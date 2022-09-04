 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

120 Tenth Ave Cox Terri M,-Exrx Tolwin Chaim; 03/23/22. $150,000

620 Seminole Ave Bunch Quienzell Morillo Morillo Dignarda; 03/23/22. $265,000

712 Blenheim Ave Thomas Jeffrey C Champion Louis; 03/23/22. $325,000

200 Briar Cliff Pl Hardiman Steven F Gallagher Jenna; 03/24/22. $389,000

612 Seaside Ave Kerstetter Patricia Anne Beamer Jon; 03/28/22. $235,000

ATLANTIC CITY

801 N. Maryland Ave Lerman David,-Tr Atlantic Shores Offshore; 03/10/22. $3,500,000

120 North Congress Ave Sudersan Wanda Williams Jkt Enterprise Inc; 03/11/22. $102,000

1722 Hummock Ave Lap Properties LLC Wilson Michelle R; 03/11/22. $145,000

101 South Plaza Place #304 Yeckes Steven Simon Linda J; 03/14/22. $505,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1502 Davis Lauren,/Atty Caroselli Phyllis Sandra; 03/14/22. $90,500

29 N Kingston Ave Slaza Sharon R Orsatti Rebecca,/Exrx; 03/14/22. $415,000

3101 Boardwalk #708-1 Gisolfi Ann L Bavlish Jay; 03/14/22. $236,500

3851 Boardwalk #2203 Fishel Alexander Bittner John F,-Jr; 03/14/22. $200,000

415 N Tennessee Ave Brick Steven Atlantic County Inv LLC; 03/14/22. $124,000

42 South Mansion Ave Chao Kathy Cotto Fernando; 03/14/22. $25,000

BRIGANTINE

1311 Duncan Place Mchugh William D,-Exr Chan Tracey; 03/15/22. $300,000

261 40th Street South Dwyer William G Biango Jonathan; 03/15/22. $380,000

9 11th Street North Wall Tom Parisi Todd; 03/15/22. $440,000

4400 West Brigantine Ave Unit 105 Mcgourley William,-Jr Zettlemoyer Kenneth F; 03/16/22. $124,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

127 Rockefeller Lane Merendino Jacob Ifekwuna Angela N; 03/28/22. $245,000

212 Cains Mill Road Moworks LLC Lucas Jacob; 03/28/22. $205,000

839 6th Rd Wetzel Raymond W,-Jr,-Exr Wetzel Justin B; 03/28/22. $215,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

202 Jerome Ave Wallowitch Charles Joseph Elkner Ryan J; 03/09/22. $225,000

303 Longport Blvd., #C-34d Theno Sheri L Stewart Joseph; 03/09/22. $32,500

478 Delaware Ave Draka Emil Juarez Hernandez Milton H; 03/09/22. $295,000

130 Kennedy Drive Gamadia Julian Kaddus Muhammad A; 03/10/22. $390,000

5 Stafford Ave Torres Igdaly Geda Melecio,-Jr; 03/10/22. $210,000

152 London Court Figueroa Maria Kaplan Emine; 03/11/22. $195,000

2501 Fernwood Ave #13 Pashley Builders Inc Kyl Enterprise Prop Mgmt LLC; 03/11/22. $172,900

126 Mark Ave Garman Daniel Colvin Ryan; 03/14/22. $212,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

16 Brampton Stret Gallo Ann Cannavacciuolo Rosanna; 03/15/22. $400,000

91 Pheasant Meadow Dr Cerreto Frank Kh2 Properties LLC; 03/15/22. $122,500

123 Filmore Ave Yaros Paul R Webster Lisa A; 03/16/22. $215,000

315 South Pitney Rd Bruno Salvatore Ray Michael A; 03/16/22. $220,000

316 Charles Drive English Linda S Montanaro Antonio M; 03/16/22. $245,000

74 Pheasant Meadow Drive Belisle Karin B Nagales Jennifer A; 03/17/22. $146,000

4 Iroquis Drive Unit E 1 Su Nu Tu Boyer Janice L; 03/18/22. $80,000

137 South New York Rd Levy David Fleming Carey; 03/21/22. $1,535

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2406 Lahn Lane Mummaw Mitch D Muhammad Michael Turner; 03/16/22. $385,000

2715 Evergreen Court Paradise Properties NJ LLC Be Shore Real Estate LLC; 03/16/22. $72,000

4420 Yorktown Place Gandy James E Chowdhry Zubair; 03/16/22. $129,900

6205 Quinn Ave Robertello Sabrina F Pacheco Jose R; 03/16/22. $205,000

4748 Andorea Drive Rodriguez Michael Rodriguez Dalton; 03/17/22. $160,000

112 Camelot Circle Procaccini Nicholas Skinner Hamler Jenee; 03/18/22. $400,000

6052 Hickory Street Cowley Rebekah M Maiorani Elizabeth; 03/18/22. $205,000

4205 Randy Court Herzog Deborah Wright Keenan; 03/19/22. $424,900

2409 Arbor Ct Freeman Linda H Cruickshank Kirt; 03/21/22. $88,350

4857 Bala Court Roldan Laura Vinson Nakirah; 03/21/22. $179,900

4903 Winterbury Dr Vargas Sandra Talarico Vincenzo; 03/21/22. $120,000

881 Morningside Dr Fazio James W Sawhney Arjun; 03/21/22. $427,500

HAMMONTON

30-50 Basin Road Triple Net Inv LxxxvIII LLC Bellevue Properties Dev LLC; 03/18/22. $825,000

446 Peach Street Giamporcaro Kelly Jo Giamporcaro Amanda; 03/21/22. $120,000

52 Lahn Lane Miller Gene J Clauhs Ellen L; 03/21/22. $297,500

223 Oak Road Hunter Family Irrevocable Tr Decicco Property Group LLC; 03/23/22. $160,000

23 Jamestown Blvd Sutedja Ryan Jones Shayona; 03/23/22. $195,000

LINWOOD

1926 Shore Rd Tec Ventures LLC MbII Management LLC; 03/24/22. $492,500

21 Catalina Dr Linn Barney Hoover Roger; 03/24/22. $315,000

LONGPORT

51 Sunset Boulevard Fox Theodore,-Jr Fusaro Mario V; 03/28/22. $850,000

MARGATE

9415-19 Pacific Ave #40 Batycki Christine Kyle Katie Theresa; 03/14/22. $192,500

9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 11 Dibiase Christopher Damico William; 03/14/22. $157,500

9601 Atlantic Ave Unit B5 Grady Kristen Sterling Rhoda M; 03/14/22. $235,000

210 N Mansfield Ave Jones Danielle Modica Tannehill Sean M; 03/15/22. $825,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2361 Seventh Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $15,000

2361 Sixth Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $25,000

2400 Fifth Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $15,000

NORTHFIELD

2309 Merritt Drive Carney William H,/Exr Glenn Deborah; 03/23/22. $235,000

607 Fairbanks Ave Bakley Alfred C,-Jr Bakley Maura K; 03/24/22. $275,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1104 South New Road Lewis Beatrice A Gardiner Inlet Inc; 03/29/22. $92,000

101 W Park Ave Tutis Ibn Ahmad Barone David; 03/30/22. $100,750

SOMERS POINT

308 Sunny Ave Mcnicholas Milton J,/Heir Zhechev Alexander Y; 03/14/22. $210,000

130 W Johnson Ave Applegate John Costello Harry J,-Jr; 03/21/22. $261,990

616 Fourth Street Uzzolino Marisa Nicole Hancock Alexandra; 03/21/22. $315,000

VENTNOR

112 North Melbourne Ave Poppel Eric Gomer Tod M; 03/14/22. $515,000

401 N Oxford Ave Yu Lanping Leon Jonathan; 03/14/22. $359,000

114 South Sacramento Ave Bockol Jeffrey L,-Tr,/Tr Banecker Loretta G; 03/15/22. $1,585,000

341 Hampshire Drive Orengo Ferdinand Ortiz Laura; 03/15/22. $205,000

5516 Marshall Ave Dream Bay Six LLC Rush Judith Ann; 03/15/22. $77,000

6303 Ventnor Ave Bella Michael Katsos Tina; 03/16/22. $195,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2086 Sixth Ave Mbmk Investors LLC Park Michael J; 1/10/22. $1,795,000

2688 Dune Dr John D Cunningham Family Limited Partnership 2688 Dune Drive LLC; 1/10/22. $3,100,000

35 W 28th St Croley Anne L Garland James J; 1/11/22. $2,300,000

2066 Sixth Ave Unit 2066 Mbmk Investors LLC Logan David J; 1/12/22. $1,795,000

244 23rd St Dougherty Timothy S Nichols Anthony A Jr; 1/12/22. $2,410,000

148 10th St Smith Robert C Sudell Paul W; 1/12/22. $1,750,000

5441 Ocean Drive Dobbeck Scott E Mc Call Patrick M; 1/12/22. $3,495,000

7899 Sunset Dr West Unit Clarke Margaret A Beltz James W; 1/12/22. $929,000

65 Pelican Dr Dandra LLC Pyfer Paul A; 1/12/22. $8,035,000

178 35th St 221 17th Street LLC Shopa Thomas J Sr; 1/13/22. $3,050,000

151 8th St Browne Frederick Morris Francis X; 1/13/22. $2,895,000

11 Heron Dr Dandra LLC Labick Kevin B; 1/13/22. $6,300,000

249 71st St Bush James Alexandria Builders And Sons LLC; 1/13/22. $2,375,000

50 E 9th St Flynn Sean P Trus 50 Ninth Street LLC; 1/14/22. $7,500,000

CAPE MAY

1217 Washington St 1217 Washington Street LLC All Hands Distributors LLC; 1/11/22. $990,000

9 Jackson St Unit 503 Scelzo Michael Grabowski William A; 1/14/22. $679,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

1843 Rt 47 Schmidt Florence Errickson Cynthia Ann; 1/13/22. $238,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9903 Seapointe Blvd Apt 312 Antaki Marcel Z 7355 Amboy Road LLC; 1/10/22. $700,000

Bonk Catherine M Est Clark Robert J; 1/10/22. $189,000

135 W New York Ave Jersey Cape Homes LLC Ostrovsky-Cohen Elena; 1/10/22. $365,000

304 Wayne Ave Mathis John W III Exr Leone William; 1/11/22. $330,000

117 Pontaxit Ave Beck George R Exr Heap Geoffrey; 1/11/22. $385,000

238 W Hudson Ave Wilson Agenes E Mc Grorey Kathleen; 1/11/22. $300,000

512 E Tampa Ave Mc Corriston Joseph C Evans Marvin J; 1/11/22. $299,000

965 Seashore Bridge Road Mccullough Joanne Dilkgidio Guilday Robert E; 1/12/22. $668,000

17 & 19 E Hudson & 24 E Ocean Ave Parish Of Saint John Neumann North Cape May NJ Salasin Robert; 1/12/22. $270,000

686 Townbank Rd Grassi Esther Carbone Stephen; 1/12/22. $269,000

25 Matthews Ave Patterson Joyce Z Carey Norman; 1/12/22. $160,000

901 Holmes Ave Zingaro Ruthann Zingaro Michael D; 1/12/22. $100,000

306 Tahoe Drive Dimino Patricia A Eastern Real Estate LLC; 1/13/22. $352,200

9601 Atlantic Ave Unit 109 Grand 109 LLC Clark James J; 1/13/22. $1,425,000

3001 Bayshore Rd Rvp Property Management Limited Liability Company 3001 Realty LLC; 1/14/22. $160,000

939 Shunpike Road Bresch Mary Ellen Mc Glade Roseanne M; 1/14/22. $850,000

922 Shirley Ave Quiring Edward F 922 Shirley Limited Liability Partnership; 1/14/22. $245,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

109 Geneva Ave Barkat Sabir Trus Taylor Tammi G; 1/10/22. $235,000

1 Sunray Beach Rd Heap Geoffrey Lombardi NJ Property Trust; 1/10/22. $355,000

100,102,104,106 Mallard Pond Ln Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 1/10/22. $360,000

214 Pennsylvania Ave Hunsicker James Stieber Linda Carol; 1/10/22. $287,900

201 E Vermont Ave Lege Joseph J Zheng Feng; 1/11/22. $170,000

26 Brooks Ave Wade John H Mc Corriston Joseph C; 1/11/22. $499,000

413 Hand Ave Unit 8h Sherwood 8 LLC Craig Jennifer Lynn; 1/12/22. $175,000

12 Seaview Crossings Ckjr Limited Liability Company Sapp Jane Miller; 1/12/22. $135,400

131 Meadow View Ln Dougherty James M Dequevedo Robert F II; 1/12/22. $950,000

101 Rio Grande Ave Mattera Mary Lou South Christopher M; 1/12/22. $260,000

201 St Andrews Dr Grabowski Ronald Stamatacos Vasililos; 1/12/22. $390,000

2 Pine Ridge Road Paggao Raymond Paggao Kenneth Bryce; 1/12/22. $450,000

1 Lafayette Ave Arcpe 1 LLC Upscale Graphics LLC; 1/14/22. $169,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1900 Boardwalk Cleary Charles P Culp William H Sr; 1/11/22. $225,000

136 W Pine Ave Unit B Sockel David J Haas Francis J; 1/11/22. $675,000

1207 New York Ave Cape May County Sheriff Farlow Charles; 1/11/22. $250,000

402 E 25th St Unit 304 Mikula James Mckeon Mary; 1/11/22. $340,000

500 Kennedy Dr Unit 434 Simon Todd E Sr Schweiker Gregory; 1/11/22. $380,000

400 E 11th Ave Unit 200 Frederick Maureen Mc Loughlin Shannon; 1/11/22. $625,000

214 E 22nd Ave Romeo Vittoria Exr Romeo Domenic; 1/11/22. $645,000

2207 Surf Ave Unit 106 Andrada Gino Muraresku Michael Patrick; 1/11/22. $235,000

711 Ocean Ave Unit 206 Poblano Joshua Gorman Kevin P; 1/13/22. $240,000

405 E 19th Ave Unit 200 #3 Borrelli Steven Calabrese Linda S; 1/13/22. $570,000

620 W Pine Ave Lawler John J Angelo Mark F; 1/14/22. $312,500

309 W Walnut Ave Wolfington Joseph C Brady Mark F; 1/14/22. $865,000

OCEAN CITY

2500-2502 Wesley Ave Benner Steven M Benner Scott S; 1/10/22. $2,173,836

16 Grenada Ln Magness Thomas W Senderling James Jay; 1/10/22. $2,350,000

600-02 Atlantic Ave Unit 2 Urbanski Doris Exr Robinson Harold; 1/10/22. $786,000

2509-11 Central Ave Larkin Patrick V Palmer Matthew; 1/10/22. $1,550,000

25 Morningside Rd 25 Morningside LLC Devito John L; 1/10/22. $2,100,000

107-09 Bay Ave Lynn Kay A Duncan Investments LLC; 1/10/22. $1,500,000

501 34th St Unit 501 Wilk Gerald M Gillam Michael R; 1/10/22. $930,000

4840-42 Central Ave D’angelo-Smith Rosemarie C Gioffre Michael G; 1/10/22. $970,000

1118-20 Central Ave Wajda Stephen R Malizio Ann; 1/10/22. $950,000

104 West Ave Ryan David P Flattery Stacey Jo; 1/10/22. $1,200,000

1018 Central Ave Colabelli Peter Anthony Jr Bamberger Peter K; 1/10/22. $920,000

5425-27 Simpson Ave 1st Fl Visco Janice Exr Bruschi Robert W; 1/11/22. $712,000

841 Plymouth Place Sharman Mark Kotzur Samuel A; 1/12/22. $870,000

925 S Fifth St #16 Meyers John A Ivy Lane Associates LLC; 1/13/22. $1,475,000

500 Bay Ave Apt 607n Delserro Kathleen F Bricker William; 1/13/22. $640,000

5712 Asbury Ave Unit A Crawford Helen J Garvey Kevin; 1/13/22. $515,000

3650 West Ave Vancamp Steven D Noll Gregory; 1/14/22. $900,000

1114 Bayfront Unitc22 Aka 16 W 11th St Unit C22 Carfagno Christopher Stradling Randall J; 1/14/22. $545,000

3004 Wesley Ave 3004 Wesley LLC Vangieri George; 1/14/22. $3,000,000

4137-39 Central Ave Unit 4137 Vangieri George Balzarini Edward J Jr; 1/14/22. $1,200,000

119 Tarpon Court Calsins Charitable Trust Mckinernan John J; 1/14/22. $769,500

807 Eight Street Mitchell Andre Shaw Carolyn; 1/14/22. $119,000

1442 Central Ave Benvenuto Rudolph 1442 Central Oc LLC; 1/14/22. $495,664

SEA ISLE CITY

33 42nd St Unit 203 Langin Jason Allsman James M; 1/10/22. $905,000

222 55th St West Barsky Tamie L Barsky Tamie L; 1/10/22. $740,000

7604 Pleasure Ave Mccall Patrick B Madera Michael; 1/10/22. $1,687,500

13 77th St Chappell Gerard N Trus Satterthwaite Antohny D; 1/10/22. $1,445,000

23 38th St Unit 102 Birzes Edward III Williams Michael C; 1/13/22. $426,000

60 83rd St East Gunshenan Patrick Kleckner Robert Arthur Jr; 1/14/22. $1,342,000

3608 Sounds Ave Vincins Janet L Luchtman Brad Andrew; 1/14/22. $1,405,000

238 55th St East Unit Fahey Francis Klenk Carol J; 1/14/22. $1,125,000

STONE HARBOR

8001 Second Ave Unit 109 Sullivan Janet M Trus Knight Susan S; 1/10/22. $455,000

214 83rd St Font Unit 1 Carlin Richard T Jr Trus Karen M Connors Qualified Personal Residence Trust; 1/11/22. $1,495,000

8500 Pennsylvania Ave Halper Arthur H Mazzei Anthony T; 1/11/22. $5,820,000

8001 Secdon Ave Unit 204 Currie Eleanor M Roland Edwin E; 1/12/22. $730,000

374 83rd St Summers Daniel R Trus Romano Shawn; 1/12/22. $1,111,000

336 96th St Unit 104 Jcc LLC Blake’s Shore House LLC; 1/12/22. $990,000

209 109th St Harbaugh Cottages LLC Shore Square LLC; 1/13/22. $2,200,000

370 83rd St Smugglers Cove Inc Rockwell Smugs LLC; 1/13/22. $2,500,000

109 115th St Snowden Robert D Sea Luke LLC; 1/13/22. $5,400,000

9816 Secdona Ve Unit 11 Wright Kimberly A Jones Jeremy Broughton; 1/14/22. $380,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

6 Bayaire Rd Cronin Kevin Nappen Barbara; 1/11/22. $310,000

5 Belcroft Ave Boettcher Mitchell G Sparano Joseph C; 1/12/22. $420,000

200 S Commonwealth Ave Geisser Meg Ellen Adm Hartley Jason; 1/13/22. $850,000

2001 Reading Blvd Young Kenneth A III Royster Isaac A; 1/13/22. $255,000

6 Meadowlark Rd Slimmer Kathryn B Est Steiner Sarah; 1/14/22. $280,000

WEST CAPE MAY

304 Fow Ave Fabiano Daniel C Guardabasco Michael; 1/10/22. $2,800,000

112-114 Second Ave Glessner Debra Exr Skydell Richard A; 1/12/22. $1,500,000

725 Broadway Boyer Robert A Atkinson Bruce Lloyd; 1/14/22. $800,000

737 Broadway Unit 1 Henning Robert J Atty&C De Angelo William Jr; 1/14/22. $810,000

WEST WILDWOOD

202 O Ave Layden Joan A Est Mears Bruce; 1/11/22. $405,000

WILDWOOD

207 E Glenwood Ave Unit C Martinez Anile Stewart Randy; 1/11/22. $415,000

5301 Ocean Ave Unit 710 Ricci John F Kennedy Eric; 1/12/22. $399,000

114 E Leaming Ave Galante Edward Habicht Steven; 1/12/22. $315,000

4301 Mediterranean Ave Kelly James P Kelly Kevin P; 1/13/22. $80,000

320 E Baker Ave Unit 18 Masur Ernst J Est Cohen Baruch; 1/13/22. $138,000

114 E Pine Ave Unit A4 Donovan Ryan M Brasten Stephanie L; 1/14/22. $344,777

WILDWOOD CREST

201 East Primrose Road Unit 201 7011 Pacific Ave LLC Metternich Christopher; 1/11/22. $765,000

202 E Stanton Rd Unit 202 B Flynn Donna Trezza Thomas J; 1/11/22. $375,000

7400 Ocean Ave Nobbs Brandy N Goodman Aaron Samuel; 1/12/2022 $611,500

113 E Crocus Rd Unit 1 Lenhard Martin J Torrisi Joseph A; 1/13/2022 $274,900

300 E Syracuse Ave Unit 202 Feldblum Roman Garfole Carmen C; 1/13/2022 $213,900

