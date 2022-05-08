 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

604 S Shore Road, All Above LLC NCCB Investment Inc; 12/03/21. $178,000

617 Pitney Road, Kaplan Evette M Schriver Melinda; 12/03/21. $290,000

1103 Blenheim Ave, Edwards Bonita Phillips Tiffany; 12/06/21. $247,000

1 Claridge Court, Dimaggio Anthony Rethy Joseph/Heir; 12/06/21. $330,000

735 N Shore Road, Palomino Luis S Dimattesa David C; 12/10/21. $215,000

317 Pine St, Barrella Sherri A Hilbert Robert; 12/14/21. $205,000

135 Tenth Ave, Hilbert Robert Dwyer Margaret; 12/15/21. $182,000

530 S Shore Road, Belfonti Karl M Flores Jaime Sanchez; 12/15/21. $259,900

ATLANTIC CITY

1649 Madison Ave Prototype Constructions Llc Is & N Llc; 12/01/21. $95,000

1413 North Michigan Ave Stone Ricky L Sarhan Abdelrahman; 12/01/21. $230,000

654 N Dover Ave Mah Group Llc Syed Mohamed; 12/01/21. A $250,000

1635 Boardwalk Playland Park Inc Schiff Robert; 12/01/21. $505,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit A2 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shargar; 12/02/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit A4 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors; 12/02/21. Llc $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit C2 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga S; 12/02/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit C3 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shragar; 12/02/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit C6 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/02/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit D1 High Touch Contractors Llc Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc; 12/02/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit D5 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/0/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit D6 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/0/21. $75,000

33 So Iowa Ave Unit E1 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga; 12/0/21. $75,000

806 Wabash Ave Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga; 12/0/21. $97,000

4209 Ventnor Ave Unit 2 Avcf Properties Llc Salazar Ventura Yafreisy; 12/0/21. $105,000

BRIGANTINE

55 Sailfish Drive Chwieroth Thomas J Siegel Timothy G; 12/08/21. $515,000.

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 5202 Gungor Murat Kirby Pamela LouiseE; 12/08/21. $550,000

600 West Shore Drive Lascala Robert Cordasco Stephen,/AttyE; 12/08/21. $1,275,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit G10 Hong Louis T Pugliese Frank; 12/09/21. $120,000

109 10th Street North K14 Brigantine Llc Holtan Peter,-Ind&Exr; 12/09/21. $375,000

289 40th Street South Weidman Christopher Hall Jerry W; 12/09/21. $480,000

5106b Ontario Dr Peck Hunter Marsilio Joseph; 12/10/21. $335,000

5117 Ocean Drive S Pugliese Stephen Schillinger Raymond H,-Ind&Tr,/Tr; 12/10/21. $505,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

929 Harding Highway Intentional Living Llc Badger Julius L,-Jr; 12/09/21. $110,000

1056 Tuckahoe Rd Dietz Brian Petrini Kristina; 12/09/21. $439,900

110 Delwyn Lane Barker Cassandra Henderson Nicholas; 12/14/21. $265,000

219 Braddock Ave Clark Kevin M Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp; 12/16/21. $235,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

451 Buffalo Ave, Casiano Luz Mol John P; 12/21/21. $155,000

509 Buffalo Ave, Odonoghue Joseph A Shields Thomas G; 12/29/21. $92,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6720 Washington Ave Housing Foundation Inc Scarborough Douglas M; 12/03/21. $200,000

37 Hilltop Lane Lepchuk William R Ramirez Guillermo; 12/03/21. $252,900

213 Boston Ave Bush James M,-Jr Sleister Samantha J; 12/03/21. $260,000

37 Heathercroft Gorgiev Nenad Cataldi Lucia; 12/06/21. $88,000

197 Heather Croft Cardona Carlos Duffy Matthew; 12/06/21. $110,000

36 Brandywine Ct Vongunten David Aguiar Cesar W; 12/06/21. $235,000

124 Treetop Lane Springel Barry Adamiec Konrad;12/06/21. $328,000

ESTELL MANOR

32 E Black Horse Pike, Ayres Donald Scott Catherine Jean; 12/28/21. $186,900

106 E Collings Drive, Dubose Darrence Troy Gartland Nancy/Exrx; 12/28/21. $233,000

1405 Backline Road, Thomas Latashia D Stuhltrager Joseph J Sr; 12/28/21. $450,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

207 Meadow Ridge Road Vansyckle Beth Shastri Shirish; 12/06/21.$94,000

135 Club Place Rudnitsky Wayne Robin Crockett David C; 12/06/21. $108,900

64 Waterview Drive Smith Gregory L Maher Kathleen; 12/06/21. $135,000

504 Revere Way Popolow Christopher Robert Lee Kyung Ohk; 12/06/21. $270,000

22 Leeds Point Rd Kuppel Adam Kuppel Jason T; 12/06/21. $350,000

38 Donegal Lane Cosby June Armelinos Evangelos ; 12/06/21. $350,000

83 Waterview Drive Moyer Carol Koymarianos Irene; 12/07/21. $149,000

618 Mcdevitt Drive Torres Oscar A Stepp Charles; 12/07/21. $198,000

13 Quail Hill Blvd Javins Lydia Hackett Michael C,-Jr; 12/07/21. $212,000

44 Mohave Drive Harvey Latisha Shahdin Izhar; 12/09/21. $131,500

131 Edgewater Drive Dewechter Adam Montgomery Kelly; 12/09/21. $148,000

546 Eighth Avenue Ingram Jerome Longville Byron; 12/09/21. $221,000

228 East Oakbourne Ave Patel Bipinchandra G Speranze Frank D,-3rd; 12/09/21. $270,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4472 Yorktown Place Unit 48 Lugo Grullon Amos R Burke James; 12/09/21. $115,000

116 Hudson Street Tantum Michael Johnson Rebecca L; 12/09/21. $180,000

5954 Baker Ave Mohr Simon Diaz Elizabeth M; 12/09/21. $223,500

6191 Eagle Drive Garguilo Thomas Reyes Jose L Hernandez; 12/09/21. $326,000

4103 Drosera Ave Reina Nick Peck W Charles,-Ind&Exr;12/09/21. $625,000

278 Regents Circle Jodi Harris Procaccini Nicholas; 12/10/21. $230,000

6408 Tanglewood Drive Lloyd Elwood W Whitton Elsie Lee; 12/10/21. $250,000

8 Stone Walk Seckinger Laura N Dorsey Henry C,-Jr; 12/10/21. $465,500

1533 Thomas Jefferson Court Munizza Marcello P Jerkins Toni; 12/14/21. $150,000

HAMMONTON

554 North 3rd Street Lobb Kristin L Salvati David; 12/10/21. $320,000

12d Rose Rita Terrace Berenato Joseph Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/13/21. $135,000

126 Fernwood Dr Petetti Family Rev Tr Miranda Mariaelena Lord,-Exrx; 12/13/21. $310,000

315 S 1st Road Berenato Joseph Ford Anthony J; 12/14/21. $60,000

6u Rose Rita Terrace Menno Nicholas Kenneth Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/14/21. $135,000

36 Pressey St Mancine Linda Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc;12/17/21. $265,500

365 So Egg Harbor Rd Dell Donna Strickland Jacqueline; 12/20/21. $255,000

116 Lakeshore Dr Braddock James A Delaurentis Vincent,/Exr; 12/20/21. $340,000

LINWOOD

2 Davis Ave, Skiff William H Bell Wayne; 12/28/21. $237,000

228 W Vernon Ave, Marchitto Valerie Pierce Clay T; 12/28/21. $305,000

27 East Drive, Schlick Calvert Panico Anthony/Heir; 12/28/21. $360,000

304 Frances Ave, Alexander Christopher Hedelt Dean R/Exr; 12/30/21. $290,000

LONGPORT

3219 Monmouth Ave, Domb Allan Logan Daniel J; 12/09/21. $920,000

4 S 26th Ave, Callanan William A Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt Llc; 12/23/21. $2,350,000

109 S 28th Ave, Silverman Alan Vieira Lisa; 12/23/21. $2,631,000

114 N 34th Ave, Levy Victor Cenci Michael Jr; 12/30/21. $1,725,000

6 Point Drive, Brennan James Jr Ashner Marvin/Exr&Tr; 12/30/21. $6,225,000

MARGATE

2 So Haverford Ave Fka 8106 Ventnor Ave Klein David 8106 Ventnor Llc; 12/20/21. $800,000

9511 Winchester Ave #A Frustillo Vincent Fisher Bret; 12/21/21/ $1,200,000

214 N Brunswick Drive Zaso Ray A Soper Marlene D; 12/21/21. $1,250,000

111 North Brunswick Ave Daljack Properties Llc Adams Robert K; 12/22/21. $500,000

7 So Kenyon Ave Kornblum Andrea Cohen Kipp B; 12/22/21. $1,709,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2321 5th Ave, Matthews Stanley Thomas Eric D; 12/16/21. $439,900

3009 Nesco Road, Schavlay Danielle M Kitching Bonnie J/Tr&Life Estate; 12/23/21. $167,800

NORTHFIELD

210 Ridgewood Dr George Davis Gill Llc Lezzi Samuel N; 12/08/21. $225,000

230 Glencove Ave L2jmg Associates Llc Avalanche Properties Llc; 12/09/21. $188,925

11 Catherine Place Mai Phong Silver Evelyne; 12/09/21. $285,000

PLEASANTVILLE

104 W Adams Ave Diaz Piedad Hernandez Cascade Funding Mtg Tr Hb; 12/09/21. $590,000

1036 Neumark Ave Martinez Nazario Carlos R Mitre Francisco; 12/10/21. $184,900

700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 201 Alcantar Alvarado Jose R Alcantar Chavez Juan A; 12/13/21. $85,000

1407 Broad St Robinson Laticia Fuster Rafael E; 12/13/21. $104,000

138 West Adams Avenue Zarate Jorge A Laskarides Steven;12/13/21. $155,000

SOMERS POINT

115 Pleasant Ave Park Pisiechko Gail Boyd Zanoni Matthew; 12/06/21. $549,000

318 Shore Road Burdo Alison A Howie Cassandra; 12/09/21. $218,000

317 Montgomery Ave Power Chad Mcstravick Eileen M; 12/10/21. $350,000

1402 Roberts Ave Mcgettigan Christopher Paul Dollin Ronald B; 12/10/21. $610,000

1010 Harbour Cove Almeida Anthony Some Norman M,-Tr,/Tr; 12/10/21. $650,000

VENTNOR

5000 Boardwalk #216, Barnett Stephen Rotches David A; 11/30/21. $606,000

14 N Melbourne Ave, Sangiuliano Frank Giordano Donald; 11/30/21. $660,000

5000 Boardwalk #215, Leof Rotches Deena Barnett Stephen; 11/30/21. $969,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1207 Riverside Drive, Hertz Richard Arena Joan L; 12/01/21. $680,000

1121 12th Ave, Souder Kaitlin Troxell Construction Llc; 12/07/21. $330,000

24 Estelle Ave, Madara Mark L Harrell Amanda; 12/09/21. $255,000

1411 13th Ave & 1409 13th Ave, Grossman Joshua Ruga Thomas; 12/10/21. $131,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

340 S East Ave, 12/9/2021, $116,000

52 Marlyn St, 12/9/2021, $194,800

176-8 N Laurel St & 180-186 N Laurel St, 12/9/2021, $230,000

34 Cumberland Ave, 12/10/2021, $175,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

355 Aster Road, 12/1/2021, $190,000

244 Beech Rpad, 12/3/2021, $202,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

0 Hesstown Road, 12/9/2021, $70,000

3193 Route 47, 12/14/2021, $70,000

MILLVILLE

1815 Newcombtown Road, 12/6/2021, $157,000

26-28 Pine St, 12/6/2021, $235,000

862 Carmel Road, 12/6/2021, $240,000

408 N 7th St, 12/7/2021, $87,000

223 N 3rd St, 12/8/2021, $50,000

Hance Bridge Road, 12/9/2021, $62,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

26 Weber Road, 12/6/2021, $390,000

26 Hildreth Ave, 12/10/2021, $10,000

VINELAND

1241 N Main Road, 12/1/2021, $1,500,000

191 Villa Ave, 12/2/2021, $140,000

611 Cypress Drive, 12/2/2021, $160,000

843 Chapel Drive, 12/2/2021, $195,000

Southern Ocean County BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

19 Powderhorn Drive; 11/2021. $335,000

207 Montclair Road S; 11/2021. $340,000

1 Timberlake Place; 11/2021. $340,000

16 Compass Lane; 11/2021. $350,000

159 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $350,000

18 Bowline St; 11/2021. $350,000

14 Misty Lake Court; 11/2021. $350,000

5 Woodmere Court; 11/2021. $360,000

41 Heritage Point Blvd; 11/2021. $370,000

204 Biscayne Road; 11/2021. $380,000

5 Aurora Circle; 11/2021. $387,160

6 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $390,000

1 Rockland St; 11/2021. $399,999

44 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $407,980

13 Molly Court; 11/2021. $412,825

39 Rockland St; 11/2021. $420,000

148 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $424,040

8 David Drive; 11/2021. $425,000

47 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $426,180

43 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $435,655

17 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $439,000

17 David Drive; 11/2021. $442,000

99 Old Main Shore Road; 11/2021. $451,893

151 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $454,990

53 Freedom Hills Drive; 11/2021. $455,000

43 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $466,275

15 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,290

42 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $471,775

19 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,790

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1617 Ewart Road; 11/2021. $307,500

311 Merrimac Road; 11/2021. $310,275

412 Brentwood Place; 11/2021. $320,000

2249 Emerald Park Drive; 11/2021. $321,250

620 Pine St; 11/2021. $323,000

236 Spruce Lane; 11/2021. $325,000

524 North Holmes; 11/2021. $334,000

613 Ranger Road; 11/2021. $335,000

656 Deerhead Lake Drive; 11/2021. $345,000

205 Sunrise Blvd; 11/2021. $350,000

407 Fernwood Drive; 11/2021. $355,000

2 Tem Court; 11/2021. $360,000

459 Ensign Road; 11/2021. $360,000

402 Laurel Blvd; 11/2021. $365,000

426 Chestnut Drive; 11/2021. $365,000

506 Brentwood Road; 11/2021. $365,000

1353 M St; 11/2021. $371,000

1927 Pineview Road; 11/2021. $375,000

1303 Cypress St; 11/2021. $385,000

536 Elwood St; 11/2021. $387,000

242 Brich Lane; 11/2021. $399,900

432 Nautilus Blvd; 11/2021. $400,000

Be the first to know

