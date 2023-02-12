Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
151 Webb Road Sutley Christopher English Ralph M; 07/13/22. $380,000
610 Franklin Boulevard Applegate John Bercaw Christopher; 07/13/22. $257,500
10 Julianna Dr Shamus Margaret M,-Admr Rheault Thomas M,-Jr; 07/15/22. $280,000
3a Oyster Bay Road Perera Virginia Riker Evelyn L; 07/18/22. $123,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1503 Beach Ave Johnson Sammie L,/Heir,/Shff Ahasan Realty LLC; 07/19/22. $117,000
2715 Boardwalk, Unit 1012 Chang Sung Dae Cabaniss Aurelyn T; 07/19/22. $108,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1209 Lewis Jonathan Pimentel David; 07/19/22. $68,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1109 Kaplan Frances Bd2usa LLC; 07/19/22. $279,000
108 S Montpelier Ave Unit 403 Haydari Shohreh Perel Marvin; 07/20/22. $06,000
137c South Berkely Square Monick LLC Markle William J; 07/20/22. $765,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 1907 1507 New York Ave LLC Jjm Properties Mgmt LLC; 07/20/22. $145,000
113 N Aberdeen Pl Morro Andrew Morro James,-Exr; 07/21/22. $382,000
2406 Island Drive; 212 N Georgia Avenue Nugent William E,-Tr Sree Sree Gita Sangha Inc; 07/21/22. $200,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1411-1 Ingram Thomas Mele Frank; 07/21/22. $135,000
3851 Boardwalk 1710 Cannizzo Lawrence Y Bella Ciao Charters LLC; 07/21/22. $205,000
BRIGANTINE
102 28th St South Reynolds Laurence W Butterhoff Jeffry; 07/18/22. $575,000
23 Delmar Lane Chan Tracey Sanchez Juan C; 07/18/22. $450,000
246 7th St South Unit A Cardillo David Furia Bernadette R; 07/18/22. $510,000
330 42nd Street So Hercer Mark S Kaldrovics Christopher; 07/19/22. $245,000
207 Sixth St South Aquilino Jirak Jacqueline Wijnen Martina Johanna; 07/20/22. $150,000
310 South 17th Street Stinson Leo F,-Exr Dellaringa Peter D; 07/20/22. $400,000
612 W Beach Ave Strobel Regina M Strobel Regina M; 07/21/22. $98,760.85
715 Sheridan Blvd Ford Florence L Geminder Howard; 07/21/22. $609,900
BUENA BOROUGH
211 W Pacific Ave Akhtar Waqas Patriot Empire LLC; 07/14/22. $114,000
302 East Flower Street Florestal Jean Walex Ortiz Emmanuel; 07/21/22. $275,000
509 Martinelli Ave Davis Collins Nikia Lorito Matthew; 07/21/22. $195,500
105 South East Boulevard Wagner Debra S,-Exrx Warren Pamela L; 07/25/22. $327,000
401 West Summer Road Cintron Jose R Gonzalez Miguel A; 07/25/22. $225,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
116 Cedar Lake Drive Rc1 Holdings LLC Estrada Kiara G; 07/07/22. $230,000
135 Colin Road Anchored Homes LLC Steadfast Homes LLC; 07/07/22. $101,000
Entered All Grantor & Grantee Names 8/12/2022 Brosko Marion T Kelly Teresa; 07/07/22. $1
329 Weymouth Road Casalena Dana M Ulbrich Patricia C; 07/08/22. $435,000
3619 Oak Rd Vicente Ralph Alicea Elba; 07/12/22. $455,000
1168 Tuckahoe Rd Burke Stephen S,-Tr,/Tr Milmay Dg LLC; 07/15/22. $2,795,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
319 Chicago Avenue Rocap Carly S Terhune Samantha Elizabeth; 07/18/22. $170,000
427 Buffalo Ave Frangoules Steven Coane Brian F; 07/18/22. $195,000
315 Boston Avenue New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy W Smith Prop LLC; 07/19/22. $108,960
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
23 Robin Road Applegate John Marrero Michelle D; 07/13/22. $235,000
302 Blossom Cir Arredondo Checo Ginette Caporusso Gianna; 07/13/22. $450,000
3069 English Creek Ave Unit 102 Sbh LLC Twn Properties LLC; 07/13/22. $450,000
6211 & 6215 West Jersey Ave Tyler Barbara Ann,-Admrx S&J Development LLC; 07/13/22. $115,000
209 Carver Ave Alicea Alexa Goldstein Max; 07/14/22. $262,500
25 Cooper Ridge Circle0 Modh Dinesh P Das Rajesh; 07/14/22. $365,000
3156 Fire Rd 3156 Fire Road LLC Fire Partners LLC; 07/14/22. $655,000
6 Gallant Fox Lane Barone Eric Hurley Harry R,-Jr; 07/14/22. $392,300
135 Thompsons Lane St James Paul Martin,-Tr,/Tr Athena Ehrr LLC; 07/15/22. $900,000
145 Thompsons Lane St James Paul Martin,-Tr,/Tr Athena Ehrr LLC; 07/15/22. $290,000
3 Poplar Ave Boehly John Marx Christopher; 07/15/22. $235,000
43 Marsh Road Aupperlee William R Caucci Anthony; 07/15/22. $401,000
110 Grange Cross Lane Mcpeak Barbara E Mcconnell Richard J; 07/18/22. $351,000
130 Bonita Drive Mai Tan Mai Tan; 07/18/22. $75,000
106 Shady Oak Drive Hampton Kerwin C,-Jr Barker Sean Edward; 07/19/22. $425,000
12 Robin Rd Owens Naomi Rose,/Shff Akhtar Waqas; 07/19/22. $141,500
16 Windsor Dr Caccavale Angelo C,-Jr,/Shff Carmona Zamora Andres F; 07/19/22. $200,100
200 Spyglass Court Dr Horton Inc Nj Schwartzer Madelyn A; 07/19/22. $579,420
204 Spyglass Court Dr Horton Inc Nj Cafaro Mark,-Jr; 07/19/22. $561,960
22 Country Cedar Lane Blumenfeld Teresita R Bashir M Khabira; 07/19/22. $130,000
301 Hidden Oak Rd Macmillan Michael Mcbride Sean Michael; 07/19/22. $440,000
6814 Black Horse Pike Jack Trocki Dev Co LLC Ss Re LLC; 07/19/22. $7,950,000
110 Veront Ave Jhonsa Virendra C Campbell Maria; 07/20/22. $175,000
210 Azalea Lane Do Giang Long Truong Y Viet; 07/20/22. $560,000
32 Mountain Lane Grob Justin C Rudolph Renee; 07/20/22. $360,000
106 Trotter Road Williams Dominique Sm Antoniato Gibbons Richard A; 07/21/22. $445,000
203 Carver Ave Konrad Siani Horwitz Robin J; 07/21/22. $290,000
FOLSOM
Mays Landing Road 1321 Folsom LLC Jobes David A; 07/11/22. $50,000
107 & 109 Park Ave Robin Jan Sunwest State LLC; 07/12/22. $162,000
247 Fenimore Drive Flannery Kenneth Lei Patricia Mary; 07/25/22. $240,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
301 So Odessa Ave Mcdonnell Joseph,-Ind&Exr Tall Spruce Farm LLC 07/12/22. $290,000
517 Weston Drive Duffy Joanne Heim Diane 07/12/22. $345,000
744 Chanese Lane Mcguckin Robert Mcguckin Laura 07/12/22. $1
104 W Liebig Ave Fiol Silva Zoraida Yoa Allison 07/13/22. $625,000
734 E Belmar Ave Rispoli Lorraine Hunter Dean W 07/13/22. $125,000
81 Apache Court March Craig Gallagher James A 07/13/22. $133,500
Nacote Creek Packer Charles E Packer Kyle T 07/13/22. $1
324 Vine Ave Ale Thomas F Angon Pimienta Ana 07/14/22. $305,000
544 S Cincinnati Ave Doernbach Walter E,-Jr Doernbach Walter Edmund,-3rd 07/14/22. $172,500
123 Newcastle Court Walsh Mary C Hamilton Elizabeth,-Tr 07/15/22. $1
129 Edgewater Dr Wolf Gary J Schanck Ernest 07/13/22. $180,000
324 Nectar Ave Mcclain Ally Godfrey Christopher 07/13/22. $20,000
21 Morton Avenue Aka 21 W. Morton Avenue Bealler Lori Kline Paul 07/18/22. $99,000
320 Xanthus Ave Crespo Julio C Lopez Morales Sonia M 07/18/22. $1
4 Federal Ct #107 Barnett Perry Goodwill Investors LLC 07/18/22. $75,000
47 Jimmie Leeds Road Parikh Kaushal Giusti Daniel 07/18/22. $250,000
504 Sixth Avenue Baginski Slawomir Cowan Mario 07/18/22. $290,000
722 Belmar Avenue Rhodes Frances L Arentz Edward A,-Jr 07/18/22. $305,000
314 S Zenia Ave Somaiya Riya Gokul Properties LLC 07/19/22. $305,000
317 E Waveland Ave Bradley James S Lydon Robert 07/19/22. $243,400
319 Vine Ave Corson Christina Restrepo Neil 07/19/22. $299,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
87 Devon Road Kelly Daniel Brooks Sheena; 07/18/22. $390,000
94 Jamestown Circle Stoffel Holly D Decarlo Michael; 07/18/22. $250,000
2352 Pine Street Kraly Cynthia J Van Orden Wyatt; 07/19/22. $335,000
3107 Jasmine Court Bondoc Roberto G Tidus Two LLC; 07/19/22. $85,000
34 Ernst Court Chambers Kenneth Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing LLC; 07/19/22. $338,078
4705 Summersweet Drive Abby Holdings LLC Diana Maria R; 07/19/22. $240,000
4853 Hawthorne Lane Herman Kyle M Laurie Ann Katz Rev Tr; 07/19/22. $167,500
Laurel Street Simione Daniel Fernandes Fabricio; 07/19/22. $9,900
4508 Concord Place Mann Rudolph J Downing Travis J; 07/20/22. $145,000
6121 Hoover Dr Abbott Walter J,-Jr,/Atty Alam Estates LLC; 07/20/22. $104,800
181 Keller Way Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing LLC Curtis Walter J; 07/21/22. $389,503
2064 Skip Morgan Drive Baker Victoria L Maddelin Jennifer Joleen; 07/21/22. $345,000
4 Ernst Court Fernbach Jeffrey Despirito Anthony J,/Atty; 07/21/22. $335,300
6302 And 6292 Oak St Aspinall Andrew Mauro Lydia G; 07/21/22. $15,000
7631 Weymouth Road Adolf Keith W Sunwest State LLC; 07/21/22. $420,000
LINWOOD
519 Barr Ave Herrera Jose G Leroux Jason; 07/11/22. $255,000
210 W Seaview Ave Nistico Edward J Condinho Jeffrey Lee; 07/12/22. $415,000
901 Woodlynne Boulevard Cappella Melissa Hayes Mary Beth; 07/12/22. $923,000
LONGPORT
5 S Pelham Ave Arena David F Matthew Ronald; 07/18/22. $2,050,000
MARGATE
9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 201 Mahanor Susan Breslin Judith G; 07/12/22. $299,900
9100 Beach #1003 Greene Richard B Bodenheimer James; 07/13/22. $525,000
112 N Belmont Ave Revocable Living Tr Of June I Simons Spring Rehab LLC; 07/14/22. $900,000
214 N Jefferson Ave Fitzgerald Michael P Amt Properties LLC; 07/14/22. $1
226 N Vendome Ave 1st Floor Rdl7 LLC Bellissima Nicholas; 07/14/22. $225,000
1 S Granville Ave Walters Maria D,-Exr Wainwright Real Estate Holdings LLC; 07/15/22. $300,000
213 N Haverford Ave Farber David I,-Tr Conahan Farber Cynthia; 07/15/22. $269,588
213 N Haverford Ave Farber David I Zampaglione Robyn C; 07/15/22. $999,000
8012-8014 Ventnor Ave Walters Maria D,-Exr Wainwright Real Estate Holdings LLC; 07/15/22. $975,000
8400 Monmouoth Ave Adele Jochelson Rev Tr Agmt Adele Jochelson Rev Tr Agmt; 07/15/22. $300,000
NORTHFIELD
3015 Cedarbridge Road Monell Caryle C Shorter Thomas; 07/13/22. $278,400
96 W Mill Rd Davila Danny M Irizarry Dayse A ; 07/13/22. $250,000
PLEASANTVILLE
901 W Ashland Ave G&E Development LLC Moore Paul,-Jr; 07/11/22. $45,000
122 W Edgewater Ave Todd Marionette Daniel Elyahu; 07/12/22. $95,000
26 East Reading Ave Stdr Investments Llp Bhatia Angad; 07/12/22. $95,000
409 Chestnut St Castillo Robin Garcia Diego; 07/12/22. $150,000
610 Church St Basil Holdings LLC Osorto Fuentes Roger; 07/12/22. $44,500
922 Cresson Ave Cresson Woods Unit 7 Dong Xiaohui Bennett Alonna; 07/14/22. $133,800
113 North Second Street White Cleveland Joyner Tasha; 07/15/22. $200,000
204-216 N New Road Sai Property Inv Inc Triple Duo Nj LLC; 07/15/22. $150,000
205 N Fourth St Sai Property Inv Inc Triple Duo Nj LLC; 07/15/22. $20,000
PORT REPUBLIC
274 Old New Tork Road Painter Dennis B,/Exr Chatten Kyle; 07/20/22. $340,000
SOMERS POINT
33 E Dawes Ave Read George Korbel Melanie J 07/13/22. $240,000
1510 Harbour Cove South Lowe Virginia G Faber Edwin P,-Jr 07/18/22. $677,500
400 Pennsylvania Ave Choriw Dean Price John D 07/18/22. $325,000
808 Pennsylvania Ave Didonna Louis Riggione Jason 07/18/22. $593,000
VENTNOR
328 N Dudley Ave Jjcc Longport LLC Bregman Jeffrey F; 07/14/22. $895,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 109 Rrokaj Ervin Stone Stacy; 07/14/22. $312,500
25 N Weymouth Ave Sharp Austin 25nwymouth2 LLC; 07/15/22. $470,000
4911 Atlantic Avenue Garner Hazel F Vanni Amy Maria; 07/18/22. $505,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 410 Nemeroff Myra Adelman Richard J; 07/19/22. $220,000
317 Canterbury Ct Mab Property LLC Kappel Matthew James; 07/21/22. $414,000
353 Hampshire Drive Stewart Leslie A Heggan Robin; 07/21/22. $348,900
5810 Burk Ave Benvenuto Gina Marie John Dominick Prop LLC; 07/21/22. $235,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1404 12th Avenue Thompson George J,-Jr Thompson Agnes 07/01/22. $240,000
Cape May County
AVALON
224 37th St Byerly Richard Muller Douglas ; 5/4/22. $2,505,000
538 42nd St Lanigan Dexter L Dndm Investments LLC; 5/4/22. $8,995,000
6934 Ocean Drive Giannantonio Edward J Jr Bonnet Jean-Paul; 5/4/22. $2,875,000
284 32nd Street Downs Drew Gardner Downs Edward C; 5/4/22. $600,000
4316 Fourth Ave Dndm Investments LLC Sweeney Edward J III; 5/10/22. $5,500,000
225 38th Street Palermo Joseph Leese Michael; 5/10/22. $2,195,000
CAPE MAY
201 Beach Ave Unit 17 Stalter John Brian Hodlofski Mark; 5/4/22. $1,650,000
1303 Trenton Ave Fog Jens Boucher Sandra; 5/4/22. $805,000
116 Rosemans Lane Crawford Donald J Jr Miles Jon K; 5/6/22. $1,750,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
876 Court House — South Dennis Road Donohue Judith M Morris Benjamin Allen; 5/6/22. $450,000
2045 Rt 9 Tolson Dennis Executive Charters LLC 5/6/22. $460,000
7 Gibson Lane Gibson Mark J Wojcik Matthew I; 5/6/22. $100,000
2608 Route 9 Island Shore Ventures LLC Diaz Isauro; 5/9/22. $400,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
6 Sea Trail South Cape Grove LLC Prima Arvo; 5/4/22. $650,000
25 Barbara Terr Ridgway James P Shump Nicole; 5/4/22. $477,000
112 Kechemeche Street Worsham Dawn Exr Petrone Michael; 5/5/22. $270,000
223 Texas Avenue Kane Helen C Bartee Raymond L Jr; 5/5/22. $329,000
118 Tennessee Ave Chandlee William Candelaria Miguel; 5/5/22. $280,000
4 Eagle Ct Garcia-Luengas Benjamin Ridgway James P; 5/6/22. $200,000
116 Ellery Road Curran Joan C Elite Home Buyers LLC; 5/6/22. $125,000
3011 Bayshore Road Forler Kathryn A Muller Shriver Timothy; 5/6/22. $65,000
158 East Hudson Ave Margiotti Michael Donati Bridget ; 5/9/22. $275,000
9 Sea Trail South Cape Grove LLC Procida Terrian ; 5/9/22. $850,000
607 Clubhouse Dr Pampuch Family Revocable Living Trust Chepy Eileen A; 5/10/22. $571,000
110 Village Road Staub Michael J Gamble John W Iv; 5/10/22. $390,000
540 Seashore Road Hill Michael J Jr Hill Michael; 5/10/22. $100,000
542 Seashore Road Hill Michael J Jr Hill Michael; 5/10/22. $100,000
207 Broadway Lowe Justin Conner Barbara L; 5/10/22. $324,000
46 E Weber Avenue Kramer Jennifer Schwarz Kyle; 5/10/22. $325,000
201 Baywood Dr Y & H Homes LLC Donahue Mark; 5/10/22. $279,001
157 E Pacific Avenue Caracci Andrew B Kubiak John; 5/10/22. $225,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Sumner St Middle Twp Pitt Montel; 5/4/22. $9,000
115 Wildwood Ave Howard Christopher B Trainor Raymond J Jr; 5/4/22. $580,000
2007 Tidewater Ave Schaefer James Maglione Catherine; 5/4/22. $415,000
304 Dias Creek Rd Matthews Charles J Laubach Kara; 5/4/22. $312,000
629 Old Avalon Boulevard French Harry B Jr Taffe Brian P; 5/5/22. $1,265,000
1 Whippoorwill Lane Andre Properties LLC Mc Cormick Patrick; 5/5/22. $478,500
23 Siegtown Rd Unit 7c Makarova Kamilla Jackson Helen; 5/6/22. $220,000
51 Cochran Street Aghakhani Maryam Cardow John; 5/9/22. $39,000
106 Mallard Pond Lane Nvr Inc Guerin Daniel T; 5/9/22. $578,185
14 Seaview Crossings Ckjr Limited Liability Company Muncie Jacob A; 5/10/22. $163,500
814 Hand Ave Hillegass Francis T Vahora Abdulhamid; 5/10/22. $510,000
3505 Route 9 S Rutherford Richard W Surfing Pig LLC; 5/10/22. $1,700,000
505 Seacrest Lane Unit 110 La Duca Ed Myland Edwin H; 5/10/22. $420,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1205 Seaboard Circle Curatolo Anthony L Est Giampietro Michael; 5/4/22. $695,000
208 West 12th Avenue Olkowski Kevin C Olkowski Keith; 5/4/22. $575,000
725 Allen Drive Unit C320 Aka 320c Allen Street Longmore Alfred A III Everly John J; 5/5/22. $260,000
500 Kennedy Drive Unit 433 Donato Michael A Bozak David J; 5/10/22. $350,000
OCEAN CITY
200 Bay Ave Unit 110 Bredell Leslie R Palatano Adriano S; 5/4/22. $160,000
2325 Asbury Ave Yost Oliver Montagna Darrin; 5/4/22. $780,000
424 Asbury Avenue 1st Fl Unit A Diamante Homes LLC Gentile Deborah; 5/4/22. $799,900
3539 Bay Avenue Alderfer Kevin Trus Johnson Kirsten; 5/4/22. $280,000
115 West Atlantic Boulevard Carbone Ernest W III Franco Juan Pablo; 5/4/22. $1,400,000
1608 10 Wesley Avenue Unit A #1810 South Side Mc Namara Kevin J Mento Anthony; 5/4/22. $1,375,000
10 Tobago Lane Garrison Raymond J Jr Reynolds Ralph R; 5/4/22. $2,800,000
Boat Slip Between 7th & 8th Bayfront Naumowich James A Montague Thomas; 5/5/22. $25,000
2104 West Ave 1st Fl Murphy Gerald S Whitten Nancy; 5/5/22. $1,100,000
5528-30 Haven Ave Unit A O’connor Kevin M Mc Gowan Patrick; 5/5/22. $999,999
708 3rd St Unit A Schatz Lisa A Comerford Thomas; 5/5/22. $662,500
1226 Bay Avenue New Jersey State Department Of Environmental Protection Lockyer Herbert B; 5/5/22.
1001d Atlantic Avenue Unit 4-273 Churchill Steven P Mercer Abby; 5/6/22. $437,500
704 Conch Drive Palumbo George J Weichmann Mchael J; 5/6/22. $560,000
1407-09 Wesley Ave Unit 2 Copper Capital Investments LLC Daniel Aaron Scott; 5/6/22. $1,375,000
109 Brigantine Avvenue Bade Paul Robert Dougherty Francis; 5/6/22. $832,500
1604-06 Asbury Avenue Del Vecchio Daniel Mc Owen Patrick Joseph; 5/6/22. $739,000
26-28 Wesley Road Lenhardt Joseph L Jr Martin John N; 5/6/22. $747,900
225 Corinthian Ave Kichline Barbara S Glass Charles; 5/9/22. $849,900
2010 Haven Avenue Dowlin Cornell M Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 5/9/22. $900,000
917-919 Pleasure Avenue Distefano Jacqueline Keough Sean; 5/10/22. $485,000
807 Eighth St Unit 402 Little Pink Houses LLC Ambler Oc Holdings 402 LLC; 5/10/22. $151,000
2813 Bayland Dr Armstrong Robert Brady Shawn; 5/10/22. $999,999
17 Sindia Rd Bevan Betty B Est Lamb Edward M; 5/10/22. $905,000
1406a Ocean Ave Wilson Anthony R Brunhammer Todd M; 5/10/22. $958,000
1340-42 Wesley Ave First Fl Steigelman Margaret A Reichart Thomas; 5/10/22. $1,255,000
924 St Charles Pl Miller Stephen E Sarno Carmen V; 5/10/22. $1,600,000
1461 Asbury Ave Fl 1 Sedeyn George Malhotra Atul; 5/10/22. $1,298,000
SEA ISLE
134 53rd St Unit East Campisi Anthony P Tmp Sic LLC; 5/5/22. $1,550,000
4477 Venicean Rd South Unit Brigidi Francis J III Diamondback Terrapin LLC; 5/5/22. $2,665,000
110 44th St Ruoff William O Jr Ruoff Marie C; 5/5/22. $118,925
211 45th St East Unit Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Funchion Richard; 5/6/22. $1,600,000
146 56th St De Shayes James P Trus Tepfenhardt Jason; 5/6/22. $1,867,500
9330 Pleasure Ave Fusco Anthony J Kelly Clare Mcgrory; 5/6/22. $5,300,000
30 55th St Stewart James Mcgovern Charles; 5/9/22. $1,235,000
STONE HARBOR
277 101st Street Myles Frank R Exr Hubler Welsh LLC; 5/4/22. $2,000,000
10518 Golden Gate Road Clarke Christopher J Exr Reixan Properties I LLC; 5/6/22. $5,900,000
8001 Second Ave Basile Roberta A Cohen Mara L; 5/10/22. $633,000
275 106th St Luskus George Trus Quaglia Raymond A; 5/10/22. $2,425,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
73 Hope Corson Rd Nva Re LLC Realty Income Properties 13 LLC; 5/4/22. $982,180
57 Route 50 801 Asbury Associates Lp Mcginn Joseph; 5/9/22. $84,900
2027 Cedar Lane La Rosa Jill A Exr Buser Gary; 5/9/22. $315,000
451 Old Tuckahoe Road Logan James J Exr Card Zachary; 5/9/22. $220,000
1001 South Commonwealth Avenue Marcoux Anne Marie O’Brien Timothy; 5/10/22. $2,299,999
West Cape May 7 Landis Ave 7 Landis Ave LLC Landis House LLC; 5/4/22. $820,000
WILDWOOD
422 W Rocks Avenue Currie Robert Michael Golato Michael J; 5/4/22. $435,000
152 E Roberts Ave Unit 110 De Piano Darryl S Pennachetti Daniel; 5/5/22. $276,000
3201 Atlantic Avenue Unit 308 De Lussey Thomas V Abaldo Thomas D; 5/5/22. $185,000
220 E Juniper Ave Unit C Gilmore L Daniel III Rush Timothy P; 5/5/22. $265,000
4001 Park Blvd Masterson Kathryn 4001 Park Blvd LLC; 5/6/22. $2,500,000
118 W Spencer Avenue Hunt Earle R M Better Investments LLC; 5/6/22. $235,000
3112 Pacific Ave Fulginiti Vincent L White Caps Development LLC; 5/10/22. $77,000
3120 Pacific Ave Fulginiti Vincent L White Caps Development LLC; 5/10/22. $500,000
135 East Pine Avenue Fulginiti Vincent L White Caps Development LLC; 5/10/22. $87,500
137 East Pine Avenue Sanchez Joann Elizabeth White Caps Development LLC; 5/10/22. $63,000
143 E Wildwood Ave Fulginiti James Vincent Atty&C White Caps Development LLC; 5/10/22. $60,000
206 West Davis Avenue Lopez Juan F Bogos Christina; 5/10/22. $221,000
320 E Baker Ave Unit 19 Hayut Udi Newman Lee; 5/10/22. $195,000
WILDWOOD CREST
415 East Atlanta Avenue Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Duarte Jennifer; 5/4/22. $210,000
7400 Ocean Ave Unit 103n Barracato Nicholas S Gonzalez Eduardo; 5/4/22. $615,000
102 West Preston Avenue Waugh Roberta T Antonacci Filippo; 5/6/22. $440,000
312 E Jefferson Ave Petrone Philip R Fitzgerald Nancy; 5/10/22. $1,100,000
422 East Farragut Road Unit 304 Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Greiner Francis; 5/10/22. $315,000
423 E Louisville Avenue Seven Shes Louisville LLC Nsh26 LLC; 5/10/22. $2,550,000
WOODBINE
221 Maple Street De Stefano Paul Wilson Christopher; 5/6/22. $30,000