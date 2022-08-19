Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
253 Huron Ave Dagrossa Joseph W,/Exr Easterling Barbara A; 03/18/22. $212,000
23 Shady Lane Mary G Hovey Grantor Tr Kuliszewski Matthew; 03/21/22. $250,000
Ables Run Drive Mckernan Barbara J Cavotto Robert; 03/21/22. $26236,800
615 Hay Road Courter Joseph A Robbins Glenn G,-Jr; 03/21/22. $851,000
82 East Woodland Ave Kennedy Christopher Bender Karen M; 03/22/22. $161,000
ATLANTIC CITY
201 North New York Ave Unit A King Audwin G Schriver Melinda; 03/07/22. $76,000
3101 Boardwalk, Unit 1902a-1 Wu Siu Yin Leggio Lori; 03/08/22. $157,500
3101 Boardwalk, Unit 2108-2 Steinberg David Rimm Harry H; 03/08/22. $190,000
438 N. Harrisburg Ave Zia Muhammad Uddin Mohammed; 03/08/22. $149,900
118 John A Seedorf Lane Franchini John Hussain Asif; 03/09/22. $999,000
1515 Boardwalk #2608 Sathe Ganesh Perillo Andrew; 03/09/22. $82,000
204 Pacific Ave Cohen Saul Redwood Properties II LLC; 03/09/22. $10,000
412 Atlantic Ave Cohen Saul H Feliciano Noel; 03/09/22. $108,333.32
1105 Beach Ave Popper Christopher J Medor Olivier;03/10/22. $279,900
1637 Atlantic Ave Hart Audrey 1637 Atlantic Ave LLC; 03/10/22. $250,000
BRIGANTINE
332 33rd Street South Lions Share Fp LLC Kosciewicz Peter; 03/09/22. $660,000
4417 Privateer Road Snellman Bryan Stilley David Steven; 03/09/22. $550,000
330 42nd Street South, Unit D50 Saksa Raymond Brame Joan H; 03/10/22. $325,000
214 32nd Street So Arnao Linda Banr Assets LLC; 03/14/22. $115,000
33 Coquille Beach Dr Juliano Virginia M Parkhill Andrew; 03/14/22. $450,000
701 Lafayette Blvd Macready Maureen 701 Lafayette Brigantine LLC; 03/14/22. $500,000
105 11th Street North Unit C 105 11th Street LLC Puccino Joseph A; 03/15/22. $330,900
BUENA
221 Jonas Ave Hill Janet L Brewin Joseph H; 03/31/22. $280,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
105 East Colton Lane City Vision Natl Revitalization LLC Lopez Ricardo,-Jr; 03/21/22. $227,000
510 Hopkins Road Soder Marianna Jackson Anthony M; 03/22/22. $179,000
243 Fir Ave Johnson Laurence,/Exrx Helduser Shayna; 03/23/22. $38,035
6 W Collings Dr Lancioni Santini Graber James; 03/23/22. $97,500
410 Tuckahoe Road Zaak Reaser Johnson Terry; 03/25/22. $190,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
215 Chicago Ave Schroer Bryan Johnson Brian; 03/23/22. $147,000
321 5th Ter Paduani Fernando L Feliciano Joe A; 03/28/22. $166,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
272 Heathercroft Desai Gargi Thalassinos Panagioti; 03/07/22. $120,500
312 Glenn Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc Nj Bendit Mark; 03/07/22. $516,750
313-A Dogwood Ave Reynolds Mary Hoagland Rebecca; 03/07/22. $310,000
6 Providence Road Hamilton Abdul A Rivera Luis; 03/07/22. $260,000
6020 Delilah Road Harbor Landing Ptnrs LLC Harbor Landing 2021 LLC; 03/07/22. $48,375,000
300 Glen Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc Nj Ojard Aaron Michael; 03/08/22. $525,005
401 Glenn Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Vm Management 1 LLC; 03/08/22. $290,000
8 Princeton Ave Feinberg Bryan A Hickey Colin F; 03/08/22. $425,000
1181 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Westcott John J Mcgarvey John,-3rd; 03/09/22. $285,000
121 Brettwood Dr Falotico Peter Wesley Bryon; 03/09/22. $331,000
ESTELL MANOR
206 Fifth Ave Black Lydia Senese Martin; 03/28/22. $300,000
FOLSOM
6 Fenimore Drive Bermudez Jaymie Bermudez Jaymie; 03/10/22. $53,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
410 South Yam Ave Capille Timothy A,-Jr Concepcion Teresa A; 03/09/22. $245,000
535 Salem Way Louise R Lifka Liv Tr Agmt Gant Lee A; 03/10/22. $270,000
601 S New York Rd Conover Ryoko Y,/Heir Urgilez Rodrigo; 03/11/22. $185,000
724 Ravenwood Drive Loporto Luigi M Connell James T,-3rd; 03/11/22. $125,000
153 White Horse Pike Bonet Jorge L Reilly Kyle; 03/14/22. $225,000
310 Dennis Drive Torres John Gitto Danielle; 03/14/22. $214,000
315 E. Ridgewood Ave Csontos Daniel Cornelius Mclaughlin Robert S; 03/14/22. $284,000
434 S Willow Ave Etherton Andrew Perez Julian Botero; 03/14/22. $176,500
61 Cheshire Ave Goldsborough Kimaline Folino Jeffrey; 03/14/22. $149,000
729 Sixth Ave Yuen Bonomolo Dominick Ledesma Manon Angel A; 03/14/22. $165,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
185 Keller Way Fernbach Jeffrey Scott Earl W03/09/22. $300,398
2764 Route 50 Cifliku Robert Pinchus Kiejdan Marital Tr B; 03/09/22. $10,000
5913 10th St Humphrey Courtney Humphrey Courtney; 03/09/22. $100,000
6455 Dehirsch Ave Archetto Gregory J Higbee Anthony T; 03/09/22. $140,000
1511 Thomas Jefferson Ct Valencia Tiffany Zeeman Deidre; 03/10/22. $189,999
4945 Winterbury Drive Flamensfeld Meredith Acevedo Charlene Rene; 03/11/22. $129,900
5063 Merion Court Palmer Dwanica White Delevear; 03/11/22. $210,000
2557 Cologne Ave Weest Peter William Hagel Gregory S,-Jr; 03/14/22. $280,000
3 Club House Ln Yanez Alondra S Gamarra Gorka Ana; 03/14/22. $170,000
5928 Maple Dr Lebron Amanda Rosado Mirna V Feliz; 03/14/22. $260,000
HAMMONTON
125 Fernwood Dr Johnson Richard B,/Heir Fichetola Mark,-2nd; 03/12/22. $240,000
351 Valley Ave Nee Janice D Black Todd; 03/14/22. $330,000
59 Middle Road Holwell Thomas R,-Jr Gazzara Georgianna; 03/14/22. $160,000
161 Laurel Ave Edward C Weber And Frances Aristone Michael L; 03/16/22. $139,000
215 Tilton Street Lamazza Salvatora,/Atty Scola John; 03/16/22. $150,000
27 Pressey Street Umosella Gin Ann B Umosella Desiree A; 03/17/22. $225,000
LINWOOD
1601 Woodlynne Blvd Liu Yang Proctor Exum Meredith; 03/23/22. $480,000
307 West Joseph Ave Mcdaniels Sean Barry Bruce; 03/23/22. $319,000
512 W Pierce Ave Abco Federal Cr Un Islam Saiful;03/23/22. $270,000
LONGPORT
111 So 16th Ave Unit 718 Lon*gport Seaview Condo Assn Feldman Alex; 03/28/22. $605,000
MARGATE
17 N. Granville Ave Vance Phyllis C 17ngranville Development LLC; 03/08/22. $650,000
419 No Exeter Ave Olivo Linda,/Heir Mckeaney Matthew; 03/08/22. $755,000
9401-11 Pacific Ave, Apt. 21 Maycon Phyllis B Paynter Leslie; 03/10/22. $205,000
102 South Vendome Ave Rubenstein Mark Plotka Workman Helene; 03/11/22. $2,800,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 601 Greenblatt Martin Hauser Norman,-Ind&Tr; 03/11/22. $530,000
307 N Wilson Ave Thornton Andrew Talarico Anthony; 03/14/22. $550,000
9100 Beach #702 Rothschild Gita Goldberg Terri; 03/14/22. $664,500
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3946 Patricia Court Sefchick Barbara Morillo Carmen J; 03/02/22. $180,000
610 Fifth Ave Carlson Nancy L Geisenhoffer Margaret; 03/03/22. $270,000
4680 Riverside Drive Weiler Charlotte,/Exrx Dougherty Thomas P; 03/21/22. $380,000
257 Elm Street Davis Kenneth Belber Jason; 03/24/22. $13,500
NORTHFIELD
118 W Revere Ave Smith Victoria A Woodring Megan E; 03/16/22. $290,000
1902 Merrit Drive Mancuso Kaitlin Mott George R; 03/16/22. $475,000
312 Fuae Ave Cronin Kevin Accardi Paula; 03/21/22. $289,000
PLEASANTVILLE
109 E. Adams Ave Seilback Susan Huntington Associates LLC; 03/28/22. $140,000
1123 S Main St Stein Mark Ramirez Lucia; 03/28/22. $ 120,000
1020 N Main St Sant Angelo Homes LLC Ahuyon Jorge; 03/29/22. $77,000
SOMERS POINT
749 First St Sl Us Realty LLC Heard Heather Lynne; 03/09/22. $435,000
1509 Harbour Cove South Bernert Joseph P 1509 Harbour Cove LLC; 03/11/22. $449,000
32 W. Laurel Drive Toby Lorraine Marshall Angelique; 03/11/22. $240,000
515 Fourth Street Montemurro Craig A Vail Tara M; 03/11/22. $240,150
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk #605 Sheinkin Lowell Kirchner Carol J; 03/04/22. $550,000
6101 Monmouth Ave, Unit 909 Robin Julia Flynn Bridget C; 03/04/22. $200,000
226 N Somerset Ave Adams Harry F,/Heir Sheets Wayne J; 03/07/22. $304,500
825 Dorset Ave Simmons Machelle Salam Mohamed; 03/07/22. $120,000
5000 Boardwalk #810 Cranston Maryann Gjoci Eldi; 03/09/22. $289,000
812 North Little Rock Ave Fuller Donald B Epstein Perry M; 03/09/22. $385,000
908 N Burghley Ave Berger Laurence H Fiscus Rosemarie; 03/09/22. $861,500
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
1030 Ohio Ave Van De Vaarst John N Carney Cheryl; 1/3/22. $1,775,000
1025-1029 Beach Ave Montreal Inn Madison Cape May Re LLC; 1/3/22. $10,000,000
1211-A Missouri Ave Dahlberg Nancy L Mahanor Susan E; 1/5/22. $540,000
108 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Kay William J Jr; 1/6/22. $901,200
114 & 114.5 Decatur Street Evanish John III De Falco Carmine; 1/7/22. $1,520,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
204 Horse Shoe Curve Brown Dan Sparks Ryan J; 1/3/22. $40,000
1906 Rt 9 North & 1892 Rt 9 North Lambert John J Jr B & L Marine Holdings LLC; 1/6/22. $700,000
47 Little Mill Road, Magnolia Drive Unit 36 Dina Mario V Woodruff Stephen; 1/6/22. $51,000
11 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Edmunds Robert J Jr; 1/6/22. $110,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Cerasi Cody Sigmund Maria K; 1/3/22. $325,000
9601 Atlantic Ave Zeien Richard G Kradjian Ara R; 1/3/22. $1,275,000
114 Wildwood Ave Cole James Est Alexander Geoffrey; 1/5/22. $250,000
124 Ibis Lane Bevilacqua Michael Filev Leo 1/5/22. $481,473
1203 Scott Ave Gagliardi Louis R Gagliardi Erika; 1/6/22. $275,000
14 Misty Ln Dubuque Diane Est Neill Richard James II; 1/6/22. $265,000
956 Myrtle Ave Navarro Rustico C Weiland Charles J; 1/6/22. $281,000
20 Vacation Rd Wedemeyer Ellen Lutz Jason; 1/6/22. $200,000
105 Old Mill Drive South Denise Arias Fabiola Maldonado; 1/6/22. $315,000
50 Croydon Drive Krenzien Patricia C Est Sweeney Marjorie; 1/6/22. $389,000
100 Mathemek St Elia Dennis Anderson William A; 1/7/22. $425,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1439 Route 9 North Hickey Roy D Pace Kevin; 1/5/22. $145,000
105 Roosevelt Blvd Morrell Deborah Price Cynthia Lee; 1/5/22. $90,000
22 Church St Unit A Lassor Robert A Jablonski Janice; 1/5/22. $395,000
308 E Shellbay Ave Coffey James L Mcvey Daniel; 1/6/22. $385,000
575 Court House South Dennis Rd Us Bank Trust Trus Morey Lewis; 1/6/22. $367,000
35 Leonards Lane Lilla Terry J Exr Mason Howard; 1/6/22. $40,000
8 Martha Louise Ave Pietrosante John Savini Susan; 1/6/22. $625,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
121 West Eleventh Ave All Hands Distributors LLC Quigley David; 1/3/22. $569,900
212a Allen Dr Ryan Theodore J Paini Joseph W; 1/5/22. $167,500
442 E 21st Ave Unit 209 Spangeler Nancy Anne Trus Gregg Kenneth; 1/5/22. $187,000
429 E 25th Ave Watts Justin C Brostowicz Heather; 1/6/22. $585,000
405 E 13th Ave Shapley Marylou Hanna William J; 1/7/22. $290,000
OCEAN CITY
4405 Central Ave Rust C Keith Smith Francis X III; 1/3/22. $3,750,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 209 Hammad Fahd M Kennedy-Tierno Christine C; 1/3/22. $124,900
100-10 Bay Ave Caskal LLC Duncan Investments LLC; 1/3/22. $100,000
2320-22 Axbury Ave Lombardo Anthony L Guerrieri Douglas R; 1/5/22. $782,000
7 Barbados Ln Clark Caleb Stfm LLC; 1/6/22. $2,200,000
840 Ocean Ave Unit 49 Vile Gaye L Tribuno Albert B; 1/6/22. $109,900
3 Fourth St Sisters Of The Blessed Sacrament For Indians And Colored People 3 E 4th St LLC; 1/6/22. $491,000
5514 Central Ave Reilly Sandra G Whale Beach Builders LLC; 1/6/22. $425,000
217 Bay Road Palermo James A V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 1/6/22. $1,662,500
635 Ocean Ave Townsend Ruth E Raya Michael A J ; 1/6/22. $999,900
1921-23 Haven Ave Robert Coste Inc Havens Craig Richard; 1/6/22. $950,000
1417 Ocean Ave Oceanfront Motel Inc Ocean Front Development Group LLC; 1/6/22. $4,925,000
4601-03 Asbury Ave Unit B 4557 Asbury Ave LLC 4603 Asbury Ave LLC; 1/6/22. $1,740,000
527 E Atlantic Blvd Cimino John O'donnell Marie; 1/6/22. $3,875,000
1632 A&B Central Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Hs Family LLC Powers James M; 1/6/22. $1,302,500
719 Tenth St Unit 205 North Island Inn Development LLC Oc Tenth 205 LLC; 1/6/22. $840,000
4549 Asbury Ave Berkenstock Bruce A Ex&C Thomas Michael; 1/6/22. $1,300,000
935 Ocean Ave Unit 227 Armbruster Thomas Eberts William H Jr; 1/6/22. $505,000
719 Tenth St Unit 304 North Island Inn Development LLC Oc Tenth 304 LLC; 1/6/22. $815,000
1619 Wesley Ave Unit B-5 Jackson James D Jr Oc Wesley LLC; 1/6/22. $930,000
842 Stenton Pl Gallagher Carol L Robert Coste Inc; 1/6/22. $1,250,000
21 Simpson Ave Miller James J Est Housing And Urban Development; 1/6/22. $471,811
2737-39 Haven Ave Barnes William H Jr Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 1/6/22. $1,100,000
1039 Asbury Ave Reilly John Greenwald Evelyn A; 1/7/22. $665,000
3236 Wesley Ave Unit 2 Plummer Robert E Jr Aristone Dennis J; 1/7/22. $1,350,000
SEA ISLE CITY
306 47th Pl Executive Charters LLC Lutz Michael; 1/5/22. $4,900,000
330 46th Pl West Unit 132 47th Street West LLC Shaak Michael; 1/5/22. $2,200,000
26 49th St West Rock Anthony M Gillen Christopher B Trus; 1/5/22. $1,600,000
330 46th Pl 132 47th Street West LLC Goldstein Michael A; 1/5/22. $2,650,000
85 85th Street Hendri David A Hodlofski Michael; 1/5/22. $1,400,000
4001 Landis Ave Jersey Shore Hospitality LLC Granite West Chester LLC; 1/6/22. $2,200,000
28 40th St Jersey Shore Hospitality LLC Granite West Chester LLC; 1/6/22. $800,000
379 43rd Pl Unit B Byrne Patrick Ribble John; 1/6/22. $600,000
233 58th St Bur Robert H Dustin Laricks LLC; 1/6/22. $1,500,000
111 32nd St Bereschak John Sir Development LLC; 1/7/22. $1,800,000
STONE HARBOR
8311 Sunset Drive Stitzinger James F Stitzinger Andrew G; 1/5/22. $1,575,000
Hill John Bradford Avalon 17th Street LLC; 1/7/22. $7,800,000
Mauro Jacqueline A C&C Shore LLC; 1/7/22. $450,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
2300 South Commonwealth Ave Boland Joseph E Zakreski Randall J; 1/3/22. $1,099,000
516 Route 9 Lewis Christine A Exr&C Mc Kinney Marc; 1/5/22. $44,999
571 Woodbine Rd De Vaul Linda Swensen George; 1/6/22. $200,000
38 Arrowhead Trail Blose Lori Ann Quinn John J; 1/6/22. $530,000
2800 South Bayview Dr Herring Craig Richard 2800 Bayview Investments LLC; 1/6/22. $1,950,000
WEST CAPE MAY
543 Fourth Ave Caesar Jeremiah Houang Daisy; 1/5/22. $320,000
503 Bayshore Rd Longfellow William Dudginski Ronald Francis; 1/6/22. $1,195,000
WILDWOOD
301 W Pine Ave Cook Thomas Patrick 5th And 6th Generation LLC; 1/5/22. $310,000
318 E Juniper Ave Unit 200 Monaco Marc Dugger Robert; 1/6/22. $475,000
237 E Juniper Ave Gimcheng LLC 237 Juniper Ljkq LLC; 1/6/22. $285,000
218 E Rio Grande Ave Unit 218 Frank Robert Tappen Harry Dean; 1/6/22. $495,000
126 E Youngs Ave Unit 203 Nj Property Investments Corporation Zepp Family Tides LLC; 1/6/22. $295,000
511 W Tacony Rd Cabana Lori Dandrea Dominick; 1/7/22. $1,150,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6210 Ocean Ave Unit 103 Maarek Stephane Grippi Benedetto; 1/3/22. $724,900
6307 Park Blvd Zamulinsky William Tinkat Realty Corp; 1/3/22. $800,000
427 E Miami Ave Unit 205 Aurora Elena Curtin Thomas F; 1/6/22. $215,000
5612 Lake Rd Unit 1b Tufts Kyle C Livoy David; 1/6/22. $415,000
6300 New Jersey Ave Kellet Roy El Alebrije LLC; 1/7/22. $360,000
WOODBINE
65 Fir St Bonjorno Joseph A Jr Myers Bruce W; 1/3/22. $70,000
1560 De Hirsch Ave Lamanna Vincent L Jr Exr&C TI Land Holdings LLC; 1/6/22. $149,000
1 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $100,000
One bedroom bungalow located in the heart of everything. Nice wooded lot with detached garage (could be a man cave or other hang out room). Very low taxes for affordable living. Living room opens to kitchen. Laundry room has door leading to backyard. This is a handyman special but has potential. Cash or maybe 203K
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $349,900
This is a Coming Soon and cannot be shown until 8/14. WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 3 bedrm, 1.5 bath home situated on a quiet cul de sac just under an acre of property! Inviting front porch w/recessed lighting to relax & unwind. Inside, you'll find the kitchen w/recessed lighting, HW flrs & a center island. Spacious living room & dining room w/HW flrs offering plenty of room for those family gatherings. Upstairs features 3 nice size bedrms & full bath w/laundry chute which makes life easier! Perfect bedrm balcony adds a little oasis for ultimate relaxation. Great spot for upstairs morning coffee or cozy evening. Balcony has electric, water spikot & access to storage area in garage. Newer windows throughout. Heated oversized 2 car garage w/workbench & storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $459,900
Contemporary home with open-concept home, with beautiful yard backing up to the woods giving you privacy and peaceful setting you will enjoy year round. Formal dining and living rooms, Family room with gas log fireplace, and windows in all the right places for natural lighting, and views of the back yard. This home has been freshly painted, all new carpet upstairs, and the AC unit on the second level is being replaced. Beautiful amenities, access to the club house, fitness center and pool. All rooms are generous in size, with wood flooring on the first level, recessed lighting through out. Seller offering a 1 yr Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $630,000
This is a must see! Home is kept in immaculate condition! 3 bedroom,2 1/2 bath updated home. The beachy decor makes you feel like you are on a permanent vacation. There is a bar inside for entertaining. The outside has been completely redone with new roof, new siding, vinyl fence, new large deck with awning, as well as a patio for more seating. There is a enclosed outdoor shower. The home has plenty of space inside for full time or part time living with room for extra guests.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $549,000
Your search is over!! Fully furnished three Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath located in beautiful Ventnor Gardens. Step into this beautifully renovated single family that offers an open floor plan and kitchen with bonus wine and coffee station and half bath. The upstairs features the main bedroom that has a walk-in closet and full bath, two additional bathrooms and a large full bathroom. The backyard is a garden oasis with stunning flowers, landscaping, and soothing fountain. The property is within walking distance to all shops, restaurants, and Ventnor Beaches.
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $199,900
Centrally located in Atlantic City, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, deck, private drive way, fenced-in back yard, new HVAC unit, new Granite kitchen, new appliances package, new Roof, new flooring. Fully renovated ready for occupancy. **Tenet ready for 2000/month**INVESTOR ALERT
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Twp. - $499,999
102 East Mariners Point is where modern elegance meets casual coastal living. Experience tranquility and peace in this awe-inspiring beach front townhome. This stylishly upgraded townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 balconies, attached garage, fireplace, high end appliances and designer kitchen. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, private balcony with panoramic views of the serene bay front. The open concept interior living area flows seamlessly into a spacious enclosed porch with unobstructed ocean views. 102 E Mariners features impeccable details throughout. Fabulous location across from Long Beach Island and just minutes from Atlantic City. The property is walking distance to the Great Bay Marina and Graveling Pointe
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,700
Winter rental beginning Sept 15, 2022! Location, Location, Location! This fully renovated beachy 1st floor rental is the perfect place to hand your wool hat this winter! This great open concept rental features a brand new kitchen featuring granite countertops, with new floors and furniture throughout. Sip your morning brew or unwind with your favorite cocktails on the porch. This unit features 3 bedrooms, (queen, full, and full) and 2 full bathrooms. Tenant responsible for cable/WIFI, electric and gas.
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $4,000
Kick back and get ready to relax at this beautifully fully furnished rental, only TWO BLOCKS from the beach, yes you read that right, TWO BLOCKS! The location is PRIME, with being walking distance to major drug stores, ice cream shops, nail salons, shopping, liquor stores, tanning salons, restaurants (including the new Nuckey's Kitchen and Speakeasy/ Ventnor Square Movie Theater). With a separate entrance, this second floor condo consists of two floors. Once headed up the stairs, you're welcomed to the main floor which holds a bright living room full of natural light, and access to an outdoor patio. This main floor also includes 3 out of the 5 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Make your way upstairs to 2 more bedrooms and a half bath. The home boasts a detached 1-car garage as well as a 2-car driveway. This captivating home is sure to catch your attention, don't miss out on getting your hands on this rental for the winter! It won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $379,000
Charm, character and desirable, east side location describes this 3BR, 2BA ranch positioned at the end of a cul de sac.! The home's "FARM HOUSE" feel is ready for your favorite HGTV touches! Freshly painted walls, gleaming refinished hardwood flrs, custom built ins are some of the best features to work with. New wood style, vinyl flooring in the eat-in kitchen. There spacious living room, formal dining room with sliders to the wooded screened in porch. Enjoy a peaceful and tranquil view of the backyard with plenty of entertaining space. Large master suite with full bath, 2 generous size bedrooms , hall bath complete the sleeping areas. There is a large attic for storage or potential to expand and attached garage. You can enjoy rocking on the front porch or barbecuing in the backyard. Walk to bike path , schools, close to shopping and minutes to shore points. New roof and garage door replaced in 7/2021. Fireplace is AS IS condition and has not been in use.