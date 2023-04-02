Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Cape May county AVALON
700 First Avenue Pierce Richard J Hawthorne James C 6/16/2022 $789,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
30 Stoney Court Marini Fred J Klebaur Francis John Iv 6/13/2022 $185,000
72 76 & 80 Rising Sun Dr Marchesani Judith Anne Est 72 West Rising Sun LLC 6/13/2022 $235,000
214 Academy Rd Mckaig Otis N Jr Est Pelan Curtis W 6/13/2022 $68,250
People are also reading…
136 Savage Bridge Rd Savage Bridge Investments LLC Anthony Mark 6/13/2022 $190,000
414, 396, 290 & 238 Stipsons Island Rd Whelan Jon Conover Frank 6/13/2022 $300,000
1910 Rt 9 North Dkm Associates Zemac Cm LLC 6/14/2022 $500,000
164 County Rd 164 County G LLC Rodriguez Chelsie 6/14/2022 $400,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
806 Clubhouse Dr Mc Carthy Maureen Mc Carthy Robert 6/13/2022 $650,000
114 Bayridge Rd 3l Cultural Intelligence Group LLC Bumblebee Capital LLC 6/13/2022 $205,000
310 E Wilde Ave Roomnroof LLC Bussiere James 6/13/2022 $300,000
606 Leaming Ave Mcglory Joseph J Tessing Raymond C 6/14/2022 $425,000
4 Ibis Place Mccann Joan L Gass Adrienne H 6/15/2022 $377,500
416 Baywyn Road Chamberlain Horace Reale Stephen 6/15/2022 $275,000
506 Pacific Avenue Willis Arthur William Iv Walker Tanya Ann 6/16/2022 $535,000
3 Summer Circle Langan Mary S Cowan John K 6/16/2022 $575,000
19 Thistle Lane Bonney Sara L Est Snow Laura J 6/16/2022 $460,000
2406 Bayshore Rd Damiana William K & G Inc 6/16/2022 $250,000
103 Evergreen Ave Gresock Doug Lone Palm LLC 6/16/2022 $200,000
102 E New York Ave Budd Benjamin Carty Brooke N 6/16/2022 $235,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
710 Rt 47 South Mc Devitt Sean B Cape Coastal Holdings LLC 6/13/2022 $155,000
9 Romney Place Kapp Margaret Gardner J Donhue Construction LLC 6/13/2022 $400,000
101 Lehigh Ave Bradley Kelsey R Stinson James 6/13/2022 $370,000
300 Linden Ln Hennessey Theresa Trus&C Hennessey Sean 6/13/2022 $250,000
106 School Ln Jaume Daniel Candelaria Luis Ernesto Mercado 6/13/2022 $260,000
114 E Woodland Ave U S Bank N A Trus Gekowski Kathleen M 6/15/2022 $567,236
43 N Delsea Drive Hueftle Mark S Mcgauley Joseph 6/15/2022 $45,000
16 Goshen Road Matthews Matite Mae Est Matthews James A 6/16/2022 $270,000
35 Rt 47 South Brahl Kenneth D Martorano Nicholas 6/16/2022 $47,500
1002 Millman Blvd Green Margaret R Lewandowski Robert 6/16/2022 $410,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
414 W 16th Ave Di Filippo Paul E Mc Fadden Michael 6/13/2022 $800,000
1402 New York Ave Mc Fadden Michael Hamill Jaime A 6/14/2022 $540,000
406 E 18th Avenue Keegan Daniel Cafone Patricia A 6/14/2022 $619,500
214 W 1st Ave Sheppard Terry R Littleton Nicholas 6/15/2022 $675,000
228.5 West Walnut Ave Dolce Elizabeth A Sperduto Joseph A 6/15/2022 $419,900
600 Kennedy Drive Zegarski Carrie Zegarski Carrie 6/15/2022 $200,000
OCEAN CITY
3322 Haven Ave Whaley Megan Jjg Property Management LLC 6/13/2022 $475,000
500 Bay Ave Unit 410s Salerno Carolyn M Murphy Gerald S 6/13/2022 $725,000
4802 West Ave 2nd Fl Cronk Joseph Verde Anthony M 6/13/2022 $999,999
224 Boardwalk Schleicher Carl W Mensch Daniel 6/13/2022 $1,650,000
1202 Ocean Avenue Unit B 1202 Ocean LLC Monteleone James 6/13/2022 $1,140,000
200 Bay Ave Roe John R Schulte John Gerard 6/14/2022 $399,000
4257 West Ave Brinton Caleb J Lavery Joseph Alfred 6/14/2022 $899,900
707 Periwinkle Drive Pardue Kelli Hoffner John A 6/14/2022 $675,000
701 G Eighth Street Richmond Matthew S Anchor Investments LLC 6/15/2022 $898,990
101 E Ast 14th St Rjgvb Limited Liability Company Tibbetts Jason 6/15/2022 $1,850,000
2116-18 Haven Avenuie Walls John D Petersen Ryan 6/16/2022 $999,999
2128 Haven Avenue (First Floor) Wolf Robert B Pruitt Diane 6/16/2022 $1,050,000
225 Limpet Drive Myer Joseph W Mcsorley Kevin G 6/16/2022 $595,000
SEA ISLE CITY
332 40th St East Unit Redfern Ocean LLC Llewellyn Carl W 6/13/2022 $1,400,000
23 38th St Frasnelli Paul Est Cucchi Matthew L 6/14/2022 $469,000
4600 Landis Avenue Janyszek Susan Corrado John 6/14/2022 $220,000
3700 Boardwalk Joseph A Callari Trust 211 Boardwalk LLC 6/14/2022 $770,000
147 42nd St Steinmann Conrad C Est Hansen Michael S 6/14/2022 $510,000
STONE HARBOR
220 85th St Trave Joseph III Maculay Michael 6/14/2022 $1,795,000
144 105th Street Graybeal Victoria K 1090 Realty Lp 6/16/2022 $3,495,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
38 Rivdendell Rd White John W III Webb Niles 6/13/2022 $439,900
Marshallville Rd Campbell Jean Ann Folger Exr Guariglia Joan 6/14/2022 $100,000
WEST CAPE MAY
116 Third Avenue Richmond Matthew Anchor Investments LLC 6/15/2022 $600,000
WILDWOOD
143 E Andrews Ave Unit 101 Galati Justin Fahy Brian 6/13/2022 $570,000
742 W Maplea Ve Peter Scott Weber Ronald W 6/13/2022 $140,000
3401 New Jersey Ave Unit 107 Island Entertainment Holdings LLC Verjo Cream LLC 6/13/2022 $208,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Klucharits John A 4shore Rentals LLC 6/14/2022 $135,000
2706 Park Blvd Corcoran Brian Adm&C Connolly Joseph 6/14/2022 $349,000
5300 Boardwalk #I And #J Ramagosa Richard Ralph Boardwalk Sid Management Corp 6/15/2022 $125,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7100 Ocean Ave Unit 601 Green Ronald H Stokes James C 6/13/2022 $560,000
5605-07 Seaview Avenue Quattrocchi Augustine A Hassey Matthew 6/13/2022 $265,000
6201 Ocean Avenue Unit 506 Pzmag LLC Sprinitis Gerard 6/13/2022 $169,900
5400 Pacific Ave Unit 201 Wc Shore Works LLC Tait Bridget 6/14/2022 $299,000
5400 Pacific Ave Unit 203 Wc Shore Works LLC Leh Terry A 6/14/2022 $244,900
5400 Pacific Ave Unit 202 Wc Shore Works LLC Sebastian Paul J 6/14/2022 $239,900
6909 Pacific Ave Simpson Robert B Leggieri Philip Francis 6/14/2022 $625,000
WOODBINE
301 Adams Ave Aguilar-Carrillo Victor Carrillo Arturo Aguilar 6/13/2022 $200,000
1121 Webster St Saduk Carl Vennel Allison B 6/14/2022 $215,548
438 Jackson Ave Shelton Delores Est Green Le’shara 6/14/2022 $104,500