV; 2/4/22. $565,000

1301-21 Haven Avenue Marrero Anthony Reger Kevin J; 2/4/22. $525,000

1408 West Avenue Unit B Hurr Michael H Reuter Drew T; 2/4/22. $675,000

348-50 West Avenue Shuster Joseph E Ross Charles; 2/4/22. $712,000

12 E Sixth St Mcintyre Pamela Ann Peffall Richard L; 2/4/22. $305,000

5840-42 Asbury Avenue Chase Andrew B Jr Ribble Christine M 2/4/22. $820,000

807 Eighth St Hansinger Nicholas Richardson Laura B; 2/4/22. $92,500

13 Ocean Ave Pisch Joanne K Ginsburg John; 2/4/22. $859,000

253-55 Asbury Ave Hageman Christopher Cernich Michael P; 2/4/22. $680,000

3008-3010 West Avenue Stringari Barbara Kajari Joseph; 2/4/22. $549,900

609 Wesley Avenue Fastuca Robert Hindman-Contrady Jacqueline M; 2/4/22. $670,000

SEA ISLE CITY

414 Central Ave Marynowitz Joseph Heebner David George; 2/4/22. $521,000

9209 Pleasure Ave Unit 306 Shilling Jack W Ozturk Ali K; 2/4/22. $1,899,000

108-110 50th St Pfeiffer Harry J Jr Tims Michael J; 2/4/22. $1,200,000

4600 Landis Ave Fischetti Caryn Davala Matthew M; 2/4/22. $415,000

STONE HARBOR

227 108th St East Unit Heil Carolyn L Vignola Gina; 2/3/22. $350,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Perkins Elmer T Germanio John James; 2/3/22. $2,000

516 Route 9 Hoffner John A Celotto Henry V; 2/4/22. $140,000

WEST CAPE MAY

298 S Broadway Klein Harold E Roger Nabedian And Megan Gorman Community Property Revocable Trust; 2/3/22. $975,000

WEST WILDWOOD

22 Bay Avenue Dewald Nicholas Cavanaugh Ronald; 2/4/22. $412,000

WILDWOOD

216 W 26th Avenue Fanning Michael Ross Dale A Jr; 2/3/22. $328,910

141 East Wildwood Avenue S And T Developing LLC Konides Nicholas D; 2/4/22. $130,000

3409 Susquehanna Ave Carota Raymond Rubin William; 2/4/22. $515,000

WILDWOOD CREST

131 W Buttercup Rd Unit B Mollica Anthony Mollica-Volpe Andrea Y; 2/3/22. $699,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Borrelli Steven; 2/4/22. $480,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Sitarik Denise; 2/4/22. $380,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Hilly Kelly C; 2/4/22. $335,000

507-515 E Orchid Rd Unit 307 Seven Shes Beach LLC Mazoki Leighann; 2/4/22. $370,000

129 W Wisteria Rd Atv General Contractors LLC Ricciardi Anthony; 2/4/22. $815,000

507-515 E Orchid Rd Unit 102 Seven Shes Beach LLC Munley Megan; 2/4/22. $362,000

507-515 E Orchid Rd Unit 200 Seven Shes Beach LLC Harkins Ann; 2/4/22. $500,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Harris William C; 2/4/22. $280,500

