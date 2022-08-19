 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

253 Huron Ave Dagrossa Joseph W,/Exr Easterling Barbara A; 03/18/22. $212,000

23 Shady Lane Mary G Hovey Grantor Tr Kuliszewski Matthew; 03/21/22. $250,000

Ables Run Drive Mckernan Barbara J Cavotto Robert; 03/21/22. $26236,800

615 Hay Road Courter Joseph A Robbins Glenn G,-Jr; 03/21/22. $851,000

82 East Woodland Ave Kennedy Christopher Bender Karen M; 03/22/22. $161,000

ATLANTIC CITY

201 North New York Ave Unit A King Audwin G Schriver Melinda; 03/07/22. $76,000

3101 Boardwalk, Unit 1902a-1 Wu Siu Yin Leggio Lori; 03/08/22. $157,500

3101 Boardwalk, Unit 2108-2 Steinberg David Rimm Harry H; 03/08/22. $190,000

438 N. Harrisburg Ave Zia Muhammad Uddin Mohammed; 03/08/22. $149,900

118 John A Seedorf Lane Franchini John Hussain Asif; 03/09/22. $999,000

1515 Boardwalk #2608 Sathe Ganesh Perillo Andrew; 03/09/22. $82,000

204 Pacific Ave Cohen Saul Redwood Properties II LLC; 03/09/22. $10,000

412 Atlantic Ave Cohen Saul H Feliciano Noel; 03/09/22. $108,333.32

1105 Beach Ave Popper Christopher J Medor Olivier;03/10/22. $279,900

1637 Atlantic Ave Hart Audrey 1637 Atlantic Ave LLC; 03/10/22. $250,000

BRIGANTINE

332 33rd Street South Lions Share Fp LLC Kosciewicz Peter; 03/09/22. $660,000

4417 Privateer Road Snellman Bryan Stilley David Steven; 03/09/22. $550,000

330 42nd Street South, Unit D50 Saksa Raymond Brame Joan H; 03/10/22. $325,000

214 32nd Street So Arnao Linda Banr Assets LLC; 03/14/22. $115,000

33 Coquille Beach Dr Juliano Virginia M Parkhill Andrew; 03/14/22. $450,000

701 Lafayette Blvd Macready Maureen 701 Lafayette Brigantine LLC; 03/14/22. $500,000

105 11th Street North Unit C 105 11th Street LLC Puccino Joseph A; 03/15/22. $330,900

BUENA

221 Jonas Ave Hill Janet L Brewin Joseph H; 03/31/22. $280,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

105 East Colton Lane City Vision Natl Revitalization LLC Lopez Ricardo,-Jr; 03/21/22. $227,000

510 Hopkins Road Soder Marianna Jackson Anthony M; 03/22/22. $179,000

243 Fir Ave Johnson Laurence,/Exrx Helduser Shayna; 03/23/22. $38,035

6 W Collings Dr Lancioni Santini Graber James; 03/23/22. $97,500

410 Tuckahoe Road Zaak Reaser Johnson Terry; 03/25/22. $190,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

215 Chicago Ave Schroer Bryan Johnson Brian; 03/23/22. $147,000

321 5th Ter Paduani Fernando L Feliciano Joe A; 03/28/22. $166,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

272 Heathercroft Desai Gargi Thalassinos Panagioti; 03/07/22. $120,500

312 Glenn Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc Nj Bendit Mark; 03/07/22. $516,750

313-A Dogwood Ave Reynolds Mary Hoagland Rebecca; 03/07/22. $310,000

6 Providence Road Hamilton Abdul A Rivera Luis; 03/07/22. $260,000

6020 Delilah Road Harbor Landing Ptnrs LLC Harbor Landing 2021 LLC; 03/07/22. $48,375,000

300 Glen Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc Nj Ojard Aaron Michael; 03/08/22. $525,005

401 Glenn Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Vm Management 1 LLC; 03/08/22. $290,000

8 Princeton Ave Feinberg Bryan A Hickey Colin F; 03/08/22. $425,000

1181 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Westcott John J Mcgarvey John,-3rd; 03/09/22. $285,000

121 Brettwood Dr Falotico Peter Wesley Bryon; 03/09/22. $331,000

ESTELL MANOR

206 Fifth Ave Black Lydia Senese Martin; 03/28/22. $300,000

FOLSOM

6 Fenimore Drive Bermudez Jaymie Bermudez Jaymie; 03/10/22. $53,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

410 South Yam Ave Capille Timothy A,-Jr Concepcion Teresa A; 03/09/22. $245,000

535 Salem Way Louise R Lifka Liv Tr Agmt Gant Lee A; 03/10/22. $270,000

601 S New York Rd Conover Ryoko Y,/Heir Urgilez Rodrigo; 03/11/22. $185,000

724 Ravenwood Drive Loporto Luigi M Connell James T,-3rd; 03/11/22. $125,000

153 White Horse Pike Bonet Jorge L Reilly Kyle; 03/14/22. $225,000

310 Dennis Drive Torres John Gitto Danielle; 03/14/22. $214,000

315 E. Ridgewood Ave Csontos Daniel Cornelius Mclaughlin Robert S; 03/14/22. $284,000

434 S Willow Ave Etherton Andrew Perez Julian Botero; 03/14/22. $176,500

61 Cheshire Ave Goldsborough Kimaline Folino Jeffrey; 03/14/22. $149,000

729 Sixth Ave Yuen Bonomolo Dominick Ledesma Manon Angel A; 03/14/22. $165,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

185 Keller Way Fernbach Jeffrey Scott Earl W03/09/22. $300,398

2764 Route 50 Cifliku Robert Pinchus Kiejdan Marital Tr B; 03/09/22. $10,000

5913 10th St Humphrey Courtney Humphrey Courtney; 03/09/22. $100,000

6455 Dehirsch Ave Archetto Gregory J Higbee Anthony T; 03/09/22. $140,000

1511 Thomas Jefferson Ct Valencia Tiffany Zeeman Deidre; 03/10/22. $189,999

4945 Winterbury Drive Flamensfeld Meredith Acevedo Charlene Rene; 03/11/22. $129,900

5063 Merion Court Palmer Dwanica White Delevear; 03/11/22. $210,000

2557 Cologne Ave Weest Peter William Hagel Gregory S,-Jr; 03/14/22. $280,000

3 Club House Ln Yanez Alondra S Gamarra Gorka Ana; 03/14/22. $170,000

5928 Maple Dr Lebron Amanda Rosado Mirna V Feliz; 03/14/22. $260,000

HAMMONTON

125 Fernwood Dr Johnson Richard B,/Heir Fichetola Mark,-2nd; 03/12/22. $240,000

351 Valley Ave Nee Janice D Black Todd; 03/14/22. $330,000

59 Middle Road Holwell Thomas R,-Jr Gazzara Georgianna; 03/14/22. $160,000

161 Laurel Ave Edward C Weber And Frances Aristone Michael L; 03/16/22. $139,000

215 Tilton Street Lamazza Salvatora,/Atty Scola John; 03/16/22. $150,000

27 Pressey Street Umosella Gin Ann B Umosella Desiree A; 03/17/22. $225,000

LINWOOD

1601 Woodlynne Blvd Liu Yang Proctor Exum Meredith; 03/23/22. $480,000

307 West Joseph Ave Mcdaniels Sean Barry Bruce; 03/23/22. $319,000

512 W Pierce Ave Abco Federal Cr Un Islam Saiful;03/23/22. $270,000

LONGPORT

111 So 16th Ave Unit 718 Lon*gport Seaview Condo Assn Feldman Alex; 03/28/22. $605,000

MARGATE

17 N. Granville Ave Vance Phyllis C 17ngranville Development LLC; 03/08/22. $650,000

419 No Exeter Ave Olivo Linda,/Heir Mckeaney Matthew; 03/08/22. $755,000

9401-11 Pacific Ave, Apt. 21 Maycon Phyllis B Paynter Leslie; 03/10/22. $205,000

102 South Vendome Ave Rubenstein Mark Plotka Workman Helene; 03/11/22. $2,800,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 601 Greenblatt Martin Hauser Norman,-Ind&Tr; 03/11/22. $530,000

307 N Wilson Ave Thornton Andrew Talarico Anthony; 03/14/22. $550,000

9100 Beach #702 Rothschild Gita Goldberg Terri; 03/14/22. $664,500

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3946 Patricia Court Sefchick Barbara Morillo Carmen J; 03/02/22. $180,000

610 Fifth Ave Carlson Nancy L Geisenhoffer Margaret; 03/03/22. $270,000

4680 Riverside Drive Weiler Charlotte,/Exrx Dougherty Thomas P; 03/21/22. $380,000

257 Elm Street Davis Kenneth Belber Jason; 03/24/22. $13,500

NORTHFIELD

118 W Revere Ave Smith Victoria A Woodring Megan E; 03/16/22. $290,000

1902 Merrit Drive Mancuso Kaitlin Mott George R; 03/16/22. $475,000

312 Fuae Ave Cronin Kevin Accardi Paula; 03/21/22. $289,000

PLEASANTVILLE

109 E. Adams Ave Seilback Susan Huntington Associates LLC; 03/28/22. $140,000

1123 S Main St Stein Mark Ramirez Lucia; 03/28/22. $ 120,000

1020 N Main St Sant Angelo Homes LLC Ahuyon Jorge; 03/29/22. $77,000

 

SOMERS POINT

749 First St Sl Us Realty LLC Heard Heather Lynne; 03/09/22. $435,000

1509 Harbour Cove South Bernert Joseph P 1509 Harbour Cove LLC; 03/11/22. $449,000

32 W. Laurel Drive Toby Lorraine Marshall Angelique; 03/11/22. $240,000

515 Fourth Street Montemurro Craig A Vail Tara M; 03/11/22. $240,150

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk #605 Sheinkin Lowell Kirchner Carol J; 03/04/22. $550,000

6101 Monmouth Ave, Unit 909 Robin Julia Flynn Bridget C; 03/04/22. $200,000

226 N Somerset Ave Adams Harry F,/Heir Sheets Wayne J; 03/07/22. $304,500

825 Dorset Ave Simmons Machelle Salam Mohamed; 03/07/22. $120,000

5000 Boardwalk #810 Cranston Maryann Gjoci Eldi; 03/09/22. $289,000

812 North Little Rock Ave Fuller Donald B Epstein Perry M; 03/09/22. $385,000

908 N Burghley Ave Berger Laurence H Fiscus Rosemarie; 03/09/22. $861,500

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

1030 Ohio Ave Van De Vaarst John N Carney Cheryl; 1/3/22. $1,775,000

1025-1029 Beach Ave Montreal Inn Madison Cape May Re LLC; 1/3/22. $10,000,000

1211-A Missouri Ave Dahlberg Nancy L Mahanor Susan E; 1/5/22. $540,000

108 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Kay William J Jr; 1/6/22. $901,200

114 & 114.5 Decatur Street Evanish John III De Falco Carmine; 1/7/22. $1,520,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

204 Horse Shoe Curve Brown Dan Sparks Ryan J; 1/3/22. $40,000

1906 Rt 9 North & 1892 Rt 9 North Lambert John J Jr B & L Marine Holdings LLC; 1/6/22. $700,000

47 Little Mill Road, Magnolia Drive Unit 36 Dina Mario V Woodruff Stephen; 1/6/22. $51,000

11 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Edmunds Robert J Jr; 1/6/22. $110,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Cerasi Cody Sigmund Maria K; 1/3/22. $325,000

9601 Atlantic Ave Zeien Richard G Kradjian Ara R; 1/3/22. $1,275,000

114 Wildwood Ave Cole James Est Alexander Geoffrey; 1/5/22. $250,000

124 Ibis Lane Bevilacqua Michael Filev Leo  1/5/22. $481,473

1203 Scott Ave Gagliardi Louis R Gagliardi Erika; 1/6/22. $275,000

14 Misty Ln Dubuque Diane Est Neill Richard James II; 1/6/22. $265,000

956 Myrtle Ave Navarro Rustico C Weiland Charles J; 1/6/22. $281,000

20 Vacation Rd Wedemeyer Ellen Lutz Jason; 1/6/22. $200,000

105 Old Mill Drive South Denise Arias Fabiola Maldonado; 1/6/22. $315,000

50 Croydon Drive Krenzien Patricia C Est Sweeney Marjorie; 1/6/22. $389,000

100 Mathemek St Elia Dennis Anderson William A; 1/7/22. $425,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1439 Route 9 North Hickey Roy D Pace Kevin; 1/5/22. $145,000

105 Roosevelt Blvd Morrell Deborah Price Cynthia Lee; 1/5/22. $90,000

22 Church St Unit A Lassor Robert A Jablonski Janice; 1/5/22. $395,000

308 E Shellbay Ave Coffey James L Mcvey Daniel; 1/6/22. $385,000

575 Court House South Dennis Rd Us Bank Trust Trus Morey Lewis; 1/6/22. $367,000

35 Leonards Lane Lilla Terry J Exr Mason Howard; 1/6/22. $40,000

8 Martha Louise Ave Pietrosante John Savini Susan; 1/6/22. $625,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

121 West Eleventh Ave All Hands Distributors LLC Quigley David; 1/3/22. $569,900

212a Allen Dr Ryan Theodore J Paini Joseph W; 1/5/22. $167,500

442 E 21st Ave Unit 209 Spangeler Nancy Anne Trus Gregg Kenneth; 1/5/22. $187,000

429 E 25th Ave Watts Justin C Brostowicz Heather; 1/6/22. $585,000

405 E 13th Ave Shapley Marylou Hanna William J; 1/7/22. $290,000

OCEAN CITY

4405 Central Ave Rust C Keith Smith Francis X III; 1/3/22. $3,750,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 209 Hammad Fahd M Kennedy-Tierno Christine C; 1/3/22. $124,900

100-10 Bay Ave Caskal LLC Duncan Investments LLC; 1/3/22. $100,000

2320-22 Axbury Ave Lombardo Anthony L Guerrieri Douglas R; 1/5/22. $782,000

7 Barbados Ln Clark Caleb Stfm LLC; 1/6/22. $2,200,000

840 Ocean Ave Unit 49 Vile Gaye L Tribuno Albert B; 1/6/22. $109,900

3 Fourth St Sisters Of The Blessed Sacrament For Indians And Colored People 3 E 4th St LLC; 1/6/22. $491,000

5514 Central Ave Reilly Sandra G Whale Beach Builders LLC; 1/6/22. $425,000

217 Bay Road Palermo James A V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 1/6/22. $1,662,500

635 Ocean Ave Townsend Ruth E Raya Michael A J ; 1/6/22. $999,900

1921-23 Haven Ave Robert Coste Inc Havens Craig Richard; 1/6/22. $950,000

1417 Ocean Ave Oceanfront Motel Inc Ocean Front Development Group LLC; 1/6/22. $4,925,000

4601-03 Asbury Ave Unit B 4557 Asbury Ave LLC 4603 Asbury Ave LLC; 1/6/22. $1,740,000

527 E Atlantic Blvd Cimino John O'donnell Marie; 1/6/22. $3,875,000

1632 A&B Central Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Hs Family LLC Powers James M; 1/6/22. $1,302,500

719 Tenth St Unit 205 North Island Inn Development LLC Oc Tenth 205 LLC; 1/6/22. $840,000

4549 Asbury Ave Berkenstock Bruce A Ex&C Thomas Michael; 1/6/22. $1,300,000

935 Ocean Ave Unit 227 Armbruster Thomas Eberts William H Jr; 1/6/22. $505,000

719 Tenth St Unit 304 North Island Inn Development LLC Oc Tenth 304 LLC; 1/6/22. $815,000

1619 Wesley Ave Unit B-5 Jackson James D Jr Oc Wesley LLC; 1/6/22. $930,000

842 Stenton Pl Gallagher Carol L Robert Coste Inc; 1/6/22. $1,250,000

21 Simpson Ave Miller James J Est Housing And Urban Development; 1/6/22. $471,811

2737-39 Haven Ave Barnes William H Jr Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 1/6/22. $1,100,000

1039 Asbury Ave Reilly John Greenwald Evelyn A; 1/7/22. $665,000

3236 Wesley Ave Unit 2 Plummer Robert E Jr Aristone Dennis J; 1/7/22. $1,350,000

SEA ISLE CITY

306 47th Pl Executive Charters LLC Lutz Michael; 1/5/22. $4,900,000

330 46th Pl West Unit 132 47th Street West LLC Shaak Michael; 1/5/22. $2,200,000

26 49th St West Rock Anthony M Gillen Christopher B Trus; 1/5/22. $1,600,000

330 46th Pl 132 47th Street West LLC Goldstein Michael A; 1/5/22. $2,650,000

85 85th Street Hendri David A Hodlofski Michael; 1/5/22. $1,400,000

4001 Landis Ave Jersey Shore Hospitality LLC Granite West Chester LLC; 1/6/22. $2,200,000

28 40th St Jersey Shore Hospitality LLC Granite West Chester LLC; 1/6/22. $800,000

379 43rd Pl Unit B Byrne Patrick Ribble John; 1/6/22. $600,000

233 58th St Bur Robert H Dustin Laricks LLC; 1/6/22. $1,500,000

111 32nd St Bereschak John Sir Development LLC; 1/7/22. $1,800,000

STONE HARBOR

8311 Sunset Drive Stitzinger James F Stitzinger Andrew G; 1/5/22. $1,575,000

Hill John Bradford Avalon 17th Street LLC; 1/7/22. $7,800,000

Mauro Jacqueline A C&C Shore LLC; 1/7/22. $450,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

2300 South Commonwealth Ave Boland Joseph E Zakreski Randall J; 1/3/22. $1,099,000

516 Route 9 Lewis Christine A Exr&C Mc Kinney Marc; 1/5/22. $44,999

571 Woodbine Rd De Vaul Linda Swensen George; 1/6/22. $200,000

38 Arrowhead Trail Blose Lori Ann Quinn John J; 1/6/22. $530,000

2800 South Bayview Dr Herring Craig Richard 2800 Bayview Investments LLC; 1/6/22. $1,950,000

WEST CAPE MAY

543 Fourth Ave Caesar Jeremiah Houang Daisy; 1/5/22. $320,000

503 Bayshore Rd Longfellow William Dudginski Ronald Francis; 1/6/22. $1,195,000

WILDWOOD

301 W Pine Ave Cook Thomas Patrick 5th And 6th Generation LLC; 1/5/22. $310,000

318 E Juniper Ave Unit 200 Monaco Marc Dugger Robert; 1/6/22. $475,000

237 E Juniper Ave Gimcheng LLC 237 Juniper Ljkq LLC; 1/6/22. $285,000

218 E Rio Grande Ave Unit 218 Frank Robert Tappen Harry Dean; 1/6/22. $495,000

126 E Youngs Ave Unit 203 Nj Property Investments Corporation Zepp Family Tides LLC; 1/6/22. $295,000

511 W Tacony Rd Cabana Lori Dandrea Dominick; 1/7/22. $1,150,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6210 Ocean Ave Unit 103 Maarek Stephane Grippi Benedetto; 1/3/22. $724,900

6307 Park Blvd Zamulinsky William Tinkat Realty Corp; 1/3/22. $800,000

427 E Miami Ave Unit 205 Aurora Elena Curtin Thomas F; 1/6/22. $215,000

5612 Lake Rd Unit 1b Tufts Kyle C Livoy David; 1/6/22. $415,000

6300 New Jersey Ave Kellet Roy El Alebrije LLC; 1/7/22. $360,000

WOODBINE

65 Fir St Bonjorno Joseph A Jr Myers Bruce W; 1/3/22. $70,000

1560 De Hirsch Ave Lamanna Vincent L Jr Exr&C TI Land Holdings LLC; 1/6/22. $149,000

