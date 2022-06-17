 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

956 Shelburne Ave Irrera Jason Crawford David W,-Jr; 01/25/22. $245,000

201 Morton Ave Blue Sky Properties LLC Moschella Dominick,/Exr; 01/27/22. $183,000

618 Franklin Blvd Bello Olga Bright Theresa,-Exrx; 01/27/22. $237,000

180 White Horse Pike Morelli Carmine Gavosto Associates LLC; 01/31/22. $370,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2110 Romano Generoso Richardson Michael A $125,000

3101 Boardwalk #915-1 Hagan Edmond J Bloom Eleanor,-Tr,/Tr: 01/12/22. $455,000

101 South Raleigh Ave Unit 220 Loiacono Linda Millstein Eric; 01/13/22. $93,000

1539 Beach Ave Garcia Vargas Adrian Boxers All Day LLC; 01/13/22. $95,000

1713 Lincoln Ave Garden State Ceilings LLC Ihemesie Edwin; 01/13/22. $95,000

119 S Kingston Ave Chapman Real Estate Holdings LLC Hammond Saeed; 01/13/22. $235,000

711 Adriatic Ave 711 Adriatic Ave LLC Figueira Donny; 01/14/22. $70,000

2607 Pacific Avenue Meftahuzzaman Abusayed M Bhuiyan Siraj; 01/18/22. $165,000

2417 Trenwith Terrace Alpha Rental LLC Furey Daniel J,/Exr; 01/19/22. $22,000

108 S. Seaside Avenue Louie Yuen C Verma Asha; 01/19/22. $35,000

2721 Boardwalk Apt 602 Anderson John C,-Jr Ng Gary; 01/19/22. $80,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 901 Wojdalski Pawel Dennis Albert E,-Jr; 01/20/22. $60,000

3815 South Boulevard Islam Shohidul BegumFardus; 01/20/22. $140,000

622 North Indiana Ave Charles Margalie Is & N Prop Inc; 01/20/22. $140,000

125 S Newton Place Deroo Kevin Trupos Zacharias; 01/20/22. $800,000

6 Blake St 6 Blake Street LLC Manic Lisa; 01/21/22. $77,000

220 Chalfonte Ave Ruiz Flores Nicole Melo Dennis; 01/21/22. $148,000

171 S Tennessee Ave Scanlon Bnb LLC New Jersey Renaissance Prop LLC; 01/21/22. $175,000

700-702 Adriatic Ave R&J Assets LLC Kerstein Andrew; 01/21/22. $175,000

4 Windjammer Court Glover Ballantyne Yolanda Designs By Dash Prop LLC; 01/21/22. $199,900

BRIGANTINE

18 Collette Circle Aspell R Nolan Simpson Meggan L; 01/24/22. $330,000

32 Lighthouse Drive Weber Travis Filson William Peter; 01/24/22. $785,000

300 W Brigantine Unit 101 Votta Christopher Joseph Termine Charles F,-Sr; 01/26/22. $227,000

10 Harbor Beach Cove Fuhrman Scott A Lopez Edmond S; 01/26/22. $495,000

200 12th St So Petrylak Michael Koch Stuart B; 01/26/22. $600,000

217 13th Street North Michalsky Robert Zeigenfuse Robert; 01/27/22. $1,275,000

4540 W. Brigantine Avenue, Unit N201 Wills Anthony J Porter John,-Ind&Tr,/Tr; 01/28/22. $375,000

1313 East Brigantine Ave Rosati Richard J Dugan Thomas M; 01/28/22. $1,190,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

432 Jackson Road Baylock Kenneth Fisher Regis,-Jr; 01/21/22. $524,900

518 Wildwood Ave Carbone Anthony Louis,-Sr Singer Marc; 01/27/22. $159,800

116 Walnut Lane Vondy Scott W Perkins Steven; 01/27/22. $371,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

103 Theodore Avenue Morgan Jonathan L Mens Justin James; 01/12/22. $280,000

321 Dorchester Drive Simeon Jean W Saia Stefanie; 01/12/22. $345,000

41 Burnside Drive Mawson Lewis J Madamba Barbara; 01/12/22. 355,900

117 Steelmanville Road Madamba Barbara Yoa Allison; 01/12/22. $479,000

109 Seagull Drive Hohing Jon Rios Laura C Portillo; 01/13/22. $198,800

213 Vermont Ave Aquino Jackie Perna Lawrence D; 01/13/22. $230,000

121 Mark Ave Castaldi Alexander R Hoffman Brooke L; 01/13/22. $240,000

61 Pebble Beach Dr Andreotta James E Howell Thomas Carter; 01/13/22. $600,000

93 Heather Croft Unit 93 Kaplin Daniel Patel Chetan; 01/14/22. $158,000

101 Birch Ave Rahman Symur Beadle Korissa; 01/14/22. $299,000

1 Wexford Lane Alair Ronald A Dr Horton Inc; 01/14/22. $396,890

2501 Fernwood Ave #12 Millions Property Mgmt LLC Pashley Builders Inc; 01/18/22. $172,900

97 Eisenhower Ave Roman Lissett Portnoy Randy; 01/18/22. $279,900

116 Bonita Dr Rohrman Timothy J Mcclatchey Scott W; 01/18/22. $310,000

1133 Ocean Heights Ave Corney Margaret F Schenck Todd A; 01/18/22. $350,000

21 Imperial Drive Hasan Mohammad Kerstetter Edward P,/Heir; 01/18/22. $378,000

1201 Mays Landing Somers Point Rd Marinemax Northeast LLC Andreotta James; 01/18/22. $1,200,000

111 Cabot Lane Boianelli Christopher Caesar Jerome; 01/20/22. $425,000

271 London Ct Nelson Terri Bardsley Nicholas A; 01/21/22. $106,000

212 Castle Pine Drive Graham Diane Harbor Pines Land LLC; 01/21/22. $495,104

320 Glen Dornoch Ln Johnston William R Dr Horton Inc NJ; 01/21/22. $550,365

202 W Parkway Drive 202 West Parkway LLC Colosseo Acquisition Inc; 01/21/22. $2,725,000

318 Glen Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc NJ Giaquinto Annette C; 01/22/22. $483,300

ESTELL MANOR

98 Cape May Ave Laspee Jared W,-Sr Whalin Louis; 01/07/22. $272,000

FOLSOM

24 South River Drive Grasso Laura Brown Gabrielle; 01/06/22. $245,000

1403 Black Horse Pike Irvings Leasing Co LLC Zalusky Donald W,-Sr,/Tr; 01/21/22. $129,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

17 Chesapeake Drive Attaya Capital LLC Emmell Laura R; 01/10/22. $75,000

1346 North Street Swenson William H Besseris John; 01/10/22. $85,000

855 Fishers Creek Road Unit 102 Palmer Franklin Ford Smith Michelle; 01/10/22. $115,000

;285 Aloe Street Jsm At Aloe Street LLC Logan Lois R,-Exr; 01/10/22. $120,000

661 Lakefront Cirle Williams Brandon Derek Coppola Anthony J; 01/10/22. $201,000

522 Weston Drive Searle Joseph Francis Fortunato Mario; 01/10/22. $277,777

147 Leeds Point Road Red Oak Serv Co LLC Esq Capital III LLC; 01/11/22. $25,000

19 Chesapeake Drive Llerena Hilda Hutchins Henry James; 01/11/22. $89,000

804 Fishers Creek Road Unit# 102 Suralik Tyler Theuret Alexis; 01/11/22. $139,175

365 Beachwood Drive Bottomley Bruce,-3rd Jenkins Jeffrey C,-Jr; 01/11/22. $610,000

117 Seminole Dr Kovack Jordan Lee Perez Ramon; 01/12/22. $220,000

359 Cos Cob Dr Pierrette Iselande Barber Maria; 01/13/22. $250,000

58 Meadow Ridge Road Pacific Premier Tr Custodian Choroszewski Walter; 01/14/22. $85,000

401-407 So Pitney Rd One Madison LLC Village Galloway Shopping Ctr LLC; 01/14/22. $9,800,000

667 E Chancery Ln Fruci David J Shender Ronald L; 01/18/22. $260,000

704 Fishers Creek Popek Walter S Gavin Kyong; 01/19/22. $120,000

828 Fishers Creek Road Dancisin Emily Elizabeth Nowak Kelsie L; 01/19/22. $165,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2717 Goldenrod Court 2717 Goldenrod Ct LLC New Jersey Inv LLC; 01/24/22. $69,900

2342 Primrose Court King Christopher L House Denorus; 01/25/22. $119,250

4784 Summersweet Drive Seagrave Gary,-3rd Vaughan Desiree; 01/25/22. $159,900

4 Fox Hollow Gonzales Michael Reilly Shawn P; 01/26/22. $285,000

404 Route 50 Mdc Coast 23 LLC Cc Mays Landing NJ LLC; 01/26/22. $1,753,946

0 Wheeling Avenue Rosario Robert Albano Mathew R; 01/28/22. $35,000

4969 Winterbury Dr Bryan Nickolaus Mcnamara Patrick J,-Jr; 01/28/22. $105,500

43 Pennington Ave Gilbert Kelly E Ballard Tracie K; 01/28/22. $165,000

4812 Mays Landing Somers Point Rd Labastida Marni Israel Paul; 01/31/22. $399,900

HAMMONTON

899 N 3rd Street Cozens Andrew Pistone Brian; 01/24/22. $196,000

19 Toni Lynn Court Montag Brady Patrick La Nor Villas LLC; 01/25/22. $125,000

280 South White Horse Pike Vp Blueberry Crossing LLC Gazzara Frank C,/Shff; 01/25/22. 139,500

36u Rose Rita Terrace Gorski David Tonczyczyn Timothy; 01/28/22. $130,000

131 S 2nd Road Bellevue Properties Group Roll Hsc LLC; 01/28/22. $750,000

SOMERS POINT

805 Second Street Ocean Walk LLC Dimeglio Philip,/Exrx; 01/27/22. $230,000

1007 Massachusetts Ave Longo Robert Ntw Property Inv LLC; 01/27/22. $340,000

1612 Harbour Cove South Bacharach Sander Diablo Michael J,-Tr,/Tr; 01/28/22. $825,000

215 W Connecticut Ave Akers Roberta Embry Marvin E,-Jr; 01/31/22. $210,000

VENTNOR

134 N Portland Ave Macmaniman Wayne W,-Jr Dellafave Richard J; 01/05/22. $235,000

11 N Lafayette Ave Kellerman Sandra V Freeman Doris; 01/05/22. $649,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 301 Cepparulo Michele Cohen Marian; 01/10/22. $305,000

6101 Monmouth Avenue #207 Steacy Meany Susan J Edelstein Joseph,-Exr; 01/11/22. $172,000

228 N Dudley Ave Cannizzaro Michael Brady William; 01/11/22. $285,000

306 N Harvard Ave Brunner Jeremy Dibacco Anthony L; 01/11/22. 42,250,000

11 S. Nashville Avenue Kyle James R Grembowiec Charles; 01/12/22. 451,000

111 S Surrey Ave Apt 410 Rosen Scott D Santiago Myrna; 01/12/22. 4255,000

4800 Boardwalk #1805a Avila Philip Gerald Hirsch Samuel; 01/13/22. 4147,500

7114 Ventnor Ave Crowe Christopher John Dominick Prop LLC; 01/14/22. 4501,000

317 Canterbury Court Mab Properties LLC Depena Lucille; 01/18/22. 4172,500

912 N Harvard Ave Kanigowski Thaddeus H Frank Edward S; 01/18/22. 4999,900

824 A Marshall Court Tkacz Edward Tkacz Noreen; 01/19/22. $75,000

Cape May County

AVALON

261 76th St Blue Vista At Stone Harbor LLC Milano Joseph M Trus 12/13/21. $3,815,000

253 33rd St Miller Douglas Cooper Timothy E 12/13/21. $1,589,000

109 40th St Weinstein Gregory S Auriemma Geno 12/13/21. $3,999,000

304 75th St Devlin John Cornell Scott 12/13/21. $2,900,000

24 E 19th St Av19 LLC Cohn Roger 12/13/21. $4,795,000

193 18th St Welsh Thomas J III 193 B&G LLC 12/13/21. $3,495,000

CAPE MAY

109 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Petrick Alyssa Rosecape May 12/13/21. $920,490

1045 Washington St Morier Laurence E III Iannacone Ronald D 12/13/21. $2,250,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

384 Stipson Island Road Whelan Jon Conover Travis 12/13/21. $575,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

200 East New York Avenue Pearson Bruce Osborn Vincent Rlower Township 12/10/21. $240,000

114 West Wilde Ave Mohr Thomas Sr Stoltzfus Todd 12/10/21. $349,114

713 Bayshore Road Remdenter Sharon Dickerson Kimberly A 12/10/21. $235,000

10 Lotus Ave Powers Michael Franco Michael J 12/10/21. $315,000

301 Frances Ave Thresher Sally Schoonmaker 301 Frances LLC 12/10/21. $875,000

101 East Drumbed Road Thomas Robert L Brown Jason 12/10/21. $150,000

5 Bentz Ave Tostevin Guy B Roach Kerri R 12/10/21. $325,000

113 E Austin Ave Unit 12 Scardino Lisa M Dourdis Matthew J 12/13/21. $439,900

1722 Star Ave Kellaway Christopher Husack George 12/13/21. $415,000

14 E Jacksonville Ave Lindsay Joseph D Stone Christopher 12/13/21. $245,800

724 E Tampa Ave Romano Eden Nicole Family Promise Of Cape May County Inc 12/13/21. $234,000

120 West Greenwood Ave Harron William A Jr Rybak Robert 12/13/21. $211,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

3125 Route 9 South #6 Patel Janak A Mehta Manishmiddle Township 12/10/21. $130,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 19th Ave #342 Kilburn Robert White Gerard Bnorth Wildwood 12/10/21. $129,000

431 E 19th Ave Pearce Robert Rey Manuel 12/10/21. $135,000

711 Ocean Avenue Klingensmith Nancy Trembley Thomas 12/13/21. $299,900

1007 Ocean Ave Unit B Web 206 LLC Avallon Kenneth J 12/13/21. $730,000

2504 Surf Ave Unit 200 Aka 6 Mc Keon Mary Hartner David 12/13/21. $575,000

520 W Anglesea Dr Unit 2 Mullin Maryanne Kowalski Lauren 12/13/21. $710,000

117-119 E 14th Ave Unit 3 Kiker Jeanna M Sianni Anthony 12/13/21. $285,000

500 Kennedy Dr Unit 410 Nemzer Anatoly Morris Robert 12/13/21. $529,000

220 W2 25th Ave Unit 2 Holland Jon C Jones Beth 12/13/21. $160,000

317 East 24th Ave Kelly Paul J Martin Dennis J 12/13/21. $610,000

316 E 17th Ave Unit 3 Zalewski Rhonda M Crossley Robert W 12/13/21. $479,000

OCEAN CITY

135-137 Ocean Ave 135-137 Ocean Ave LLC Hassey Josephocean City 12/10/21. $1,445,000

3553 Asbury Avenue Kelly Jean Mills Ivor W III 12/10/21. $815,000

5 Marlin Court Stevens Angela G Janto LLC 12/10/21. $750,000

847 Second Street Caserta Michael J Exr Caserta Thomas 12/10/21. $459,800

204 11th St Simiriglia Mark Exr Enders Arthur 12/13/21. $300,000

1517 West Ave Schwemmer Craig Clark Bradley T Trus 12/13/21. $815,000

3206 Asbury Ave Hoffman Herbert E Hoffman 4 LLC 12/13/21. $113,468

SEA ISLE CITY

Stone Harbor 474 104th St Humanick Steven D Tyson John II stone Harbor 12/10/21. $4,010,000

Gabriella Carol R Trus Buchanan Andrew Francis 12/10/21. $999,999

9410 Second Ave Unit M6 Stone Harbor Corner LLC VF Property LLC 12/13/21. $325,000

10605 Third Ave Vad Properties LLC Charles Street Developers LLC 12/13/21. $3,800,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Gaupp Jonathan Exr Parker Williamupper Township 12/10/21. $410,000

575 Route 49 Nichols Penny Adm Rpl Properties LLC 12/10/21. $90,000

WEST CAPE MAY

4 Pond Creek Ln Burgin Paul Argueta Aidawest Cape May 12/13/21. $1,350,000

WEST WILDWOOD

9I Ave Stauffer William Fackler Davidwest Wildwood 12/13/21. $699,000

WILDWOOD

114 E Spicer Ave Se Pedro Stephen A Ames Horatiowildwood 12/10/21. $585,000

412 West Glenwood Ave Greenland Paul David Jr Lego Thomas 12/10/21. $292,500

105 W Baker Ave Franco Arlieen Graci Robert S 12/13/21. $225,000

431 W Tacony Road Swetsky Philip S Mc Gee John R Jr 12/13/21. $675,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7011 Pacific Avenue Unit 7011 7011 Pacific Avenue LLC Bozzelli Richard Fwildwood Crest 12/13/21. $799,900

107 East Palm Road Lane Daniel J Mac Dougall Amy J 12/13/21. $1,175,100

5406 New Jersey Ave Chiolo Paulf Wynndfield Prep Academy LLC 12/13/21. $625,000

124 E Aster Rd Custer Thoms O Przychodzien Arthur 12/13/21. $725,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

186 Atlantic St; 1/19/22. $62,500

82 Dare Ave; 1/20/22. $102,100

108 Cedarbrook Ave; 1/20/22. $181,000

50 Bank St; 1/21/22. $35,000

278 Atlantic St; 1/24/22. $100,000

280 Atlantic St; 1/24/22. $100,000

38-40 Railroad Ave; 1/25/22. $150,000

64 American Ave; 1/26/22. $145,000

133 Grove St; 1/27/22. $173,000

60 American Avenue; 1/28/22. $41,500

30-2 Washington St &C; 1/28/22. $68,479

28 Devonshire Place; 1/28/22. $110,000

325 N Laurel St; 1/28/22. $692,353

75 Church St &C; 1/28/22. $814,168

130 New St; 1/31/22. $30,000

 8 Violet Drive; 1/31/22. $169,900

16 S East Ave; 1/31/22. $170,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

229 Shoemaker Road; 1/26/22. $122,000

111 Albertson Ave; 1/28/22. $204,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

28 Maple Ave &C; 1/13/22. $747,000

840 Lummistown Road; 1/25/22. $35,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

MILLVILLE

515 Sharp St North; 1/19/22. $45,000

34 Vine Road; 1/19/22. $64,900

508 E Pine St; 1/19/22. $68,100

1721 W Main St; 1/19/22. $122,400

 717 Cherry St; 1/19/22. $160,000

2203 Wellington Place; 1/19/22. $247,500

723 Dock St; 1/20/22. $37,100

422 Crest Ave; 1/20/22. $67,100

210 Fulton St; 1/20/22. $83,700

 2 Meadow Lark Lane; 1/20/22. $243,000

1019 Church St; 1/21/22. $33,000

210 Mulberry St; 1/21/22. $38,500

17 Garfield St; 1/21/22. $67,500

106 West Main St; 1/21/22. $95,000

157 S 2nd St; 1/21/22. $96,000

806 East Broad St; 1/21/22. $115,000

408 N Fourth St; 1/21/22. $127,000

1901 Hance Bridge Road; 1/21/22. $240,000

2000 S Second Street; 1/24/22. $31,000

1021 Church St; 1/24/22. $33,000

517 NH Second St; 1/24/22. $98,000

515 NH Seventh St; 1/24/22. $127,000

517 Sassafras St; 1/24/22. $152,000

106-108 Smith St; 1/24/22. $165,000

2315 E Main St; 1/24/22. $239,900

 416 Spencer Place; 1/24/22. $340,000

UPPER DEEFRIELD

186 Northville Road; 1/25/22. $187,000

106 West Dawson Drive; 1/25/22. $190,000

224 Finley Road; 1/25/22. $325,000

44 Eisenhower Drive; 1/26/22. $289,490

763 Irving Ave; 1/27/22. $75,700

1237 Route 77; 1/28/22. $90,000

330 Landis Ave; 1/31/22. $67,000

230 Rosenhavn Ave; 1/31/22. $120,000

VINELAND

423 Magnolia Road; 1/14/22. $106,000

1022 New Pear St; 1/14/22. $189,000

1095 Rogers Avenue; 1/14/22. $200,000

1408 Venezia Ave; 1/14/22. $289,900

2877 Bryant St; 1/14/22. $300,000

1029 Hamilton Drive; 1/15/22. $243,000

3651 South Main Road; 1/18/22. $205,000

345 Ithaca St; 1/18/22. $220,000

658 E Oak Road; 1/18/22. $227,000

2715 Palermo Ave; 1/18/22. $300,000

1031 Golda Lane; 1/18/22. $570,000

501 E Park Ave; 1/19/22. $82,500

2139 E Chestnut St Unit 16; 1/19/22. $142,500

64 Avon Place; 1/19/22. $180,000

31 Columbia Ave; 1/19/22. $186,500

3019 Crane St; 1/19/22. $319,900

712 Allen Ave; 1/20/22. $135,000

1035 Swenlin Drive; 1/20/22. $137,000

1304 Garrison Road; 1/20/22. $167,000

1402 S Delsea Drive; 1/20/22. $180,000

994 W Sherman Ave Unit 3; 1/20/22. $200,000

1782 Fiocchi Drive; 1/20/22. $230,000

4332 Stanley Terrace; 1/21/22. $240,000

53 Bortle Ave; 1/21/22. $243,000

1681 Arrowhead Trail; 1/21/22. $393,000

1962 S East Ave; 1/24/22. $47,580

1240 & 1258 E Elmer Road; 1/24/22. $62,500

3680 N Delsea Drive; 1/24/22. $132,000

1029 Cambridge Place; 1/24/22. $226,000

1067 N Mill Road; 1/24/22. $230,000

4790 Ascher Road; 1/25/22. $40,000

2414 E Sherman Ave; 1/25/22. $156,500

