Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
atlantic county ABSECON
333 S Shore Road Keating John J,-3rd Farzan Mohammad; 05/18/22. $170,000
614 Sooy Lane Howlett Margaret,/Exr Larotonda Nicholas; 05/18/22. $50,000
8c Oyster Bay Road Bhatt Jaimin Patel Yogesh; 05/18/22. $110,000
ATLANTIC CITY
733 Caspian Ave Malloy Sheri Langlois Michael B; 05/16/22. $110,000
112 S Bartram Ave Unit C Cutler Cheri Elmlyf LLC; 05/17/22. $350,000
People are also reading…
20 N Iowa Ave Le Nhi Thi Allita Home LLCv; 05/17/22. $148,000
2010 Mckinley Avenue Lowe Cyril Solian Working Assets LLC; 05/17/22. $130,000
2418-2420 Atlantic Ave Dang Long Giang Deshi Properties LLC ; 05/17/22.$765,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 910-2 Dascenzo Stephen R Home Rental Holdings; 05/17/22. $189,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2311 Becker Dennis J Gormley Gerard M; 05/17/22. $320,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 808 Ruiter Cor De Kuensel Tommy R; 05/17/22. $218,000
1515 Boardwalk #911 Srisethnil Family Lp Jjm Properties Mgmt; 05/18/22. $130,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit 206 Farcus Esther Dolderer Michael; 05/18/22.$102,500
721 Drexel Ave Levine Barry L Manopla Aaron; 05/18/22. $100,000
101 South Raleigh #301 Zambanini Laurence E Lelay Loic; 05/19/22. $130,000
05/19/22. 1809 Pacific Ave Caesars LLC Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 05/19/22. $2,250,000
1815 Hummock Ave 106 108 Albion Ave LLC Nj Holding Group LLC; 05/19/22. $149,475
214 N Florida Ve Kedziora Michael J Nguyen Dung Thi; 05/19/22. $162,500
227 N Congress Ave Shamsiddeen Tauheed N Groff Keith; 05/19/22. $170,000
3101 Boardwalk 609-2 Orechio Publications Inc Star Galina; 05/19/22. $124,000
3817 Ave Patel Kaushik I Graham Jamal; 05/19/22. $155,900
100 S Berkley Square Unit 12n Edelman Leonard Turnbull Garrett F; 05/20/22. $205,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 913 Nyul Steven Lambert Daniel; 05/20/22. $67,000
1427 Emerson Ave Odonnell Robert C,-Jr Laroiya Kushal; 05/20/22. $165,000
520 North Trenton Ave Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 05/20/22. $165,000
526 Pacific Ave Thi Quilala Mallari Rolando Santos Eduardo; 05/20/22. $175,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 815 Boyer Eugene D,/Exrx Diorio Anthony Michael $90,000
BRIGANTINE
243 So 36th St Belko Brian P Belko Michael; 05/18/22. $165,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N8 Ronca Christy Hart Tammy Delores; 05/18/22. $167,509
266 S 39th St Devincent Henry G,-Jr Daniels Jeffrey L; 05/19/22. $494,000
28 Coquille Beach Dr Dicrecchio Marisha Mozeleski Susan; 05/20/22. $469,000
713 Sheridan Blvd Doherty Michael Gramlich Helen M; 05/20/22. $550,000
206 Washington Dr Riad Raouf Cohen Sophia,-Tr; 05/23/22. $480,000
407 Seahorse Rd Papp Catherine Branda John; 05/23/22. $435,000
214 32nd St South Arnao Linda Banr Assets LLC; 05/24/22. $115,000
BUENA
619 Forest Grove Rd Todd Douglas West Hayes Inez M; 05/11/22. $255,000
104 Catherine Ave Wescott Stephen W Schulgen William R; 05/19/22. $305,000
BUENA VISTA
136 Colin Rd Zelinsky Orest,/Heir Restoration One Prop LLC ; 05/18/22.$190,000
618 8th Street Police And Fire Fed Cr Un Fbjr LLC ; 05/20/22.$195,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
249 9th Ter Gallo Anthony Gnad Dorothy Rose; 05/11/22. $190,000
127 San Francisco Ave Mcneill Danielle Mcneill William; 05/12/22. $150,000
440 Chicago Ave Beck Richard J,-Sr Vanfossen Rebecca; 05/12/22. $260,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
200 Augusta Ct Carp Edward J Zmeu Eusebiu; 05/13/22. $490,000
201 Seville Ave Dasilva Manuel C Haider Md N; 05/13/22. $350,000
353 Superior Rd Gray Megan Joann Savino Jared; 05/13/22. $360,000
4020 Fernwood Ave Galarita Marivette Huang Jin X; 05/13/22. $355,000
6 Jackson Drive Tallant Joseph L,-3rd Gardner Julie; 05/13/22. $355,000
6 Northwood Ave Rex Jaimee Alarcon Juan C; 05/13/22. $300,000
223 Crystal Lake Drive Kundalia Rakesh Torres Dariana; 05/16/22. $426,450
328 Reynolds Rd Champion Edward J Sadorris Rayann; 05/16/22. $304,000
125 Snowdrop Road Rosecrans William Morgart William S; 05/17/22. $450,000
20 O Byrne Dr Mclaughlin Michele D Crocetto Nick; 05/17/22. $408,436.40
210 Mallard Lane Campanella Larry Jackson John; 05/17/22. $252,500
2617 Fire Rd Ttk Re Entrp LLC Jma Development LLC; 05/17/22. $150,000
; 05/18/22. 111-113 Trudy Ave Figueroa Eddie Dehoyos Guicela A $48,000
250 Mallard Ln Vista Nine Prop LLC Baxi Rakesh; 05/18/22. $225,000
303 Longport Blvd # C13 Stanecki Allen Mccarthy Michael; 05/18/22. $75,000
31 Mountain Lane Carew Joseph F,-3rd Mckellar Gregory Curtis; 05/18/22. $350,000
311 Glen Dornoch Dr Dr Horton Inc Nj Barabas Donna M; 05/18/22. $500,650
438 Oakland Ave Karpuzi Idriz,/Admrx Santangelo Michael J; 05/18/22. $360,000
17 Heather Croft Persia Raymond Armstrong Robert; 05/19/22. $145,000
302 Flatbush Ave Quach Nguyen Darwish Tarek; 05/19/22. $350,000
1 Madison Ave Marionneaux Roger Carmona Andres F $183,000
FOLSOM
1519 Mays Landing Rd Shockey Harry R Curatola Brandon; 05/24/22. $290,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
665 Pine Valley Ct Singh Pushplata Evans Robert H; 05/13/22. $390,000
39 Brampton St Joseph Raymond Rodriguez Wright William J; 05/16/22. $335,000
405 Highlands Ave Callens Benjamin J Alberto Kevin; 05/16/22. $385,000
12 Waterview Drive Spano Paige Klaiss Mary B; 05/17/22. $116,500
3 Pheasant Meadow Ct Mcquade Michael Schwendemann Michael R; 05/17/22. $171,000
307 Upas Ave Gunter Shaquile D Trouwborst Tyler; 05/17/22. $249,000
6 Derby Dr Katsarides Anna,/Atty Sink Nora E; 05/17/22. $379,999
1 Homestead Ct Jc Custom Bldr LLC Mehta Snehal J; 05/18/22. $385,000
437 Poplar Ave Lepson Joelle Gunter Shaquille; 05/18/22. $275,000
7 Driftwood Court Bregman Paul Kuppel Jason T; 05/18/22. $107,500
710 W Pine St, W Pine St Hoenes Rosella W,/Heir Schairer Keith E; 05/18/22. $150,000
95 Theresa Court Patel Prakash C Patel Rashmikant; 05/18/22. $100,000
500 E Fairway Ln Lokuta Lisa B Hoogterp Maria T; 05/20/22. $1,250
403 S Pomona Rd Hom Jimmy Cavaretta Christopher J; 05/20/22. $20,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
127 Katherine Ave Michael Ronald T,-Jr Etling Frederick J; 05/13/22. $315,000
130 Pine Knoll Circle Wright Keenan Afreh Prince Nana; 05/13/22. $260,000
2502 Cottonwood Court Peace Carol Kaplan Chaim; 05/13/22. $88,000
3 Mill Street Passarelli Michael A Mills St Mays Landing LLC; 05/17/22. $147,183.33
4203 Fairway Dr Palmeri Philip R Lee Tammy; 05/17/22. $238,888
6309 Benson Ave United States Of America Hud Walker Julee M; 05/17/22. $130,300
6360 Maryland Ave London Brian Z Grant Jerome; 05/17/22. $345,000
7249 Weymouth Road Schultz William J Philpot Sharon L; 05/17/22. $20,000
26 Ernst Ct Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing LLC Tsoukalis Suzanne; 05/18/22. $312,541
609 Salma Terrace Mancuso Veronica Thomas Jocelyn; 05/18/22. $240,000
6537 Tunney Ave Hermann Jamie D,/Admr Kraus Roland; 05/18/22. $35,000
2504 Cottonwood Ct Unit 24 Jackson Au Qyla Tillotson Quintin Thomas; 05/19/22. $135,000
2835 Forsythia Ct Kazlou Pavel Khan Waqar; 05/19/22. $90,000
HAMMONTON
322 French St Creekview Development Co LLC Brown Denise M; 05/24/22. $325,500
35d Rose Rita Terrace Lisi LLC Salvatore Steven; 05/25/22. $120,000
440 Bernshouse Ave Carr Alyssa Dominguez Arturo; 05/25/22. $245,000
LINWOOD
612 W Revere Ave Knable Robert M,/Atty Castaldi Jennifer A; 05/12/22. $300,000
319 Melody Ln Hanson David S Wilson Mark; 05/13/22. $397,900
550 Central Avenue, Unit N-10 Duffield Harry Kalter Barbara Joy; 05/17/22. $220,000
LONGPORT
4 N. 31st Ave Hyman Mark Dudley Equities LLC; 05/20/22. $1,520,000
2308 Atlantic Ave Goldstein Samuel 100 S 24th LLC; 05/25/22. $1,800,000
MARGATE
16a S Fredericksburg Ave Wallace Gregg J Brilliant Stuart A; 05/12/22. $1,517,650
207 N Rumson Ave Coady Homes LLC Coffey Lori; 05/12/22. $1,175,000
7 S Franklin Ave Unit 8 Jacob Daniel E Snyder Alison; 05/12/22. $360,000
16 South Fredericksburg Ave Rg Fredericksburg 18 LLC Goldstein Randi Rubin; 05/13/22. $1,499,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 708 Nykorczuk Nick Marrandino Donald P; 05/13/22. $629,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
5200 Reading Ave Lashley Clifton Sozerman Emre C; 05/11/22. $300,000
1110 Columbia Rd Grasso Donna L Giambrone Charles C,-2nd; 05/13/22. $415,000
NORTHFIELD
15 Mt Vernon Ave Newman David J Glancey Matthew; 05/12/22. $289,000
34 Roosevelt Ave Wilson Mark A Crouch Kristi; 05/13/22. $290,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1114 Harrison Ave Chesarek John Cherry Charmaine; 05/13/22. $131,500
727 W Black Horse Pike Paradise Properties Nj LLC Notis Pinchos; 05/13/22. $70,000
622 N Main St Ccat Enterprises LLC Jaramillo Berrio Rigoberto; 05/18/22. $24,000
1101 Doughty Rd 1101 Doughty Road Prop LLC A E Stone Holdings LLC; 05/20/22. $750,000
PORT REPUBLIC
298 Old New York Rd Brennan Janet Harper Nathan; 05/10/22. $375,000
SOMERS POINT
209 Bay Ave Isaac Bonnie Vivarelli Ryan; 05/12/22. $405,000
9 Southview Dr Tomlinson Darren J,-Exr Exantus Jean Ernest; 05/12/22. $257,630
12 Village Drive Edney Robert K Mcandrew Timothy; 05/16/22. $345,000
121 No Ambler Rd Sorochynskyj Nicholas Sokolski Frank M; 05/16/22. $340,777
VENTNOR
203 N Dorset Ave Hamidi Linda Brauckmann Jake Robert; 05/13/22. $447,500
2101 E Drive Unit 2101 Huth Robert Lubell Andrew; 05/13/22. $850,000
31 N Martindale Ave Delmonte Donald Stein House LLC; 05/13/22. $700,000
5517 Suffolk Ct Pressman Ann Marie Alexander Charles; 05/13/22. $115,000
720 N Victoria Ave Moore Leonard G,-Tr Johnson Richard D,-Jr; 05/13/22. $349,000
9 S Wyoming Ave Antes Harry,-Tr Fox David M; 05/13/22. $752,000
1b S Nashville Ave Franklin Avenue Of Margate LLC Hoffman Luke; 05/17/22. $850,000
705 N Dudley Ave Unit D-01 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000
707 N Dudley Ave Unit E05 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000
707 N Oxford Ave Unit J-01 Ozlek Mona Trocki Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000
707 N Oxford Ave Unit J07 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000
715 N Somerset Ave Unit N07 Videll Jared Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 05/18/22. $70,000
737 N Somerset Ave Unit Q04 Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC Videll Jared; 05/18/22. $70,000
6601 Ventnor Ave Marshall Alvin B,-Tr Daj LLC; 05/19/22. $4,000,000
111 S Surrey Ave #104 Bograd Vladimir White John C; 05/20/22. $255,000
4800 Boardwalk #1011 Servodio Nunziata Condulmari Aimone; 05/23/22. $149,000
702 N Cambridge Ave Chandler Joseph B,-Jr,-Tr&Ind Dicioccio Richard A,-3rd; 05/23/22. $380,000
Cape May County
AVALON
234 21st St Lutz James C Scott Brian L; 3/2/22. $685,000
389 21st St Zamborsky Joseph C Jf Builders LLC; 3/3/22. $1,299,000
2148 Ocean Drive And 2158 Ocean Drive 2158 Ocean Drive LLC Princeton Harbor Pirates LLC; 3/3/22. $3,500,000
274 21st St Laudadio Joseph Rasimowicz Sheila A; 3/3/22. $1,225,000
CAPE MAY
20 Second Ave Rushlow Michael J Mc Mahan Connor M; 3/1/22. $1,500,000
12 East Sixth Street Unit 8 Deodato Elyce Conville Mary Jeanne; 3/1/22. $315,000
34 Harbor Cove Cape May Cove LLC Tiburzio Peter A Jr; 3/4/22. $1,150,000
819 Beach Dr Unit 1c Jezersek Georg Cape Del Mar LLC; 3/4/22. $365,000
111 Fire Lane Wilmington Trust National Association Trus Ballinger Carl R; 3/4/22. $333,000
1117 New Jersey Avenue East Cape Properties LLC Mission Inn Cape May LLC; 3/4/22. $3,075,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Avalon Ave Unit 61 Hoffman Patricia Bonney Ross T; 3/1/22. $75,000
517 Hagen Road Clark Marlene F Clark Victoria Noel; 3/2/22. $35,000
67 Cedar Dr Judge Daniel E Sr Beranrd Martin A; 3/3/22. $275,000
72 Beaver Dam Rd Koch Ingomar O 72 Beaver Dam LLC; 3/3/22. $245,000
47 Little Mill Road Lake View Drive Unit22 Hafer Matthew A Adm&C Mc Stay Mary; 3/3/22. $55,000
2684 Route 9 Jones Patrick K Trus Poznek Family Holdings 3 LLC; 3/3/22. $750,000
1944 Route 9 North Jarmix LLC Shore Financial Advisors LLC; 3/3/22. $1,999,000
731 Kings Highway Hickman David L Weir Geraldine; 3/4/22. $375,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
3 W Atlantic Avenue Evans Bryan Croft Taylor S; 3/1/22. $253,500
143 E Hudson Avenue Purcell Susan Zimmerman William; 3/1/22. $382,000
23 Pennsylvania Avenue Vanwicklen Eugene C Jr Cerasi Cody; 3/1/22. $199,900
115 Bayridge Road Lapsley Bess E Est Mcshea Eileen; 3/2/22. $360,000
222 Sivia St Mohr Jason Rosati Richard R; 3/2/22. $390,000
149 E Bates Ave 149 E Bates Ave LLC Young Colin Scott; 3/2/22. $350,000
878-880 Towerview Rd Mardav LLC Sun Holly Shores Rv Resort LLC; 3/3/22. $1,000,000
491 Rt 9 Robbro LLC Sun Holly Shores Rv Resort LLC; 3/3/22. $16,600,000
111 William St Harris Daniel B Jr Lela Property LLC; 3/3/22. $370,000
1418 Bayshore Rd Sweeney Marjorie Scozzaro Nikolas; 3/4/22. $295,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
125 Lee Lane Unit 125 Brown Doris Turner Lawrence M; 3/1/22. $220,000
Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 3/1/22. $546,155
8 Moore Terr Kenney Andrea Mohr Jason; 3/1/22. $514,900
204 School Lane Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Trus Grey Chance M; 3/1/22. $284,900
1 Leonards Ln Federico Evelyn Greiner Michael; 3/2/22. $825,000
3 Bellewood Road Baxter Patrick M Alexander Ian; 3/2/22. $224,900
102 Hemlock Drive Ormrod John C Adm Farrow Gary; 3/2/22. $175,000
115 Raleigh Ave Brown Charles E Jr 115 Raleigh Ave LLC; 3/2/22. $40,000
85 N Beach Avenue David Eriberto T Dippolito Joseph J; 3/3/22. $225,000
43 Rt 47n Fernandez Karen S Fernandez Carlos J; 3/3/22. $3,050
35 Route 47 South Unit 7 Lanzi Vincent Phillips Walter Robert; 3/3/22. $47,500
2 S Main Street Tj Mainstreet LLC Millesime At The Shore LLC; 3/3/22. $490,000
17 Holly Knoll Dr Turzo Aldo E Ewan Jay R; 3/3/22. $643,000
5 Reagans Run Matura Suzanne M Mazzola Jeff; 3/3/22. $625,000
104 Oak Ave 104 Oak Avenue LLC Svoronos Elizabeth; 3/4/22. $369,000
3 Church Rd Breakell Charles W O’neill Christopher M; 3/4/22. $258,000
203 Mallard Pond Ln Nvr Inc Jerdon William J Jr; 3/4/22. $559,540
157 Beach Avenue Long Mary B John F Mita Trust For The Famiy Of Eustace W Mita; 3/4/22. $500,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1411 Delaware Avenue Melzi Justin J Walters Clint; 3/1/22. $645,000
500 East 3th Avenue Unit 211 Jefremow Jason F Lawler Linda; 3/1/22. $260,000
505 East 13th Avenue Unit A Meglio David Millennium Trust Company LLC; 3/2/22. $599,000
911 Surf Avenue Chateau Bleu Holdings LLC Surf Capital LLC; 3/2/22. $1,650,000
417 East 19th Avenue Unit 402 Maurone Richard Taormino Joseph A; 3/2/22. $245,000
1800 Ocean Avenue Unit 510 De Santis Joseph S Fegley Richard D; 3/2/22. $270,000
510 E 3rd Avenue Unit 107 Mc Shea Gerard M Ruggiero Raffaele; 3/3/22. $425,000
1100 New Jersey Avenue Medina Marisol Glynn Brian J; 3/3/22. $325,000
106 E 20th Ave Elcon Custom Builders LLC Becker Shawn W; 3/4/22. $699,000
510 E 8th Ave Caberson Marilyn Serody William J; 3/4/22. $275,000
309 East 20th Avenue Wild Thomas P Carilli Robert J; 3/4/22. $309,000
424 E 19th Avenue Corretini Francis Krein Stephanie R; 3/4/22. $450,000
1309 Ocean Avenue Magargal Matthew Mc Kenna Edward T; 3/4/22. $250,000
OCEAN CITY
Ocean City 243 West Atlantic Blvd Gabriel Building Group Inc Betchner Steven; 3/1/22. $2,550,000
3237 Simpson Avenue Bisaccia Salvatore L Jwr Properties LLC; 3/1/22. $830,000
401 East 34th Street Unit D Lam Ty Hunt Robert A; 3/1/22. $831,500
1024-26 Wesley Avenue Hayek Richard Cedar Wood Builders LLC; 3/1/22. $975,000
50691-63 West Ave Amor Family LLC Kelly Thomas; 3/1/22. $1,550,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 306 Costello Mary P Albright Linda; 3/2/22. $120,000
1008-10 Simpson Ave Unit 1008 Aka 1008 Simpson Ave #1 Odri Frank G Jr Estudillo Magtangol V; 3/2/22. $642,500
900 Ocean Ave Unit 206 Veterano Realty LLC Orlick Dustin; 3/3/22. $213,500
500 Bay Ave Unit 204s Carroll Ora Mae Chierici Mark A; 3/3/22. $589,900
5 Ocean Ave Unit 2 Chierici Mark A Atty&C Kane Ian P; 3/3/22. $705,000
1001b Atlantic Ave Equity Trust Company Cust Equity Trust Company Cust; 3/3/22. $292,500
5029 West Ave Cantwell Brian M Stuetz Raymond J; 3/3/22. $630,000
1125 West Ave 3rd Fl Unit C Louis Adam C Planer Lynn M; 3/3/22. $625,000
411 34th St Aviles Edwin Hourin Stephen; 3/3/22. $867,500
322 Boardwalk Unit 1011 Donna Lee Revocable Trust Allene Wallace Trust; 3/3/22. $715,000
1732-34 Boardwalk Unit A #1732 First Floor Delbono Richard L Gage William P; 3/4/22. $1,225,000
807 Eighth Street Unit 306 Equity Trust Company Cust Dotterer Linda Hagerty; 3/4/22. $120,000
936-38 Pleasure Ave Halfpenny Melissa Karwejna Leo J; 3/4/22. $560,000
804 06 Plymouth Place Unit A #804 First Floor Hanstein Sherry Miller Brandon Charles; 3/4/22. $760,000
1008 Wesley Avenue Unit 408 Sloan Richard Heiges Jennifer; 3/4/22. $328,000
812 20 Ocean Avenue Unit 208 Mc Millen Keith W Buckman Richard; 3/4/22. $280,000
Stern Michael Warrington Wayne Douglas; 3/4/22. $1,525,000
37 West 14th Street Sammartino Carmen Bournias Jannine D; 3/4/22. $500,000
1000 Asbury Avenue Unit 3 10th & Asbury LLC Goldsworthy John H; 3/4/22. $999,999
3623 Central Avenue Tonettti William Quinn John F Jr; 3/4/22. $1,350,000
8 7 Wesley Avenue Unit A #5 First Floor Bevan Mary J Noell Joseph D IV; 3/4/22. $600,000
2213 Wesley Ave Coughlin Timothy P Trus Beasley Pamela J Trus&C; 3/4/22. $3,150,000
SEA ISLE CITY
6800 Central Ave Unit A Decker Timothy J Sciarretta Lauren; 3/2/22. $910,000
114 55th St West Unit Mulholland William J Payne Lawrence Scott; 3/4/22. $1,725,000
5308 Central Ave North Charles B Engelhardt And Elaine M Engelhardt Revocable Living Trust Gallagher James A; 3/4/22. $1,125,000
STONE HARBOR
148 95th St Martin Aonghus E Ott Andrew; 3/2/22. $3,500,000
9816 Second Avenue Mig919 LLC Calabro Jeffrey M; 3/3/22. $600,000
233 93rd Street Mc Fadden James M Stone Harbor Beach House LLC; 3/3/22. $1,500,000
122 92nd St Guerin-Cunningham Judy Dandra LLC; 3/4/22. $4,250,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
11 Mooring Circle Derosa Marie L Est Harman Richard M; 3/1/22. $455,000
17 Bayview Ave Zachariades Donna Exr Kershbaumer Edward J; 3/1/22. $295,000
516 Rt Us 9 S Unit E-3 Habich David Sr Kramer Kathleen; 3/1/22. $22,500
701 Stagecoach Rd Wieder Charles F Millar John; 3/3/22. $409,000
WEST WILDWOOD
535 W Glenwood Ave Sullivan George W Est Hein Kenneth W; 3/2/22. $385,000
530 W Poplar Ave Kaminski Jane C Wichert Michael F; 3/4/22. $615,000
WILDWOOD
434 & 440 W Lincoln Ave Thornberry Property Investments LLC White Caps Development LLC; 3/1/22. $625,000
220 West Glenwood Avenue Mc Garrigle Alice Wolf Michael J; 3/1/22. $330,000
3110 Park Blvd Unit B Otte James D Jr Nork Christopher; 3/2/22. $435,000
4307 Arctic Ave Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trus 4307 Arctic LLC; 3/2/22. $269,500
5301 Ocean Ave Unit 205 Scicchitano Domenic Bentsen Betty J; 3/2/22. $360,000
109 W Cresse Ave Raniszewski Dorothy E Alshehabi Erica; 3/4/22. $490,000
225 E Wildwood Avenue Unit 2016 O’donnell Patricia Crest Holding LLC; 3/4/22. $120,000
226 West Poplar Avenue Clements Janet M Buscemi Kimberly; 3/4/22. $310,600
225 E Wildwood Avenue Unit 417 Pileggi Vincent Crest Holding LLC; 3/4/22. $128,000
225 E Wildwood Avenue Nj Ocean Fronts LLC Crest Holding LLC; 3/4/22. $120,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7609 New Jersey Ave Kantzios LLC Andiamo Holdings LLC; 3/1/22. $1,575,000
7100 Ocean Ave Marotta Joseph Kovac Andrew; 3/2/22. $440,000
427 East Miami Avene Unit 103 Yan Yapei Price Timothy James; 3/2/22. $315,000
125 E Lavender Rd #125 Mc Carty Charles G Mack James M; 3/2/22. $780,000
Wildwood Crest 5600 Atlantic Ave Unit 6 Massanova John Refactor Re Investments LLC; 3/3/22. $355,000
WOODBINE
Woodbine 120 Washington Avenue Ortiz Angel Colella Michael; 3/4/22. $253,000