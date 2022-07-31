 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD IN SOUTH JERSEY

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1009 Blenheim Ave Cloak Jamie Blue Sky Prop LLC; 03/01/22. $345,000

303 Longport Blvd Boat Slip A5 Mitala Andrew M Barnes Sean; 03/02/22. $63,500

29 Iowa Ave Rizzo Chris RIVera Erica; 03/04/22. $264,000

1 Mechanic St Unit 401 DIIelsi Dominic Prassa LLC; 03/07/22. $164,717

646 Ohio Ave Holmes Daniel B Padilla Funez Mirna D; 03/09/22. $315,000

ATLANTIC CITY 27 S Bellevue Ave Rahaman Habibur Ayan Real Estate LLC; 03/01/22. $111,000

3801 Boardwalk Unit 215 Baro SoNJa Marandino Sarina; 03/01/22. $120,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 506 Pettinelli Melody Jiulianti Janet; 03/01/22. $212,000

1515 Boardwalk #1708 Conejero Nestor C Athena Wm LLC; 03/02/22. $80,000

2023 Grant Ave Anton Carter Aslyn Mcallister Juana; 03/02/22. $110,000

22 N Georgia Ave Rr Uddin Md Rahman Md Y; 03/02/22. $120,000

229 S Rhode Island Ave Gray Shirlene Blue Inlet LLC; 03/02/22. $69,000

2721 Boardwalk, Unit 307 Stutzer Jon Gonzalez Moraima; 03/02/22. $60,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2502a-1 Karwoski Charles Neave Robert Scott; 03/02/22. $225,000

1634 & 1638 Atlantic Ave 1634 & 1638 Atlantic Ave LLC Kang Christopher Youngkee; 03/03/22. $440,000

BRIGANTINE

410 Lafayette Blvd Mccarthy Marguerite M Catanzano John T; 03/01/22. $575,000

1008 N Shore Dr Kenneth Ross Declaration Of Tr Siana Stephen; 03/02/22. $835,000

33 Bramble Dr Root Irvin M,-Sr,/Exr Salfi Christopher; 03/03/22. $520,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N15 Glinka William G Gregorios Melanie; 03/03/22. $195,000

4608 Schooner Road, Unit B Quinn Ann R Mclaughlin Paul J; 03/04/22. $120,000

BUENA

108 Janet Street Massari Rose,/Atty Napolitano Lino; 03/04/22. $225,000

1601 South Central Ave Giacomelli Gene A,-Tr Stidham Elizabeth M; 03/07/22. $189,900

201 N. Harding Hwy Marroni John C Svt Properties LLC; 03/07/22. $50,000

106 Kennedy Ave D Mincer Prop LLC Nationalmax Investments LLC; 03/14/22. $56,000

115 Irene Ave Brewin Joseph H Anderson Napier Natalie J; 03/16/22. $ 210,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

109 Fairway Dr Echevarria Martha Decaro Vincent; 03/03/22. $509,000

650 Jackson Rd Hartline Josephine Yost Ronald Christopher; 03/03/22. $380,000

7 East Colton Lane Rafael Maria T Lalli Michael Louis; 03/07/22. $194,000

256 Lorraine Ave Martinez Joseph Surma Monika; 03/10/22. $510,000

114 Colin Road Mccann Melissa C Briggs Erin R; 03/11/22. $115,750

EGG HARBOR CITY

156 Boston Ave Dore Veronica Y Doran Paige; 03/01/22. $168,000

325 5th Terrace Paduani Fernando L Feliciano Joe A; 03/02/22. $2,500

204 Philadelphia Ave Newfield National Bk 204 Philadelphia LLC; 03/07/22. $160,000

125 London Ave Mento Michael D 125 London Ave LLC; 03/14/22. $200,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

123 Independence Trail Amjad Rehman Inc Uddin Emtiaz; 03/01/22. $265,000

16 Meadow Dr Bancroft June W,/Atty Shanteau Rachel; 03/01/22. $296,000

3 Weeping Willow Circle Berrio Alexandra M Lesser Joshua; 03/01/22. $455,000

303 Longport Blvd G-5 Quigley Grace A,/Heir Swartz Mark; 03/01/22. $46,200

3061 Spruce Ave Bruner Robert J,-Admr Noreo LLC; 03/01/22. $162,500

32 Heathercroft Attaya Capital LLC Conserva Ellen; 03/01/22. $122,000

103 Wharf Road Soares Amelia Edna Lavere Barbara; 03/02/22. $369,000

108 Suffolk Rd Police And Firemens Gould Anthony,/Shff; 03/02/22. $1,000

26 Wexford Lane Dr Horton Inc Pinpino Sheryl Bercero; 03/02/22. $444,990

2601 Fire Rd Pleasantville Investment LLC 2601 Fire Rd Realty LLC; 03/02/22. $415,000

FOLSOM

3310 South Pinewood DrIVe Folsom Borough Hadulias Harry; 03/10/22. $1,700

3310 South Pinewood DrIVe Hadulias Harry Folsom Borough; 03/10/22. $1,700

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

407 Ebony Tree Ave Tran Nghi H Nguyen Tim; 03/01/22. $345,000

545 Newport Court Wiggins Frank J,-Sr Scroger Marguerite A; 03/01/22. $282,500

725 Cheltenham Ave Oconnor John M Giusti Daniel; 03/01/22. $245,000

108 Federal Ct Miller Philip Hanna Rimon; 03/02/22. $95,000

327 Upas Ave Singh Charan Mitre Jeisy D; 03/02/22. $330,000

508 East Brook Lane Delross Pasquale C Empire One Hundred LLC; 03/02/22. $120,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4520 Concord Pl Reichanek Robert M Hanna Michael; 03/01/22. $115,000

5099 Wells Court Loulanti Bouchra Meers Lindsay; 03/01/22. $190,000

6105 Hickory St Lee Sun Hong Vicki; 03/01/22. $50,000

98 Charleston Circle Flynn Matthew Birilo Olga; 03/01/22. $320,000

2459 Route 50 Pedano Francis S Prospero James; 03/02/22. $449,000

4951 Winterbury DrIVe Ciro Maria Sosa Guillermo; 03/02/22. $72,500

6142 Oak Street Waddell Devin L Edwards Victoria; 03/02/22. $200,000

616 Meadowbrook Dr Wilson Myers Courtney Sahin Haluk; 03/02/22. $95,000

HAMMONTON

242 N Washington Lohrman Daniel J S Ciarlante N Assoc; 03/02/22. $80,000

880 South White Horse Pike Mountain Express Oil Co 880 South White Horse Pike LLC; 03/02/22. $465,476

880 South White Horse Pike Mountain Portfolio Owner NJ LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 03/02/22. $465,476

950 South White Horse Pike 950 South White Horse Pike LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 03/02/22. $1,003,867

950 South White Horse Pike Mountain Express Oil Co Mountain Portfolio Owner NJ LLC; 03/02/22. $1,003,867

584 Basin Road Carpo Anna Marie Gravely Mark A; 03/07/22. $160,000

LINWOOD

1023 Oak Ave Leonard Matthew Lecuyer Adam Grey; 03/03/22. $525,000

213 West Edgewood Ave Us Bank Na 213 West Edgewood LLC; 03/07/22. $310,000

105 West Edgewood Ave Nehmad David Batz Gregory A; 03/09/22. $213,900

101 Central Ave Halverson Susan,/Heir Dickson Matthew; 03/11/22. $310,101

121 East Edgewood Ave Menghetti Christine L Himmelstein Stephanie L; 03/15/22. $999,000

LONGPORT

106 S 16th Ave Unit A Mainline Shore Prop Of Longport LLC Siganos Perry; 03/02/22. $1,385,000

2700 Atlantic Ave, Unit 603 Marie Odonnell Rev Tr Elizabeth Anne Vogelmann Rev Tr; 03/02/22. $567,000

2700 Atlantic Ave #307 Lario Marc A Cohen Gail,-Tr,/Tr; 03/03/22. $550,000

111 S. 16th Ave Unit 419 Moss Phyllis Gallagher Kevin Thomas; 03/15/22. $320,000

106 S 21st Ave Lyon Bonnie L Handman Francine; 03/17/22. $3,000,000

MARGATE

14 N. Granville Ave Weikert Steven 14 N Granville LLC; 03/01/22. $740,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #1208 Nykorczuk Nicholas Krassner Geraldine; 03/01/22. $575,000

608 No Huntington Ave Leavy Joan D Steiner Martin Zachary; 03/02/22. $615,000

67 Seaside Court Gardner Robert K Shirley Robert M; 03/02/22. $630,000

8505 Fremont Ave Amendolaro Matthew Miranda Brian P; 03/02/22. $850,000

8604 Winchester Ave Mucciarone Amalio,/Atty Revolution Builders Inc; 03/02/22. $1,200,000

NORTHFIELD

920 Maple Ave Benner David P,-Exr Hagan Melanie; 03/01/22. $217,500

2 South Clermont Ave #6 Britton Robert M Six Sheridin Walk LLC; 03/03/22. $935,000

100 West Mill Road Justis Frances P,/Atty Nancy J Shelton Rev Tr; 03/09/22. $225,000

1124 Shore Rd 1124 Shore Road Assoc LLC Siok Donald Drew; 03/15/22. $250,000

PLEASANTVILLE

532 544 West Leeds Ave Pecan Lawrence E Adamson Street LLC; 03/01/22. $495,000

1507 Monarch Place Cooper Brandon Antonio Cooper Ernestine,/Exrx; 03/02/22. $160,000

17 Lake Place Ttk Re Entrp LLC Matute Hector M; 03/04/22. $180,000

106 Shadeland Ave Molina Pablo Garcia Hernandez Juan C; 03/07/22. $186,500

700 Church Street Mancuso Andrew M0 Agnew Crystal L; 03/11/22. $140,000

225 W Leeds Ave #91 Ferguson Edward RIVera Julian; 03/15/22. $72,000

718 Tilton Rd Jrr Holding LLC Nguyen Huy; 03/16/22. $143,000

31 Plaza Place Galarza Nataliz Odette Bmry Property Group LLC; 03/17/22. $180,500

604 Oneida Ave Rice Stanley B,-Sr Tejeda Madelynn; 03/17/22. $10,000

434 Sunset Court Florida State Of Odonoghue Joseph A; 03/18/22. $15,500

SOMERS POINT

38 Wilson Ave Burt Lauren Gualtieri John; 03/01/22. $295,000

529 Bay Ave Pannebaker Terry M Facciolo Michael; 03/01/22. $225,000

718 Shore Road Galler Leonard 718 Shore Road LLC; 03/01/22. $439,500

11 Shore Rd 7h Wristbridge Beth Mccabe James; 03/03/22. $147,500

22 E Connecticut Ave Adair Andrew,-Exr Debenedetta Kimberly; 03/03/22. $300,000

24 Mays Landing Rd Macaya Maria Evelyn Latoja Carri Joan R; 03/03/22. $155,000

401 New Road Brahin Jeffrey,-Tr Mcdonalds Real Estate Co; 03/03/22. $650,000

VENTNOR

17 No Baltimore Ave Thomas William,-Ind&Admr Thomas William C; 03/02/22. $177,000

4800 Boardwalk #702 Borowsky Stuart Mooney Kathleen; 03/02/22. $205,000

5903 Marshall Ave Calandra Ellen M Desanctis Paul; 03/02/22. $375,000

9 N Weymouth Ave Cho Soon H 9nweymouthave LLC; 03/02/22. $540,000

16 So Weymouth Ave Unit A Frankel Henry M Rushton Liela; 03/03/22. $515,000

4800 Boardwalk #605 Sheinkin Lowell Kirchner Carol J; 03/04/22. $550,000

6101 Monmouth Ave, Unit 909 Robin Julia Flynn Bridget C; 03/04/22. $200,000

226 N Somerset Ave Adams Harry F,/Heir Sheets Wayne J; 03/07/22. $304,500

825 Dorset Ave Simmons Machelle Salam Mohamed; 03/07/22. $120,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

48 Tuckahoe Rd Vantage Real Estate Solutions LLC T Ray Investments LLC; 03/09/22. $125,000

CAPE MAY COUNTY

AVALON

7668 Sunset Dr McNeil Collin F Rihn Jeffrey; 12/29/21. $8,250,000

3449 First Ave Buckley Christopher 3449 1st Ave LLC; 12/29/21. $3,250,000

214 62nd St Babich George Newbold Robert; 12/30/21. $4,650,000

3546 Ocean DrIVe Bourke Christopher S 7mile Island Holdings LLC; 12/30/21. $2,325,000

6158 Ocean DrIVe Newbold Robert Casal Michael Joseph; 12/30/21. $3,100,000

CAPE MAY

923 Washington Street Washington And Madison LLC Cape May Crossing LLC; 12/29/21. $3,850,000

309 Harvard Ave Walling Richard C Sr De Paulis Thomas A; 12/30/21. $2,425,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

166 Broad St Muhammad Talha O’clisham Megan; 12/29/21. $70,000

2602 Route 9 Learr Associates LLC Marinemax Northeast LLC; 12/30/21. $2,562,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1 Redwood Ave Sapione Judith Brancato Mark J; 12/30/21. $395,000

Myers Ronald Jimenez Ignacio Machorro; 12/30/21. $110,000

707-A West Rio Grande Ave Sterling Harbor Motel & Marina Inc Halbiger John; 12/30/21. $349,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

38 Kings Lane Shaw William J Exr Maude Linda M; 12/29/21. $130,000

206 Seacrest Lane Senior John R Ryan Theodore; 12/30/21. $357,500

100 Rutledge Road Dunleavy Glenn D Trus O’mara Steven; 12/30/21. $77,000

24 W Hereford Ave Dugan James J Est Greene Jonathan L; 12/30/21. $298,000

7 Matthews Street 7 Matthews Street LLC Reo Key Asset Management LLC; 12/30/21. $110,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

405 Ocean Ave Celotto Gary R Harris Robert Wayne; 12/29/21. $210,000

708 Surf Ave Haney Mary Ann E Mc Cabe Cheri A; 12/29/21. $390,000

2009 Atlantic Ave Pannone Teresa E Exr&C Boyle William; 12/30/21. $566,000

1309 Ocean Ave (Room 118, Fka Unit 17) Preston Kevin T Di Carlantonio Joseph R Jr; 12/30/21. $250,100

Simko Joseph Mc Knight John; 12/30/21. $660,000

601 Ohio Ave Robert P Harkins Sr LIVing Trust Hook Charles; 12/30/21. $400,000

OCEAN CITY

28b Morningside Road Greiman Charles D Charbonneau Stephane R; 12/29/21. $900,000

901 Ocean Ave Rhine Neil W Dolan John; 12/29/21. $282,500

1713 Central Ave A/K/A 1713-15 Central Ave First Flr Mulroy Family LLC Perry Joseph J; 12/29/21. $960,000

14 Marlin Court Banker Millard F III Kuchinsky William; 12/29/21. $310,000

808-10 Plymouth Place Prince George R Hennessey Kevin M; 12/29/21. $830,000

861-863 Fifth St Carfagno Carmen S 861-863 Fifth St LLC; 12/29/21. $1,100,000

5305-07 Central Ave Farrell Joseph H Anderson Realty — Florida Lp; 12/30/21. $3,400,000

736 Wesley Ave Longo Robert Morris Jr Sunny Properties LLC; 12/30/21. $915,000

4246 Central Ave 2nd Fl Maniaci Joseph G Anderson James S; 12/30/21. $1,667,000

4 Bayview Place Clark Raymond M Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 12/30/21. $685,000

900 North Street Campbell Walter G Boswell Sandra C; 12/30/21. $900,000

500-02 34th St Richard A Rand And Margaret Rand LIVing Trust Mundy Leroy IV; 12/30/21. $1,275,000

500 Bay Ave Smith Mary Pat Sisko Stephen F; 12/30/21. $430,000

SEA ISLE CITY

15 43rd St Flynn Anthony 15 43rd St East Unit Sic LLC; 12/29/21. $729,752

5101 Central Ave Anderson James S Faber Francis T; 12/29/21. $1,421,000

122 54th St East Groseck Daniel Wagner Frank; 12/30/21. $1,514,000

6608 Landis Ave Goldstein Michael A Fontana Thomas; 12/30/21. $1,500,000

26 45th Street Embon Daniel C Embon Lisa A; 12/30/21. $999,999

6712 Central Ave North Entrekin Kathy M Finazzo Erin K; 12/30/21. $1,440,000

339 45th Pl Anderson Keith E Si33945 LLC; 12/30/21. $2,500,000

STONE HARBOR

10829 Third Ave Renneisen Randall L Soeder Gregory Andrew; 12/29/21. $2,850,000

8702 Third Ave Fontana Thomas Powers Vincent; 12/30/21. $2,100,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

20 West Mapleshade Lane Conrad Sandra L Rattray Keith Andrew; 12/29/21. $311,000

WEST CAPE MAY

422 Broadway Pointer James F 422 Broadway Realty LLC; 12/29/21. $925,000

WILDWOOD

225 E Wildwood Ave Payne NJ Properties LLC Raso Steven Frank ;12/29/21. $225,000

1800 Ocean Ave Desantis Joseph Helms Shawn C; 12/30/21. $260,000

235 East Montgomery Ave Simcox William H De Pinto Carlo; 12/30/21. $500,000

WILDWOOD CREST

500 E St Paul Ave Ciccone Charles J Dwyer Steven P; 12/29/21. $360,000

7904 Atlantic Ave Wiseley Edward C Jr Williams Andrew S; 12/29/21. $775,000

307 East Orchid Road Furey Richard B Atty&C Kh NJ Ventures LLC; 12/30/21. $1,450,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Pisarek Gary Edward; 12/30/21. $210,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Boyle Brian; 12/30/21. $215,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Kilburn Robert; 12/30/21. $299,000

103 W St Louis Ave Dougherty Dennis Mullin James; 12/30/21. $540,000

