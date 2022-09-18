Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
101 South Raleigh Avenue #232 Sharma Anita C Hanna Ehab S; 03/17/22. $110,000
108 S Montpelier Ave #320 Caccavo Marc N Gallagher Michael; 03/17/22. $72,000
1911 Caspian Avenue Bradley Sabrina Williams Anthony; 03/17/22. $100,000
2834 Atlantic Avenue Unit #202 Pimentel David Fresh Start Investors LLC; 03/17/22. $54,900
9 Lighthouse Ct Le Phuc Stuler Sharon; 03/17/22. $200,000
113 North Laclede Place Salsberg Glenn Alasha Mohammed; 03/18/22. $130,000
519 North Indiana Ave Kalou Enterprises LLC Mdds Management LLC; 03/18/22. $157,000
6 Italy Terrace Voci Joseph J Freeman David; 03/18/22. $45,000
14 South California Ave & 2714 Atlantic Ave 1909 Associates LLC Caring Inc; 03/19/22. $3,100,000
2712 Atlantic Ave 2712 Atlantic Ave Assoc Caring Inc; 03/19/22. $60,000
108 South Montpelier Unit 318 Piraine Jennifer M Borowick Bertha,/Atty; 03/21/22. $50,000
129 N Bartram Ave Gowdy Kelli A Femia David; 03/21/22. $499,000
2004 Grant Ave Jackson Andre Sozo Holdings LLC; 03/21/22. $15,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 805 Auletto Roxellen Anntoinette Gl Realty; 03/21/22. $75,000
2834 Atlantic Ave #206 Erlandson Curt E Halvawala Manisha K; 03/21/22. $55,000
BRIGANTINE
1101 East Brigantine Ave Unit 14 Dooner Michael W Massaro Leah R; 03/23/22. $450,000
114 10th Street North Moore John Reustle Lorraine M,-Tr,/Tr; 03/23/22. $355,000
343 Arbegast Dr Philip Christopher Figaniak Charles J; 03/23/22. $375,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1123 Adomaitis Michael J Werner Victor Warren; 03/23/22. $ 136,000
136 44th St S Unit B Arluc Homes LLC Shaw Osbourne A; 03/24/22. $317,500
341 8th Street South Unit 4 Byrne Thomas Risnychok Gregory J; 03/24/22. $999,000
4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd #101 Crowley Kevin P Clark Margaret A; 03/24/22. $342,000
440 Hackney Place Stocker Robert Franklin Warner Christopher J; 03/24/22. $695,000
7 Ockenlander Dr Motto Michael J,/Exrx&Tr Ayers Joseph R; 03/25/22. $705,000
1012 W Brigantine Ave Unit 6 Mckenna Denise M Oliveri Charles W,-Sr; 03/28/22. $210,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
245 Tuckahoe Rd Bacigalupo Irene Gautier Gordon Stephanie M; 03/30/22. $220,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
205 Steelmanville Road 205 Steelmanville Road LLC Cs & Bd LLC; 03/18/22. $1,825,000
5 Bayberry Ave Barrett Stefanie Bucknam Newell Michelle; 03/18/22. $352,000
6124 Black Horse Pike Wheat Road Plaza LLC First Knight Bhp LLC; 03/18/22. $575,000
4030 Ocean Heights Ave Redstone Associates LLC Ocean Heights Ptnrs LLC; 03/19/22. $1,125,000
101 Azalea Lane Greeley Mary Tran Katie; 03/21/22. $405,000
11 Bartlett Blvd Stone Andrew Steimling Debra; 03/21/22. $274,900
12 Madison Ave Makareika Dennis Sarker Tawsif; 03/21/22. $85,000
1723 Mays Landing Somers Point Rd Collo James G,-Sr Progressive Fence; 03/21/22. $375,000
20 Tilton Club Difebbo Paul A Truong Pauline C; 03/21/22. $89,000
8 White Oak Dr Velasquez Edwin Zheng Zhou; 03/21/22. $520,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
4 Homestead Court Mehta Snehal J Jc Custom Bldr LLC; 03/23/22. $385,000
42 Apache Court Smolin Julia Slamb Stevens Briana; 03/23/22. $124,900
450 A Upas Ave Cronin Jacqueline J,/Exr Chavarria Justine M; 03/23/22. $310,000
710 Birch St Theuret Dean Geisenhoffer Joseph,-3rd; 03/23/22. $55,000
95 Trotters Ln Kelly Doris Vargas Leylinn M; 03/23/22. $159,000
109 Seminole Drive Castillo Warlito A Ricafranca Alexis E; 03/24/22. $185,000
244 Waveland Avenue Marrone Mark J Marrone Mark J; 03/24/22. $124,000
563 Constitution Dr Parihar Nancy Mcgrattan Harry Jacob; 03/24/22. $288,000
650 Cypress Point Drive Mensch Charles Joel Liguori Joseph; 03/24/22. $447,500
453 Eighth Ave Kokes Sarah Spina Thomas J,-Exr; 03/25/22. $125,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2814 Falcon Court Patel Deesha J Miller Julianne C; 03/25/22. $144,900
7540 Strand Ave Harris Terry Stevens Charles; 03/25/22. $424,000
81 Countryside Lane Gabaldon Herminia B,/Exrx Bonilla Norman; 03/25/22. $240,000
6203 Lance Ave Mclaughlin John Hale Thomas; 03/28/22. $105,013.64
165 Keller Way Riewe Jon S Veiga Vitor M; 03/29/22. $360,000
HAMMONTON
820 Central Ave Coan George P,-Jr Bernardino Crista; 03/25/22. $440,000
203 S Egg Harbor Road Christiano Bjorn Pauls Robert; 03/28/22. $285,000
269 W 15th Street Bartmer Helen,-Ind&Exrx Hopp James Stephen; 03/28/22. $325,000
LINWOOD
302 Haines Ave Moceus Kori L Adams Sarah; 03/28/22. $257,000
5 E Monroe Ave Mjp Construction LLC Dumornay Gary; 03/28/22. $610,000
MARGATE
8213 Fulton Ave Aj Philomeno Bldrs LLC Drimak John; 03/18/22. $739,000
9006 Atlantic Avenue Juffe Joshua,-Exr Zachor LLC; 03/18/22. $1,800,000
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 121 Roseman Stephen Matthew Grimes Francis X; 03/21/22. $249,900
14 East Gilmar Circle Szydlowski Dolores M,/Atty Hankinson Matthew Arthur; 03/22. $/22. $575,000
35 Baysider Court Prussel Melvyn,/Atty Christaldi James; 03/22. $/22. $750,000
201 North Coolidge Ave Fortunato Lea Carney Rex; 03/23/22. $73,387.50
127 N Washington Ave Unit E Buonanno David Brownstein Gary; 03/24/22. $385,000
32 South Coolidge Avenue Kaplan Hillary L Grimes Robert; 03/24/22. $907,815
9511 Winchester Avenue #B Bendyl Development LLC Pellen James; 03/24/22. $1,670,000
104 North Sumner Ave Sagusti Celia V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 03/28/22. $986,000
112 N Madison Ave Unit B Richmond Michael Adams Stephen Gary; 03/28/22. $1,250,000
426 North Quincy Ave Martin June Adele Hartman Dana A; 03/28/22. $999,999
6 South Nassau Ave Hurst Edgar,/Exr Goldstein Richard; 03/28/22. $1,400,000
7701 Atlantic Ave, Unit 40g Kirshner Kenneth N Frank Perry M; 03/28/22. $658,800
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
251 22nd Ave Delos Santos Sharon D Santos Samuel A Delos; 03/28/22. $205,000
NORTHFIELD
2701 Leeds Ave Spano Linda Chung Ah Rim; 03/28/22. $345,000
PLEASANTVILLE
415-17 West Pleasant Ave Cressey Edward Metro Casa LLC; 03/30/22. $170,000
SOMERS POINT
33 Bayside Drive Hinckley Thomas L Gallagher Richard F; 03/25/22. $369,000
804 Harbour Cove Edginton Richard Glowacki P Michael; 03/25/22. $325,000
16 Cornell Rd Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Fbsb Property Mgmt LLC; 03/28/22. $159,500
VENTNOR
111 N Dorset Ave Pmk1 Realty LLC New Heights VC LLC; 03/25/22. $345,000
125 N Rosborough Ave Ehrlich Stephen Charles Pinto Anthony M,-Sr; 03/25/22. $625,000
4925 Ventnor Ave Thomas Mikala Rain Rb Land Dev LLC; 03/25/22. $450,000
5705 Marshall Ave Kuzian Grazyna Dambola Thomas; 03/25/22. $260,000
612 North Cambridge Ave Masland William J Masters Joseph F; 03/25/22. $505,000
6207 Ocean Ave Levy Edwin Soper Marlene D; 03/25/22. $1,695,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2455-2465 Ocean Drive Galdi Anthony M 2455-2465 Ocean LLC; 1/20/22. $1,800,000
280 & 286 24th Street Galdi Anthony M 24 Ocean LLC; 1/20/22. $2,000,000
290 & 296 24th Street Galdi Anthony M 24 Ocean LLC; 1/20/22. $1,800,000
213 26th St Reed Edgar A Welsh Thomas J Jr; 1/20/22. $995,000
789 Dune Drive Davies Thomas D Jr Good Corinne; 1/20/22. $2,795,000
335 6th St Jlc Private Investments LLC Sponaugle Glen R; 1/21/22. $4,000,000
280 28th St C-N Gunselman Jeffrey Harris Elizabeth B Trus; 1/21/22. $1,350,000
26 Pelican Dr Dean Thomas Trus Spaeder Stephen M; 1/24/22. $4,910,000
63 W 35th St Sisson Raymond 6335 Avalon LLC; 1/24/22. $4,995,000
CAPE MAY
1061 Michigan Ave Ladd Margaret Ellen Est Conrad Frank E; 1/20/22. $900,000
1500 Velvento Ave Pella LLC Deforest Walter; 1/20/22. $2,000,000
827 Washington St Zimmerman Thomas John Fornadel Richard M; 1/20/22. $1,501,100
1307 Idaho Ave Conrad Frank E Koski Brent D; 1/24/22. $2,755,000
802 St James Pl Cairo Warren Richard Lam Richard; 1/24/22. $985,000
1151 Washignton St Whittle Scott Milner Andrew W; 1/24/22. $999,999
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
167 Broad St Belleplain Emergency Corps Inc Inspira Health Network Inc; 1/21/22. $499,030
145 Washington St Belleplain Emergency Corps Inc Inspira Health Network Inc; 1/21/22. $199,010
55 Sunny Ln Libbey Shane Dunn Brendan; 1/24/22. $380,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
709 Rt 9 Cape Island Associates Lgc Cape Island LLC; 1/21/22. $10,000,000
262 E Delaware Parkway Kinney John P Ficara Karlie A; 1/24/22. $205,000
1602 Whittier Ave Pagliei Kathleen M Est DIIorio Janet M; 1/24/22. $115,106
833 Kathryn Blvd O’shea Allyson M Lawson Shawn; 1/24/22. $385,000
307 E Jacksonville Ave Basco James J II Atkinson Bryan A; 1/24/22. $179,000
97 Wildwood Ave Rudolph Ronald Macintosh George S; 1/24/22. $300,000
671 Town Bank Road Cloer Barbara J Exr&C Scapicchio Kristy L; 1/24/22. $350,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
109 S 8th St Haber Joan J Mc Kelvey Scott ; 1/20/22. $253,000
101 Bay Breeze Blvd Nvr Inc Mcaleer John J Atty&C ; 1/20/22. $492,629
11 Falkrik Drive Jones Mary Lou Iacoviello Mari; 1/20/22. $393,500
10 Paula Ln Simmons Aaron J Kramer Macie Lynn; 1/24/22. $220,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
101 West Spruce Ave Martin John E Carbonetti Stephen E ; 1/20/22. $790,000
309 E 20th Ave Unit 102 Unit 2 Stevens Jennifer Vannais Ryan I; 1/24/22. $394,777
OCEAN CITY
853 71 Plymouth Place Bozzacco Glenn S Bullock John D; 1/20/22. $356,450
804b Brighton Pl Drake Kristen R Aiken Joseph J Jr; 1/20/22. $700,000
804a Brighton Place Drake Kristen R Aiken Joseph J Jr; 1/20/22. $700,000
420 West Ave Dinan Mark T 1031 Esi Rev Proc 2000-37 LLC; 1/20/22. $230,000
429 Central Ave Caine Anthony J Dinan Mark T; 1/20/22. $649,000
500 Bay Avenue Wertan Dennis Caine Anthony J; 1/20/22. $640,900
738 Central Ave Jones Robert K Holmes Harry A; 1/20/22. $785,000
733 Simpson Ave Pagano Mark Berardis Robert; 1/20/22. $1,200,000
942-44 Bay Ave First Floor Nicoles Kristina A Louis Adam C; 1/20/22. $690,000
841-843 Third Street Unit B Turgeon Ryan M Patel Ashik; 1/20/22. $885,000
1632 Asbury Ave Jwr Properties LLC Kennedy Leda; 1/20/22. $875,000
1634 Asbury Ave Second Flr Jwr Properties LLC Shuster Joseph; 1/20/22. $915,000
807 Third St Heck Lawrence Massaro Ralph III; 1/21/22. $999,000
2310 Wesley Ave Sheehan Jonas Kolinsky Michael H; 1/21/22. $1,625,000
810-812 St Charles Pl Do Bren De On St Charles Place Condominium Association; 1/21/22.
640 Asbury Ave Condo C Maggiore Joseph Patel Traci; 1/21/22. $675,000
3408-30 Haven Ave #316 Gehlhaus Dolores F Kimbley David A; 1/21/22. $117,500
4410 West Avenue Paolizzi Vincent J Sr Fasti Julia A; 1/21/22. $525,000
106 12th St Swires Lorraine F Est Jwr Properties LLC; 1/21/22. $482,500
2841-43 Bay Avenue Kieslich U Douglas Tallman Michael; 1/21/22. $1,150,000
719 11th St Unit 414 Rouh Walter C Ln2210 LLC; 1/21/22. $365,000
1530 Asbury Ave O’neill Ann M Clark Edward LLC; 1/21/22. $905,000
1135 Wesley Ave Nolt Frank L Tafuto Julia; 1/24/22. $1,650,000
5 Barbados Ln Murphy L Francis Andrews Shaun R; 1/24/22. $1,925,000
814 Boardwalk Herring Nolan And Grames LLC 814 Boardwalk LLC; 1/24/22. $1,900,000
936 Haven Ave V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Collective Vibes Oc LLC; 1/24/22. $340,000
860c Seventh St Garlic Pineapple LLC Dorris William; 1/24/22. $1,499,900
805-07 Brighton Pl Unit 2 Masciulli William Coin Laundromat Corp Of South Jersey; 1/24/22. $925,000
SEA ISLE CITY
334 44th Street De Simone Lisa Reddington Kevin C; 1/20/22. $1,430,000
29 68th St — West Feely William F Gannon James A; 1/20/22. $1,350,000
STONE HARBOR
9903 Second Ave Front Walsh James P Rodan Property Holdings I LLC; 1/21/22. $1,200,000
284 83rd St East Unit Petrick Anthony T Masiak David M; 1/24/22. $2,195,000
2373 Route 50 Fidelity Asset Management LLC Kretch Christopher; 1/20/22. $23,000
8 Indian Walk Rd Conover Travis Careyote Nicholas; 1/24/22. $385,000
WEST CAPE MAY
306 Second Ave Austermehle Robert Anderson Richard J; 1/20/22. $1,207,500
406 E Magnolia Ave Magzpads LLC T Square Real Estate LLC; 1/20/22. $500,000
WILDWOOD
106 W Young Ave Klever Victor K Sticco Stephen J; 1/20/22. $205,000
240 W Pine Ave Loehrs Denise M Cawley Douglas C; 1/20/22. $382,500
217 E Magnolia Ave Mccall Derek Whalen Kenneth; 1/21/22. $425,000
5201 Ocean Avenue Royal Tax Lien Services LLC Chickadee Investements LLC; 1/24/22.
242 W Wildwood Ave Unit B Krute Fred H III Van Winkel Leo; 1/24/22. $367,500
4401 Susquehanna Ave Dreams Come True Construction LLC Frankel Christopher J; 1/24/22. $700,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Ocean Ave #101 Schneider Charles Roy Cimorelli Nicholas; 1/20/22. $99,900
309 East Hollywood Avenue Zdarsky Ronald A Zdarsky Elaine; 1/20/22. $150,000
124 W Crocus Rd Foulds Gail K Baldino Roger; 1/24/22. $609,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Unit 208 Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Reisinger Kristin; 1/24/22. $175,000
WOODBINE
716 Clay St Burgos Hilda Schulze George; 1/21/22. $93,000
1275 Freidriechstadt Ave Ujhelyi Sophia Lord Kenton M; 1/24/22. $170,000
Newly listed homes for sale in the South Jersey area
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $172,499
Beautiful Ranch Home 2 BR- 1 BA, gas heat. Com, completely remodeled about 3 year ago. New kitchen-bathroom, floors and more. Close to shopping and about 15 from Atlantic city boardwalk. A must see it.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $28,500
Full/Partial Season Summer Rental 2023! Welcome to Ventnor. A spectacular newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bath seasonal rental has just come on the market: extraordinary bay views and less than three blocks from the beach and boardwalk. Never worry about parking. The rental comes with parking space. Everything is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and the famous Four A's Bike Shop for bike rentals. Summer rental comes with beach badges. It is time to relax and enjoy the summer and take in the breathtaking sunset views in the evening. The rental sleeps six. Opportunity Rental Dates: Call Listing Agen June - $5,500 July - $10,000 August - $10,000 September - $6,000
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $424,900
Come and see this beautiful Deerfield style home located at Village Grande (55+ community). This upgraded and well maintained home features extended patio, gas power generator, automated patio awning, second attic storage space, built ins next to fireplace, hardwood floors, crowns molding, custom wall unit, kitchen granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, instant hot water heater under kitchen sink, two drawer dishwasher, separate closets in master bedroom, double sink in master bathroom, keyless entry from the garage, automated garage door, solar panels with $52 a month payment. You wont find another one like this.
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,850,000
PRICE REDUCTION!! Experience this Extraordinary Estate in the desirable Fischer Greens. This impeccable custom home integrates contemporary convenience, modern technology, durable engineering, and exquisite craftsmanship for a lifestyle of Unique Luxury. This Magnificent Estate with stately curb appeal is Regal yet Welcoming! The Grand Foyer is the breathtaking entrance to this elegant home, with its gleaming Italian marble floors and curved staircase. You will be able to host the most memorable outdoor gatherings on the spectacular stone patio, whether relaxing and taking in the amazing water view or swimming in the beautiful inground pool. There is also a separate pool house with its own kitchen, full bath and sitting area, and a lower play area in the yard for the little ones. From the Kohler one-of-a-kind Signature bath to the famous artist's work that adorns the front entrance, this home is truly a Masterpiece.
2 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,500
Near everything!!! Little over 2 blocks to beach!! Marina area, restaurants and shopping only a short walk away. Tenant pays electric. Available 9/15/22 to 5/15/23.
2 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $425,000
Amazing rancher, offered for the 1st time by the original owner. Well cared for with Heater and Air Conditioner less than 1 year old, hot water heater 3 weeks old. Sit on the front deck and enjoy the bay breezes as you look over at the golf course. The large overszed garage makes this home perfect for year round living or a great summer home.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $650,000
Welcome to Paradise ! Move right into your Jersey Shore home with approx 104 feet of waterfront featuring 2 floating docks, a walk out pier dock, a heated in-ground fiberglass pool with a new filter, Enjoy the amazing sunsets from your back yard, there is plenty of entertaining space, multiple decks and large patio, there is a huge shed with electric, and there is an outside shower This home was fully remodeled with a newer roof (2019) , HVAC (2019), tankless gas hot water heater, 2 full updated baths, Newer Kitchen with recessed lights, granite counters, newer back splash & stainless appliances, stacked washer and dryer, ceramic tile & laminate flooring & a modernized look to the gas fireplace just to name a few of the updates.
4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $400,000
***ABSECON NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 2.5 BATH***NEWLY RENOVATED DUTCH COLONIAL***1 YEAR OLD ROOF***MULTI ZONED HEATING / AC***RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT***RESURFACED AND REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS***FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT***RENOVATED KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE PACKAGE***NEW CENTRAL AIR UNIT***TAXES $6,496***PERFECTLY PRISTINE ON PITNEY~ This renovated beautiful 1929 home will have you in absolute awe. It's character and beauty appeal to all of a homeowners desires. Walk into a freshly painted living space that features a wood burning stand alone fireplace, this fireplace can keep your home warm and cozy during the winter months. The dining room is large, lavish and provides copious amount of natural light. The kitchen has been fully remodeled and features all stainless steel appliances, beautiful quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers. There is a half bath off of the kitchen with a lovely vanity and masterful ship lap from top to bottom. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The remodeled bathroom features a beautiful vanity with a large mirror, ship lap and tiled shower with a large tub. The downstairs area includes a bedroom, common area (possible kitchenette) and a full bathroom. You will also find the laundry room and all mechanicals downstairs. The garden outside garden has an abundance of beautiful flowers and greenery, walk around back where pavers provide a walkway to your outdoor studio space, which has central air and one side is sound proof insulated. Ample opportunity so get creative with this bonus space! This property has it all, schedule a showing to see everything it has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $60,000
Nothing to do but keep it simple in this cozy home by the bay. Located in a non-age restricted community with nearby marinas and views of LBI from the back. This home features 3 ample sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, jetted tub, gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, economical gas heat and central air. Ground fees include water, sewer and trash removal.
2 Bedroom Home in Margate - $545,000
Go against the masses. Buy the littlest house in Margate. 3 blocks to the beach and short distance to everything you need. A block to food shopping, Gift shop, take out food, dry cleaner, Starbucks, Women's apparel, Children's apparel, Best subs, (hoagies) and the very best chocolates in the world. Yes, all a block away. You can't beat this location for convenience. Large laundry/utility room is large enough for a bed in a pinch.