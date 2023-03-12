Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
284 Seminole Ave Wilson Barbara E,/Exr Astin Jon; 08/10/22. $279,600
192 East Wyoming Ave Rudert Dorothy Lucas Justin; 08/13/22. $215,000
210 Coolidge Ave Sosnoff Ryan Ellis Dolores; 08/15/22. $375,000
24 Iowa Ave Cotter Robert Degroat Sandra L; 08/15/22. $300,000
302 N Shore Rd Porter Kenneth R Barreto John,-Jr; 08/16/22. $310,000
621 Woodland Ave Long Richard Michael Friel Laura 08/17/22. $290,000
101 Minnetonka Ave Bettencourt Dansiris Warburton James,/Atty; 08/19/22. $160,500
1106 Lavender Lane Goldstein David E Kuppel Scott W; 08/22./22. $520,000
ATLANTIC CITY
203 North New York Ave Hafetz Scott Lund Donna; 08/09/22. $100,000
2710 & 2714 Fairmount Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 08/09/22. $125,000
3101 Boardwalk #1909-2 Hawana Aly,-Sr Inforzato Marla,-Exrx; 08/09/22. $235,000
648 North Albany Ave Cal Realty Holdings LLC Paniagua Jasmin A; 08/09/22. $290,000
101 S Plaza Place Unit 309 Bashi Kadlubowski Matthew T Herzog Monica A; 08/10/22. $200,000
2235 Kuehnle Ave Eck Christopher T,/Admrx Iuliucci Philip; 08/10/22. $287,500
39 N Dover Ave Decenso Donata C Bekhit Mina; 08/10/22. $171,000
155 S Tennessee Ave Casino Reinvestment Dev Auth 155 S Tennessee Qozb LLC; 08/11/22. $51,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 412 Esq Capital III LLC Volksen Michelle; 08/11/22. $94,000
55 N. Aberdeen Avenue Williams Nita B,/Exrx Herzog Monica; 08/11/22. $549,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Apt 705 Valecce Gina M Vega Jesus M; 08/12/22. $199,900
3501 Boardwalk B115 Phoenix Ira LLC Chindu Investments LLC; 08/12/22. $107,000
4227 Ventnor Ave Shiv Parvathi LLC Eeshaan LLC; 08/12/22. $472,500
120 North Congress Ave M&T Nationwide LLC Jkt Enterprise Inc; 08/13/22. $300,000
1610 Beach Ave Hdhr Inc 1720 Mckinley Ac LLC; 08/13/22. $234,500
407 North Indiana Ave Atlantean Fortress LLC Isabella Ventures LLC; 08/13/22. $147,500
101 South Plaza Unit 1409 Ranelli John Murray Thomas P; 08/15/22. $235,000
2410 Arctic Ave Arbieto Gerald Meah Mohammed,/Atty; 08/15/22. $170,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 416 G Square Delivery LLC Racanelli Louis; 08/15/22. $87,000
2819 Fairmount Ave Pham Kenny Spina James,-Jr; 08/15/22. $315,000
29 N Dover Ave Chen Xiao Islam Jafar; 08/15/22. $300,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1006 Epkons Realty LLC Patel Niranjana; 08/15/22. $97,500
637 Green Street Valderramos Daisy E Pierre Natalie L; 08/15/22. $195,000
1006 N Michigan Ave Haque Hm A Meranus Daniel; 08/16/22. $129,100
108 John A Seedorf Lane Rauzzino Robert Gmyrek Elizabeth; 08/16/22. $275,000
BRIGANTINE
332 Gull Cove Ellis Barbara Donofrio Robert; 08/04/22. $394,000
4 Royal Place Fierce Elizabeth G Ditrolio Nicholas Thomas,-Jr; 08/04/22. $640,000
413 E Brigantine Ave Unit 24 Harper James E Hafner George P; 08/04/22. $245,000
900 Sheridan Boulevard Golberg Jessica Ducey Joni; 08/04/22. $535,000
202 Roosevelt Blvd So 202 Roosevelt Boulevard So LLC Tuttle Leslie W; 08/05/22. $740,000
324 Gull Cove Gura Robin Cattie Donald K; 08/05/22. $527,500
4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Unit 102a Orlofsky Stephen M Gula Nancy L; 08/05/22. $425,000
4400 W. Brigantine Avenue #103 Roberts Dale Leeniegirl Designs LLC; 08/05/22. $120,000
222 39th Street South Herrmann Mark M Ruggiero Rocco M; 08/08/22. $552,000
329 14th Street South Corbett Mandi Malady John E; 08/08/22. $910,000
3409 Ocean Ave 2nd Fl Dondero Edward Nilsson Mark A; 08/08/22. $745,000
3901 Ocean Avenue Mccloskey Charles A,/Heir Gould William P; 08/08/22. $505,000
4513 West Brigantine Ave Wurtele Jonathan S Santore Frances; 08/08/22. $960,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit M4 Rotelle Antonia Tsvetkova Ralitsa V; 08/09/22. $150,000
323 Seashell Lane Topolski Carol Napoli Andrew A; 08/10/22. $450,000
BUENA BOROUGH
407 Southwest Blvd Aulffo Gary Boardwalk Real Estate Inc; 08/08/22. $445,000
105 Wheat Rd Petrini Properties LLC Deep Blue LLC; 08/10/22. $56,000
116 Hammonton Road Myers Jason Ellis Nydair; 08/11/22. $224,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
344 South Jersey Blvd Fantasia Shirley Myers William; 08/05/22. $203,000
11th Street Dariano Michael Parker Albert,-Jr,/Exrx; 08/09/22. $65,000
734 Sixth Road Sultonel Eddie L Petrini Properties LLC; 08/09/22. $125,000
928 Harding Highway Evangelisti Merle E Gruenberg Jeffrey; 08/09/22. $222,500
CORBIN CITY
100 Samson Rd Peterson Robert G Ploe Gary; 08/26/22. $165,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
436 Chicago Avenue Mays Kevin Roy,-Jr,-Exr Clark John; 08/08/22. $250,000
200 New York Ave 1 Giusti Daniel Dipietro Thomas A,-Sr,-Exr; 08/10/22. $211,000
749 Baltic Ave Nicholson Deborah J,-Exrx&Ind,/Shff Srkr Holdings LLC; 08/11/22. $155,000
616 Buffalo Ave Cowan Carol C,/Atty Hartten Eric; 08/15/22. $238,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
29 Buckingham Drive Chalmers Michelle Renee Feshbach Michael L; 08/05/22. $660,000
No. 44 Grimes Court Notarfrancesco John Phelps Patricia; 08/05/22. $200,000
12 Empire Dr Kelly Virginia M,/Heir Letson Ayesha; 08/08/22. $240,000
2 Tilton Club Skubev Daniel Caruso Nicole; 08/08/22. $165,000
203 Iona Ave Batten Patricia Vaino Taylor L; 08/08/22. $225,000
302 Elmwood Ave Brown Kathy A Brasile Gomez Lazo Micaela; 08/08/22. $217,000
357 Superior Road Stanley Albert Lee Jennifer Jean; 08/08/22. $380,000
416 Sycamore Ave Trans Global Land Co LLC Rahman Saidur Md; 08/08/22. $40,000
6 Kingsway Rd Robinson Clyde J Daywalt Quori; 08/08/22. $447,000
7053 Black Horse Pike Aminur Rahman Karnafully Properties LLC; 08/08/22. $50,000
1146 Ocean Heights Ave Ryan John D John D Ryan And Linda D Ryan Rev Liv Tr; 08/09/22. $10
1473-1475 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Ttk Homes I LLC Bspr Properties LLC; 08/09/22. $215,000
217 Sea Pine Drive Pham Loi Moore Marquette Dewee; 08/09/22. $457,000
6547 Mill Rd Bloom Mary Hayduk James J; 08/09/22. $406,000
6802 Mill Road Valentic Mark R Hackett Clair L; 08/09/22. $150,000
637 Zion Road Henderson Joseph Herrera Raoul Louis,-Jr; 08/10/22. $335,000
82 Robert Best Road Ciambrone Gregory K Obrien Shawn; 08/10/22. $50,000
136 London Court Barbara Anthony J,/Exrx Pira Salih; 08/11/22. $151,200
315 Reynolds Rd Cassidy Kevin H Bird John M; 08/11/22. $359,900
507 Glenn Ave Dozier Itean Boyd Michael; 08/11/22. $365,000
6326 Mill Road Welcz Doris A Dilley Ferrier David J; 08/11/22. $399,000
6661 Black Horse Pike Galloway Edgar G,-3rd Sunbelt Rentals Inc; 08/11/22. $1,050,000
109 Heather Croft Crivella Group LLC Valdivia Isabel Ruiz; 08/12/22. $165,000
217 Central Ave Knudsen Michelle Savage Griffith John P; 08/12/22. $567,000
ESTELL MANOR
199 Fourth Ave Denney Tresna Scarano Robert J,-Jr; 08/22./22. $25,000
200 Tuckahoe Road Mashura Charles J Castellari Eric; 08/24/22. $440,000
FOLSOM
309 E Collings Dr Derose Linda Derose Michael J,-Sr; 08/10/22. $172,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
505 S New York Ave Bittle Family Tr Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc; 08/11/22. $17,400
505 S New York Ave Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc Lotorto Domenick J; 08/11/22. $19,900
505 S New York Ave Digioia John Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc; 08/11/22. $19,500
6 N Cavesson Dr Ponzio Brian Oneill Knuttel Eric; 08/11/22. $75,000
715 Belmar Ave Getman Jeremy Kulick Donald; 08/11/22. $315,000
85 Trotters Lane Mcdowell Eric G Ardente Anthony; 08/11/22. $202,500
20 Canary Way Hawkins Denise Dintino Paul,-Jr; 08/12/22. $262,000
243 E Colman Pl Delrosario Jose E Evrensel Berk S; 08/12/22. $205,000
644 Country Club Drive Slusser Margaret Beaton Thomas A; 08/12/22. $345,000
715 Falcon Crest Place Orlowski Celia Byrne Karen; 08/12/22. $200,000
800 Fishers Creek Road Donovan Mary P Jvma Realty LLC; 08/12/22. $167,500
105 Driftwood Court Glick Halvor H,-3rd Lynch Matthew M; 08/15/22. $115,000
126 Club Place Griffiths Timothy Campise Pau ; 08/15/22. $125,900
160 Indian Cabin Road Stiles Laura Turner Sandra Marie; 08/15/22. $99,975
18 Sander Place Simonian Valerie Ellow David M; 08/15/22. $351,000
252 Aschwind Court Ferguson Lauren Richards Warren B; 08/15/22. $589,000
255 Great Creek Road Geckeler Maria Dorothea Chau Quyen C; 08/15/22. $503,000
38 Irish Lane Warren William Patel Prathik U; 08/15/22. $325,000
393 Cos Cob Drive Caldwell John M Brutus Normandie; 08/15/22. $330,777
428 Orange Tree Ave Bialowas Victoria Elle Jo One LLC; 08/15/22. $315,000
552 Carlisle Lane Edens Kenneth R Gray John J; 08/15/22. $289,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
214 Tryens Drive Cooper Katherine A Berrio Brandon Matthew; 08/11/22. $295,000
6315 Nelson Avenue Nicolosi Louis,-Jr Degrado Nicholas; 08/11/22. $205,000
103 Vail Court Campbell Tanya L Grammer Kayla; 08/12/22. $140,000
6304 Palmer Ave Vitalo Doreen Rausch Miranda ; 08/12/22. $162,000
6316 Bensen Avenue Riggin Sean M Keck Donald Stephen; 08/12/22. $270,000
7331 Belmont Avenue Beale Casey A Paulson Jeffrey C; 08/12/22. $275,000
8 Pin Oak Dr Dr Horton Inc Minyakov Yury; 08/13/22. $369,880
115 Rte 50 Earth Angels For Dementia Inc Ruby And Cleyths LLC; 08/15/22. $450,000
12 Westover Circle Williams Christopher W Dalonzo Joseph M; 08/15/22. $270,000
1551 Benjamin Franklin Court Sanchez Osvaldo Rahaman Md Atiqur; 08/15/22. $235,000
4509 Catawba Ave Park Brian C Duberson John T; 08/16/22. $930,000
6069 Reliance Ave Marino Daniel R,-Jr Keck Christina; 08/16/22. $255,000
6590 Millville Ave Landy Joseph,-Jr Kaminski Alexander; 08/16/22. $205,000
74 Mill St Styer Bradley J Abb Investment Holdings LLC; 08/16/22. $62,500
76 Mill St Styer Bradley J Abb Investment Holdings LLC; 08/16/22. $62,500
6031 Ken Scull Ave Rpl Properties LLC Hill Elijah J; 08/17/22. $225,000
257 Vail Court Faisst Darnae Caren Percoskie Suzanne; 08/18/22. $165,000
2708 Grange Court Garrett Ralph C,-Jr Valdez Demata Domingo; 08/19/22. $190,000
HAMMONTON
374 Old Forks Rd Santora Rocco T,-Exr&Ind Denning Kurt M; 08/09/22. $245,000
479 11th Street Galletta Robert Ibarra Rodriguez Laura C; 08/09/22. $100,000
11 Harbor Dr Didonato Matthew S Iocco Nicolas S,-Jr; 08/10/22. $245,900
842 Thirteenth St Mortellite Family Ptnrshp Santora John M,-Jr; 08/10/22. $1,000
209 N 4th Street Long Michael J,-Jr Payne Lorraine S,/Exrx; 08/11/22. $310,000
264 Chestnut St Grimm Maria S,-Ind&Exrx Grimm Edward H,-3rd; 08/11/22. $135,000
LINWOOD
1441 Franklin Blvd Young Barbara Weaver Paul; 08/08/22. $899,000
536b W Ocean Heights Ave Molinowski Megan Wigglesworth Jenna M; 08/08/22. $240,000
414 West Patcong Ave Foster Christopher Dupis Properties LLC; 08/11/22. $365,000
122 W. Seaview Avenue Us Bank Na Blue Ladder Homes LLC; 08/12/22. $270,000
14 Elm Ave Mari Grazia Elisa Cascia Joseph; 08/12/22. $503,500
334 W Ocean Heights Ave Unit 108 Boriss Jonathan W Boriss Michael N; 08/15/22. $357,000
MARGATE
102 North Quincy Ave Jolly Ronald Island Builders Group LLC; 08/05/22. $1,100,000
127 N Madison Ave Baglivo Steven B Zelig Michele; 08/05/22. $2,218,125
321 N Union Ave Starkman Eric A Guidotti Robin A; 08/05/22. $1,400,000
65 Bayside Ct Lasalvia Frank Davis Edward A,-3rd; 08/05/22. $870,000
9417 Winchester Ave Freezman Sherri Caspi Brett; 08/05/22. $545,000
101 N. Washington Avenue Longport Developers 101 No Washington Dilorenzo 101 Inv LLC; 08/08/22. $998,000
6 Essex Court Freed Nancy R Westcott Barbara; 08/09/22. $550,000
9417 Winchester Ave Unit C Basile Evan Podell Ross; 08/09/22. $639,000
118 No Monroe Ave Unit A Probinsky Silverman Susan,-Exrx Varner Philip Thomas; 08/10/22. $999,000
16 North Haverford Avenue Fishman Lee Newman Edward; 08/10/22. $1,650,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
1610 Sixth Avenue Truist Bank Oleary Michael; 08/08/22. $22,000
5121 Quartermaster Court Berntheisel Susan Giannascoli Raymond D,-Jr; 08/09/22. $725,000
NORTHFIELD
1615 Wells Ave Fbc Mortgage LLC Maher Properties Atm Inv LLC; 08/09/22. $141,000
1715 Tilton Road Nesbitt Darlene Elizabeth Debears Enterprise LLC; 08/09/22. $93,000
2303 Oak Ave Wasman Raymond L Smith Kevin Matthew; 08/09/22. $484,900
715 Fuae Ave Shoemaker Frank C Frame Anne; 08/09/22. $400,000
16 E. Revere Avenue George Davis Gill LLC Register Joshua L; 08/11/22. $340,000
924 Ridgwood Drive Hickey Lizabeth Rust,-Exrx Glenn Deborah; 08/11/22. $357,000
124 Steelman Ave Jolly Ronald Lepre Thomas W; 08/16/22. $370,000
PLEASANTVILLE
235 W Ridgewood Cohen Rachael Beto Nicholas; 08/08/22. $144,000
1038 Kline Ave Newby Paula Riker Evelyn L; 08/09/22. $145,000
1140 Iowa Ave Moreno Yenia Perez Jordy Jimenez; 08/10/22. $160,000
9 Oakland Ave Wagner Frank,/Admr Bhksar LLC; 08/10/22. $125,101
122 Ryon Ave Basdavanos Gregory J Marte Francisco J; 08/11/22. $235,000
203 W Ashland Ave Rosales Investments Group LLC Marin Portillo Jessica B; 08/11/22. $105,000
416 Sassafras Run Stylvia Properties LLC Chabur Guillermo; 08/11/22. $125,000
522 Martin Terr Kuemmerle Walter Michael Michael F Connell Tr; 08/11/22. $50,000
812 Spruce Ave Solorzano Brittany Atanasova Tanya; 08/11/22. $120,000
1035 Neumark Ave Webb Donald Karol Jennifer; 08/12/22. $169,000
705 N Main St Ekong Cecilia Romulus Marie; 08/12/22. $195,000
SOMERS POINT
805 Second St Brady William P Ocean Walk LLC; 08/03/22. $350,000
1004 West Groveland Ave Rizzotte John A,-Exr Milburn Patrick; 08/04/22. $300,000
25 W Pierson Ave Benevento Melissa P Pierson Equities LLC; 08/04/22. $209,000
61 Dockside Dr Singh Sadhna Cook Yvonne; 08/04/22. $330,000
11 Shore Road Unit 4h Holoka Thomas Peiffer Joan; 08/05/22. $169,900
128 Osborne Road Gerety Kirk Tapp Taylor L; 08/05/22. $300,000
7 South Laurel Drive Sawyer Loretta G Gerbasio Kathleen M; 08/05/22. $400,000
168 1/2 Pierson Ave Negroni Jose Jones Larry M; 08/08/22. $370,000
324 Atlantic Ave Baca Mcbride Fahy Dylan; 08/08/22. $306,000
714 Bay Ave Jacob Stacey Post Thomas J; 08/08/22. $868,000
VENTNOR
709 North Dudley Ave #606 Haughey Hornbaker Kellie Mankin Jordan; 08/05/22. $117,000
705 North Oxford Ave Unit H10 Ganeva Tanya Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 08/08/22. $96,000
6316 Villa Court Hollander Jon Shapiro Audrey; 08/12/22. $865,000
239 N Derby Ave Hof I Reo 5 LLC Jma Development LLC; 08/13/22. $290,000
510 North Somerset Ave Mancuso Pierluigi Maggio Joanna; 08/16/22. $324,000
10 N Newport Ave Cannuscio Josephine 10 Newport LLC; 08/17/22. $589,000
11 S. Baton Rouge Avenue Mejia Francisco Sea Level Inv LLC; 08/19/22. $300,000
123 North Portland Ave Pramberger Brian Curry Joseph Mathias; 08/19/22. $775,000
705 North Dorset Ave Bld A Unit 8 Mcalister Joy Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 08/19/22. $104,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSIP
1124 11th Ave Clarke Gary B,-Sr,-Exr Marino Daniel R,-Jr ; 08/16/22. $250,000
1109 Boulevard Route 50 Ellis Mary L Rodriguez Edward ; 08/23/22. $195,000
Cape May County
AVALON
38 Pelican Dr Dandra LLC Whitmore William C; 6/1/22. $8,450,000
43 W 27th St Welsh Thomas J Jr Pmdj Properties LLC; 6/1/22. $3,795,000
445 Twenty-Second St Loughran Michael J Pinto Joseph; 6/1/22. $1,925,000
7888 Dune Drive Accardi Family Partnership Solecki Stephen Gerard; 6/3/22. $349,000
CAPE MAY
627 Hughes St Schwartzman Michael R Catalana Family Investments LLC; 6/1/22. $1,895,000
1215 Lafayette St Mucha Sandra KgIII Realty LLC; 6/1/22. $1,150,000
704 Columbia Avenue Omohundro Todd S Menz Tai; 6/2/22. $350,000
15 South Broadway Unit 16 Jakubowski Matthew Magid Benjamin E Trus; 6/3/22. $630,000
1350d Pennsylvania Ave Chionchio Edward Ruscigno Anthony; 6/3/22. $559,000
CAPE MAY POINT
305 Knox Avenue Knox Avenue LLC Harsch Bradley A; 6/3/22. $1,300,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
176 Sunset Rd Germanio William P Clark Daniel J; 6/1/22. $300,000
331 Dennisville Rd Mcnulty Thomas E Jr Shetler Richard; 6/1/22. $162,000
31 Barbers Lane Omaha Property Manager LLC Albeco LLC; 6/1/22. $240,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
10 Republic Ln Rsg Rentals LLC Gallardo Victor H; 6/1/22. $239,000
228 Spruce Avenue Lindholm Dolores Stenger Robert W Jr; 6/1/22. $300,000
404 Town Bank Rd Meca Investments LLC Vinciguerra Marlisa; 6/1/22. $378,000
5100 Shawcrest Boulevard Aptacy Catherine M O’malley Patrick; 6/1/22. $20,000
5100 Shawcrest Boulevard Aptacy Catherine M O’malley Patrick; 6/1/22. $20,000
35 Mimosa Drive Garvin Joseph P Degener Richard; 6/1/22. $435,000
19 Osprey Dr D’imperio Michael J Fardone Michael W; 6/1/22. $430,000
723 Turtle Gut Circle Lemli Anton Melle David R; 6/1/22. $950,000
264 Franlin Avenue Di Guglielmo Rosemary Schubert Brian K; 6/2/22. $383,500
900 Ocean Drive, Boat Slip 230 Aka Slip E-20 Mcmahon Edward F Morgan John; 6/2/22. $120,000
101 W Delaware Parkway Benjamin Brook A Sj Rez Properties 8 LLC; 6/2/22. $515,000
153 East Bates Avenue Dickinson Joseph Newton Garylee E; 6/3/22. $309,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
9 William St Stewart David G 6 Montana LLC Trus; 6/1/22. $115,000
82 Millman Boulevard Edwards John S Jr Maschio James; 6/1/22. $276,000
102 Mallard Pond Ln Nvr Inc Furman Family Revocable Living Trust; 6/1/22. $564,208
15 North Eleventh St Economides Joshua M Geisert Ashley Elizabeth ; 6/1/22. $321,000
12 Meadows Edge Dr Taylor Leslie Loughran Agnes ; 6/1/22. $499,000
769 Stone Harbor Blvd Williams Gary R Kelly Builders Inc ; 6/1/22. $579,500
5 Herron Court Bernhardt Michael J Rohlfing Harry E Sr; 6/1/22. $560,000
366 Court House South Dennis Rd Rendzak Steven R Masterson Kathryn; 6/1/22. $459,000
207 Lee Lane Meeds Michael B Exr Lattimore Henry J; 6/2/22. $215,000
Nvr Inc Rosalie A Brennan Revocable Trust; 6/2/22. $553,129
206 Stagecoach Road Laubach Dwaine E Reinert Kurt W; 6/3/22. $32,500
10 Rosies Ln Falcone John A Murray Joseph C Sr; 6/3/22. $149,000
6 Ryan Lane Fuller Kayla M Noll Taylor; 6/3/22. $507,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1605 Ocean Ave Jjg Vacations LLC Esposito Kimberly; 6/2/22. $229,500
442 East 21st Avenue Unit 205 Cowan Matthew J Eckroth Chad A; 6/3/22. $249,900
1800 Ocean Ave Unit 318 Lagreca Alex Bruno John; 6/3/22. $279,500
300 Ocean Avenue Unit101 Bagley Joan M Pisa Christina; 6/3/22. $195,000
427 East 20th Avenue Unit 2 Barbieri Eugene Celenza Vincent P; 6/3/22. $960,000
1800 Ocean Avenue Unit 222 Springfield Harry E Jr Est Sharp Craig; 6/3/22. $250,000
442 East 21st Avenue Stankiewicz Chantelle Donahue Kevin Michael; 6/3/22. $260,000
318 East 18th Avenue Colonnello Steven F Andrews Wilbur; 6/3/22. $623,000
OCEAN CITY
1804 Bay Ave Van Natten Stephen Austen Mason E; 6/1/22. $1,125,000
3576 Simpson Ave Feinstein Zachery S Parascondola Steven; 6/1/22. $272,000
122 Ocean Rd De Celis Anne Harrington Paul; 6/1/22. $1,450,000
2419 Central Ave V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Charlino Richard James Jr; 6/2/22. $1,637,500
9085 Wesley Avenue Tobiasen Catherine Stagemyer Joshua M; 6/2/22. $347,000
3105-07 Simpson Avenue Zavitz David J Horwath Joseph; 6/2/22. $889,000
635 E Tenth Street Bauer Shawn Tierney Carl J; 6/2/22. $999,950
9 36th Street Hennessy Gena M Balic Rose; 6/2/22. $379,000
21-23 West 18th St Unit 1 Quinn John J Shantzer Todd; 6/3/22. $1,325,000
500 Bay Ave Unit S608 Jurkofsky Joane Mcgrath Brian; 6/3/22. $475,000
3504 Simpson Ave Trotto Tracey Exr Jurkofsky Joane; 6/3/22. $338,000
900 Wesley Ave Unit 119 Taney Francis X Jr Mc Manus Staci Nguyen; 6/3/22. $170,000
110 West Tenth Street Starn Nancy Gill Thomas; 6/3/22. $1,100,000
63 Simpson Road 63 Simpson LLC Davison Richard P; 6/3/22. $1,795,000
708-10 Third Street Pbc Enterprises LLC Falvey Nancy Jane; 6/3/22. $665,000
43 Sunset Place Fieldstone Partners LLC V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 6/3/22. $622,000
322 Boardwalk Doyle Sharon Campbell Rebecca; 6/3/22. $725,000
39 Sunset Place Fieldstone Partners LLC V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 6/3/22. $622,000
15 Arkansas Ave V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Berberian Brian Matthew; 6/3/22. $2,650,000
1805-07 Asbury Ave Unit 1805 1st Fl Kurlej Stan Penko Gregory M; 6/3/22. $900,000
20 East Newcastle Road Anderson Thomas R Cox Mark; 6/3/22. $3,450,000
937 Central Ave #B Littlefield Scott D Gulzar Adnan; 6/3/22. $1,300,000
5324-26 Central Ave Unit B Robert Coste Inc Theocean Property Management LLC; 6/3/22. $1,575,000
4600-02 Centrl Avenue Unit A #4600 First Floor Ocean City Development Group LLC Luchi Lawrence L; 6/3/22. $1,895,000
54 Wesley Raod Deacon Patrick J Brandenburger James; 6/3/22. $999,000
SEA ISLE
3500 Boardwalk Unit 703n Aka 717n Mc Grew Ralph Exr Proske Robert J; 6/1/22. $790,000
33 78th Street East Albright Kathleen Gentile John; 6/2/22. $1,875,000
113 61st St East Unit Connery Hugh J Jr Mc Adams Kevin; 6/3/22. $1,550,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
18 E Winthrop Avenue Oliver Robert B 18 East Winthrop Avenue LLC; 6/1/22. $1,287,500
11 Winchester Ct Mitchell John Gorbey Robert G Jr; 6/1/22. $150,000
516 Route 9 Farley William Barber John F Sr; 6/2/22. $47,500
17 E Vincent Avenue Darby James M Schick David A; 6/2/22. $1,650,000
2031 Rt 9 Miklovis Adam S Kolokithias Demitrios; 6/3/22. $689,500
3121 Route Us 9 South Aka 3121 South Shore Road De Vaul Amanda M Exr Oka Komei; 6/3/22. $399,900
WEST WILDWOOD
D & B General Contractors Inc Singer Joel B; 6/2/22. $585,000
WILDWOOD
421 W Spicer Ave Unit 421 Molenaar Jeremy Krute Fred H; 6/1/22. $584,900
3811 Arctive Avenue Unit 201 Rzeczkowski Robert Paul Jr Costello Vincent; 6/1/22. $500,000
206 W David Ave Bogos Christina Pellegrino Joseph; 6/1/22. $550,000
145, 147 & 149-51 East Garfield Avenue Marranzini Ralph S Helms Matthew; 6/2/22. $650,000
113-115 West Magnolia Ave Cox Maxine Sanders Leonard; 6/2/22. $424,113
424, 426 & 428 E Poplar Ave Ernst William F Jr Brez Group LLC; 6/3/22. $599,000
225 East Cresse Avenue 225 E Cresse Ave LLC Altobelli Louis; 6/3/22. $395,000
208 West Davis Connors Patrick R Cellmer Mary Kate; 6/3/22. $350,000
236 E Garfield Rd Sylvester John III Shoenfelt David R; 6/3/22. $474,900
214 East Glenwood Avenue Carilli Benjamin 214 E Glenwood LLC; 6/3/22. $590,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7100 Seaview Ave Howey David J Traficante James P; 6/1/22. $219,000
421 E Topeka Avenue Hirschfeld Jacqueline A Del Fera Raymond J; 6/2/22. $2,150,000
6610 Park Boulevard Stella Rose P Meintel Rene; 6/2/22. $2,400,000
401 E Topeka Avenue Deaugustine David Duffy James A Jr; 6/2/22. $2,195,000
6810 Seaview Avenue Seijas Alan R Simpson Robert B; 6/3/22. $1,035,000
520 E Stockton Rd Urgo John M Mauz Eric J; 6/3/22. $715,000
5600 Seaview Avenue Unit 20 Dimento Biagio Vallone Dennis; 6/3/22. $193,000
7710a Atlantic Avenue Baker Michael Enderle Kevin; 6/3/22. $680,000