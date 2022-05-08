Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
604 S Shore Road, All Above LLC NCCB Investment Inc; 12/03/21. $178,000
617 Pitney Road, Kaplan Evette M Schriver Melinda; 12/03/21. $290,000
1103 Blenheim Ave, Edwards Bonita Phillips Tiffany; 12/06/21. $247,000
1 Claridge Court, Dimaggio Anthony Rethy Joseph/Heir; 12/06/21. $330,000
735 N Shore Road, Palomino Luis S Dimattesa David C; 12/10/21. $215,000
317 Pine St, Barrella Sherri A Hilbert Robert; 12/14/21. $205,000
135 Tenth Ave, Hilbert Robert Dwyer Margaret; 12/15/21. $182,000
530 S Shore Road, Belfonti Karl M Flores Jaime Sanchez; 12/15/21. $259,900
ATLANTIC CITY
1649 Madison Ave Prototype Constructions Llc Is & N Llc; 12/01/21. $95,000
1413 North Michigan Ave Stone Ricky L Sarhan Abdelrahman; 12/01/21. $230,000
654 N Dover Ave Mah Group Llc Syed Mohamed; 12/01/21. A $250,000
1635 Boardwalk Playland Park Inc Schiff Robert; 12/01/21. $505,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit A2 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shargar; 12/02/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit A4 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors; 12/02/21. Llc $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit C2 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga S; 12/02/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit C3 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shragar; 12/02/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit C6 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/02/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit D1 High Touch Contractors Llc Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc; 12/02/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit D5 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/0/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit D6 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/0/21. $75,000
33 So Iowa Ave Unit E1 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga; 12/0/21. $75,000
806 Wabash Ave Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga; 12/0/21. $97,000
4209 Ventnor Ave Unit 2 Avcf Properties Llc Salazar Ventura Yafreisy; 12/0/21. $105,000
BRIGANTINE
55 Sailfish Drive Chwieroth Thomas J Siegel Timothy G; 12/08/21. $515,000.
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 5202 Gungor Murat Kirby Pamela LouiseE; 12/08/21. $550,000
600 West Shore Drive Lascala Robert Cordasco Stephen,/AttyE; 12/08/21. $1,275,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit G10 Hong Louis T Pugliese Frank; 12/09/21. $120,000
109 10th Street North K14 Brigantine Llc Holtan Peter,-Ind&Exr; 12/09/21. $375,000
289 40th Street South Weidman Christopher Hall Jerry W; 12/09/21. $480,000
5106b Ontario Dr Peck Hunter Marsilio Joseph; 12/10/21. $335,000
5117 Ocean Drive S Pugliese Stephen Schillinger Raymond H,-Ind&Tr,/Tr; 12/10/21. $505,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
929 Harding Highway Intentional Living Llc Badger Julius L,-Jr; 12/09/21. $110,000
1056 Tuckahoe Rd Dietz Brian Petrini Kristina; 12/09/21. $439,900
110 Delwyn Lane Barker Cassandra Henderson Nicholas; 12/14/21. $265,000
219 Braddock Ave Clark Kevin M Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp; 12/16/21. $235,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
451 Buffalo Ave, Casiano Luz Mol John P; 12/21/21. $155,000
509 Buffalo Ave, Odonoghue Joseph A Shields Thomas G; 12/29/21. $92,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6720 Washington Ave Housing Foundation Inc Scarborough Douglas M; 12/03/21. $200,000
37 Hilltop Lane Lepchuk William R Ramirez Guillermo; 12/03/21. $252,900
213 Boston Ave Bush James M,-Jr Sleister Samantha J; 12/03/21. $260,000
37 Heathercroft Gorgiev Nenad Cataldi Lucia; 12/06/21. $88,000
197 Heather Croft Cardona Carlos Duffy Matthew; 12/06/21. $110,000
36 Brandywine Ct Vongunten David Aguiar Cesar W; 12/06/21. $235,000
124 Treetop Lane Springel Barry Adamiec Konrad;12/06/21. $328,000
ESTELL MANOR
32 E Black Horse Pike, Ayres Donald Scott Catherine Jean; 12/28/21. $186,900
106 E Collings Drive, Dubose Darrence Troy Gartland Nancy/Exrx; 12/28/21. $233,000
1405 Backline Road, Thomas Latashia D Stuhltrager Joseph J Sr; 12/28/21. $450,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
207 Meadow Ridge Road Vansyckle Beth Shastri Shirish; 12/06/21.$94,000
135 Club Place Rudnitsky Wayne Robin Crockett David C; 12/06/21. $108,900
64 Waterview Drive Smith Gregory L Maher Kathleen; 12/06/21. $135,000
504 Revere Way Popolow Christopher Robert Lee Kyung Ohk; 12/06/21. $270,000
22 Leeds Point Rd Kuppel Adam Kuppel Jason T; 12/06/21. $350,000
38 Donegal Lane Cosby June Armelinos Evangelos ; 12/06/21. $350,000
83 Waterview Drive Moyer Carol Koymarianos Irene; 12/07/21. $149,000
618 Mcdevitt Drive Torres Oscar A Stepp Charles; 12/07/21. $198,000
13 Quail Hill Blvd Javins Lydia Hackett Michael C,-Jr; 12/07/21. $212,000
44 Mohave Drive Harvey Latisha Shahdin Izhar; 12/09/21. $131,500
131 Edgewater Drive Dewechter Adam Montgomery Kelly; 12/09/21. $148,000
546 Eighth Avenue Ingram Jerome Longville Byron; 12/09/21. $221,000
228 East Oakbourne Ave Patel Bipinchandra G Speranze Frank D,-3rd; 12/09/21. $270,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4472 Yorktown Place Unit 48 Lugo Grullon Amos R Burke James; 12/09/21. $115,000
116 Hudson Street Tantum Michael Johnson Rebecca L; 12/09/21. $180,000
5954 Baker Ave Mohr Simon Diaz Elizabeth M; 12/09/21. $223,500
6191 Eagle Drive Garguilo Thomas Reyes Jose L Hernandez; 12/09/21. $326,000
4103 Drosera Ave Reina Nick Peck W Charles,-Ind&Exr;12/09/21. $625,000
278 Regents Circle Jodi Harris Procaccini Nicholas; 12/10/21. $230,000
6408 Tanglewood Drive Lloyd Elwood W Whitton Elsie Lee; 12/10/21. $250,000
8 Stone Walk Seckinger Laura N Dorsey Henry C,-Jr; 12/10/21. $465,500
1533 Thomas Jefferson Court Munizza Marcello P Jerkins Toni; 12/14/21. $150,000
HAMMONTON
554 North 3rd Street Lobb Kristin L Salvati David; 12/10/21. $320,000
12d Rose Rita Terrace Berenato Joseph Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/13/21. $135,000
126 Fernwood Dr Petetti Family Rev Tr Miranda Mariaelena Lord,-Exrx; 12/13/21. $310,000
315 S 1st Road Berenato Joseph Ford Anthony J; 12/14/21. $60,000
6u Rose Rita Terrace Menno Nicholas Kenneth Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/14/21. $135,000
36 Pressey St Mancine Linda Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc;12/17/21. $265,500
365 So Egg Harbor Rd Dell Donna Strickland Jacqueline; 12/20/21. $255,000
116 Lakeshore Dr Braddock James A Delaurentis Vincent,/Exr; 12/20/21. $340,000
LINWOOD
2 Davis Ave, Skiff William H Bell Wayne; 12/28/21. $237,000
228 W Vernon Ave, Marchitto Valerie Pierce Clay T; 12/28/21. $305,000
27 East Drive, Schlick Calvert Panico Anthony/Heir; 12/28/21. $360,000
304 Frances Ave, Alexander Christopher Hedelt Dean R/Exr; 12/30/21. $290,000
LONGPORT
3219 Monmouth Ave, Domb Allan Logan Daniel J; 12/09/21. $920,000
4 S 26th Ave, Callanan William A Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt Llc; 12/23/21. $2,350,000
109 S 28th Ave, Silverman Alan Vieira Lisa; 12/23/21. $2,631,000
114 N 34th Ave, Levy Victor Cenci Michael Jr; 12/30/21. $1,725,000
6 Point Drive, Brennan James Jr Ashner Marvin/Exr&Tr; 12/30/21. $6,225,000
MARGATE
2 So Haverford Ave Fka 8106 Ventnor Ave Klein David 8106 Ventnor Llc; 12/20/21. $800,000
9511 Winchester Ave #A Frustillo Vincent Fisher Bret; 12/21/21/ $1,200,000
214 N Brunswick Drive Zaso Ray A Soper Marlene D; 12/21/21. $1,250,000
111 North Brunswick Ave Daljack Properties Llc Adams Robert K; 12/22/21. $500,000
7 So Kenyon Ave Kornblum Andrea Cohen Kipp B; 12/22/21. $1,709,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2321 5th Ave, Matthews Stanley Thomas Eric D; 12/16/21. $439,900
3009 Nesco Road, Schavlay Danielle M Kitching Bonnie J/Tr&Life Estate; 12/23/21. $167,800
NORTHFIELD
210 Ridgewood Dr George Davis Gill Llc Lezzi Samuel N; 12/08/21. $225,000
230 Glencove Ave L2jmg Associates Llc Avalanche Properties Llc; 12/09/21. $188,925
11 Catherine Place Mai Phong Silver Evelyne; 12/09/21. $285,000
PLEASANTVILLE
104 W Adams Ave Diaz Piedad Hernandez Cascade Funding Mtg Tr Hb; 12/09/21. $590,000
1036 Neumark Ave Martinez Nazario Carlos R Mitre Francisco; 12/10/21. $184,900
700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 201 Alcantar Alvarado Jose R Alcantar Chavez Juan A; 12/13/21. $85,000
1407 Broad St Robinson Laticia Fuster Rafael E; 12/13/21. $104,000
138 West Adams Avenue Zarate Jorge A Laskarides Steven;12/13/21. $155,000
SOMERS POINT
115 Pleasant Ave Park Pisiechko Gail Boyd Zanoni Matthew; 12/06/21. $549,000
318 Shore Road Burdo Alison A Howie Cassandra; 12/09/21. $218,000
317 Montgomery Ave Power Chad Mcstravick Eileen M; 12/10/21. $350,000
1402 Roberts Ave Mcgettigan Christopher Paul Dollin Ronald B; 12/10/21. $610,000
1010 Harbour Cove Almeida Anthony Some Norman M,-Tr,/Tr; 12/10/21. $650,000
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk #216, Barnett Stephen Rotches David A; 11/30/21. $606,000
14 N Melbourne Ave, Sangiuliano Frank Giordano Donald; 11/30/21. $660,000
5000 Boardwalk #215, Leof Rotches Deena Barnett Stephen; 11/30/21. $969,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1207 Riverside Drive, Hertz Richard Arena Joan L; 12/01/21. $680,000
1121 12th Ave, Souder Kaitlin Troxell Construction Llc; 12/07/21. $330,000
24 Estelle Ave, Madara Mark L Harrell Amanda; 12/09/21. $255,000
1411 13th Ave & 1409 13th Ave, Grossman Joshua Ruga Thomas; 12/10/21. $131,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
340 S East Ave, 12/9/2021, $116,000
52 Marlyn St, 12/9/2021, $194,800
176-8 N Laurel St & 180-186 N Laurel St, 12/9/2021, $230,000
34 Cumberland Ave, 12/10/2021, $175,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
355 Aster Road, 12/1/2021, $190,000
244 Beech Rpad, 12/3/2021, $202,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
0 Hesstown Road, 12/9/2021, $70,000
3193 Route 47, 12/14/2021, $70,000
MILLVILLE
1815 Newcombtown Road, 12/6/2021, $157,000
26-28 Pine St, 12/6/2021, $235,000
862 Carmel Road, 12/6/2021, $240,000
408 N 7th St, 12/7/2021, $87,000
223 N 3rd St, 12/8/2021, $50,000
Hance Bridge Road, 12/9/2021, $62,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
26 Weber Road, 12/6/2021, $390,000
26 Hildreth Ave, 12/10/2021, $10,000
VINELAND
1241 N Main Road, 12/1/2021, $1,500,000
191 Villa Ave, 12/2/2021, $140,000
611 Cypress Drive, 12/2/2021, $160,000
843 Chapel Drive, 12/2/2021, $195,000
Southern Ocean County BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
19 Powderhorn Drive; 11/2021. $335,000
207 Montclair Road S; 11/2021. $340,000
1 Timberlake Place; 11/2021. $340,000
16 Compass Lane; 11/2021. $350,000
159 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $350,000
18 Bowline St; 11/2021. $350,000
14 Misty Lake Court; 11/2021. $350,000
5 Woodmere Court; 11/2021. $360,000
41 Heritage Point Blvd; 11/2021. $370,000
204 Biscayne Road; 11/2021. $380,000
5 Aurora Circle; 11/2021. $387,160
6 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $390,000
1 Rockland St; 11/2021. $399,999
44 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $407,980
13 Molly Court; 11/2021. $412,825
39 Rockland St; 11/2021. $420,000
148 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $424,040
8 David Drive; 11/2021. $425,000
47 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $426,180
43 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $435,655
17 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $439,000
17 David Drive; 11/2021. $442,000
99 Old Main Shore Road; 11/2021. $451,893
151 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $454,990
53 Freedom Hills Drive; 11/2021. $455,000
43 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $466,275
15 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,290
42 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $471,775
19 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,790
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1617 Ewart Road; 11/2021. $307,500
311 Merrimac Road; 11/2021. $310,275
412 Brentwood Place; 11/2021. $320,000
2249 Emerald Park Drive; 11/2021. $321,250
620 Pine St; 11/2021. $323,000
236 Spruce Lane; 11/2021. $325,000
524 North Holmes; 11/2021. $334,000
613 Ranger Road; 11/2021. $335,000
656 Deerhead Lake Drive; 11/2021. $345,000
205 Sunrise Blvd; 11/2021. $350,000
407 Fernwood Drive; 11/2021. $355,000
2 Tem Court; 11/2021. $360,000
459 Ensign Road; 11/2021. $360,000
402 Laurel Blvd; 11/2021. $365,000
426 Chestnut Drive; 11/2021. $365,000
506 Brentwood Road; 11/2021. $365,000
1353 M St; 11/2021. $371,000
1927 Pineview Road; 11/2021. $375,000
1303 Cypress St; 11/2021. $385,000
536 Elwood St; 11/2021. $387,000
242 Brich Lane; 11/2021. $399,900
432 Nautilus Blvd; 11/2021. $400,000