Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

101 South Raleigh Avenue #232 Sharma Anita C Hanna Ehab S; 03/17/22. $110,000

108 S Montpelier Ave #320 Caccavo Marc N Gallagher Michael; 03/17/22. $72,000

1911 Caspian Avenue Bradley Sabrina Williams Anthony; 03/17/22. $100,000

2834 Atlantic Avenue Unit #202 Pimentel David Fresh Start Investors LLC; 03/17/22. $54,900

9 Lighthouse Ct Le Phuc Stuler Sharon; 03/17/22. $200,000

113 North Laclede Place Salsberg Glenn Alasha Mohammed; 03/18/22. $130,000

519 North Indiana Ave Kalou Enterprises LLC Mdds Management LLC; 03/18/22. $157,000

6 Italy Terrace Voci Joseph J Freeman David; 03/18/22. $45,000

14 South California Ave & 2714 Atlantic Ave 1909 Associates LLC Caring Inc; 03/19/22. $3,100,000

2712 Atlantic Ave 2712 Atlantic Ave Assoc Caring Inc; 03/19/22. $60,000

108 South Montpelier Unit 318 Piraine Jennifer M Borowick Bertha,/Atty; 03/21/22. $50,000

129 N Bartram Ave Gowdy Kelli A Femia David; 03/21/22. $499,000

2004 Grant Ave Jackson Andre Sozo Holdings LLC; 03/21/22. $15,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 805 Auletto Roxellen Anntoinette Gl Realty; 03/21/22. $75,000

2834 Atlantic Ave #206 Erlandson Curt E Halvawala Manisha K; 03/21/22. $55,000

BRIGANTINE

1101 East Brigantine Ave Unit 14 Dooner Michael W Massaro Leah R; 03/23/22. $450,000

114 10th Street North Moore John Reustle Lorraine M,-Tr,/Tr; 03/23/22. $355,000

343 Arbegast Dr Philip Christopher Figaniak Charles J; 03/23/22. $375,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1123 Adomaitis Michael J Werner Victor Warren; 03/23/22. $ 136,000

136 44th St S Unit B Arluc Homes LLC Shaw Osbourne A; 03/24/22. $317,500

341 8th Street South Unit 4 Byrne Thomas Risnychok Gregory J; 03/24/22. $999,000

4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd #101 Crowley Kevin P Clark Margaret A; 03/24/22. $342,000

440 Hackney Place Stocker Robert Franklin Warner Christopher J; 03/24/22. $695,000

7 Ockenlander Dr Motto Michael J,/Exrx&Tr Ayers Joseph R; 03/25/22. $705,000

1012 W Brigantine Ave Unit 6 Mckenna Denise M Oliveri Charles W,-Sr; 03/28/22. $210,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

245 Tuckahoe Rd Bacigalupo Irene Gautier Gordon Stephanie M; 03/30/22. $220,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

205 Steelmanville Road 205 Steelmanville Road LLC Cs & Bd LLC; 03/18/22. $1,825,000

5 Bayberry Ave Barrett Stefanie Bucknam Newell Michelle; 03/18/22. $352,000

6124 Black Horse Pike Wheat Road Plaza LLC First Knight Bhp LLC; 03/18/22. $575,000

4030 Ocean Heights Ave Redstone Associates LLC Ocean Heights Ptnrs LLC; 03/19/22. $1,125,000

101 Azalea Lane Greeley Mary Tran Katie; 03/21/22. $405,000

11 Bartlett Blvd Stone Andrew Steimling Debra; 03/21/22. $274,900

12 Madison Ave Makareika Dennis Sarker Tawsif; 03/21/22. $85,000

1723 Mays Landing Somers Point Rd Collo James G,-Sr Progressive Fence; 03/21/22. $375,000

20 Tilton Club Difebbo Paul A Truong Pauline C; 03/21/22. $89,000

8 White Oak Dr Velasquez Edwin Zheng Zhou; 03/21/22. $520,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

4 Homestead Court Mehta Snehal J Jc Custom Bldr LLC; 03/23/22. $385,000

42 Apache Court Smolin Julia Slamb Stevens Briana; 03/23/22. $124,900

450 A Upas Ave Cronin Jacqueline J,/Exr Chavarria Justine M; 03/23/22. $310,000

710 Birch St Theuret Dean Geisenhoffer Joseph,-3rd; 03/23/22. $55,000

95 Trotters Ln Kelly Doris Vargas Leylinn M; 03/23/22. $159,000

109 Seminole Drive Castillo Warlito A Ricafranca Alexis E; 03/24/22. $185,000

244 Waveland Avenue Marrone Mark J Marrone Mark J; 03/24/22. $124,000

563 Constitution Dr Parihar Nancy Mcgrattan Harry Jacob; 03/24/22. $288,000

650 Cypress Point Drive Mensch Charles Joel Liguori Joseph; 03/24/22. $447,500

453 Eighth Ave Kokes Sarah Spina Thomas J,-Exr; 03/25/22. $125,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2814 Falcon Court Patel Deesha J Miller Julianne C; 03/25/22. $144,900

7540 Strand Ave Harris Terry Stevens Charles; 03/25/22. $424,000

81 Countryside Lane Gabaldon Herminia B,/Exrx Bonilla Norman; 03/25/22. $240,000

6203 Lance Ave Mclaughlin John Hale Thomas; 03/28/22. $105,013.64

165 Keller Way Riewe Jon S Veiga Vitor M; 03/29/22. $360,000

HAMMONTON

820 Central Ave Coan George P,-Jr Bernardino Crista; 03/25/22. $440,000

203 S Egg Harbor Road Christiano Bjorn Pauls Robert; 03/28/22. $285,000

269 W 15th Street Bartmer Helen,-Ind&Exrx Hopp James Stephen; 03/28/22. $325,000

LINWOOD

302 Haines Ave Moceus Kori L Adams Sarah; 03/28/22. $257,000

5 E Monroe Ave Mjp Construction LLC Dumornay Gary; 03/28/22. $610,000

MARGATE

8213 Fulton Ave Aj Philomeno Bldrs LLC Drimak John; 03/18/22. $739,000

9006 Atlantic Avenue Juffe Joshua,-Exr Zachor LLC; 03/18/22. $1,800,000

9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 121 Roseman Stephen Matthew Grimes Francis X; 03/21/22. $249,900

14 East Gilmar Circle Szydlowski Dolores M,/Atty Hankinson Matthew Arthur; 03/22. $/22. $575,000

35 Baysider Court Prussel Melvyn,/Atty Christaldi James; 03/22. $/22. $750,000

201 North Coolidge Ave Fortunato Lea Carney Rex; 03/23/22. $73,387.50

127 N Washington Ave Unit E Buonanno David Brownstein Gary; 03/24/22. $385,000

32 South Coolidge Avenue Kaplan Hillary L Grimes Robert; 03/24/22. $907,815

9511 Winchester Avenue #B Bendyl Development LLC Pellen James; 03/24/22. $1,670,000

104 North Sumner Ave Sagusti Celia V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 03/28/22. $986,000

112 N Madison Ave Unit B Richmond Michael Adams Stephen Gary; 03/28/22. $1,250,000

426 North Quincy Ave Martin June Adele Hartman Dana A; 03/28/22. $999,999

6 South Nassau Ave Hurst Edgar,/Exr Goldstein Richard; 03/28/22. $1,400,000

7701 Atlantic Ave, Unit 40g Kirshner Kenneth N Frank Perry M; 03/28/22. $658,800

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

251 22nd Ave Delos Santos Sharon D Santos Samuel A Delos; 03/28/22. $205,000

NORTHFIELD

2701 Leeds Ave Spano Linda Chung Ah Rim; 03/28/22. $345,000

PLEASANTVILLE

415-17 West Pleasant Ave Cressey Edward Metro Casa LLC; 03/30/22. $170,000

SOMERS POINT

33 Bayside Drive Hinckley Thomas L Gallagher Richard F; 03/25/22. $369,000

804 Harbour Cove Edginton Richard Glowacki P Michael; 03/25/22. $325,000

16 Cornell Rd Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Fbsb Property Mgmt LLC; 03/28/22. $159,500

VENTNOR

111 N Dorset Ave Pmk1 Realty LLC New Heights VC LLC; 03/25/22. $345,000

125 N Rosborough Ave Ehrlich Stephen Charles Pinto Anthony M,-Sr; 03/25/22. $625,000

4925 Ventnor Ave Thomas Mikala Rain Rb Land Dev LLC; 03/25/22. $450,000

5705 Marshall Ave Kuzian Grazyna Dambola Thomas; 03/25/22. $260,000

612 North Cambridge Ave Masland William J Masters Joseph F; 03/25/22. $505,000

6207 Ocean Ave Levy Edwin Soper Marlene D; 03/25/22. $1,695,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2455-2465 Ocean Drive Galdi Anthony M 2455-2465 Ocean LLC; 1/20/22. $1,800,000

280 & 286 24th Street Galdi Anthony M 24 Ocean LLC; 1/20/22. $2,000,000

290 & 296 24th Street Galdi Anthony M 24 Ocean LLC; 1/20/22. $1,800,000

213 26th St Reed Edgar A Welsh Thomas J Jr; 1/20/22. $995,000

789 Dune Drive Davies Thomas D Jr Good Corinne; 1/20/22. $2,795,000

335 6th St Jlc Private Investments LLC Sponaugle Glen R; 1/21/22. $4,000,000

280 28th St C-N Gunselman Jeffrey Harris Elizabeth B Trus; 1/21/22. $1,350,000

26 Pelican Dr Dean Thomas Trus Spaeder Stephen M; 1/24/22. $4,910,000

63 W 35th St Sisson Raymond 6335 Avalon LLC; 1/24/22. $4,995,000

CAPE MAY

1061 Michigan Ave Ladd Margaret Ellen Est Conrad Frank E; 1/20/22. $900,000

1500 Velvento Ave Pella LLC Deforest Walter; 1/20/22. $2,000,000

827 Washington St Zimmerman Thomas John Fornadel Richard M; 1/20/22. $1,501,100

1307 Idaho Ave Conrad Frank E Koski Brent D; 1/24/22. $2,755,000

802 St James Pl Cairo Warren Richard Lam Richard; 1/24/22. $985,000

1151 Washignton St Whittle Scott Milner Andrew W; 1/24/22. $999,999

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

167 Broad St Belleplain Emergency Corps Inc Inspira Health Network Inc; 1/21/22. $499,030

145 Washington St Belleplain Emergency Corps Inc Inspira Health Network Inc; 1/21/22. $199,010

55 Sunny Ln Libbey Shane Dunn Brendan; 1/24/22. $380,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

709 Rt 9 Cape Island Associates Lgc Cape Island LLC; 1/21/22. $10,000,000

262 E Delaware Parkway Kinney John P Ficara Karlie A; 1/24/22. $205,000

1602 Whittier Ave Pagliei Kathleen M Est DIIorio Janet M; 1/24/22. $115,106

833 Kathryn Blvd O’shea Allyson M Lawson Shawn; 1/24/22. $385,000

307 E Jacksonville Ave Basco James J II Atkinson Bryan A; 1/24/22. $179,000

97 Wildwood Ave Rudolph Ronald Macintosh George S; 1/24/22. $300,000

671 Town Bank Road Cloer Barbara J Exr&C Scapicchio Kristy L; 1/24/22. $350,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

109 S 8th St Haber Joan J Mc Kelvey Scott ; 1/20/22. $253,000

101 Bay Breeze Blvd Nvr Inc Mcaleer John J Atty&C ; 1/20/22. $492,629

11 Falkrik Drive Jones Mary Lou Iacoviello Mari; 1/20/22. $393,500

10 Paula Ln Simmons Aaron J Kramer Macie Lynn; 1/24/22. $220,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

101 West Spruce Ave Martin John E Carbonetti Stephen E ; 1/20/22. $790,000

309 E 20th Ave Unit 102 Unit 2 Stevens Jennifer Vannais Ryan I; 1/24/22. $394,777

OCEAN CITY

853 71 Plymouth Place Bozzacco Glenn S Bullock John D; 1/20/22. $356,450

804b Brighton Pl Drake Kristen R Aiken Joseph J Jr; 1/20/22. $700,000

804a Brighton Place Drake Kristen R Aiken Joseph J Jr; 1/20/22. $700,000

420 West Ave Dinan Mark T 1031 Esi Rev Proc 2000-37 LLC; 1/20/22. $230,000

429 Central Ave Caine Anthony J Dinan Mark T; 1/20/22. $649,000

500 Bay Avenue Wertan Dennis Caine Anthony J; 1/20/22. $640,900

738 Central Ave Jones Robert K Holmes Harry A; 1/20/22. $785,000

733 Simpson Ave Pagano Mark Berardis Robert; 1/20/22. $1,200,000

942-44 Bay Ave First Floor Nicoles Kristina A Louis Adam C; 1/20/22. $690,000

841-843 Third Street Unit B Turgeon Ryan M Patel Ashik; 1/20/22. $885,000

1632 Asbury Ave Jwr Properties LLC Kennedy Leda; 1/20/22. $875,000

1634 Asbury Ave Second Flr Jwr Properties LLC Shuster Joseph; 1/20/22. $915,000

807 Third St Heck Lawrence Massaro Ralph III; 1/21/22. $999,000

2310 Wesley Ave Sheehan Jonas Kolinsky Michael H; 1/21/22. $1,625,000

810-812 St Charles Pl Do Bren De On St Charles Place Condominium Association; 1/21/22.

640 Asbury Ave Condo C Maggiore Joseph Patel Traci; 1/21/22. $675,000

3408-30 Haven Ave #316 Gehlhaus Dolores F Kimbley David A; 1/21/22. $117,500

4410 West Avenue Paolizzi Vincent J Sr Fasti Julia A; 1/21/22. $525,000

106 12th St Swires Lorraine F Est Jwr Properties LLC; 1/21/22. $482,500

2841-43 Bay Avenue Kieslich U Douglas Tallman Michael; 1/21/22. $1,150,000

719 11th St Unit 414 Rouh Walter C Ln2210 LLC; 1/21/22. $365,000

1530 Asbury Ave O’neill Ann M Clark Edward LLC; 1/21/22. $905,000

1135 Wesley Ave Nolt Frank L Tafuto Julia; 1/24/22. $1,650,000

5 Barbados Ln Murphy L Francis Andrews Shaun R; 1/24/22. $1,925,000

814 Boardwalk Herring Nolan And Grames LLC 814 Boardwalk LLC; 1/24/22. $1,900,000

936 Haven Ave V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Collective Vibes Oc LLC; 1/24/22. $340,000

860c Seventh St Garlic Pineapple LLC Dorris William; 1/24/22. $1,499,900

805-07 Brighton Pl Unit 2 Masciulli William Coin Laundromat Corp Of South Jersey; 1/24/22. $925,000

SEA ISLE CITY

334 44th Street De Simone Lisa Reddington Kevin C; 1/20/22. $1,430,000

29 68th St — West Feely William F Gannon James A; 1/20/22. $1,350,000

STONE HARBOR

9903 Second Ave Front Walsh James P Rodan Property Holdings I LLC; 1/21/22. $1,200,000

284 83rd St East Unit Petrick Anthony T Masiak David M; 1/24/22. $2,195,000

2373 Route 50 Fidelity Asset Management LLC Kretch Christopher; 1/20/22. $23,000

8 Indian Walk Rd Conover Travis Careyote Nicholas; 1/24/22. $385,000

WEST CAPE MAY

306 Second Ave Austermehle Robert Anderson Richard J; 1/20/22. $1,207,500

406 E Magnolia Ave Magzpads LLC T Square Real Estate LLC; 1/20/22. $500,000

WILDWOOD

106 W Young Ave Klever Victor K Sticco Stephen J; 1/20/22. $205,000

240 W Pine Ave Loehrs Denise M Cawley Douglas C; 1/20/22. $382,500

217 E Magnolia Ave Mccall Derek Whalen Kenneth; 1/21/22. $425,000

5201 Ocean Avenue Royal Tax Lien Services LLC Chickadee Investements LLC; 1/24/22.

242 W Wildwood Ave Unit B Krute Fred H III Van Winkel Leo; 1/24/22. $367,500

4401 Susquehanna Ave Dreams Come True Construction LLC Frankel Christopher J; 1/24/22. $700,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Ocean Ave #101 Schneider Charles Roy Cimorelli Nicholas; 1/20/22. $99,900

309 East Hollywood Avenue Zdarsky Ronald A Zdarsky Elaine; 1/20/22. $150,000

124 W Crocus Rd Foulds Gail K Baldino Roger; 1/24/22. $609,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Unit 208 Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Reisinger Kristin; 1/24/22. $175,000

WOODBINE

716 Clay St Burgos Hilda Schulze George; 1/21/22. $93,000

1275 Freidriechstadt Ave Ujhelyi Sophia Lord Kenton M; 1/24/22. $170,000

