Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
956 Shelburne Ave Irrera Jason Crawford David W,-Jr; 01/25/22. $245,000
201 Morton Ave Blue Sky Properties LLC Moschella Dominick,/Exr; 01/27/22. $183,000
618 Franklin Blvd Bello Olga Bright Theresa,-Exrx; 01/27/22. $237,000
180 White Horse Pike Morelli Carmine Gavosto Associates LLC; 01/31/22. $370,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2110 Romano Generoso Richardson Michael A $125,000
3101 Boardwalk #915-1 Hagan Edmond J Bloom Eleanor,-Tr,/Tr: 01/12/22. $455,000
101 South Raleigh Ave Unit 220 Loiacono Linda Millstein Eric; 01/13/22. $93,000
1539 Beach Ave Garcia Vargas Adrian Boxers All Day LLC; 01/13/22. $95,000
1713 Lincoln Ave Garden State Ceilings LLC Ihemesie Edwin; 01/13/22. $95,000
119 S Kingston Ave Chapman Real Estate Holdings LLC Hammond Saeed; 01/13/22. $235,000
711 Adriatic Ave 711 Adriatic Ave LLC Figueira Donny; 01/14/22. $70,000
2607 Pacific Avenue Meftahuzzaman Abusayed M Bhuiyan Siraj; 01/18/22. $165,000
2417 Trenwith Terrace Alpha Rental LLC Furey Daniel J,/Exr; 01/19/22. $22,000
108 S. Seaside Avenue Louie Yuen C Verma Asha; 01/19/22. $35,000
2721 Boardwalk Apt 602 Anderson John C,-Jr Ng Gary; 01/19/22. $80,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 901 Wojdalski Pawel Dennis Albert E,-Jr; 01/20/22. $60,000
3815 South Boulevard Islam Shohidul BegumFardus; 01/20/22. $140,000
622 North Indiana Ave Charles Margalie Is & N Prop Inc; 01/20/22. $140,000
125 S Newton Place Deroo Kevin Trupos Zacharias; 01/20/22. $800,000
6 Blake St 6 Blake Street LLC Manic Lisa; 01/21/22. $77,000
220 Chalfonte Ave Ruiz Flores Nicole Melo Dennis; 01/21/22. $148,000
171 S Tennessee Ave Scanlon Bnb LLC New Jersey Renaissance Prop LLC; 01/21/22. $175,000
700-702 Adriatic Ave R&J Assets LLC Kerstein Andrew; 01/21/22. $175,000
4 Windjammer Court Glover Ballantyne Yolanda Designs By Dash Prop LLC; 01/21/22. $199,900
BRIGANTINE
18 Collette Circle Aspell R Nolan Simpson Meggan L; 01/24/22. $330,000
32 Lighthouse Drive Weber Travis Filson William Peter; 01/24/22. $785,000
300 W Brigantine Unit 101 Votta Christopher Joseph Termine Charles F,-Sr; 01/26/22. $227,000
10 Harbor Beach Cove Fuhrman Scott A Lopez Edmond S; 01/26/22. $495,000
200 12th St So Petrylak Michael Koch Stuart B; 01/26/22. $600,000
217 13th Street North Michalsky Robert Zeigenfuse Robert; 01/27/22. $1,275,000
4540 W. Brigantine Avenue, Unit N201 Wills Anthony J Porter John,-Ind&Tr,/Tr; 01/28/22. $375,000
1313 East Brigantine Ave Rosati Richard J Dugan Thomas M; 01/28/22. $1,190,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
432 Jackson Road Baylock Kenneth Fisher Regis,-Jr; 01/21/22. $524,900
518 Wildwood Ave Carbone Anthony Louis,-Sr Singer Marc; 01/27/22. $159,800
116 Walnut Lane Vondy Scott W Perkins Steven; 01/27/22. $371,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
103 Theodore Avenue Morgan Jonathan L Mens Justin James; 01/12/22. $280,000
321 Dorchester Drive Simeon Jean W Saia Stefanie; 01/12/22. $345,000
41 Burnside Drive Mawson Lewis J Madamba Barbara; 01/12/22. 355,900
117 Steelmanville Road Madamba Barbara Yoa Allison; 01/12/22. $479,000
109 Seagull Drive Hohing Jon Rios Laura C Portillo; 01/13/22. $198,800
213 Vermont Ave Aquino Jackie Perna Lawrence D; 01/13/22. $230,000
121 Mark Ave Castaldi Alexander R Hoffman Brooke L; 01/13/22. $240,000
61 Pebble Beach Dr Andreotta James E Howell Thomas Carter; 01/13/22. $600,000
93 Heather Croft Unit 93 Kaplin Daniel Patel Chetan; 01/14/22. $158,000
101 Birch Ave Rahman Symur Beadle Korissa; 01/14/22. $299,000
1 Wexford Lane Alair Ronald A Dr Horton Inc; 01/14/22. $396,890
2501 Fernwood Ave #12 Millions Property Mgmt LLC Pashley Builders Inc; 01/18/22. $172,900
97 Eisenhower Ave Roman Lissett Portnoy Randy; 01/18/22. $279,900
116 Bonita Dr Rohrman Timothy J Mcclatchey Scott W; 01/18/22. $310,000
1133 Ocean Heights Ave Corney Margaret F Schenck Todd A; 01/18/22. $350,000
21 Imperial Drive Hasan Mohammad Kerstetter Edward P,/Heir; 01/18/22. $378,000
1201 Mays Landing Somers Point Rd Marinemax Northeast LLC Andreotta James; 01/18/22. $1,200,000
111 Cabot Lane Boianelli Christopher Caesar Jerome; 01/20/22. $425,000
271 London Ct Nelson Terri Bardsley Nicholas A; 01/21/22. $106,000
212 Castle Pine Drive Graham Diane Harbor Pines Land LLC; 01/21/22. $495,104
320 Glen Dornoch Ln Johnston William R Dr Horton Inc NJ; 01/21/22. $550,365
202 W Parkway Drive 202 West Parkway LLC Colosseo Acquisition Inc; 01/21/22. $2,725,000
318 Glen Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc NJ Giaquinto Annette C; 01/22/22. $483,300
ESTELL MANOR
98 Cape May Ave Laspee Jared W,-Sr Whalin Louis; 01/07/22. $272,000
FOLSOM
24 South River Drive Grasso Laura Brown Gabrielle; 01/06/22. $245,000
1403 Black Horse Pike Irvings Leasing Co LLC Zalusky Donald W,-Sr,/Tr; 01/21/22. $129,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
17 Chesapeake Drive Attaya Capital LLC Emmell Laura R; 01/10/22. $75,000
1346 North Street Swenson William H Besseris John; 01/10/22. $85,000
855 Fishers Creek Road Unit 102 Palmer Franklin Ford Smith Michelle; 01/10/22. $115,000
;285 Aloe Street Jsm At Aloe Street LLC Logan Lois R,-Exr; 01/10/22. $120,000
661 Lakefront Cirle Williams Brandon Derek Coppola Anthony J; 01/10/22. $201,000
522 Weston Drive Searle Joseph Francis Fortunato Mario; 01/10/22. $277,777
147 Leeds Point Road Red Oak Serv Co LLC Esq Capital III LLC; 01/11/22. $25,000
19 Chesapeake Drive Llerena Hilda Hutchins Henry James; 01/11/22. $89,000
804 Fishers Creek Road Unit# 102 Suralik Tyler Theuret Alexis; 01/11/22. $139,175
365 Beachwood Drive Bottomley Bruce,-3rd Jenkins Jeffrey C,-Jr; 01/11/22. $610,000
117 Seminole Dr Kovack Jordan Lee Perez Ramon; 01/12/22. $220,000
359 Cos Cob Dr Pierrette Iselande Barber Maria; 01/13/22. $250,000
58 Meadow Ridge Road Pacific Premier Tr Custodian Choroszewski Walter; 01/14/22. $85,000
401-407 So Pitney Rd One Madison LLC Village Galloway Shopping Ctr LLC; 01/14/22. $9,800,000
667 E Chancery Ln Fruci David J Shender Ronald L; 01/18/22. $260,000
704 Fishers Creek Popek Walter S Gavin Kyong; 01/19/22. $120,000
828 Fishers Creek Road Dancisin Emily Elizabeth Nowak Kelsie L; 01/19/22. $165,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2717 Goldenrod Court 2717 Goldenrod Ct LLC New Jersey Inv LLC; 01/24/22. $69,900
2342 Primrose Court King Christopher L House Denorus; 01/25/22. $119,250
4784 Summersweet Drive Seagrave Gary,-3rd Vaughan Desiree; 01/25/22. $159,900
4 Fox Hollow Gonzales Michael Reilly Shawn P; 01/26/22. $285,000
404 Route 50 Mdc Coast 23 LLC Cc Mays Landing NJ LLC; 01/26/22. $1,753,946
0 Wheeling Avenue Rosario Robert Albano Mathew R; 01/28/22. $35,000
4969 Winterbury Dr Bryan Nickolaus Mcnamara Patrick J,-Jr; 01/28/22. $105,500
43 Pennington Ave Gilbert Kelly E Ballard Tracie K; 01/28/22. $165,000
4812 Mays Landing Somers Point Rd Labastida Marni Israel Paul; 01/31/22. $399,900
HAMMONTON
899 N 3rd Street Cozens Andrew Pistone Brian; 01/24/22. $196,000
19 Toni Lynn Court Montag Brady Patrick La Nor Villas LLC; 01/25/22. $125,000
280 South White Horse Pike Vp Blueberry Crossing LLC Gazzara Frank C,/Shff; 01/25/22. 139,500
36u Rose Rita Terrace Gorski David Tonczyczyn Timothy; 01/28/22. $130,000
131 S 2nd Road Bellevue Properties Group Roll Hsc LLC; 01/28/22. $750,000
SOMERS POINT
805 Second Street Ocean Walk LLC Dimeglio Philip,/Exrx; 01/27/22. $230,000
1007 Massachusetts Ave Longo Robert Ntw Property Inv LLC; 01/27/22. $340,000
1612 Harbour Cove South Bacharach Sander Diablo Michael J,-Tr,/Tr; 01/28/22. $825,000
215 W Connecticut Ave Akers Roberta Embry Marvin E,-Jr; 01/31/22. $210,000
VENTNOR
134 N Portland Ave Macmaniman Wayne W,-Jr Dellafave Richard J; 01/05/22. $235,000
11 N Lafayette Ave Kellerman Sandra V Freeman Doris; 01/05/22. $649,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 301 Cepparulo Michele Cohen Marian; 01/10/22. $305,000
6101 Monmouth Avenue #207 Steacy Meany Susan J Edelstein Joseph,-Exr; 01/11/22. $172,000
228 N Dudley Ave Cannizzaro Michael Brady William; 01/11/22. $285,000
306 N Harvard Ave Brunner Jeremy Dibacco Anthony L; 01/11/22. 42,250,000
11 S. Nashville Avenue Kyle James R Grembowiec Charles; 01/12/22. 451,000
111 S Surrey Ave Apt 410 Rosen Scott D Santiago Myrna; 01/12/22. 4255,000
4800 Boardwalk #1805a Avila Philip Gerald Hirsch Samuel; 01/13/22. 4147,500
7114 Ventnor Ave Crowe Christopher John Dominick Prop LLC; 01/14/22. 4501,000
317 Canterbury Court Mab Properties LLC Depena Lucille; 01/18/22. 4172,500
912 N Harvard Ave Kanigowski Thaddeus H Frank Edward S; 01/18/22. 4999,900
824 A Marshall Court Tkacz Edward Tkacz Noreen; 01/19/22. $75,000
Cape May County
AVALON
261 76th St Blue Vista At Stone Harbor LLC Milano Joseph M Trus 12/13/21. $3,815,000
253 33rd St Miller Douglas Cooper Timothy E 12/13/21. $1,589,000
109 40th St Weinstein Gregory S Auriemma Geno 12/13/21. $3,999,000
304 75th St Devlin John Cornell Scott 12/13/21. $2,900,000
24 E 19th St Av19 LLC Cohn Roger 12/13/21. $4,795,000
193 18th St Welsh Thomas J III 193 B&G LLC 12/13/21. $3,495,000
CAPE MAY
109 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Petrick Alyssa Rosecape May 12/13/21. $920,490
1045 Washington St Morier Laurence E III Iannacone Ronald D 12/13/21. $2,250,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
384 Stipson Island Road Whelan Jon Conover Travis 12/13/21. $575,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
200 East New York Avenue Pearson Bruce Osborn Vincent Rlower Township 12/10/21. $240,000
114 West Wilde Ave Mohr Thomas Sr Stoltzfus Todd 12/10/21. $349,114
713 Bayshore Road Remdenter Sharon Dickerson Kimberly A 12/10/21. $235,000
10 Lotus Ave Powers Michael Franco Michael J 12/10/21. $315,000
301 Frances Ave Thresher Sally Schoonmaker 301 Frances LLC 12/10/21. $875,000
101 East Drumbed Road Thomas Robert L Brown Jason 12/10/21. $150,000
5 Bentz Ave Tostevin Guy B Roach Kerri R 12/10/21. $325,000
113 E Austin Ave Unit 12 Scardino Lisa M Dourdis Matthew J 12/13/21. $439,900
1722 Star Ave Kellaway Christopher Husack George 12/13/21. $415,000
14 E Jacksonville Ave Lindsay Joseph D Stone Christopher 12/13/21. $245,800
724 E Tampa Ave Romano Eden Nicole Family Promise Of Cape May County Inc 12/13/21. $234,000
120 West Greenwood Ave Harron William A Jr Rybak Robert 12/13/21. $211,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
3125 Route 9 South #6 Patel Janak A Mehta Manishmiddle Township 12/10/21. $130,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave #342 Kilburn Robert White Gerard Bnorth Wildwood 12/10/21. $129,000
431 E 19th Ave Pearce Robert Rey Manuel 12/10/21. $135,000
711 Ocean Avenue Klingensmith Nancy Trembley Thomas 12/13/21. $299,900
1007 Ocean Ave Unit B Web 206 LLC Avallon Kenneth J 12/13/21. $730,000
2504 Surf Ave Unit 200 Aka 6 Mc Keon Mary Hartner David 12/13/21. $575,000
520 W Anglesea Dr Unit 2 Mullin Maryanne Kowalski Lauren 12/13/21. $710,000
117-119 E 14th Ave Unit 3 Kiker Jeanna M Sianni Anthony 12/13/21. $285,000
500 Kennedy Dr Unit 410 Nemzer Anatoly Morris Robert 12/13/21. $529,000
220 W2 25th Ave Unit 2 Holland Jon C Jones Beth 12/13/21. $160,000
317 East 24th Ave Kelly Paul J Martin Dennis J 12/13/21. $610,000
316 E 17th Ave Unit 3 Zalewski Rhonda M Crossley Robert W 12/13/21. $479,000
OCEAN CITY
135-137 Ocean Ave 135-137 Ocean Ave LLC Hassey Josephocean City 12/10/21. $1,445,000
3553 Asbury Avenue Kelly Jean Mills Ivor W III 12/10/21. $815,000
5 Marlin Court Stevens Angela G Janto LLC 12/10/21. $750,000
847 Second Street Caserta Michael J Exr Caserta Thomas 12/10/21. $459,800
204 11th St Simiriglia Mark Exr Enders Arthur 12/13/21. $300,000
1517 West Ave Schwemmer Craig Clark Bradley T Trus 12/13/21. $815,000
3206 Asbury Ave Hoffman Herbert E Hoffman 4 LLC 12/13/21. $113,468
SEA ISLE CITY
Stone Harbor 474 104th St Humanick Steven D Tyson John II stone Harbor 12/10/21. $4,010,000
Gabriella Carol R Trus Buchanan Andrew Francis 12/10/21. $999,999
9410 Second Ave Unit M6 Stone Harbor Corner LLC VF Property LLC 12/13/21. $325,000
10605 Third Ave Vad Properties LLC Charles Street Developers LLC 12/13/21. $3,800,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Gaupp Jonathan Exr Parker Williamupper Township 12/10/21. $410,000
575 Route 49 Nichols Penny Adm Rpl Properties LLC 12/10/21. $90,000
WEST CAPE MAY
4 Pond Creek Ln Burgin Paul Argueta Aidawest Cape May 12/13/21. $1,350,000
WEST WILDWOOD
9I Ave Stauffer William Fackler Davidwest Wildwood 12/13/21. $699,000
WILDWOOD
114 E Spicer Ave Se Pedro Stephen A Ames Horatiowildwood 12/10/21. $585,000
412 West Glenwood Ave Greenland Paul David Jr Lego Thomas 12/10/21. $292,500
105 W Baker Ave Franco Arlieen Graci Robert S 12/13/21. $225,000
431 W Tacony Road Swetsky Philip S Mc Gee John R Jr 12/13/21. $675,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7011 Pacific Avenue Unit 7011 7011 Pacific Avenue LLC Bozzelli Richard Fwildwood Crest 12/13/21. $799,900
107 East Palm Road Lane Daniel J Mac Dougall Amy J 12/13/21. $1,175,100
5406 New Jersey Ave Chiolo Paulf Wynndfield Prep Academy LLC 12/13/21. $625,000
124 E Aster Rd Custer Thoms O Przychodzien Arthur 12/13/21. $725,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
186 Atlantic St; 1/19/22. $62,500
82 Dare Ave; 1/20/22. $102,100
108 Cedarbrook Ave; 1/20/22. $181,000
50 Bank St; 1/21/22. $35,000
278 Atlantic St; 1/24/22. $100,000
280 Atlantic St; 1/24/22. $100,000
38-40 Railroad Ave; 1/25/22. $150,000
64 American Ave; 1/26/22. $145,000
133 Grove St; 1/27/22. $173,000
60 American Avenue; 1/28/22. $41,500
30-2 Washington St &C; 1/28/22. $68,479
28 Devonshire Place; 1/28/22. $110,000
325 N Laurel St; 1/28/22. $692,353
75 Church St &C; 1/28/22. $814,168
130 New St; 1/31/22. $30,000
8 Violet Drive; 1/31/22. $169,900
16 S East Ave; 1/31/22. $170,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
229 Shoemaker Road; 1/26/22. $122,000
111 Albertson Ave; 1/28/22. $204,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
28 Maple Ave &C; 1/13/22. $747,000
840 Lummistown Road; 1/25/22. $35,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
MILLVILLE
515 Sharp St North; 1/19/22. $45,000
34 Vine Road; 1/19/22. $64,900
508 E Pine St; 1/19/22. $68,100
1721 W Main St; 1/19/22. $122,400
717 Cherry St; 1/19/22. $160,000
2203 Wellington Place; 1/19/22. $247,500
723 Dock St; 1/20/22. $37,100
422 Crest Ave; 1/20/22. $67,100
210 Fulton St; 1/20/22. $83,700
2 Meadow Lark Lane; 1/20/22. $243,000
1019 Church St; 1/21/22. $33,000
210 Mulberry St; 1/21/22. $38,500
17 Garfield St; 1/21/22. $67,500
106 West Main St; 1/21/22. $95,000
157 S 2nd St; 1/21/22. $96,000
806 East Broad St; 1/21/22. $115,000
408 N Fourth St; 1/21/22. $127,000
1901 Hance Bridge Road; 1/21/22. $240,000
2000 S Second Street; 1/24/22. $31,000
1021 Church St; 1/24/22. $33,000
517 NH Second St; 1/24/22. $98,000
515 NH Seventh St; 1/24/22. $127,000
517 Sassafras St; 1/24/22. $152,000
106-108 Smith St; 1/24/22. $165,000
2315 E Main St; 1/24/22. $239,900
416 Spencer Place; 1/24/22. $340,000
UPPER DEEFRIELD
186 Northville Road; 1/25/22. $187,000
106 West Dawson Drive; 1/25/22. $190,000
224 Finley Road; 1/25/22. $325,000
44 Eisenhower Drive; 1/26/22. $289,490
763 Irving Ave; 1/27/22. $75,700
1237 Route 77; 1/28/22. $90,000
330 Landis Ave; 1/31/22. $67,000
230 Rosenhavn Ave; 1/31/22. $120,000
VINELAND
423 Magnolia Road; 1/14/22. $106,000
1022 New Pear St; 1/14/22. $189,000
1095 Rogers Avenue; 1/14/22. $200,000
1408 Venezia Ave; 1/14/22. $289,900
2877 Bryant St; 1/14/22. $300,000
1029 Hamilton Drive; 1/15/22. $243,000
3651 South Main Road; 1/18/22. $205,000
345 Ithaca St; 1/18/22. $220,000
658 E Oak Road; 1/18/22. $227,000
2715 Palermo Ave; 1/18/22. $300,000
1031 Golda Lane; 1/18/22. $570,000
501 E Park Ave; 1/19/22. $82,500
2139 E Chestnut St Unit 16; 1/19/22. $142,500
64 Avon Place; 1/19/22. $180,000
31 Columbia Ave; 1/19/22. $186,500
3019 Crane St; 1/19/22. $319,900
712 Allen Ave; 1/20/22. $135,000
1035 Swenlin Drive; 1/20/22. $137,000
1304 Garrison Road; 1/20/22. $167,000
1402 S Delsea Drive; 1/20/22. $180,000
994 W Sherman Ave Unit 3; 1/20/22. $200,000
1782 Fiocchi Drive; 1/20/22. $230,000
4332 Stanley Terrace; 1/21/22. $240,000
53 Bortle Ave; 1/21/22. $243,000
1681 Arrowhead Trail; 1/21/22. $393,000
1962 S East Ave; 1/24/22. $47,580
1240 & 1258 E Elmer Road; 1/24/22. $62,500
3680 N Delsea Drive; 1/24/22. $132,000
1029 Cambridge Place; 1/24/22. $226,000
1067 N Mill Road; 1/24/22. $230,000
4790 Ascher Road; 1/25/22. $40,000
2414 E Sherman Ave; 1/25/22. $156,500