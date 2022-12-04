 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

5 Howlett Ln Leo I Howlett Jr Family Tr Shenot Jeffrey; 05/19/22. $325,000

307 Pine St Bricker Walter J Sarao John; 05/23/22. $305,000

1132 Lavender Ln Mcnulty Kathleen A Dang Gina; 05/24/22. $320,000

226 Marlin Rd Perez Torres Victor M Rojas Yessica C ; 05/25/22.$235,000

ATLANTIC CITY

30 North Montgomery Ave Odd Lot Capital LLC Yehuda Holdings LLC; 05/23/22. $10,000

354 N Connecticut Ave Toth Joseph R,/Exrx Abdelfatah Ibrahim; 05/23/22. $77,500

400 N Massachusetts Ave Corraliza Jose Luis,-Sr C Peralta Home Improv LLC; 05/23/22.$160,000

526 Pacific #601 Callazzo Properties LLC Liberman Lauren; 05/23/22. $195,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 905 Jacobson Matthews Rhonda,-Exrx Shapiro Karen; 05/24/22. $127,500

111 North California Ave Rr Awadalla Michael S 1040 Footware LLC; 05/24/22. $85,000

1431 Penrose Ave Hines Jane L Soto Jazzlyne Reina; 05/24/22. $95,000

1515 Boardwalk # 1705 Tseng Amelie F,-Tr Mallh LLC; 05/24/22. $103,000

2514 Pacific Ave Boutros Alexander Hage Real Properties Mgmt LLC; 05/24/22. $300,000

130 No Tennessee Ave 1036 Ohio Ave LLC 130 North Tennessee LLC ; 05/25/22.$150,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit M5 Collins Bernadette M Gollotto Joseph C,-Jr; 05/25/22. $95,000;

2721 Boardwalk Unit M6 Philly Good Bones By Cary Inc Williams James; 05/25/22. $96,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1202 Zeng Yu Ling Brooks Anthony; 05/25/22. $91,000

101 So Plaza Apt 1412 Gmyrek Elizabeth Rovner Steven,-Exr; 05/26/22. $170,000

1714 Arctic Ave New Redeemed Pentecostal Temple Church Amelia Associates; 05/26/22. $150,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 901 Plugaru Lidia Diovisalvo Khanh; 05/26/22. $85,000

32 N Bartam Ave Duque Mery Kohn Adam M; 05/26/22. $426,000

BRIGANTINE

243 So 36th St Belko Brian P Belko Michael; 05/18/22. $165,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N8 Ronca Christy Hart Tammy Delores; 05/18/22. $167,509

266 S 39th St Devincent Henry G,-Jr Daniels Jeffrey L; 05/19/22. $494,000

28 Coquille Beach Dr Dicrecchio Marisha Mozeleski Susan; 05/20/22. $469,000

713 Sheridan Blvd Doherty Michael Gramlich Helen M; 05/20/22. $550,000

206 Washington Dr Riad Raouf Cohen Sophia,-Tr; 05/23/22. $480,000

407 Seahorse Rd Papp Catherine Branda John; 05/23/22. $435,000

214 32nd St South Arnao Linda Banr Assets LLC; 05/24/22. $115,000

BUENA

344 E Weymouth Rd Montalvo Anthony Rodgers Barbara; 05/24/22. $195,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

205 Bernadette Lane Goding Brandon L Saviello Mitch A ; 05/24/22. $179,900

4337 Post Rd Burke Jayne Pangia Thomas D,-Jr; 05/24/22. $325,000

105 Mason Ave Hameen Carol,-Exrx Brown Charles H,-Jr; 05/25/22. $10,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

228 Cincinnati Ave Martinez Yocasta Roberts David K; 05/13/22. $330,000

314 Buffalo Ave Gatto Jenna Kindling Properties LLC; 05/13/22. $150,000

600 White Horse Pike 701 Realty Ptnrs II LP Ehcww LLC; 05/13/22. $6,967,033

1602 White Horse Pike Theatre Productions Park Inc Adamson Street Ll; 05/17/22. $900,000

17 Arago St Sf4 Re2 LLC Madrid Melendez Egla; 05/17/22. $30,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

250 Heathercroft Iacono Joseph Leach Lycett ; 05/20/22.$150,000

18 Stoney Creek Dr Kurz John T Montemurro Adam; 05/23/22. $395,000

227 Crystal Lake Drive Rector James Arthur,-Jr Nunan James Patrick,-Jr; 05/23/22. $390,000

23 Robin Rd Sambrook Lucas Jma Development LLC; 05/23/22. $160,000

2501 Tremont Ave Dejesus Cajuste Keiry J Rodriguez Jose P; 05/23/22. $244,900

403 Gravel Bend Rd Berges Darlene,/Atty Jimenez Cerna Maria Jose; 05/23/22. $370,000

132 Pine Ave Gonzalez Francisco J Gonzalez Juarez Abisai ; 05/24/22. $130,000

200a,202 &204 Bayberry Ave Tavarez Hector All Zone Const LLC; 05/24/22. $201,072

3045 Tremont Ave Quellette Gail Impagliazzo Michael; 05/24/22. $210,000

16 Scarlett Oak Circle Miller Suzanne M Baker Sylvia; 05/25/22. $460,000

219 Fourth Ave Dowd Frederick T Ruckno Jennifer J; 05/25/22. $300,000

24 Poplar Ave Harley Bradley Shinkunas Matthew; 05/25/22. $385,000

6501 Delilah Road Mountain Express Oil Co 6501 Delilah LLC; 05/25/22. $710,812

6501 Delilah Road Mountain Portfolio Owner Nj LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 05/25/22. $710,812

7039 Black Horse Pike Arif Kazi Duong Kieu,-Admr; 05/25/22. $80,000

539 London Ct Frabbiele Mark Hawkins John F; 05/26/22. $155,000

617 Zion Rd Laporte Joseph Peyton Michael T,-Exr; 05/26/22. $100,000

67 Heather Croft Dababneh Amer Lozada Jose; 05/26/22. $125,000

113 Crystal Lake Dr Lordi Rosanna Ramos Miguel; 05/27/22. $470,000

237 Lily Rd Longo Dianne Hires Ronald S; 05/27/22. $349,999

35 Weeping Willow Circle Werkley Brittany Lynne Ciccozzi Robert A; 05/27/22. $445,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

550 S Asbury Ave Conley Jeffrey D Bastedo Theodore C,-3rd; 05/20/22. $226,000

272 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Roberts Chad Rodriguez Marino; 05/23/22. $246,000

509 Country Club Drive Manger Anthony R Devlin Megan I; 05/23/22. $390,000

651 Cypress Point Drive Mejia Mariafina A Suneja Himanshu; 05/23/22. $355,000

713 Nacote Creek Pl Dahl Rose Marie Williams Karen M; 05/23/22. $360,000

815 Berrywood Lane Krzynowek Lisa A Palmer Tabs Ander; 05/23/22. $279,900

900 W Duerer St Pearce Patricia Steadfast United Real Estate LLC; 05/23/22. $220,000

31 Fays Ct Kalamaras Sylvia,/Atty Bhatiya Mayank R; 05/24/22. $411,000

157 Driftwood Court Crowley Carl C Fortunato Mario; 05/25/22. $110,000

201 N New York Rd Paolino Joseph E Eisele Michael; 05/25/22. $182,500

337 South Vienna Ave Devlin David Charles,/Exr Home Works LLC; 05/25/22. $230,000

4 Crowndale Place Goldsmith Herbert Deangelo Silvio; 05/25/22. $400,427

509 S Fir Ave Ferguson Bradley 509 Fir Ave LLC; 05/25/22. $124,900

112 Sussex Court Blunt Robert A,-Sr Pozza Nicholas; 05/26/22. $104,900

2 Wicklow Terrace Freeman George D,/Heir Stirm Michael C; 05/27/22. $352,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1 Mill St Mills St Mays Landing LLC Map2 LLC; 05/20/22. $147,183

6210 Oliver Ave Poretto Morris Kelley Steadfast United Real Estate LLC; 05/20/22. $78,000

14 Pin Oak Drive Richards Errol Andre Dr Horton Inc Nj; 05/23/22. $379,490

1803 Pond Ave Dunn Kathleen Dunn James,-Jr; 05/23/22. $183,000

4704 Mays Landing Sp Rd Shelton Amy E 4704 Somers Point LLC; 05/23/22. $20,000

4832 Green Ash Lane Reed Jason W Smith Brittany M; 05/23/22. $165,000

5905 Maple Dr Marandola Rose Davis Taylor Anne; 05/23/22. $185,000

6147 Goldfinch Dr Kozarski Chrysti R Cook Lashondra; 05/23/22. $295,000

6206 Oliver Ave Lbm Real Estate Inv LLC Marino Nicole; 05/23/22. $195,000

184 Pheasant Run Rd Adams Frederick Wood Colleen; 05/24/22. $349,900

2401 Arbor Ct #28 Ammari Taoufik Watts Nicqwanna; 05/24/22. $120,000

2721 Mimosa Ct Lauradin Tayamisha Furman Harrison; 05/24/22. $100,000

5927 Mulberry Dr Kimmerling George Rodriguez Ronnie; 05/24/22. $200,000

12 Golf Dr Perricelli Eugene Toth George Ross; 05/25/22. $295,000

6303 Nelson Ave Sinclair Dana Burroughs Patricia; 05/25/22. $155,000

HAMMONTON

230 Lakeshore Dr Scianni Nancy R Castellani Anna Marie; 05/26/22. $330,000

342 S Chew Rd Lolio Robert Pajic Christopher; 05/26/22. $310,000

775 12th Street Vega Rentals LLC Calderon Hector L; 05/26/22. $275,000

135 S Grand St Warren Andrea J Warren John M; 05/31/22. $200,000

LINWOOD

954 Bryant Avenue Miller Ann F Sermania Johanne Sharp; 05/17/22. $410,000

1221 Wabash Ave Truong Trang Barletta Vincent,-Jr; 05/19/22. $385,000

202 Barr Ave Rodrigues Paul,-Jr Klever Taylor; 05/19/22. $220,000

LONGPORT

2605 Atlantic Ave Lynch Barbera Mary Sauerwein Anthony; 05/27/22. $1,650,000

MARGATE

110 N Clermont Ave Menardy Joseph J,-Jr Tabasso Michael; 05/17/22. $590,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1109 Marcus Jeffrey Aronow Andrew; 05/17/22. $330,000

9504 Amherst Ave Klotz Courtney Damiani David; 05/17/22. $437,000

127 N Monroe Ave Barilotti James J Edm Holdings LLC; 05/18/22. $200,000

8 Argyle Court Newman Jason G Zinman Mark; 05/18/22. $999,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 504 Lim Mario R,/Exrx Scandone Jill; 05/18/22. $600,000

109 N Pembroke Ave Abbott James W Revolution Bulders Inc; 05/19/22. $1,300,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

416 Poplar Street Gibase Demenic A,-Sr Joe Wood Prop 959 LLC; 05/23/22. $105,000

4328 Nescochague Drive Williams Jennifer L Buro Marc; 05/24/22. $20,000

NORTHFIELD

2416 Shepherd Circle Decicco Michael A Pence Erin K; 05/23/22. $352,000

4108 Dolphin Ave Joy Susan C Hogan Patricia; 05/23/22. $80,000

2014 Amherst Ave Kyle Edward J,-Exr Grasso Francis G; 05/25/22. $240,000

PLEASANTVILLE

611 Spruce Ave Velasquez Douglas Pagan Luis; 05/23/22. $190,100

626 N Main St Ccat Enterprises LLC Daniel Trascia; 05/24/22. $279,900

419 W Reading Ave Pc7reo LLC Torres Ramirez Oscar; 05/25/22. $58,000

1311 S Main St Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church 1311 South Main LLC; 05/26/22. $700,000

1125-1131 N New Road Alpha Realities LLC Gg&P Properties LLC; 05/27/22. $375,000

SOMERS POINT

29 Gulph Mill Rd Peterson Jesse H Loughrey Barbara L; 05/17/22. $300,000

20 Village Drive Caiazza Michael J Sadauskas Remigijus; 05/18/22. $465,000

418 Atlantic Ave Duberson Nancy E Burns Francis; 05/18/22. $339,900

203 Buffalo Ave Cotter Deborah R Leeds & Galloway LLC; 05/20/22. $155,000

VENTNOR

12 S Vassar Square Grossman Laurence Mueller Anne M; 05/25/22. $870,000

28 N Buffalo Ave Lubell Andrew H Burns Westley; 05/26/22. $675,000

808 Dudley Ct 7ave LLC Ferko Kudret; 05/26/22. $250,000

11 N Melbourne Ave Desanto Wendy Siegal Stuart G; 05/27/22. $999,000

WEYMOUTH

613 16th Ave Bates Wesley Letushko Peter P; 05/10/22. $190,000

Cape May County

AVALON

128 21st St Harris Steven T Smith Gerald Raymond; 3/7/22. $2,750,000

CAPE MAY

620.5 Hughes St Graham Marguerite J Kilgannon John; 3/8/22. $890,000

1351d Ohio Avenue Spana Richard C Trus Angelov Angel; 3/8/22. $480,000

110 Rosemans Lane Spicer Creek Homes LLC Boyle Aloysius M; 3/8/22. $958,972

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

195 Kings Highway Savage Jeffrey D Roche Julie M; 3/7/22. $291,000

9 Hawks Ridge Lane Hrd Holdings LLC Forte Karen; 3/8/22. $129,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

40 Dory Dr Johnson Brett Kantzios Nikolaos; 3/7/22. $460,000

208 Stites Ave Barcas William Jr Polli Carl; 3/8/22. $260,000

STONE HARBOR

Lakes Apache Development LLC Shl Development LLC ; 3/8/22. $7,500,000

Apache Development LLC Shaffner Gordon; 3/8/22.

3 Fishborn Street Brown Ola Mae Est Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 3/8/22. $20,000

16 Woodcock Ln Rosemary Reichert Trust Masciulli Mario; 3/8/22. $399,000

102 Steel Rd Majane Dolores K Ward Jeffrey S; 3/8/22. $225,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

230 West 19th Avenue Drumm Anne Drumm Thomas A; 3/7/22. $230,000

402 E 26th Ave Unit 103 Mikula James Block Gordon Realty LLC; 3/7/22. $323,000

314 Central Ave O’halloran Bryan J 314 Central LLC; 3/7/22. $980,000

201 West 2nd Ave Varalli Kathy Hickey Tamie L; 3/7/22. $464,777

201 Walnut Avenue Malusa Frances North Wildwood City; 3/7/22. $165,000

501 W 19th Ave Marvel Jeffrey Mmgav LLC; 3/7/22. $267,000

131 West Walnut Avenue Gioia Angelo Jr Ferguson Adam; 3/7/22. $855,000

407 E 19th Ave Unit 200 Niedzwiecki Stephen Henry Edward Joseph; 3/8/22. $625,000

402 West Pine Ave Pollag Robert M Mgm Real Estate Investment II Lp; 3/8/22. $475,000

OCEAN CITY

864 Delancey Pl Unit 3 Rowland Lawrence W Scholl Jason; 3/7/22. $499,000

316-318 Wesley Ave Bloom Michael D Kaia Properties LLC; 3/7/22. $297,000

811 North St Gumpbsam LLC Kraemer Brian; 3/7/22. $1,210,000

1401 Ocean Ave Unit 102 Salvatore Kimberly M Cmwm Properties LLC; 3/8/22. $450,000

901 Ocean Ave Mupo Michael J Hand Real Estate Partnership; 3/8/22. $672,000

123 Victoria Ln Gillian Susan Halliday Colin; 3/8/22. $815,000

137 Ocean Avenue Unit B 2nd Fl Starr Craig Hutchinson Daivd E; 3/8/22. $1,791,000

2908-10 Asbury Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Gloway Joanne M Bourne Frances; 3/8/22. $455,000

1923 25 Asbury Ave Unit 1925 Picarello Joseph Walker William E; 3/8/22. $825,000

807 Periwinkle Drive Acabbo James Servis Thomas; 3/8/22. $615,000

1306 Wesley Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Surfside Properties LLC Mcdonald Lynne Doherty; 3/8/22. $1,550,000

511 Eleventh St Trower John N Irwin Patricia T; 3/8/22. $466,667

248 Wesely Ave Unit A 1st Fl Auman-Butler Paula J Imszennik Brian M; 3/8/22. $605,000

SEA ISLE CITY

2709 Landis Avenue Unit South Hildebrand Carolee L Est Puglisi Louis J; 3/7/22. $1,375,000

224 87th Street Pluck Lawrence Ferrari Donald V; 3/8/22. $2,100,000

133 59th St West Dream Realty LLC Grumbein Paul; 3/8/22. $1,250,000

WILDWOOD

225 E Wildwood Avenue Unit 323 Nj Ocean Fronts LLC Crest Holding LLC; 3/7/22. $100,000

321 East Poplar Avenue Kammler Adam Morrello Robert; 3/7/22. $489,900

221 East Glenwood Avenue Bandoch Angela L Greco Joseph; 3/7/22. $438,000

309 East Hand Avenue Szambelak Stanley P Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 3/8/22. $525,000

425 W Garfield Ave 360 Capital LLC D & B General Contractors Inc; 3/8/22. $200,000

WILDWOOD CREST

415 E Stockton Rd Unit 201 Loffredo Ernest M Zoppi Tammy L; 3/7/22. $587,400

106 E Buttercup Rd Peter Scott D Leithead Timothy; 3/7/22. $795,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Bielak Donald; 3/7/22. $635,000

118 East Buttercup Road Vizzini James George Jeffrey J; 3/7/22. $599,000

411 E Morning Glory Rd Unit 2004 Halsband David S Gioiosa Robert A; 3/7/22. $538,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Seven Shes Beach LLC Jmc 8890 LLC; 3/7/22. $380,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Unit 104 Seven Shes Beach LLC Guard Mitchell; 3/7/22. $362,000

507-515 East Orchid Road Unit 300 Seven Shes Beach LLC Mirabella Christopher; 3/7/22. $663,000

507 515 East Orchid Raod Unit 305 Seven Shes Beach LLC Porter Raymond; 3/7/22. $425,000

419 E Miami Ave Healy Thomas Melchiorre Nicholas; 3/8/22. $317,500

WOODBINE

705 Madison Avenue Next Rendition Homes LLC Blaxland Sarah Joy; 3/8/22. $180,000

