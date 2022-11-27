 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

atlantic county ABSECON

333 S Shore Road Keating John J,-3rd Farzan Mohammad; 05/18/22. $170,000

614 Sooy Lane Howlett Margaret,/Exr Larotonda Nicholas; 05/18/22. $50,000

8c Oyster Bay Road Bhatt Jaimin Patel Yogesh; 05/18/22. $110,000

ATLANTIC CITY

733 Caspian Ave Malloy Sheri Langlois Michael B; 05/16/22. $110,000

112 S Bartram Ave Unit C Cutler Cheri Elmlyf LLC; 05/17/22. $350,000

20 N Iowa Ave Le Nhi Thi Allita Home LLCv; 05/17/22. $148,000

2010 Mckinley Avenue Lowe Cyril Solian Working Assets LLC; 05/17/22. $130,000

2418-2420 Atlantic Ave Dang Long Giang Deshi Properties LLC ; 05/17/22.$765,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 910-2 Dascenzo Stephen R Home Rental Holdings; 05/17/22. $189,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2311 Becker Dennis J Gormley Gerard M; 05/17/22. $320,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 808 Ruiter Cor De Kuensel Tommy R; 05/17/22. $218,000

1515 Boardwalk #911 Srisethnil Family Lp Jjm Properties Mgmt; 05/18/22. $130,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit 206 Farcus Esther Dolderer Michael; 05/18/22.$102,500

721 Drexel Ave Levine Barry L Manopla Aaron; 05/18/22. $100,000

101 South Raleigh #301 Zambanini Laurence E Lelay Loic; 05/19/22. $130,000

05/19/22. 1809 Pacific Ave Caesars LLC Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 05/19/22. $2,250,000

1815 Hummock Ave 106 108 Albion Ave LLC Nj Holding Group LLC; 05/19/22. $149,475

214 N Florida Ve Kedziora Michael J Nguyen Dung Thi; 05/19/22. $162,500

227 N Congress Ave Shamsiddeen Tauheed N Groff Keith; 05/19/22. $170,000

3101 Boardwalk 609-2 Orechio Publications Inc Star Galina; 05/19/22. $124,000

3817 Ave Patel Kaushik I Graham Jamal; 05/19/22. $155,900

100 S Berkley Square Unit 12n Edelman Leonard Turnbull Garrett F; 05/20/22. $205,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 913 Nyul Steven Lambert Daniel; 05/20/22. $67,000

1427 Emerson Ave Odonnell Robert C,-Jr Laroiya Kushal; 05/20/22. $165,000

520 North Trenton Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 05/20/22. $165,000

526 Pacific Ave Thi Quilala Mallari Rolando Santos Eduardo; 05/20/22. $175,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 815 Boyer Eugene D,/Exrx Diorio Anthony Michael $90,000

BRIGANTINE

243 So 36th St Belko Brian P Belko Michael; 05/18/22. $165,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N8 Ronca Christy Hart Tammy Delores; 05/18/22. $167,509

266 S 39th St Devincent Henry G,-Jr Daniels Jeffrey L; 05/19/22. $494,000

28 Coquille Beach Dr Dicrecchio Marisha Mozeleski Susan; 05/20/22. $469,000

713 Sheridan Blvd Doherty Michael Gramlich Helen M; 05/20/22. $550,000

206 Washington Dr Riad Raouf Cohen Sophia,-Tr; 05/23/22. $480,000

407 Seahorse Rd Papp Catherine Branda John; 05/23/22. $435,000

214 32nd St South Arnao Linda Banr Assets LLC; 05/24/22. $115,000

BUENA

619 Forest Grove Rd Todd Douglas West Hayes Inez M; 05/11/22. $255,000

104 Catherine Ave Wescott Stephen W Schulgen William R; 05/19/22. $305,000

BUENA VISTA

136 Colin Rd Zelinsky Orest,/Heir Restoration One Prop LLC ; 05/18/22.$190,000

618 8th Street Police And Fire Fed Cr Un Fbjr LLC ; 05/20/22.$195,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

249 9th Ter Gallo Anthony Gnad Dorothy Rose; 05/11/22. $190,000

127 San Francisco Ave Mcneill Danielle Mcneill William; 05/12/22. $150,000

440 Chicago Ave Beck Richard J,-Sr Vanfossen Rebecca; 05/12/22. $260,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

200 Augusta Ct Carp Edward J Zmeu Eusebiu; 05/13/22. $490,000

201 Seville Ave Dasilva Manuel C Haider Md N; 05/13/22. $350,000

353 Superior Rd Gray Megan Joann Savino Jared; 05/13/22. $360,000

4020 Fernwood Ave Galarita Marivette Huang Jin X; 05/13/22. $355,000

6 Jackson Drive Tallant Joseph L,-3rd Gardner Julie; 05/13/22. $355,000

6 Northwood Ave Rex Jaimee Alarcon Juan C; 05/13/22. $300,000

223 Crystal Lake Drive Kundalia Rakesh Torres Dariana; 05/16/22. $426,450

328 Reynolds Rd Champion Edward J Sadorris Rayann; 05/16/22. $304,000

125 Snowdrop Road Rosecrans William Morgart William S; 05/17/22. $450,000

20 O Byrne Dr Mclaughlin Michele D Crocetto Nick; 05/17/22. $408,436.40

210 Mallard Lane Campanella Larry Jackson John; 05/17/22. $252,500

2617 Fire Rd Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 05/17/22. $150,000

; 05/18/22. 111-113 Trudy Ave Figueroa Eddie Dehoyos Guicela A $48,000

250 Mallard Ln Vista Nine Prop LLC Baxi Rakesh; 05/18/22. $225,000

303 Longport Blvd # C13 Stanecki Allen Mccarthy Michael; 05/18/22. $75,000

31 Mountain Lane Carew Joseph F,-3rd Mckellar Gregory Curtis; 05/18/22. $350,000

311 Glen Dornoch Dr Dr Horton Inc Nj Barabas Donna M; 05/18/22. $500,650

438 Oakland Ave Karpuzi Idriz,/Admrx Santangelo Michael J; 05/18/22. $360,000

17 Heather Croft Persia Raymond Armstrong Robert; 05/19/22. $145,000

302 Flatbush Ave Quach Nguyen Darwish Tarek; 05/19/22. $350,000

1 Madison Ave Marionneaux Roger Carmona Andres F $183,000

FOLSOM

1519 Mays Landing Rd Shockey Harry R Curatola Brandon; 05/24/22. $290,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

665 Pine Valley Ct Singh Pushplata Evans Robert H; 05/13/22. $390,000

39 Brampton St Joseph Raymond Rodriguez Wright William J; 05/16/22. $335,000

405 Highlands Ave Callens Benjamin J Alberto Kevin; 05/16/22. $385,000

12 Waterview Drive Spano Paige Klaiss Mary B; 05/17/22. $116,500

3 Pheasant Meadow Ct Mcquade Michael Schwendemann Michael R; 05/17/22. $171,000

307 Upas Ave Gunter Shaquile D Trouwborst Tyler; 05/17/22. $249,000

6 Derby Dr Katsarides Anna,/Atty Sink Nora E; 05/17/22. $379,999

1 Homestead Ct Jc Custom Bldr LLC Mehta Snehal J; 05/18/22. $385,000

437 Poplar Ave Lepson Joelle Gunter Shaquille; 05/18/22. $275,000

7 Driftwood Court Bregman Paul Kuppel Jason T; 05/18/22. $107,500

710 W Pine St, W Pine St Hoenes Rosella W,/Heir Schairer Keith E; 05/18/22. $150,000

95 Theresa Court Patel Prakash C Patel Rashmikant; 05/18/22. $100,000

500 E Fairway Ln Lokuta Lisa B Hoogterp Maria T; 05/20/22. $1,250

403 S Pomona Rd Hom Jimmy Cavaretta Christopher J; 05/20/22. $20,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

127 Katherine Ave Michael Ronald T,-Jr Etling Frederick J; 05/13/22. $315,000

130 Pine Knoll Circle Wright Keenan Afreh Prince Nana; 05/13/22. $260,000

2502 Cottonwood Court Peace Carol Kaplan Chaim; 05/13/22. $88,000

3 Mill Street Passarelli Michael A Mills St Mays Landing LLC; 05/17/22. $147,183.33

4203 Fairway Dr Palmeri Philip R Lee Tammy; 05/17/22. $238,888

6309 Benson Ave United States Of America Hud Walker Julee M; 05/17/22. $130,300

6360 Maryland Ave London Brian Z Grant Jerome; 05/17/22. $345,000

7249 Weymouth Road Schultz William J Philpot Sharon L; 05/17/22. $20,000

26 Ernst Ct Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing LLC Tsoukalis Suzanne; 05/18/22. $312,541

609 Salma Terrace Mancuso Veronica Thomas Jocelyn; 05/18/22. $240,000

6537 Tunney Ave Hermann Jamie D,/Admr Kraus Roland; 05/18/22. $35,000

2504 Cottonwood Ct Unit 24 Jackson Au Qyla Tillotson Quintin Thomas; 05/19/22. $135,000

2835 Forsythia Ct Kazlou Pavel Khan Waqar; 05/19/22. $90,000

HAMMONTON

322 French St Creekview Development Co LLC Brown Denise M; 05/24/22. $325,500

35d Rose Rita Terrace Lisi LLC Salvatore Steven; 05/25/22. $120,000

440 Bernshouse Ave Carr Alyssa Dominguez Arturo; 05/25/22. $245,000

LINWOOD

612 W Revere Ave Knable Robert M,/Atty Castaldi Jennifer A; 05/12/22. $300,000

319 Melody Ln Hanson David S Wilson Mark; 05/13/22. $397,900

550 Central Avenue, Unit N-10 Duffield Harry Kalter Barbara Joy; 05/17/22. $220,000

LONGPORT

4 N. 31st Ave Hyman Mark Dudley Equities LLC; 05/20/22. $1,520,000

2308 Atlantic Ave Goldstein Samuel 100 S 24th LLC; 05/25/22. $1,800,000

MARGATE

16a S Fredericksburg Ave Wallace Gregg J Brilliant Stuart A; 05/12/22. $1,517,650

207 N Rumson Ave Coady Homes LLC Coffey Lori; 05/12/22. $1,175,000

7 S Franklin Ave Unit 8 Jacob Daniel E Snyder Alison; 05/12/22. $360,000

16 South Fredericksburg Ave Rg Fredericksburg 18 LLC Goldstein Randi Rubin; 05/13/22. $1,499,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 708 Nykorczuk Nick Marrandino Donald P; 05/13/22. $629,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

5200 Reading Ave Lashley Clifton Sozerman Emre C; 05/11/22. $300,000

1110 Columbia Rd Grasso Donna L Giambrone Charles C,-2nd; 05/13/22. $415,000

NORTHFIELD

15 Mt Vernon Ave Newman David J Glancey Matthew; 05/12/22. $289,000

34 Roosevelt Ave Wilson Mark A Crouch Kristi; 05/13/22. $290,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1114 Harrison Ave Chesarek John Cherry Charmaine; 05/13/22. $131,500

727 W Black Horse Pike Paradise Properties Nj LLC Notis Pinchos; 05/13/22. $70,000

622 N Main St Ccat Enterprises LLC Jaramillo Berrio Rigoberto; 05/18/22. $24,000

1101 Doughty Rd 1101 Doughty Road Prop LLC A E Stone Holdings LLC; 05/20/22. $750,000

PORT REPUBLIC

298 Old New York Rd Brennan Janet Harper Nathan; 05/10/22. $375,000

SOMERS POINT

209 Bay Ave Isaac Bonnie Vivarelli Ryan; 05/12/22. $405,000

9 Southview Dr Tomlinson Darren J,-Exr Exantus Jean Ernest; 05/12/22. $257,630

12 Village Drive Edney Robert K Mcandrew Timothy; 05/16/22. $345,000

121 No Ambler Rd Sorochynskyj Nicholas Sokolski Frank M; 05/16/22. $340,777

VENTNOR

203 N Dorset Ave Hamidi Linda Brauckmann Jake Robert; 05/13/22. $447,500

2101 E Drive Unit 2101 Huth Robert Lubell Andrew; 05/13/22. $850,000

31 N Martindale Ave Delmonte Donald Stein House LLC; 05/13/22. $700,000

5517 Suffolk Ct Pressman Ann Marie Alexander Charles; 05/13/22. $115,000

720 N Victoria Ave Moore Leonard G,-Tr Johnson Richard D,-Jr; 05/13/22. $349,000

9 S Wyoming Ave Antes Harry,-Tr Fox David M; 05/13/22. $752,000

1b S Nashville Ave Franklin Avenue Of Margate LLC Hoffman Luke; 05/17/22. $850,000

705 N Dudley Ave Unit D-01 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000

707 N Dudley Ave Unit E05 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000

707 N Oxford Ave Unit J-01 Ozlek Mona Trocki Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000

707 N Oxford Ave Unit J07 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000

715 N Somerset Ave Unit N07 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000

737 N Somerset Ave Unit Q04 Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC Videll Jared; 05/18/22. $70,000

6601 Ventnor Ave Marshall Alvin B,-Tr Daj LLC; 05/19/22. $4,000,000

111 S Surrey Ave #104 Bograd Vladimir White John C; 05/20/22. $255,000

4800 Boardwalk #1011 Servodio Nunziata Condulmari Aimone; 05/23/22. $149,000

702 N Cambridge Ave Chandler Joseph B,-Jr,-Tr&Ind Dicioccio Richard A,-3rd; 05/23/22. $380,000

Cape May County

AVALON

234 21st St Lutz James C Scott Brian L; 3/2/22. $685,000

389 21st St Zamborsky Joseph C Jf Builders LLC; 3/3/22. $1,299,000

2148 Ocean Drive And 2158 Ocean Drive 2158 Ocean Drive LLC Princeton Harbor Pirates LLC; 3/3/22. $3,500,000

274 21st St Laudadio Joseph Rasimowicz Sheila A; 3/3/22. $1,225,000

CAPE MAY

20 Second Ave Rushlow Michael J Mc Mahan Connor M; 3/1/22. $1,500,000

12 East Sixth Street Unit 8 Deodato Elyce Conville Mary Jeanne; 3/1/22. $315,000

34 Harbor Cove Cape May Cove LLC Tiburzio Peter A Jr; 3/4/22. $1,150,000

819 Beach Dr Unit 1c Jezersek Georg Cape Del Mar LLC; 3/4/22. $365,000

111 Fire Lane Wilmington Trust National Association Trus Ballinger Carl R; 3/4/22. $333,000

1117 New Jersey Avenue East Cape Properties LLC Mission Inn Cape May LLC; 3/4/22. $3,075,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Avalon Ave Unit 61 Hoffman Patricia Bonney Ross T; 3/1/22. $75,000

517 Hagen Road Clark Marlene F Clark Victoria Noel; 3/2/22. $35,000

67 Cedar Dr Judge Daniel E Sr Beranrd Martin A; 3/3/22. $275,000

72 Beaver Dam Rd Koch Ingomar O 72 Beaver Dam LLC; 3/3/22. $245,000

47 Little Mill Road Lake View Drive Unit22 Hafer Matthew A Adm&C Mc Stay Mary; 3/3/22. $55,000

2684 Route 9 Jones Patrick K Trus Poznek Family Holdings 3 LLC; 3/3/22. $750,000

1944 Route 9 North Jarmix LLC Shore Financial Advisors LLC; 3/3/22. $1,999,000

731 Kings Highway Hickman David L Weir Geraldine; 3/4/22. $375,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

3 W Atlantic Avenue Evans Bryan Croft Taylor S; 3/1/22. $253,500

143 E Hudson Avenue Purcell Susan Zimmerman William; 3/1/22. $382,000

23 Pennsylvania Avenue Vanwicklen Eugene C Jr Cerasi Cody; 3/1/22. $199,900

115 Bayridge Road Lapsley Bess E Est Mcshea Eileen; 3/2/22. $360,000

222 Sivia St Mohr Jason Rosati Richard R; 3/2/22. $390,000

149 E Bates Ave 149 E Bates Ave LLC Young Colin Scott; 3/2/22. $350,000

878-880 Towerview Rd Mardav LLC Sun Holly Shores Rv Resort LLC; 3/3/22. $1,000,000

491 Rt 9 Robbro LLC Sun Holly Shores Rv Resort LLC; 3/3/22. $16,600,000

111 William St Harris Daniel B Jr Lela Property LLC; 3/3/22. $370,000

1418 Bayshore Rd Sweeney Marjorie Scozzaro Nikolas; 3/4/22. $295,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

125 Lee Lane Unit 125 Brown Doris Turner Lawrence M; 3/1/22. $220,000

Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 3/1/22. $546,155

8 Moore Terr Kenney Andrea Mohr Jason; 3/1/22. $514,900

204 School Lane Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Trus Grey Chance M; 3/1/22. $284,900

1 Leonards Ln Federico Evelyn Greiner Michael; 3/2/22. $825,000

3 Bellewood Road Baxter Patrick M Alexander Ian; 3/2/22. $224,900

102 Hemlock Drive Ormrod John C Adm Farrow Gary; 3/2/22. $175,000

115 Raleigh Ave Brown Charles E Jr 115 Raleigh Ave LLC; 3/2/22. $40,000

85 N Beach Avenue David Eriberto T Dippolito Joseph J; 3/3/22. $225,000

43 Rt 47n Fernandez Karen S Fernandez Carlos J; 3/3/22. $3,050

35 Route 47 South Unit 7 Lanzi Vincent Phillips Walter Robert; 3/3/22. $47,500

2 S Main Street Tj Mainstreet LLC Millesime At The Shore LLC; 3/3/22. $490,000

17 Holly Knoll Dr Turzo Aldo E Ewan Jay R; 3/3/22. $643,000

5 Reagans Run Matura Suzanne M Mazzola Jeff; 3/3/22. $625,000

104 Oak Ave 104 Oak Avenue LLC Svoronos Elizabeth; 3/4/22. $369,000

3 Church Rd Breakell Charles W O’neill Christopher M; 3/4/22. $258,000

203 Mallard Pond Ln Nvr Inc Jerdon William J Jr; 3/4/22. $559,540

157 Beach Avenue Long Mary B John F Mita Trust For The Famiy Of Eustace W Mita; 3/4/22. $500,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1411 Delaware Avenue Melzi Justin J Walters Clint; 3/1/22. $645,000

500 East 3th Avenue Unit 211 Jefremow Jason F Lawler Linda; 3/1/22. $260,000

505 East 13th Avenue Unit A Meglio David Millennium Trust Company LLC; 3/2/22. $599,000

911 Surf Avenue Chateau Bleu Holdings LLC Surf Capital LLC; 3/2/22. $1,650,000

417 East 19th Avenue Unit 402 Maurone Richard Taormino Joseph A; 3/2/22. $245,000

1800 Ocean Avenue Unit 510 De Santis Joseph S Fegley Richard D; 3/2/22. $270,000

510 E 3rd Avenue Unit 107 Mc Shea Gerard M Ruggiero Raffaele; 3/3/22. $425,000

1100 New Jersey Avenue Medina Marisol Glynn Brian J; 3/3/22. $325,000

106 E 20th Ave Elcon Custom Builders LLC Becker Shawn W; 3/4/22. $699,000

510 E 8th Ave Caberson Marilyn Serody William J; 3/4/22. $275,000

309 East 20th Avenue Wild Thomas P Carilli Robert J; 3/4/22. $309,000

424 E 19th Avenue Corretini Francis Krein Stephanie R; 3/4/22. $450,000

1309 Ocean Avenue Magargal Matthew Mc Kenna Edward T; 3/4/22. $250,000

OCEAN CITY

Ocean City 243 West Atlantic Blvd Gabriel Building Group Inc Betchner Steven; 3/1/22. $2,550,000

3237 Simpson Avenue Bisaccia Salvatore L Jwr Properties LLC; 3/1/22. $830,000

401 East 34th Street Unit D Lam Ty Hunt Robert A; 3/1/22. $831,500

1024-26 Wesley Avenue Hayek Richard Cedar Wood Builders LLC; 3/1/22. $975,000

50691-63 West Ave Amor Family LLC Kelly Thomas; 3/1/22. $1,550,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 306 Costello Mary P Albright Linda; 3/2/22. $120,000

1008-10 Simpson Ave Unit 1008 Aka 1008 Simpson Ave #1 Odri Frank G Jr Estudillo Magtangol V; 3/2/22. $642,500

900 Ocean Ave Unit 206 Veterano Realty LLC Orlick Dustin; 3/3/22. $213,500

500 Bay Ave Unit 204s Carroll Ora Mae Chierici Mark A; 3/3/22. $589,900

5 Ocean Ave Unit 2 Chierici Mark A Atty&C Kane Ian P; 3/3/22. $705,000

1001b Atlantic Ave Equity Trust Company Cust Equity Trust Company Cust; 3/3/22. $292,500

5029 West Ave Cantwell Brian M Stuetz Raymond J; 3/3/22. $630,000

1125 West Ave 3rd Fl Unit C Louis Adam C Planer Lynn M; 3/3/22. $625,000

411 34th St Aviles Edwin Hourin Stephen; 3/3/22. $867,500

322 Boardwalk Unit 1011 Donna Lee Revocable Trust Allene Wallace Trust; 3/3/22. $715,000

1732-34 Boardwalk Unit A #1732 First Floor Delbono Richard L Gage William P; 3/4/22. $1,225,000

807 Eighth Street Unit 306 Equity Trust Company Cust Dotterer Linda Hagerty; 3/4/22. $120,000

936-38 Pleasure Ave Halfpenny Melissa Karwejna Leo J; 3/4/22. $560,000

804 06 Plymouth Place Unit A #804 First Floor Hanstein Sherry Miller Brandon Charles; 3/4/22. $760,000

1008 Wesley Avenue Unit 408 Sloan Richard Heiges Jennifer; 3/4/22. $328,000

812 20 Ocean Avenue Unit 208 Mc Millen Keith W Buckman Richard; 3/4/22. $280,000

Stern Michael Warrington Wayne Douglas; 3/4/22. $1,525,000

37 West 14th Street Sammartino Carmen Bournias Jannine D; 3/4/22. $500,000

1000 Asbury Avenue Unit 3 10th & Asbury LLC Goldsworthy John H; 3/4/22. $999,999

3623 Central Avenue Tonettti William Quinn John F Jr; 3/4/22. $1,350,000

8 7 Wesley Avenue Unit A #5 First Floor Bevan Mary J Noell Joseph D IV; 3/4/22. $600,000

2213 Wesley Ave Coughlin Timothy P Trus Beasley Pamela J Trus&C; 3/4/22. $3,150,000

SEA ISLE CITY

6800 Central Ave Unit A Decker Timothy J Sciarretta Lauren; 3/2/22. $910,000

114 55th St West Unit Mulholland William J Payne Lawrence Scott; 3/4/22. $1,725,000

5308 Central Ave North Charles B Engelhardt And Elaine M Engelhardt Revocable Living Trust Gallagher James A; 3/4/22. $1,125,000

STONE HARBOR

148 95th St Martin Aonghus E Ott Andrew; 3/2/22. $3,500,000

9816 Second Avenue Mig919 LLC Calabro Jeffrey M; 3/3/22. $600,000

233 93rd Street Mc Fadden James M Stone Harbor Beach House LLC; 3/3/22. $1,500,000

122 92nd St Guerin-Cunningham Judy Dandra LLC; 3/4/22. $4,250,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

11 Mooring Circle Derosa Marie L Est Harman Richard M; 3/1/22. $455,000

17 Bayview Ave Zachariades Donna Exr Kershbaumer Edward J; 3/1/22. $295,000

516 Rt Us 9 S Unit E-3 Habich David Sr Kramer Kathleen; 3/1/22. $22,500

701 Stagecoach Rd Wieder Charles F Millar John; 3/3/22. $409,000

WEST WILDWOOD

535 W Glenwood Ave Sullivan George W Est Hein Kenneth W; 3/2/22. $385,000

530 W Poplar Ave Kaminski Jane C Wichert Michael F; 3/4/22. $615,000

WILDWOOD

434 & 440 W Lincoln Ave Thornberry Property Investments LLC White Caps Development LLC; 3/1/22. $625,000

220 West Glenwood Avenue Mc Garrigle Alice Wolf Michael J; 3/1/22. $330,000

3110 Park Blvd Unit B Otte James D Jr Nork Christopher; 3/2/22. $435,000

4307 Arctic Ave Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trus 4307 Arctic LLC; 3/2/22. $269,500

5301 Ocean Ave Unit 205 Scicchitano Domenic Bentsen Betty J; 3/2/22. $360,000

109 W Cresse Ave Raniszewski Dorothy E Alshehabi Erica; 3/4/22. $490,000

225 E Wildwood Avenue Unit 2016 O’donnell Patricia Crest Holding LLC; 3/4/22. $120,000

226 West Poplar Avenue Clements Janet M Buscemi Kimberly; 3/4/22. $310,600

225 E Wildwood Avenue Unit 417 Pileggi Vincent Crest Holding LLC; 3/4/22. $128,000

225 E Wildwood Avenue Nj Ocean Fronts LLC Crest Holding LLC; 3/4/22. $120,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7609 New Jersey Ave Kantzios LLC Andiamo Holdings LLC; 3/1/22. $1,575,000

7100 Ocean Ave Marotta Joseph Kovac Andrew; 3/2/22. $440,000

427 East Miami Avene Unit 103 Yan Yapei Price Timothy James; 3/2/22. $315,000

125 E Lavender Rd #125 Mc Carty Charles G Mack James M; 3/2/22. $780,000

Wildwood Crest 5600 Atlantic Ave Unit 6 Massanova John Refactor Re Investments LLC; 3/3/22. $355,000

WOODBINE

Woodbine 120 Washington Avenue Ortiz Angel Colella Michael; 3/4/22. $253,000

