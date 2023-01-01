Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1 Mechanic St Unit 107 Hackett Patricia Arcentales Maricela; 6/9/22. $188,000
113 N Thurlow Ave Leotta Alexandra Miller Inge; 6/16/22. $995,000
ATLANTIC CITY
708 No Harrisburg Ave Alvarez Eric O Sunshine Properties Inc; 6/6/22. $146,500
24 N Vermont Ave 24 North Vermont Ave LLC Argo Atlantic LLC; 6/7/22. $445,000
36 North Montgomery Ave Mcdevitt Krisia Orange Loop Prop LLC ;6/7/22. $190,000
116 No Florida Ave Homary Mohammad Super Team LLC; 6/8/22. $128,000
37 S Iowa Ave Red Oak Serv Co LLC Tier Four Capital LLC; 6/8/22. $13,000
102 N Delancy Place De La Cruz Elizabeth M Trident Investors LLC; 6/9/22. $125,000
119 N Georgia Ave Calen Lucy Weather Enterprises LLC; 6/10/22. $259,900
1305 New Gretna Avenue Seeds Of Hope Community Dev Corp Madison & Fitzgerald Group LLC; 6/10/22. $13,000
3 N. New Hampshire Avenue Padula Kevin M Halgas Steven; 6/10/22. $370,000
3101 Boardwalk 604b 2 Kroll Kyle Boardwalk 3 Ph LLC; 6/13/22. $179,900
1410 N Arkansas Ave Hibberd Kevin F Hyman Florence; 6/14/22. $114,900
2721 Boardwalk Unit 622 Bailer Hal Mankin Jordan; 6/14/22. $75,000
28 S Elberon Ave Melillo Robin H,-Exr 28 S Elberon3 LLC; 6/14/22. $275,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 402 Uriell Michael J,-Exr Bachan Ishwar; 6/14/22. $58,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2609-01 Ahluwalia Family Tr Lau Benny; 6/14/22. $270,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 2406 Pastore Domenic J Vanlangen Kenneth; 6/14/22. $299,900
526 Pacific Ave Unit 904 Butcher Steven Fekete John R; 6/14/22. $204,999
1800 Ontario Ave Unit A Essex Venture Fund I LLC Chauhan Ytit; 6/15/22. $200,000
2901 Atlantic Ave 2901 Atlantic Ave LLC 2901 Atlantic Prop LLC; 6/15/22. $305,000
445 Windsor Rd Ostoyic Alyssa Blanchard Christine 6/15/22;. $245,000
100 South Berkley Square #15l Hernandez Molina Marisol Schwartz Murray D; 6/20/22. $210,000
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Unit 508 Dirato Cheryl Mamiye Ezra; 6/20/22. $100,000
1619 North Mississippi Ave Atlantic City Opera Theater Alasha Mohammed; 6/20/22. $200,000
3101 Boardwalk 1104 1 Rawlings Doris A Haydari Shohreh; 6/20/22. $250,000
BRIGANTINE
4100 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Cusamano Ronald A Herman Kevin; 6/15/22. $625,000
1000 W Brigantine Ave Apt 4 Turco Michael C Rodrigues Pablo Alejandro; 6/16/22. $321,900
112 31st Street South Milia Sebastiano Ashore Investments LLC; 6/16/22. $630,000
3119 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Musumeci Joseph A Kalmat Nj LLC 6/16/22. $680,000
32 Ocean Dr West Macnow Joseph Perna Charles; 6/16/22. $4,200,000
439 Risley Rd Zisk George Zisk Brendan; 6/16/22. $289,000
5106 Ontario Drive Unit A Tralewski Richard Visone Energy Entrp LLC; 6/16/22. $354,900
12 Ontario Dr Unit B Grady Michelle Katsiotis John; 6/20/22. $292,500
4401 Ocean Ave Unit 401 Vennell Joan Whitman Michael N; 6/21/22. $510,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
7051 Black Horse Pike Tolwin Chaim Rahman Aminur; 6/9/22. $226,500
7001 English Creek Ave Friskey John Lemieux Larry D; 6/10/22. $405,000
167 Asbury Rd Pershing Jane Chileen Zachary; 6/13/22. $370,000
6 Country Pine Lane Chawla Harbhajan S Reyes Odalis V; 6/13/22. $95,000
104 Hospitality Drive Elstein Mark Grimes Francis X; 6/14/22. $834,700
12 May Drive Leister Sandra,-Ind&Exrx Khan Moinul; 6/14/22. $332,500
13 Country Magnolia Lane Wallace Diane Sutherland Kobe; 6/14/22. $133,900
41 Burnside Drive Leap Barbara Mawson Lewis J; 6/14/22. $329,000
470 London Court Holcombe David H,/Exr Pagliei Vanessa; 6/14/22. $152,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
42 Pheasant Meadow Dr Davis John Vazquez David; 6/13/22. $135,000
698 E Lakefront Circle Unit 5 Northridge Brian Buttery Michael W,-Jr; 6/13/22. $230,000
814 W. Liebig Street Kaczynski David E Cajeira Carlos M; 6/13/22. $529,900
303 East Jimmie Leeds Road Rivera Juan Ogando Manevski Dejanco; 6/14/22. $250,000
331-333 E Jimmie Leeds Rd Atlantic Properties Group LLC 331 Jimmie Leeds LLC ;6/14/22. $1,575,000
635 S New York Rd Scanlon Enterprises LLC Mictuli Realty LLC; 6/14/22. $240,000
661 Motts Creek Rd Bird Harvey R,-3rd Northridge Brian; 6/14/22. $370,000
107 Liberty Ct Denigris Michael J Patel Jankee ;6/16/22. $105,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
204 Pico Court Battistelli Anthony J Battistelli Albert; 6/13/22. $60,000
4812 Hawthorne Lane Coyle Sean M Kalinowski Jake Nicholas; 6/13/22. $150,000
501 Alpine Ct Battistelli Anthony J Battistelli Albert; 6/13/22. $60,000
804 Sugarbush Ct Unit 8d Battistelli Anthony J Battistelli Albert; 6/13/22. $60,000
805 Sugarbush Ct Battistelli Anthony J Battistelli Albert; 6/13/22. $60,000
2001 Skip Morgan Drive Brown Donna Marth Harris Ryan P; 6/14/22. $280,000
6310 Liberty Avenue Kancy Matthew J Arbelo Osvaldo I; 6/14/22. $192,500
6932 Harding Highway Archetto Dean,-Admr Richards Seth ;6/14/22. $225,000
98 Jamestown Circle Kwosah Victoria E Farag Talal M; 6/14/22. $250,000
HAMMONTON
309 West Orchard Street Bermudez Nimia O Gunst Robert; 6/7/22. $140,000
14 Pleasant Mills Rd Colasurdo Rocco F Keating Daniel J,-4th; 6/8/22. $70,000
575 Walnut Street Munno Renzo Novak Corey R; 6/9/22. $560,000
LINWOOD
334 Van Sant Ave Storr Ernest V Valdez Timothy J; 6/15/22. $450,000
535 Maple Ave Nva Re LLC Realty Income Prop 13 LLC; 6/15/22. $999,000
401 West Patcong Avenue Hale Edward M Lee David E; 6/20/22. $220,000
616 Ocean Heights Ave Schreiber & Friedman Gp Braun Thomas; 6/20/22. $240,000
MARGATE
320 North Nassau Avenue Landow S Robert Iuliano Antonio M; 6/15/22. $3,000,000
11 S Washington Ave Hall David S Golub Steven; 6/16/22. $750,000
14 W Gilmar Ave Hatzis Dempsey Michele F Pizzi Nicole Marie; 6/16/22. $550,000
6 N Adams Ave Fein Alan Uri LLC; 6/16/22. $414,500
7 So Granville & 8 So Gladstone Aves Walters Maria D,-Exr Ma Management Team LLC; 6/16/22. $607,000
19 W Colmar Circle Ingwersen Celine Y Barilotti Danielle; 6/20/22. $650,000
8220 Fulton Ave Dibartolo Adam Krass Victor; 6/20/22. $495,000
18 North Jasper Ave Lepore Anthony D Parrillo Anthony; 6/21/22. $995,000
NORTHFIELD
3 Cara Court Seitman David T Nugent Matthew Francis; 6/14/22. $505,000
PLEASANTVILLE
28 Ansley Blvd Thomas Kenneth K Houtan Homayoun; 6/10/22. $230,000
19 Orchards Batista Richard Purilla Hernandez Maria Elizabeth; 6/14/22. $115,000
409 Fernwood Ave Jackson Mary C Smith,/Exr Coyle Dawson; 6/14/22. 230,000
601-603 North Main St Sigar Capital 1 LLC Villanueva Oscar; 6/15/22. $280,000
SOMERS POINT
301 Buffalo Ave Breguet Brian P,-Ind&Atty Jennifer Eisenberg; 6/16/22. $392,500
10 Crestmont Drive Rybyinski Aubrey Ala Pushime; 6/20/22. $341,000
130 Ambler Rd Patermo Anthony,-Jr Brzozowski Kathryn; 6/20/22. $250,000
57 Gulph Mill Rd Baten Wendy M Dailyda Robert S; 6/20/22. $285,000
1 Braddock Drive Scerati Vincent,-Jr Rybak Matthew; 6/21/22. $899,000
10 Village Drive Mbca1 LLC Eversole Kim B; 6/21/22. $399,900
11 Shore Road 1c Bergen Bridget Devine Beth; 6/21/22. $190,500
VENTNOR
21 N. Wyoming Avenue Unit B Paretta Antonio,-Jr Sussman Bruce; 6/10/22. $525,000
5700 Fremont Ave Dalessandro Linda Abate Steven; 6/10/22. $625,000
5307 Atlantic Ave Unit 3 (Unit C) Fisher Gary Bradford Preston Michael; 6/13/22. $276,000
611 A N Victoria Ave Torruella Cheiska Zuhei Marie Mazzer Joyce; 6/14/22. $195,000
6307 Villa Ct Mcmaster Mary Ellen,/Atty Greenblatt Rand Garrett; 6/15/22. $840,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1505 Freedman Barbara Dunoff Marvin; 6/16/22. $600,000
WEYMOUTH
1305 12th Ave Myers Bruce W,-Jr Farrington Matthe W; 6/20/22. $160,000
Cape May County
AVALON
161 31st St Sweeney Edward J III Renzi Anthony N; 3/28/22. $4,250,000
7900 Dune Dr Kauffman Levi Murphy James; 3/29/22. $298,000
2176 Ocean Drive 2188 Ocean Drive LLC Welsh Thomas J Jr; 3/29/22. $3,500,000
55 East 12th St Mddlid LLC Kaiser James D; 3/31/22. $5,250,000
280 79th Street C-5 Mccormick James Murabito John; 3/31/22. $969,000
CAPE MAY
21 Canterbury Way Reasin Diana NJR Clean Energy Ventures II Corporation; 3/29/22.
932 Columbia Ave Otto Sharon R Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 3/31/22. $1,251,000
507 Madison Avenue Sundermeier Christopher J Sirotnak James; 3/31/22. $1,135,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
47 Little Mill Drive De Santo Delores Snyder Daniel; 3/29/22. $79,900
66 Lake Vista Drive Castellini Rick Evans John; 3/31/22. $1,200,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
2805 Bayshore Rd Harron John P Nicas Rhiannon-Nicole; 3/28/22. $225,000
300 East Raleigh Avenue Gonnella John Cowan William M Jr; 3/28/22. $525,000
17 Davis Place Brando Anthony W Yurick Stephen E Sr; 3/28/22. $175,000
234 West Bates Avenue Paruta Joseph D Cerasi Cody; 3/28/22. $105,000
65 Oak Ave Fredericksdorf Kathryn Whimbrell LLC; 3/29/22. $280,000
902 Ocean Drive Coppock Robert Krick Kenneth J; 3/29/22. $930,000
304 Gorham Ave Rudolph Ronald Genovese Traci; 3/29/22. $320,000
Shawcrest Road Parrish Craig Gallagher Anthony; 3/29/22. $16,500
Gilmore Michael T 619 Town B Rd LLC; 3/29/22. $350,000
1288 Wilson Dr 301 79th Street East LLC Schwager Jack David; 3/29/22. $1,910,000
120 Sheridan Drive Degener Richard Jr Ingersoll Thomas C; 3/30/22. $375,000
3216 Bayshore Road Rader Real Estate LLC 3218 Bayshore Rd LLC; 3/31/22. $800,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
9 Glen Cove Cr Cheng Henry Costino John G; 3/28/22. $480,000
803 Goshen Road Middle Twp Hea Homes LLC; 3/28/22. $50,000
10 East Lena St Trigueros Real Estate LLC Sikander Rajib; 3/29/22. $215,000
35 Route 47 S Medendorp John C III Rahill James J; 3/29/22. $47,500
20 Woodland Rd Lambert Robert J Woernlein Matthias Michael; 3/29/22. $455,000
104 Springdale Court Accardi Gary P Garchinsky Roger; 3/29/22. $439,000
211 S Boyd St Strohecker Donna M De Smedt Kevin; 3/29/22. $350,000
119 W Main St Middle Twp Vasser-Mcneal Quanette; 3/29/22. $8,000
14 Orbit Drive Tyndall Jennifer NJR Clean Energy Ventures II Corp; 3/29/22.
434 Dias Creek Rd Drackett Iris Elaine Scheuermann Nicholas; 3/30/22. $150,000
W Wiley St Middle Twp Vasser-Mcneal Quanette; 3/30/22. $26,000
Sumner St Middle Twp Mcneal Terrence; 3/30/22. $12,000
31 Canterbury Way Tompkins Builders Trdg Casal Jose; 3/31/22. $529,900
74 Route 47 N Carbone John De Ritis Steven Joseph; 3/31/22. $95,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1404 New York Ave Totten Edward D Seidenburg Misty; 3/28/22. $550,000
2301atlantic Ave Baseman Alan S Wynnefield Multi Media LLC; 3/28/22. $198,000
504 East 17th Avenue Owsley Randal A Damato Joseph; 3/29/22. $265,000
1605 Ocean Ave Jjg Rentals LLC Adair Jillian; 3/29/22. $325,000
1702 Ocean Ave Froio Rocco Bimini Bay LLC; 3/31/22. $1,850,000
OCEAN CITY
730-32 Moorlyn Terrace Duncan Investments Limited Liability Company Grisbaum Douglas; 3/28/22. $1,136,738
148-50 West Ave Cross Thomas W Jr Exr&C 148-50 West Ave LLC; 3/29/22. $440,000
331 Seabright Road A/K/A 331 East Seabright Rd Vasturia Joseph W Est Vasturia John P; 3/29/22. $1,218,750
37 Walnut Road Diamante Homes LLC Buker Mandi; 3/29/22. $999,999
Between 7th & 8th Bayfront, Unit Pier A Boat Slip Carrier Joseph E Macmillan Scott Taylor; 3/29/22. $12,000
708 West Ave Bruder Brian A Campbell Diane M; 3/29/22. $465,000
891 Fifth Street Frederick Kent Hagen Paul K; 3/29/22. $315,000
201d 18th St Pendleton Robert G Rubin David M; 3/30/22. $345,000
412 Asbury Ave Baker Walter Jr Gallagher-Ives Kellie; 3/31/22. $699,900
507 Conch Drive Venturi Brandon M Cross Thomas; 3/31/22. $555,000
3207 Bayland Drive And 3 Clubhouse Drive Wisneski Gerald D O’hara Christopher; 3/31/22. $1,850,000
133c Central Ave Sollazzo Jillian Adamski Michelle L; 3/31/22. $500,000
20 35th Street Feinstein Zachery Ladd Ryan; 3/31/22. $336,375
418-20 West Ave — Left/Southwest Side 1031 Esi Rev Proc 2000-37 LLC Jarrin Dawn; 3/31/22. $497,500
5622 Central Avenue Bowman Ian D Aladana LLC; 3/31/22. $999,999
SEA ISLE CITY
328 31st Street East Snyder Frank Jr Glover Dana; 3/29/22. $406,500
125 74th St Callahan Timothy Scott Exr Four Jrs LLC; 3/30/22. $1,850,000
17 62nd St North Brandt Paul C Selfridge Brian J; 3/30/22. $1,375,000
2910 Marine Place Robertson Christopher B Slipakoff Ryan; 3/30/22. $2,500,000
309 40th Street Boston Paul B Exr Boston Paul B; 3/31/22. $878,750
STONE HARBOR
8001 Second Ave Angstadt Kathleen C Trus Piv & Associates LLC; 3/29/22. $849,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
10 Arrowhead Trail Weithenauer Joanne Roberts Joseph; 3/29/22. $528,000
31 Seaview Ave Kirms Matthew Parks Chad; 3/31/22. $440,000
215 Sandberg Place Lepore Nichole M Essl Marguerite; 3/31/22. $439,000
901 Dennisville Petersburg Rd Jackson Helen D Loveless Kevin; 3/31/22. $400,000
WEST WILDWOOD
708 West Maple Avenue Brophy And Martin Partnership Trdg Kelly Shaun J; 3/28/22. $540,000
627 West Maple Ave Patyk Gregory Exr Davis Brian J; 3/29/22. $300,000
WILDWOOD
4301 Mediterranean Ave Kelly James P Kelly Kevin P; 3/28/22. $80,000
410 W Rio Grande Ave Wawa Inc Cape May County; 3/28/22. $81,900
312 E 26th Ave Bertucci Robert Schwegler Maureen Elizabeth; 3/29/22. $555,000
146 E Taylor Ave Cordier Rosy 156 E Taylor Avenue LLC; 3/30/22. $325,500
WILDWOOD CREST
110 West Fern Road Nelson Shannon Michael Smith Kathleen M; 3/29/22. $945,000
132 E Cresse Ave Jagaczewski Kim NJR Clean Energy Ventures II Corporation; 3/29/22.
127 W Lavender Rd Dzenkowski Daniel NJR Clean Energy Ventures II Corporation; 3/29/22.
402 East St Paul Ave Moore Concetta Adm Castellano Richard J; 3/31/22. $125,000