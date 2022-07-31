Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1009 Blenheim Ave Cloak Jamie Blue Sky Prop LLC; 03/01/22. $345,000
303 Longport Blvd Boat Slip A5 Mitala Andrew M Barnes Sean; 03/02/22. $63,500
29 Iowa Ave Rizzo Chris RIVera Erica; 03/04/22. $264,000
1 Mechanic St Unit 401 DIIelsi Dominic Prassa LLC; 03/07/22. $164,717
646 Ohio Ave Holmes Daniel B Padilla Funez Mirna D; 03/09/22. $315,000
ATLANTIC CITY 27 S Bellevue Ave Rahaman Habibur Ayan Real Estate LLC; 03/01/22. $111,000
3801 Boardwalk Unit 215 Baro SoNJa Marandino Sarina; 03/01/22. $120,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 506 Pettinelli Melody Jiulianti Janet; 03/01/22. $212,000
1515 Boardwalk #1708 Conejero Nestor C Athena Wm LLC; 03/02/22. $80,000
2023 Grant Ave Anton Carter Aslyn Mcallister Juana; 03/02/22. $110,000
22 N Georgia Ave Rr Uddin Md Rahman Md Y; 03/02/22. $120,000
229 S Rhode Island Ave Gray Shirlene Blue Inlet LLC; 03/02/22. $69,000
2721 Boardwalk, Unit 307 Stutzer Jon Gonzalez Moraima; 03/02/22. $60,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2502a-1 Karwoski Charles Neave Robert Scott; 03/02/22. $225,000
1634 & 1638 Atlantic Ave 1634 & 1638 Atlantic Ave LLC Kang Christopher Youngkee; 03/03/22. $440,000
BRIGANTINE
410 Lafayette Blvd Mccarthy Marguerite M Catanzano John T; 03/01/22. $575,000
1008 N Shore Dr Kenneth Ross Declaration Of Tr Siana Stephen; 03/02/22. $835,000
33 Bramble Dr Root Irvin M,-Sr,/Exr Salfi Christopher; 03/03/22. $520,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N15 Glinka William G Gregorios Melanie; 03/03/22. $195,000
4608 Schooner Road, Unit B Quinn Ann R Mclaughlin Paul J; 03/04/22. $120,000
BUENA
108 Janet Street Massari Rose,/Atty Napolitano Lino; 03/04/22. $225,000
1601 South Central Ave Giacomelli Gene A,-Tr Stidham Elizabeth M; 03/07/22. $189,900
201 N. Harding Hwy Marroni John C Svt Properties LLC; 03/07/22. $50,000
106 Kennedy Ave D Mincer Prop LLC Nationalmax Investments LLC; 03/14/22. $56,000
115 Irene Ave Brewin Joseph H Anderson Napier Natalie J; 03/16/22. $ 210,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
109 Fairway Dr Echevarria Martha Decaro Vincent; 03/03/22. $509,000
650 Jackson Rd Hartline Josephine Yost Ronald Christopher; 03/03/22. $380,000
7 East Colton Lane Rafael Maria T Lalli Michael Louis; 03/07/22. $194,000
256 Lorraine Ave Martinez Joseph Surma Monika; 03/10/22. $510,000
114 Colin Road Mccann Melissa C Briggs Erin R; 03/11/22. $115,750
EGG HARBOR CITY
156 Boston Ave Dore Veronica Y Doran Paige; 03/01/22. $168,000
325 5th Terrace Paduani Fernando L Feliciano Joe A; 03/02/22. $2,500
204 Philadelphia Ave Newfield National Bk 204 Philadelphia LLC; 03/07/22. $160,000
125 London Ave Mento Michael D 125 London Ave LLC; 03/14/22. $200,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
123 Independence Trail Amjad Rehman Inc Uddin Emtiaz; 03/01/22. $265,000
16 Meadow Dr Bancroft June W,/Atty Shanteau Rachel; 03/01/22. $296,000
3 Weeping Willow Circle Berrio Alexandra M Lesser Joshua; 03/01/22. $455,000
303 Longport Blvd G-5 Quigley Grace A,/Heir Swartz Mark; 03/01/22. $46,200
3061 Spruce Ave Bruner Robert J,-Admr Noreo LLC; 03/01/22. $162,500
32 Heathercroft Attaya Capital LLC Conserva Ellen; 03/01/22. $122,000
103 Wharf Road Soares Amelia Edna Lavere Barbara; 03/02/22. $369,000
108 Suffolk Rd Police And Firemens Gould Anthony,/Shff; 03/02/22. $1,000
26 Wexford Lane Dr Horton Inc Pinpino Sheryl Bercero; 03/02/22. $444,990
2601 Fire Rd Pleasantville Investment LLC 2601 Fire Rd Realty LLC; 03/02/22. $415,000
FOLSOM
3310 South Pinewood DrIVe Folsom Borough Hadulias Harry; 03/10/22. $1,700
3310 South Pinewood DrIVe Hadulias Harry Folsom Borough; 03/10/22. $1,700
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
407 Ebony Tree Ave Tran Nghi H Nguyen Tim; 03/01/22. $345,000
545 Newport Court Wiggins Frank J,-Sr Scroger Marguerite A; 03/01/22. $282,500
725 Cheltenham Ave Oconnor John M Giusti Daniel; 03/01/22. $245,000
108 Federal Ct Miller Philip Hanna Rimon; 03/02/22. $95,000
327 Upas Ave Singh Charan Mitre Jeisy D; 03/02/22. $330,000
508 East Brook Lane Delross Pasquale C Empire One Hundred LLC; 03/02/22. $120,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4520 Concord Pl Reichanek Robert M Hanna Michael; 03/01/22. $115,000
5099 Wells Court Loulanti Bouchra Meers Lindsay; 03/01/22. $190,000
6105 Hickory St Lee Sun Hong Vicki; 03/01/22. $50,000
98 Charleston Circle Flynn Matthew Birilo Olga; 03/01/22. $320,000
2459 Route 50 Pedano Francis S Prospero James; 03/02/22. $449,000
4951 Winterbury DrIVe Ciro Maria Sosa Guillermo; 03/02/22. $72,500
6142 Oak Street Waddell Devin L Edwards Victoria; 03/02/22. $200,000
616 Meadowbrook Dr Wilson Myers Courtney Sahin Haluk; 03/02/22. $95,000
HAMMONTON
242 N Washington Lohrman Daniel J S Ciarlante N Assoc; 03/02/22. $80,000
880 South White Horse Pike Mountain Express Oil Co 880 South White Horse Pike LLC; 03/02/22. $465,476
880 South White Horse Pike Mountain Portfolio Owner NJ LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 03/02/22. $465,476
950 South White Horse Pike 950 South White Horse Pike LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 03/02/22. $1,003,867
950 South White Horse Pike Mountain Express Oil Co Mountain Portfolio Owner NJ LLC; 03/02/22. $1,003,867
584 Basin Road Carpo Anna Marie Gravely Mark A; 03/07/22. $160,000
LINWOOD
1023 Oak Ave Leonard Matthew Lecuyer Adam Grey; 03/03/22. $525,000
213 West Edgewood Ave Us Bank Na 213 West Edgewood LLC; 03/07/22. $310,000
105 West Edgewood Ave Nehmad David Batz Gregory A; 03/09/22. $213,900
101 Central Ave Halverson Susan,/Heir Dickson Matthew; 03/11/22. $310,101
121 East Edgewood Ave Menghetti Christine L Himmelstein Stephanie L; 03/15/22. $999,000
LONGPORT
106 S 16th Ave Unit A Mainline Shore Prop Of Longport LLC Siganos Perry; 03/02/22. $1,385,000
2700 Atlantic Ave, Unit 603 Marie Odonnell Rev Tr Elizabeth Anne Vogelmann Rev Tr; 03/02/22. $567,000
2700 Atlantic Ave #307 Lario Marc A Cohen Gail,-Tr,/Tr; 03/03/22. $550,000
111 S. 16th Ave Unit 419 Moss Phyllis Gallagher Kevin Thomas; 03/15/22. $320,000
106 S 21st Ave Lyon Bonnie L Handman Francine; 03/17/22. $3,000,000
MARGATE
14 N. Granville Ave Weikert Steven 14 N Granville LLC; 03/01/22. $740,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #1208 Nykorczuk Nicholas Krassner Geraldine; 03/01/22. $575,000
608 No Huntington Ave Leavy Joan D Steiner Martin Zachary; 03/02/22. $615,000
67 Seaside Court Gardner Robert K Shirley Robert M; 03/02/22. $630,000
8505 Fremont Ave Amendolaro Matthew Miranda Brian P; 03/02/22. $850,000
8604 Winchester Ave Mucciarone Amalio,/Atty Revolution Builders Inc; 03/02/22. $1,200,000
NORTHFIELD
920 Maple Ave Benner David P,-Exr Hagan Melanie; 03/01/22. $217,500
2 South Clermont Ave #6 Britton Robert M Six Sheridin Walk LLC; 03/03/22. $935,000
100 West Mill Road Justis Frances P,/Atty Nancy J Shelton Rev Tr; 03/09/22. $225,000
1124 Shore Rd 1124 Shore Road Assoc LLC Siok Donald Drew; 03/15/22. $250,000
PLEASANTVILLE
532 544 West Leeds Ave Pecan Lawrence E Adamson Street LLC; 03/01/22. $495,000
1507 Monarch Place Cooper Brandon Antonio Cooper Ernestine,/Exrx; 03/02/22. $160,000
17 Lake Place Ttk Re Entrp LLC Matute Hector M; 03/04/22. $180,000
106 Shadeland Ave Molina Pablo Garcia Hernandez Juan C; 03/07/22. $186,500
700 Church Street Mancuso Andrew M0 Agnew Crystal L; 03/11/22. $140,000
225 W Leeds Ave #91 Ferguson Edward RIVera Julian; 03/15/22. $72,000
718 Tilton Rd Jrr Holding LLC Nguyen Huy; 03/16/22. $143,000
31 Plaza Place Galarza Nataliz Odette Bmry Property Group LLC; 03/17/22. $180,500
604 Oneida Ave Rice Stanley B,-Sr Tejeda Madelynn; 03/17/22. $10,000
434 Sunset Court Florida State Of Odonoghue Joseph A; 03/18/22. $15,500
SOMERS POINT
38 Wilson Ave Burt Lauren Gualtieri John; 03/01/22. $295,000
529 Bay Ave Pannebaker Terry M Facciolo Michael; 03/01/22. $225,000
718 Shore Road Galler Leonard 718 Shore Road LLC; 03/01/22. $439,500
11 Shore Rd 7h Wristbridge Beth Mccabe James; 03/03/22. $147,500
22 E Connecticut Ave Adair Andrew,-Exr Debenedetta Kimberly; 03/03/22. $300,000
24 Mays Landing Rd Macaya Maria Evelyn Latoja Carri Joan R; 03/03/22. $155,000
401 New Road Brahin Jeffrey,-Tr Mcdonalds Real Estate Co; 03/03/22. $650,000
VENTNOR
17 No Baltimore Ave Thomas William,-Ind&Admr Thomas William C; 03/02/22. $177,000
4800 Boardwalk #702 Borowsky Stuart Mooney Kathleen; 03/02/22. $205,000
5903 Marshall Ave Calandra Ellen M Desanctis Paul; 03/02/22. $375,000
9 N Weymouth Ave Cho Soon H 9nweymouthave LLC; 03/02/22. $540,000
16 So Weymouth Ave Unit A Frankel Henry M Rushton Liela; 03/03/22. $515,000
4800 Boardwalk #605 Sheinkin Lowell Kirchner Carol J; 03/04/22. $550,000
6101 Monmouth Ave, Unit 909 Robin Julia Flynn Bridget C; 03/04/22. $200,000
226 N Somerset Ave Adams Harry F,/Heir Sheets Wayne J; 03/07/22. $304,500
825 Dorset Ave Simmons Machelle Salam Mohamed; 03/07/22. $120,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
48 Tuckahoe Rd Vantage Real Estate Solutions LLC T Ray Investments LLC; 03/09/22. $125,000
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON
7668 Sunset Dr McNeil Collin F Rihn Jeffrey; 12/29/21. $8,250,000
3449 First Ave Buckley Christopher 3449 1st Ave LLC; 12/29/21. $3,250,000
214 62nd St Babich George Newbold Robert; 12/30/21. $4,650,000
3546 Ocean DrIVe Bourke Christopher S 7mile Island Holdings LLC; 12/30/21. $2,325,000
6158 Ocean DrIVe Newbold Robert Casal Michael Joseph; 12/30/21. $3,100,000
CAPE MAY
923 Washington Street Washington And Madison LLC Cape May Crossing LLC; 12/29/21. $3,850,000
309 Harvard Ave Walling Richard C Sr De Paulis Thomas A; 12/30/21. $2,425,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
166 Broad St Muhammad Talha O’clisham Megan; 12/29/21. $70,000
2602 Route 9 Learr Associates LLC Marinemax Northeast LLC; 12/30/21. $2,562,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1 Redwood Ave Sapione Judith Brancato Mark J; 12/30/21. $395,000
Myers Ronald Jimenez Ignacio Machorro; 12/30/21. $110,000
707-A West Rio Grande Ave Sterling Harbor Motel & Marina Inc Halbiger John; 12/30/21. $349,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
38 Kings Lane Shaw William J Exr Maude Linda M; 12/29/21. $130,000
206 Seacrest Lane Senior John R Ryan Theodore; 12/30/21. $357,500
100 Rutledge Road Dunleavy Glenn D Trus O’mara Steven; 12/30/21. $77,000
24 W Hereford Ave Dugan James J Est Greene Jonathan L; 12/30/21. $298,000
7 Matthews Street 7 Matthews Street LLC Reo Key Asset Management LLC; 12/30/21. $110,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
405 Ocean Ave Celotto Gary R Harris Robert Wayne; 12/29/21. $210,000
708 Surf Ave Haney Mary Ann E Mc Cabe Cheri A; 12/29/21. $390,000
2009 Atlantic Ave Pannone Teresa E Exr&C Boyle William; 12/30/21. $566,000
1309 Ocean Ave (Room 118, Fka Unit 17) Preston Kevin T Di Carlantonio Joseph R Jr; 12/30/21. $250,100
Simko Joseph Mc Knight John; 12/30/21. $660,000
601 Ohio Ave Robert P Harkins Sr LIVing Trust Hook Charles; 12/30/21. $400,000
OCEAN CITY
28b Morningside Road Greiman Charles D Charbonneau Stephane R; 12/29/21. $900,000
901 Ocean Ave Rhine Neil W Dolan John; 12/29/21. $282,500
1713 Central Ave A/K/A 1713-15 Central Ave First Flr Mulroy Family LLC Perry Joseph J; 12/29/21. $960,000
14 Marlin Court Banker Millard F III Kuchinsky William; 12/29/21. $310,000
808-10 Plymouth Place Prince George R Hennessey Kevin M; 12/29/21. $830,000
861-863 Fifth St Carfagno Carmen S 861-863 Fifth St LLC; 12/29/21. $1,100,000
5305-07 Central Ave Farrell Joseph H Anderson Realty — Florida Lp; 12/30/21. $3,400,000
736 Wesley Ave Longo Robert Morris Jr Sunny Properties LLC; 12/30/21. $915,000
4246 Central Ave 2nd Fl Maniaci Joseph G Anderson James S; 12/30/21. $1,667,000
4 Bayview Place Clark Raymond M Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 12/30/21. $685,000
900 North Street Campbell Walter G Boswell Sandra C; 12/30/21. $900,000
500-02 34th St Richard A Rand And Margaret Rand LIVing Trust Mundy Leroy IV; 12/30/21. $1,275,000
500 Bay Ave Smith Mary Pat Sisko Stephen F; 12/30/21. $430,000
SEA ISLE CITY
15 43rd St Flynn Anthony 15 43rd St East Unit Sic LLC; 12/29/21. $729,752
5101 Central Ave Anderson James S Faber Francis T; 12/29/21. $1,421,000
122 54th St East Groseck Daniel Wagner Frank; 12/30/21. $1,514,000
6608 Landis Ave Goldstein Michael A Fontana Thomas; 12/30/21. $1,500,000
26 45th Street Embon Daniel C Embon Lisa A; 12/30/21. $999,999
6712 Central Ave North Entrekin Kathy M Finazzo Erin K; 12/30/21. $1,440,000
339 45th Pl Anderson Keith E Si33945 LLC; 12/30/21. $2,500,000
STONE HARBOR
10829 Third Ave Renneisen Randall L Soeder Gregory Andrew; 12/29/21. $2,850,000
8702 Third Ave Fontana Thomas Powers Vincent; 12/30/21. $2,100,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
20 West Mapleshade Lane Conrad Sandra L Rattray Keith Andrew; 12/29/21. $311,000
WEST CAPE MAY
422 Broadway Pointer James F 422 Broadway Realty LLC; 12/29/21. $925,000
WILDWOOD
225 E Wildwood Ave Payne NJ Properties LLC Raso Steven Frank ;12/29/21. $225,000
1800 Ocean Ave Desantis Joseph Helms Shawn C; 12/30/21. $260,000
235 East Montgomery Ave Simcox William H De Pinto Carlo; 12/30/21. $500,000
WILDWOOD CREST
500 E St Paul Ave Ciccone Charles J Dwyer Steven P; 12/29/21. $360,000
7904 Atlantic Ave Wiseley Edward C Jr Williams Andrew S; 12/29/21. $775,000
307 East Orchid Road Furey Richard B Atty&C Kh NJ Ventures LLC; 12/30/21. $1,450,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Pisarek Gary Edward; 12/30/21. $210,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Boyle Brian; 12/30/21. $215,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Kilburn Robert; 12/30/21. $299,000
103 W St Louis Ave Dougherty Dennis Mullin James; 12/30/21. $540,000