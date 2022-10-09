Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
ABSECON
8g Oyster Bay Road Unit G Pandya Tushar G Hazlett Adam M; 04/04/22.$135,000
145 East Wyoming Ave Auguste Junia Andre Davis Ananda M; 04/05/22.$212,000
1007 A Bleinheim Ave Falivene Gerald G Velasquez Edwin; 04/06/22. $410,000
ATLANTIC CITY
100 South Berkley Square, Unit 10g Carr Thomas Daniels Alan; 04/01/22. $399,000
116 S. Bellevue Ave Yap Elsa Hage Boutros Alexander; 04/01/22.$30,000
2 So Montgomery Ave Unit C2 Rapoport Yosef Savage Karen J; 04/01/22.$190,070
3924 West End Ave Sakhai Ned Jpc Group Real Estate LLC; 04/01/22.$400,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 707 Banks Wanda Dolcine Allwaters Nadege; 04/05/22.$110,000
3101 Boardwalk, Unit 3005-2 Chien Tom Terry Joseph; 04/05/22.$385,000
3920 Atlantic Ave Chung Shi Yang Kenny Stephen J; 04/05/22.$749,000
101 South Plaza Pl, Unit 1213 Levin Marilyn Agliata Antonio; 04/06/22. $285,000
1113 Adriatic Ave Maintenance & Realty LLC Burroughs Kennedy Lucille,-Ind&Exr; 04/06/22.$27,000
3101 Boardwalk #1505-1 Knorr Judith Rowland Lawrence W; 04/06/22. $249,000
BRIGANTINE
105 North 11th Street Unit B 105 11th Street LLC West James; 04/04/22. $340,000
324 35th Street So Juliani Angelo Joseph,-3rd Geller Robert; 04/05/22. $1,450,000
11th Street Hensel Kelly Ann Daly Joseph J; 04/06/22. $499,000
406 Seahorse Road Leonardo Ernest Butterweck Jill Suzanne; 04/06/22. $422,000
418 Sea Horse Rd Levitan Lauren,-Tr Carey Thomas C,-5th; 04/06/22. $470,000
6 44th Cove Rickwell Theresa A Longo Stephen; 04/06/22. $470,000
BUENA BOROUGH
114 N. Harding Highway Square 1 Remodeling Inc Ahasan Realty LLC; 04/11/22. $120,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
405 Woodlawn Ave Melendez Hector Cooper Malika S; 04/01/22. $239,000
724 Route 54 Rodriguez Edwin Df Capital LLC; 04/01/22. $175,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
419 Liverpool Ave Naveja Katherine N Goddard Nicole; 04/06/22. $200,000
7237 Fernwood Ave Moore Stephen T Ewell Caitlin; 04/07/22. $225,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
102 Regency Road Mui Victoria Tran Nicholas; 04/01/22. $350,000
110 Hospitality Dr Goldstein Robert 110 Hospitality LLC; 04/01/22. $1,399,000
221 Coolidge Ave Robles Edgardo Oldis Kayla A; 04/01/22. $191,000
26 Cambridge Townhouse Drive Watson Ana Matarrese Michele Theresa; 04/01/22. $139,900
9 Winterberry Road 9 Winterberry LLC Matos Enersido A; 04/01/22. $260,900
112 White Oak Drive Super Michael William Mclaughlin John; 04/04/22. $285,000
104 Burnside Dr Katz Richard J Brown Jerome G; 04/05/22. $395,000
135 St Andrews Dr Pepper Eric Williams Lester; 04/05/22. $473,500
3084 Tremont Ave Portnoy Randy Zala Sandipkumar; 04/05/22. $299,900
4 Heather Croft Tracey Christine M Maloney Julie; 04/05/22. $95,000
ESTELL MANOR
904 Lazy River River Campground Hansen Tammie Baglio Sandra; 04/12/22. $40,000
222 Rte 50 Hcr Hunting Club Guy Furey LLC; 04/20/22. $80,000
FOLSOM
122 Lenape Terrace Green Florence R Anderson Paul; 04/01/22. $235,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
117 Leeds Point Road Hbass Properties LLC Goddard Bradley G; 04/01/22. $120,000
117 South Leeds Point Rd Just Four Wheels Inc Hbass Properties; 04/01/22. LLC $77,000
135 Rumson Ave Page Wayne Mcdonald Lynda; 04/01/22. $135,000
14 Theresa Court Mukeshkumar Patel Pooja Stepanova Elena; 04/01/22. $110,000
189 Rumson Drive Khan Muhammad Irfan Labrosciano Anthony C; 04/01/22. $117,000
516 Constitution Drive Glickstein Leslie N Huckaby Natia N; 04/01/22. $300,000
717 Eight Ave Tartaro Christine Rachel Alexus Nichole; 04/01/22. $240,000
22 Apache Court Quinn Stephen Alexander Mark; 04/04/22. $109,900
646 Chancery Lane Rademacher Margaret,/Atty Dattalo Michael; 04/04/22. $239,900
Brook Lane Hoyer Johanna E Fahy James R; 04/04/22. $15,000
183-195 South New York Rd Pivnick Realty Group Inc Oceanville Station LLC; 04/05/22. $1,500,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
3119 Jasmine Court Wunder Carl Sudit Gene; 04/04/22. $81,900
39 Vender Ln Hutton Lonnie L Meadows Timothy C,-Sr; 04/04/22. $310,000
6056 Harding Highway 6056 Harding LLC Fnrp Holdings Eight LLC; 04/04/22. $4,115,000
7 White Hawk Way Sollena Giuseppina Jankowski Meredith Perry; 04/04/22. $656,600
1143 Route 50 Morganti Joseph A Grieco Betty Ann; 04/05/22. $300,000
2015 & 2026 Sky Daughter Trail Morgan Lawrence,-Jr,-Ind&Exr Kahn Hilary W; 04/05/22. $50,000
2511 Route 50 Us Bank Na Macneil Tonya; 04/05/22. $111,250
HAMMONTON
35 Magnolia Court Destasio Lauren Barrett Cynthia K; 04/01/22. $525,000
407 N Packard St Tratta Robert J Jju Properties; 04/04/22. $171,000
209 Wood St Marano Marco Privitera Jason; 04/07/22. $300,000
236 S Grand St Front Door Real Estate LLC Conrow Jonathan D; 04/07/22. $315,000
LINWOOD
11 Catalina Dr Alton Ralph S,-3rd Petkevis Jessica; 04/06/22. $249,000
303 Haines Ave Aristizabal David Faragher Gina; 04/08/22. $324,900
401 W Jefferson Ave Jones Ian Scattergood Hudson B; 04/08/22. $369,900
LONGPORT
101 S. Evergreen Ave Epstein Philip Arthur,-Exr&Tr&Atty Tzaferos George; 04/06/22. $2,080,000
MARGATE
4 N Gladstone Ave Toub Steven E 4 N Gladstone LLC; 04/04/22. $575,000
21 N Gilmar Circle Duffy Diana M Attanasio Angela; 04/05/22. $595,000
9309 Winchester Ave, Unit 200 Haught Jerrold A Edwards Teri Elizabeth; 04/05/22. $427,500
13 N Haverford Ave Liss Alan Ehrlich Stephen; 04/06/22. $995,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4625 Pleasant Mills Rd Dudley George M,-Ind&Exr Zweemer Christopher; 04/05/22. $329,000
2600 Fourth Ave Stashak Cody Hutchinson Richard M; 04/07/22. $275,000
NORTHFIELD
619 Herzel Ave Fazio Calogero Hiltner Casey; 04/01/22. $325,000
316 Jackson Ave Fredericks Harry J Marinelli Ralfina K; 04/04/22. $245,000
5 Holly Dr Schoenthal Mark Tuohy Joseph M,-Jr; 04/05/22. $300,000
PLEASANTVILLE
415 Sassafras Run Parikh Jyotika Barley Royal; 04/01/22. $85,000
14 W. California Ave Buttercup Holdings LLC Incognito Traders LLC; 04/04/22. $4,500
E Bayview Ave Francesco Jack A,-Admr Cmaak Group Real Estate LLC; 04/04/22. 25 $157,500
327 Oakland Ave Heath Michael R Imperial Anthony; 04/04/22. $35,000
727 Cayuga Ave Ts Investment Group LLC Cayuga Homes And Renovations LLC; 04/04/22. $115,000
SOMERS POINT
130 Amber Rd Dickerson Matthew J Patermo Anthony,-Jr; 04/04/22. $200,000
211 Pennsylvania Ave Solution Maxx Real Estate LLC Dagrosa Cynthia B,-Admrx; 04/04/22. $135,000
570 Shore Road Gross Susan Camarota Jazmen R; 04/04/22. $363,000
208 West New Jersey Ave Flexer Janna Brown Carl R; 04/05/22. $250,000
216 W Meyran Ave Karrer Ross Crotty John P; 04/05/22. $386,000
230 Bethel Road Clark Crandall A Zhao Lin Yan; 04/05/22. $205,000
VENTNOR
102 N. Baltimore Ave Houtan Homayoun 102nbaltimoreavenue2 LLC; 04/04/22. $547,500
5200 Boardwalk, Unit 20c Bazel Barry Lipman Benjamin G; 04/04/22. $540,000
5807 Marshall Ave Ledwold Eugeniusz Bergman Jack; 04/04/22. $208,000
810 N Cambridge Ave Jill C Gerhardt Irrevocable Tr Provenzano Vincenza; 04/04/22. $360,000
101 South Victoria Ave Nikmehr Properties LLC Fairmount Improvement Fund LLC; 04/05/22. $1,671,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 307 Capuzzi John Grady Daniel T; 04/06/22. $225,000
808 N Cambridge Ave Catrambone Domenick Harran Frederick; 04/06/22. $410,000
WEYMOUTH
27 So Jersey Ave Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Popa Elena G; 04/13/22. $160,000
Cape May County
AVALON
298 43rd St 298 43rd Steeet LLC Klein Russell L; 2/3/22. $2,950,000
264 12th St Yvonne S Gentzler Revocable Trust Thompson Scott D; 2/3/22. $1,900,000
487 24th St Dietz Susan B Miller David J; 2/3/22. $3,400,000
215 47th St Davis Kenneth E Murphy Daniel W; 2/4/22. $2,586,000
CAPE MAY
1520 New Jersey Ave Tallone Janice M Carlock Theresa; 2/3/22. $290,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
26 Blue Heron Drive Gibson J Christopher Lane Shannon M; 2/4/22. $300,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
122 Cardinal Ave Rice Cara Anne Exr Demond Gregory R; 2/3/22. $401,000
662 Crawford Road Mc Pherson Jennifer Hasulak Daniel J III; 2/3/22. $175,000
9900 Seapointe Boulevard Didomizio Mario Drenovac Vesna; 2/4/22. $959,000
115 Fishing Creek Road Covenant Bible Church Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority; 2/4/22. $80,000
9901 Seapointe Boulevard Unit 703 Singh Surendra Cappiello Rosemarie; 2/4/22. $529,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
7 Whippoorwill Lane Miller Donald J Exr Venturino Juanita T; 2/3/22. $305,000
19 Seabreeze Ln Adelizzi Francis M Jr Bauz Brett R; 2/3/22. $1,110,000
25 Whiting Lane Ewald David M Exr&C Delo Jeffrey K; 2/3/22. $450,000
35 And 37 Bayshore Road Genovese Shawn M Serenity Properties Inc; 2/4/22. $315,000
37 Egret Trail Spatola James V III Trus Sofroney Natalia; 2/4/22. $928,000
43 Rt 47 North Mc Kelvey Thomas F Jr Papperman Deborah; 2/4/22. $229,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2206 New Jersey Avenue Presbytery Of New Jersey Mc Andrews Kevin; 2/4/22. $276,000
OCEAN CITY 1712 Wesley Avenue Duncan Real Estate Investments LLC Drohan David; 2/3/22. $1,200,000
1018 Wesley Ave Hartz Ronald J Weiss Derek; 2/3/22. $1,825,000
1248-50 Bay Ave Caldwell Jeffrey Oleszewski Kevin J; 2/3/22. $604,000
44 Sunset Pl Lark Properties Lp Helmuth Richard W; 2/3/22. $1,499,000
137 W 17th St Rotay Stephen Ross Earl V Trus; 2/3/22. $2,200,000
503 Gulf Road Clifford John F Gerardi Michael; 2/3/22. $1,169,000
3020-22 West Avenue Falvella Pascale J Doria Andrew N; 2/3/22. $360,000
505 32nd St Unit D Murthy Narasim S Shaddinger Todd J; 2/3/22. $942,000
18 Garfield Place Mccann-Circone Joanne A Step One-Pinnacle Construction Management LLC; 2/3/22. $670,000
457-59 West Avenue Duffy David L Deissler Robert; 2/3/22. $690,000
3120 Central Avenue Egner Thomas G Allison Scott D Sr; 2/3/22. $900,000
1422 Asbury Ave Perry Timothy W Palermo Jason; 2/4/22. $865,000
505 32nd Street Mc Vickar James Stehlik Charles J IV; 2/4/22. $565,000
1301-21 Haven Avenue Marrero Anthony Reger Kevin J; 2/4/22. $525,000
1408 West Avenue Unit B Hurr Michael H Reuter Drew T; 2/4/22. $675,000
348-50 West Avenue Shuster Joseph E Ross Charles; 2/4/22. $712,000
12 E Sixth St Mcintyre Pamela Ann Peffall Richard L; 2/4/22. $305,000
5840-42 Asbury Avenue Chase Andrew B Jr Ribble Christine M 2/4/22. $820,000
807 Eighth St Hansinger Nicholas Richardson Laura B; 2/4/22. $92,500
13 Ocean Ave Pisch Joanne K Ginsburg John; 2/4/22. $859,000
253-55 Asbury Ave Hageman Christopher Cernich Michael P; 2/4/22. $680,000
3008-3010 West Avenue Stringari Barbara Kajari Joseph; 2/4/22. $549,900
609 Wesley Avenue Fastuca Robert Hindman-Contrady Jacqueline M; 2/4/22. $670,000
SEA ISLE CITY
414 Central Ave Marynowitz Joseph Heebner David George; 2/4/22. $521,000
9209 Pleasure Ave Unit 306 Shilling Jack W Ozturk Ali K; 2/4/22. $1,899,000
108-110 50th St Pfeiffer Harry J Jr Tims Michael J; 2/4/22. $1,200,000
4600 Landis Ave Fischetti Caryn Davala Matthew M; 2/4/22. $415,000
STONE HARBOR
227 108th St East Unit Heil Carolyn L Vignola Gina; 2/3/22. $350,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Perkins Elmer T Germanio John James; 2/3/22. $2,000
516 Route 9 Hoffner John A Celotto Henry V; 2/4/22. $140,000
WEST CAPE MAY
298 S Broadway Klein Harold E Roger Nabedian And Megan Gorman Community Property Revocable Trust; 2/3/22. $975,000
WEST WILDWOOD
22 Bay Avenue Dewald Nicholas Cavanaugh Ronald; 2/4/22. $412,000
WILDWOOD
216 W 26th Avenue Fanning Michael Ross Dale A Jr; 2/3/22. $328,910
141 East Wildwood Avenue S And T Developing LLC Konides Nicholas D; 2/4/22. $130,000
3409 Susquehanna Ave Carota Raymond Rubin William; 2/4/22. $515,000
WILDWOOD CREST
131 W Buttercup Rd Unit B Mollica Anthony Mollica-Volpe Andrea Y; 2/3/22. $699,000
507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Borrelli Steven; 2/4/22. $480,000
507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Sitarik Denise; 2/4/22. $380,000
507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Hilly Kelly C; 2/4/22. $335,000
507-515 E Orchid Rd Unit 307 Seven Shes Beach LLC Mazoki Leighann; 2/4/22. $370,000
129 W Wisteria Rd Atv General Contractors LLC Ricciardi Anthony; 2/4/22. $815,000
507-515 E Orchid Rd Unit 102 Seven Shes Beach LLC Munley Megan; 2/4/22. $362,000
507-515 E Orchid Rd Unit 200 Seven Shes Beach LLC Harkins Ann; 2/4/22. $500,000
507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Harris William C; 2/4/22. $280,500