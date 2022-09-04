Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
120 Tenth Ave Cox Terri M,-Exrx Tolwin Chaim; 03/23/22. $150,000
620 Seminole Ave Bunch Quienzell Morillo Morillo Dignarda; 03/23/22. $265,000
712 Blenheim Ave Thomas Jeffrey C Champion Louis; 03/23/22. $325,000
200 Briar Cliff Pl Hardiman Steven F Gallagher Jenna; 03/24/22. $389,000
612 Seaside Ave Kerstetter Patricia Anne Beamer Jon; 03/28/22. $235,000
ATLANTIC CITY
801 N. Maryland Ave Lerman David,-Tr Atlantic Shores Offshore; 03/10/22. $3,500,000
120 North Congress Ave Sudersan Wanda Williams Jkt Enterprise Inc; 03/11/22. $102,000
1722 Hummock Ave Lap Properties LLC Wilson Michelle R; 03/11/22. $145,000
101 South Plaza Place #304 Yeckes Steven Simon Linda J; 03/14/22. $505,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1502 Davis Lauren,/Atty Caroselli Phyllis Sandra; 03/14/22. $90,500
29 N Kingston Ave Slaza Sharon R Orsatti Rebecca,/Exrx; 03/14/22. $415,000
3101 Boardwalk #708-1 Gisolfi Ann L Bavlish Jay; 03/14/22. $236,500
3851 Boardwalk #2203 Fishel Alexander Bittner John F,-Jr; 03/14/22. $200,000
415 N Tennessee Ave Brick Steven Atlantic County Inv LLC; 03/14/22. $124,000
42 South Mansion Ave Chao Kathy Cotto Fernando; 03/14/22. $25,000
BRIGANTINE
1311 Duncan Place Mchugh William D,-Exr Chan Tracey; 03/15/22. $300,000
261 40th Street South Dwyer William G Biango Jonathan; 03/15/22. $380,000
9 11th Street North Wall Tom Parisi Todd; 03/15/22. $440,000
4400 West Brigantine Ave Unit 105 Mcgourley William,-Jr Zettlemoyer Kenneth F; 03/16/22. $124,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
127 Rockefeller Lane Merendino Jacob Ifekwuna Angela N; 03/28/22. $245,000
212 Cains Mill Road Moworks LLC Lucas Jacob; 03/28/22. $205,000
839 6th Rd Wetzel Raymond W,-Jr,-Exr Wetzel Justin B; 03/28/22. $215,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
202 Jerome Ave Wallowitch Charles Joseph Elkner Ryan J; 03/09/22. $225,000
303 Longport Blvd., #C-34d Theno Sheri L Stewart Joseph; 03/09/22. $32,500
478 Delaware Ave Draka Emil Juarez Hernandez Milton H; 03/09/22. $295,000
130 Kennedy Drive Gamadia Julian Kaddus Muhammad A; 03/10/22. $390,000
5 Stafford Ave Torres Igdaly Geda Melecio,-Jr; 03/10/22. $210,000
152 London Court Figueroa Maria Kaplan Emine; 03/11/22. $195,000
2501 Fernwood Ave #13 Pashley Builders Inc Kyl Enterprise Prop Mgmt LLC; 03/11/22. $172,900
126 Mark Ave Garman Daniel Colvin Ryan; 03/14/22. $212,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
16 Brampton Stret Gallo Ann Cannavacciuolo Rosanna; 03/15/22. $400,000
91 Pheasant Meadow Dr Cerreto Frank Kh2 Properties LLC; 03/15/22. $122,500
123 Filmore Ave Yaros Paul R Webster Lisa A; 03/16/22. $215,000
315 South Pitney Rd Bruno Salvatore Ray Michael A; 03/16/22. $220,000
316 Charles Drive English Linda S Montanaro Antonio M; 03/16/22. $245,000
74 Pheasant Meadow Drive Belisle Karin B Nagales Jennifer A; 03/17/22. $146,000
4 Iroquis Drive Unit E 1 Su Nu Tu Boyer Janice L; 03/18/22. $80,000
137 South New York Rd Levy David Fleming Carey; 03/21/22. $1,535
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2406 Lahn Lane Mummaw Mitch D Muhammad Michael Turner; 03/16/22. $385,000
2715 Evergreen Court Paradise Properties NJ LLC Be Shore Real Estate LLC; 03/16/22. $72,000
4420 Yorktown Place Gandy James E Chowdhry Zubair; 03/16/22. $129,900
6205 Quinn Ave Robertello Sabrina F Pacheco Jose R; 03/16/22. $205,000
4748 Andorea Drive Rodriguez Michael Rodriguez Dalton; 03/17/22. $160,000
112 Camelot Circle Procaccini Nicholas Skinner Hamler Jenee; 03/18/22. $400,000
6052 Hickory Street Cowley Rebekah M Maiorani Elizabeth; 03/18/22. $205,000
4205 Randy Court Herzog Deborah Wright Keenan; 03/19/22. $424,900
2409 Arbor Ct Freeman Linda H Cruickshank Kirt; 03/21/22. $88,350
4857 Bala Court Roldan Laura Vinson Nakirah; 03/21/22. $179,900
4903 Winterbury Dr Vargas Sandra Talarico Vincenzo; 03/21/22. $120,000
881 Morningside Dr Fazio James W Sawhney Arjun; 03/21/22. $427,500
HAMMONTON
30-50 Basin Road Triple Net Inv LxxxvIII LLC Bellevue Properties Dev LLC; 03/18/22. $825,000
446 Peach Street Giamporcaro Kelly Jo Giamporcaro Amanda; 03/21/22. $120,000
52 Lahn Lane Miller Gene J Clauhs Ellen L; 03/21/22. $297,500
223 Oak Road Hunter Family Irrevocable Tr Decicco Property Group LLC; 03/23/22. $160,000
23 Jamestown Blvd Sutedja Ryan Jones Shayona; 03/23/22. $195,000
LINWOOD
1926 Shore Rd Tec Ventures LLC MbII Management LLC; 03/24/22. $492,500
21 Catalina Dr Linn Barney Hoover Roger; 03/24/22. $315,000
LONGPORT
51 Sunset Boulevard Fox Theodore,-Jr Fusaro Mario V; 03/28/22. $850,000
MARGATE
9415-19 Pacific Ave #40 Batycki Christine Kyle Katie Theresa; 03/14/22. $192,500
9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 11 Dibiase Christopher Damico William; 03/14/22. $157,500
9601 Atlantic Ave Unit B5 Grady Kristen Sterling Rhoda M; 03/14/22. $235,000
210 N Mansfield Ave Jones Danielle Modica Tannehill Sean M; 03/15/22. $825,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2361 Seventh Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $15,000
2361 Sixth Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $25,000
2400 Fifth Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $15,000
NORTHFIELD
2309 Merritt Drive Carney William H,/Exr Glenn Deborah; 03/23/22. $235,000
607 Fairbanks Ave Bakley Alfred C,-Jr Bakley Maura K; 03/24/22. $275,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1104 South New Road Lewis Beatrice A Gardiner Inlet Inc; 03/29/22. $92,000
101 W Park Ave Tutis Ibn Ahmad Barone David; 03/30/22. $100,750
SOMERS POINT
308 Sunny Ave Mcnicholas Milton J,/Heir Zhechev Alexander Y; 03/14/22. $210,000
130 W Johnson Ave Applegate John Costello Harry J,-Jr; 03/21/22. $261,990
616 Fourth Street Uzzolino Marisa Nicole Hancock Alexandra; 03/21/22. $315,000
VENTNOR
112 North Melbourne Ave Poppel Eric Gomer Tod M; 03/14/22. $515,000
401 N Oxford Ave Yu Lanping Leon Jonathan; 03/14/22. $359,000
114 South Sacramento Ave Bockol Jeffrey L,-Tr,/Tr Banecker Loretta G; 03/15/22. $1,585,000
341 Hampshire Drive Orengo Ferdinand Ortiz Laura; 03/15/22. $205,000
5516 Marshall Ave Dream Bay Six LLC Rush Judith Ann; 03/15/22. $77,000
6303 Ventnor Ave Bella Michael Katsos Tina; 03/16/22. $195,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2086 Sixth Ave Mbmk Investors LLC Park Michael J; 1/10/22. $1,795,000
2688 Dune Dr John D Cunningham Family Limited Partnership 2688 Dune Drive LLC; 1/10/22. $3,100,000
35 W 28th St Croley Anne L Garland James J; 1/11/22. $2,300,000
2066 Sixth Ave Unit 2066 Mbmk Investors LLC Logan David J; 1/12/22. $1,795,000
244 23rd St Dougherty Timothy S Nichols Anthony A Jr; 1/12/22. $2,410,000
148 10th St Smith Robert C Sudell Paul W; 1/12/22. $1,750,000
5441 Ocean Drive Dobbeck Scott E Mc Call Patrick M; 1/12/22. $3,495,000
7899 Sunset Dr West Unit Clarke Margaret A Beltz James W; 1/12/22. $929,000
65 Pelican Dr Dandra LLC Pyfer Paul A; 1/12/22. $8,035,000
178 35th St 221 17th Street LLC Shopa Thomas J Sr; 1/13/22. $3,050,000
151 8th St Browne Frederick Morris Francis X; 1/13/22. $2,895,000
11 Heron Dr Dandra LLC Labick Kevin B; 1/13/22. $6,300,000
249 71st St Bush James Alexandria Builders And Sons LLC; 1/13/22. $2,375,000
50 E 9th St Flynn Sean P Trus 50 Ninth Street LLC; 1/14/22. $7,500,000
CAPE MAY
1217 Washington St 1217 Washington Street LLC All Hands Distributors LLC; 1/11/22. $990,000
9 Jackson St Unit 503 Scelzo Michael Grabowski William A; 1/14/22. $679,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
1843 Rt 47 Schmidt Florence Errickson Cynthia Ann; 1/13/22. $238,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9903 Seapointe Blvd Apt 312 Antaki Marcel Z 7355 Amboy Road LLC; 1/10/22. $700,000
Bonk Catherine M Est Clark Robert J; 1/10/22. $189,000
135 W New York Ave Jersey Cape Homes LLC Ostrovsky-Cohen Elena; 1/10/22. $365,000
304 Wayne Ave Mathis John W III Exr Leone William; 1/11/22. $330,000
117 Pontaxit Ave Beck George R Exr Heap Geoffrey; 1/11/22. $385,000
238 W Hudson Ave Wilson Agenes E Mc Grorey Kathleen; 1/11/22. $300,000
512 E Tampa Ave Mc Corriston Joseph C Evans Marvin J; 1/11/22. $299,000
965 Seashore Bridge Road Mccullough Joanne Dilkgidio Guilday Robert E; 1/12/22. $668,000
17 & 19 E Hudson & 24 E Ocean Ave Parish Of Saint John Neumann North Cape May NJ Salasin Robert; 1/12/22. $270,000
686 Townbank Rd Grassi Esther Carbone Stephen; 1/12/22. $269,000
25 Matthews Ave Patterson Joyce Z Carey Norman; 1/12/22. $160,000
901 Holmes Ave Zingaro Ruthann Zingaro Michael D; 1/12/22. $100,000
306 Tahoe Drive Dimino Patricia A Eastern Real Estate LLC; 1/13/22. $352,200
9601 Atlantic Ave Unit 109 Grand 109 LLC Clark James J; 1/13/22. $1,425,000
3001 Bayshore Rd Rvp Property Management Limited Liability Company 3001 Realty LLC; 1/14/22. $160,000
939 Shunpike Road Bresch Mary Ellen Mc Glade Roseanne M; 1/14/22. $850,000
922 Shirley Ave Quiring Edward F 922 Shirley Limited Liability Partnership; 1/14/22. $245,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
109 Geneva Ave Barkat Sabir Trus Taylor Tammi G; 1/10/22. $235,000
1 Sunray Beach Rd Heap Geoffrey Lombardi NJ Property Trust; 1/10/22. $355,000
100,102,104,106 Mallard Pond Ln Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 1/10/22. $360,000
214 Pennsylvania Ave Hunsicker James Stieber Linda Carol; 1/10/22. $287,900
201 E Vermont Ave Lege Joseph J Zheng Feng; 1/11/22. $170,000
26 Brooks Ave Wade John H Mc Corriston Joseph C; 1/11/22. $499,000
413 Hand Ave Unit 8h Sherwood 8 LLC Craig Jennifer Lynn; 1/12/22. $175,000
12 Seaview Crossings Ckjr Limited Liability Company Sapp Jane Miller; 1/12/22. $135,400
131 Meadow View Ln Dougherty James M Dequevedo Robert F II; 1/12/22. $950,000
101 Rio Grande Ave Mattera Mary Lou South Christopher M; 1/12/22. $260,000
201 St Andrews Dr Grabowski Ronald Stamatacos Vasililos; 1/12/22. $390,000
2 Pine Ridge Road Paggao Raymond Paggao Kenneth Bryce; 1/12/22. $450,000
1 Lafayette Ave Arcpe 1 LLC Upscale Graphics LLC; 1/14/22. $169,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1900 Boardwalk Cleary Charles P Culp William H Sr; 1/11/22. $225,000
136 W Pine Ave Unit B Sockel David J Haas Francis J; 1/11/22. $675,000
1207 New York Ave Cape May County Sheriff Farlow Charles; 1/11/22. $250,000
402 E 25th St Unit 304 Mikula James Mckeon Mary; 1/11/22. $340,000
500 Kennedy Dr Unit 434 Simon Todd E Sr Schweiker Gregory; 1/11/22. $380,000
400 E 11th Ave Unit 200 Frederick Maureen Mc Loughlin Shannon; 1/11/22. $625,000
214 E 22nd Ave Romeo Vittoria Exr Romeo Domenic; 1/11/22. $645,000
2207 Surf Ave Unit 106 Andrada Gino Muraresku Michael Patrick; 1/11/22. $235,000
711 Ocean Ave Unit 206 Poblano Joshua Gorman Kevin P; 1/13/22. $240,000
405 E 19th Ave Unit 200 #3 Borrelli Steven Calabrese Linda S; 1/13/22. $570,000
620 W Pine Ave Lawler John J Angelo Mark F; 1/14/22. $312,500
309 W Walnut Ave Wolfington Joseph C Brady Mark F; 1/14/22. $865,000
OCEAN CITY
2500-2502 Wesley Ave Benner Steven M Benner Scott S; 1/10/22. $2,173,836
16 Grenada Ln Magness Thomas W Senderling James Jay; 1/10/22. $2,350,000
600-02 Atlantic Ave Unit 2 Urbanski Doris Exr Robinson Harold; 1/10/22. $786,000
2509-11 Central Ave Larkin Patrick V Palmer Matthew; 1/10/22. $1,550,000
25 Morningside Rd 25 Morningside LLC Devito John L; 1/10/22. $2,100,000
107-09 Bay Ave Lynn Kay A Duncan Investments LLC; 1/10/22. $1,500,000
501 34th St Unit 501 Wilk Gerald M Gillam Michael R; 1/10/22. $930,000
4840-42 Central Ave D’angelo-Smith Rosemarie C Gioffre Michael G; 1/10/22. $970,000
1118-20 Central Ave Wajda Stephen R Malizio Ann; 1/10/22. $950,000
104 West Ave Ryan David P Flattery Stacey Jo; 1/10/22. $1,200,000
1018 Central Ave Colabelli Peter Anthony Jr Bamberger Peter K; 1/10/22. $920,000
5425-27 Simpson Ave 1st Fl Visco Janice Exr Bruschi Robert W; 1/11/22. $712,000
841 Plymouth Place Sharman Mark Kotzur Samuel A; 1/12/22. $870,000
925 S Fifth St #16 Meyers John A Ivy Lane Associates LLC; 1/13/22. $1,475,000
500 Bay Ave Apt 607n Delserro Kathleen F Bricker William; 1/13/22. $640,000
5712 Asbury Ave Unit A Crawford Helen J Garvey Kevin; 1/13/22. $515,000
3650 West Ave Vancamp Steven D Noll Gregory; 1/14/22. $900,000
1114 Bayfront Unitc22 Aka 16 W 11th St Unit C22 Carfagno Christopher Stradling Randall J; 1/14/22. $545,000
3004 Wesley Ave 3004 Wesley LLC Vangieri George; 1/14/22. $3,000,000
4137-39 Central Ave Unit 4137 Vangieri George Balzarini Edward J Jr; 1/14/22. $1,200,000
119 Tarpon Court Calsins Charitable Trust Mckinernan John J; 1/14/22. $769,500
807 Eight Street Mitchell Andre Shaw Carolyn; 1/14/22. $119,000
1442 Central Ave Benvenuto Rudolph 1442 Central Oc LLC; 1/14/22. $495,664
SEA ISLE CITY
33 42nd St Unit 203 Langin Jason Allsman James M; 1/10/22. $905,000
222 55th St West Barsky Tamie L Barsky Tamie L; 1/10/22. $740,000
7604 Pleasure Ave Mccall Patrick B Madera Michael; 1/10/22. $1,687,500
13 77th St Chappell Gerard N Trus Satterthwaite Antohny D; 1/10/22. $1,445,000
23 38th St Unit 102 Birzes Edward III Williams Michael C; 1/13/22. $426,000
60 83rd St East Gunshenan Patrick Kleckner Robert Arthur Jr; 1/14/22. $1,342,000
3608 Sounds Ave Vincins Janet L Luchtman Brad Andrew; 1/14/22. $1,405,000
238 55th St East Unit Fahey Francis Klenk Carol J; 1/14/22. $1,125,000
STONE HARBOR
8001 Second Ave Unit 109 Sullivan Janet M Trus Knight Susan S; 1/10/22. $455,000
214 83rd St Font Unit 1 Carlin Richard T Jr Trus Karen M Connors Qualified Personal Residence Trust; 1/11/22. $1,495,000
8500 Pennsylvania Ave Halper Arthur H Mazzei Anthony T; 1/11/22. $5,820,000
8001 Secdon Ave Unit 204 Currie Eleanor M Roland Edwin E; 1/12/22. $730,000
374 83rd St Summers Daniel R Trus Romano Shawn; 1/12/22. $1,111,000
336 96th St Unit 104 Jcc LLC Blake’s Shore House LLC; 1/12/22. $990,000
209 109th St Harbaugh Cottages LLC Shore Square LLC; 1/13/22. $2,200,000
370 83rd St Smugglers Cove Inc Rockwell Smugs LLC; 1/13/22. $2,500,000
109 115th St Snowden Robert D Sea Luke LLC; 1/13/22. $5,400,000
9816 Secdona Ve Unit 11 Wright Kimberly A Jones Jeremy Broughton; 1/14/22. $380,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
6 Bayaire Rd Cronin Kevin Nappen Barbara; 1/11/22. $310,000
5 Belcroft Ave Boettcher Mitchell G Sparano Joseph C; 1/12/22. $420,000
200 S Commonwealth Ave Geisser Meg Ellen Adm Hartley Jason; 1/13/22. $850,000
2001 Reading Blvd Young Kenneth A III Royster Isaac A; 1/13/22. $255,000
6 Meadowlark Rd Slimmer Kathryn B Est Steiner Sarah; 1/14/22. $280,000
WEST CAPE MAY
304 Fow Ave Fabiano Daniel C Guardabasco Michael; 1/10/22. $2,800,000
112-114 Second Ave Glessner Debra Exr Skydell Richard A; 1/12/22. $1,500,000
725 Broadway Boyer Robert A Atkinson Bruce Lloyd; 1/14/22. $800,000
737 Broadway Unit 1 Henning Robert J Atty&C De Angelo William Jr; 1/14/22. $810,000
WEST WILDWOOD
202 O Ave Layden Joan A Est Mears Bruce; 1/11/22. $405,000
WILDWOOD
207 E Glenwood Ave Unit C Martinez Anile Stewart Randy; 1/11/22. $415,000
5301 Ocean Ave Unit 710 Ricci John F Kennedy Eric; 1/12/22. $399,000
114 E Leaming Ave Galante Edward Habicht Steven; 1/12/22. $315,000
4301 Mediterranean Ave Kelly James P Kelly Kevin P; 1/13/22. $80,000
320 E Baker Ave Unit 18 Masur Ernst J Est Cohen Baruch; 1/13/22. $138,000
114 E Pine Ave Unit A4 Donovan Ryan M Brasten Stephanie L; 1/14/22. $344,777
WILDWOOD CREST
201 East Primrose Road Unit 201 7011 Pacific Ave LLC Metternich Christopher; 1/11/22. $765,000
202 E Stanton Rd Unit 202 B Flynn Donna Trezza Thomas J; 1/11/22. $375,000
7400 Ocean Ave Nobbs Brandy N Goodman Aaron Samuel; 1/12/2022 $611,500
113 E Crocus Rd Unit 1 Lenhard Martin J Torrisi Joseph A; 1/13/2022 $274,900
300 E Syracuse Ave Unit 202 Feldblum Roman Garfole Carmen C; 1/13/2022 $213,900