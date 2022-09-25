 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

109 North Windsor Ave Wolf Robert T,-Sr Berman Arnold T; 03/22/22. $100,000

1434 Mediterranean Avenue #A Golodnikov Dmitriy Everett John; 03/22/22. $75,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 811 Mcginnis Anne J Brkich Slavko; 03/22/22. $235,000

101 S. Raleigh Ave #723 Linfante Andrew Segal Patricia; 03/23/22. $105,000

151 No Annapolis #A 341 Connecticut LLC Red Oak Serv Co LLC; 03/23/22. $77,000

1650 Beach Ave Wimbish Clarence Solution Maxx Real Estate LLC; 03/23/22. $50,000

2143 Kuehnle Ave T Montana Realty LLC Indicator Investments LLC; 03/23/22. $243,900

2721 Boardwalk #518 Giuda Michael V Norman Kevin; 03/23/22. $96,000

2834 Atlantic Avenue Unit 901 Choi Young Furrer Phyllis; 03/23/22. $95,500

3501 Boardwalk A 205 House Ruthann,/Atty Murray Michael; 03/23/22. $77,000

3501 Boardwalk A 220 Murray Michael House Ruthann,/Atty; 03/23/22. $77,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit B216 Heisey Calvin Minnick Joye S; 03/23/22. $100,000

101 South Plaza #403 Tehrani Massoud B Jordan Brenda; 03/24/22. $265,000

1515 Boardwalk #2107 Romano Generoso Mallh LLC; 03/24/22. $110,000

BRIGANTINE

136 44th Street So Unit A Arluc Homes LLC Shaub Debra L; 03/28/22. $380,000

330 South 42nd Street Unit B34 Brame Joan H Humphrey Gail; 03/28/22. $285,000

719 E Brigantine Ave #11 Parisi Todd Conforto Margaret; 03/28/22. $209,900

200 8th Street North Walker Josephine Walker Carol Lee,-Exrx; 03/29/22. $110,000

3307-3313 Bayshore Ave Unit 7 Oberg Cynthia I Oberg Christy; 03/29/22. $345,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

833 Jackson Road Hernandez Hillary N Broschard Jade; 03/31/22. $205,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

23 Lacosta Drive 23 Lacosta Dr LLC Pohlman Thomas; 03/22/22. $130,000

2325 English Creek Ave 2vx Enterprises LLC Lincoln Lisa; 03/22/22. $353,000

252 Mallard Ln Vista Nine Prop LLC Baxi Rakesh; 03/22/22. $225,000

100 Linden Ave Greenwood Mortgage Assoc Inc Indyg Charles,/Est; 03/23/22. $30,488

101 Wilkshire Ct Dr Horton Inc Nj Sibide Aminata; 03/23/22. $399,490

317 Fenton Ave Reaves Jasper Leroy Christoph L; 03/23/22. $88,000

5022 English Creek Ave Red Oak Serv Co LLC Esq Capital III LLC; 03/23/22. $25,000

52 Shoreline Road Kent Donna L,/Heir Venkataraman Padma; 03/23/22. $450,000

6637 Black Horse Pike Greenwood Mortgage Assoc Inc Indyg Charles,/Est; 03/23/22. $470,440

105 Thompsons Lane Houde Susan E On Farm Time LLC; 03/24/22. $500,000

111 Hickory St Mejia Mercedes D Dela Rosa Banos David; 03/24/22. $282,000

1375 Somers Point Mays Landing Road Houde Susan E On Farm Time LLC; 03/24/22. $100,000

156 Rochelle Lane Destefano Anthony Gaetano Giordano Bldrs LLC; 03/25/22. $335,000

5 Academy Road Privitera Jason Ingersoll James A; 03/25/22. $217,500

100 Cates Road Romeleotes Chris Bell Cameron; 03/28/22. $225,000

1003 Scarborough Drive Babudro Susan Ullah Ahasan; 03/28/22. $366,000

14 Timberwood Drive Khalid Sidra Rasifzaman Sadia; 03/28/22. $110,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

5 S Independence Pl Gaeckle Parker Mary T Astin Darlene; 03/25/22. $263,500

64 Apache Court Songoy Investments LLC Gray John J; 03/25/22. $127,500

96 Cherokee Drive Ong Todd Santos Iveliz; 03/25/22. $184,000

1010 W White Horse Pike Merlino Nicholas Flatdrive Inc; 03/28/22. $65,000

112 Cara Mia Lane Altamuro Lucille Hurst Michael; 03/28/22. $400,000

156 N. Odessa Ave Peterson Robert A Mcclone Kevin; 03/28/22. $482,900

24 Iroquiois Drive Blaszczyk Edward,/Admrx Delgado Edith B; 03/28/22. $121,500

33 Coolidge Ave Eubanks Candy Parker Marita M; 03/28/22. $254,000

330 Quince Ave Sai Henry Edwards Kelsey L; 03/28/22. $277,500

415 Clarks Landing Road Mccaffrey Marion,/Exr Citta Caitlyn J; 03/28/22. $210,000

658 Chancery Lane Gimenez Louis Peters Fern; 03/28/22. $250,000

415 Chris Gaupp Rd Ste C2 Williams Beverly 415 Chriss Gaupp Road LLC; 03/29/22. $215,000

458 Ebony Tree Ave Wright Nicole Louis Makenson; 03/29/22. $335,000

527 Weston Drive Weigle Angela C Herbert Crystal Rae; 03/29/22. $359,000

667 St Andrews De Depoint Martin Kuhar Andrea; 03/29/22. $350,000

130 Club Place Miller John A,-Jr Damore Dennis Ryan; 03/30/22. $86,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4109 West Jersey Ave Sear Thomas W Phillips Bethann; 03/29/22. $291,000

6642 Millville Ave Jarrin Valeria Khusnutdinova Guzel; 03/29/22. $59,900

94 Northridge Dr Ahasan Realty LLC Munford Bryon F; 03/30/22. $248,000

HAMMONTON

367 Lakeview Drive Slimm Linda,-Exrx Timothy Tonczyczyn LLC; 03/28/22. $225,000

440 Ernhouse Ave Dodaro James T,-Exr Dominguez Arturo; 03/29/22. $200,000

MARGATE

8715 Amherst Ave Edward S Smith Jr Family Tr Fieldstone Church Rd LLC; 03/28/22. $500,000

9708-9710 Ventnor Ave Baglivo Steven Dlp 51 LLC; 03/29/22. $875,000

9712 Ventnor Ave Piccone Susan B Swagoo LLC; 03/29/22. $450,000

10 South Fredericksburg Ave Shubin Gladys,-Tr,/Tr Tishgart Perry; 03/30/22. $800,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

1324 Darmstadt Ave Hertler Barbara L Hertler Joseph; 03/29/22. $20,000

NORTHFIELD

220 W Mill Rd Hodson Rachel Merceir Thomas Z; 03/31/22. $289,000

PLEASANTVILLE

39 E Edgewater Ave Thompson Teonnah Khomba Andrew; 03/31/22. $225,000

SOMERS POINT

23 Village Drive South Pagano Russell Nagel John; 03/28/22. $150,000

5 Village Dr So Abbondanza Peter Miller Benjamin F; 03/28/22. $282,00

VENTNOR

5000 Boardwalk, Unit 817 Gold Jacqueline R 4ever Walk LLC; 03/28/22. $485,000

5200 Boardwalk #14d Fineman Sanford Ziev Debra C; 03/28/22. $390,000

6517 Winchester Ave Alchemi Inc Ayes Jonathan; 03/29/22. $212,500

Cape May County

AVALON

4109 4th Ave Unit B 4109 4th Ave LLC Armstrong Thomas; 1/25/22. $1,275,000

46 West 33rd St Cunningham Thomas A Jr Blue Heron Partnership LLC; 1/26/22. $5,000,000

2729 Avalon Ave O’dean Lee B Exr&C Welsh Thomas J Jr; 1/27/22. $3,150,000

698 22nd St Unit A Kleinstuber George C Hoskins Brian; 1/28/22. $1,375,000

CAPE MAY

1520 Yacht Ave Unit 105 Joanne C Maher Family Trust Socci Steven; 1/25/22. $499,000

34 Harbor Cove Cape May Cove LLC Tiburzio Peter A Jr; 1/27/22. $1,150,000

10 Congress St Unit 308 Granata Amedeo P Wcn Realty NJ LLC; 1/27/22. $974,000

223 Perry St Paul Timothy M Luce Realty Partnership-Cape May LLC; 1/27/22. $1,440,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

822 Rt 47 Arc Of Cape May County Bovaso James; 1/26/22. $425,000

Lake View Dr 61 Carden Marilyn Trus Galinat Robert T; 1/26/22. $62,200

Unit 210 Dustin Drive James R Kind Revocable Living Trust Steinberg Michael III; 1/28/22. $62,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

701 West Rio Grande Avenue Hillard Mark L Boccuti Joseph; 1/25/22. $420,000

7 East Pacific Avenue Vecchio Joseph J III Trefcer Richard; 1/25/22. $225,000

12 E New York Ave Wilburn Robert K Dull Doris; 1/25/22. $232,900

508 Mistletoe Road Lakitsky Linda M Dribbon Steven; 1/26/22. $915,000

708 Eldredge Ave De Gisi Carl A De Gisi Mark W; 1/27/22. $100,000

5100 Shawcrest Rd Spirito Eugene J Stanley David; 1/27/22. $22,000

417 East St Johns Avenue Wheeler Thomas Eastern Real Estate LLC; 1/28/22. $130,000

837 Weeks Landing Rd Mento David Adm Dellyc LLC; 1/28/22. $408,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

103 Bay Breeze Blvd Nvr Inc Facenco Annemarie R; 1/25/22. $467,530

5 7 8 & 4 Anderson Way Ottens View LLC J C M Development LLC; 1/25/22. $282,000

31 Paula Ln Mc Dermott Kenneth J III Iacono Daniel; 1/25/22. $299,000

202 Seacrest Lane Schippe Edmund W Sherlock Robert; 1/26/22. $340,000

571 Avalon Boulevard Bauz Brett Senner Jillian; 1/27/22. $385,000

Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 1/28/22. $436,924

NORTH WILDWOOD

404-406 W 16th Aveue 404-406 W 16th Avenue Condominium; 1/25/22.

404 W 16th Avenue White Caps Development LLC Szyper Leonard A; 1/25/22. $770,000

620 W Pine Ave Unit 9 Wright Joseph C Wright Brian; 1/25/22. $260,000

212 W 15th Ave Subers Peter Stouch Brian; 1/25/22. $250,000

701 Ocean Avenue Unit 11 Philpott Robert Bonner Michael F; 1/25/22. $224,900

1205 New York Ave Helen R Cahill Trust Kreutzer Joy; 1/25/22. $390,000

2301 Atlantic Avenue Unit 206 Garcia Margaret E Groves Joseph; 1/26/22. $92,000

513 E 7th Ave Unit 212 Johnson Michael J Kott Andrew; 1/27/22. $175,000

134 Allen Drive Crane Michael Fritsch Harry; 1/27/22. $165,000

106 E 20th Street Ryan Jason Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 1/27/22. $385,000

130 East Walnut Avenue Kfnw LLC Lubisky Cody; 1/28/22. $690,000

116.5 E 14th Avenue Mc Fadden Daniel F Jr Exr Mc Fadden Patricia Ann; 1/28/22. $78,350

OCEAN CITY

300 56th Street Schwam Gerald F Schwam Gerald F Trus; 1/25/22. $1

2620 Central Ave Chase Andrew B Jr Chaiken Eugene B; 1/25/22. $2,450,000

921 Asbury Ave Cox Edward W Jolin Properties LLC; 1/25/22. $590,000

141-147 Haven Ave 2nd & Haven LLC Gmkr LLC; 1/25/22. $995,000

1914 Glenwood Drive Sedberry Donald C Lcs Glenwood LLC; 1/25/22. $2,450,000

113-115 Central Ave D & D Kuzmicz Construction LLC Baruffi Builders LLC; 1/26/22. $995,000

57 Simpson Rd Noll Gregory Toppy Eric; 1/26/22. $1,249,000

135-37 Ocean Ave Unit B 2nd Fl 135-137 Ocean Ave LLC Starr Craig; 1/26/22. $1,500,000

1434 Wesley Ave Unit B Landex Realty Holding Iv LLC Engle Scott; 1/26/22. $1,575,000

833 Good Drive Angelini Brendan J Collins Brian J; 1/26/22. $800,000

347 Asbury Ave Firtchman Benjamin Sullivan Daniel J; 1/26/22. $532,347

20 Barbados Marshall Robert L Exr Mingrino Holdings LLC; 1/26/22. $1,975,000

858 Second Street Mc Neal Dennis Trivedi Manish; 1/26/22. $859,900

3401 Haven Ave Wilkins Investments LLC Wilkins Investments LLC; 1/27/22. $360,460

2611 Central Avenue Hagerman William R Brandolini Samatha; 1/27/22. $1,150,000

4308-10 Asbury Avenue Grosso Michael Zarzeka Michael; 1/27/22. $899,900

650 Asbury Ave Adair Matthew E Schiller Ronald J; 1/27/22. $967,500

1110 Wesley Ave Unit 103 Corbisiero James Horton Cynthia; 1/28/22. $163,700

5700 Central Ave Cunningham Anne Marie 57th Street LLC; 1/28/22. $207,863

1114 Bayfront Meehan Joseph J Lorenz Kyle; 1/28/22. $461,750

3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 208 Cartella Anthony Jr Ash Dana Lynn; 1/28/22. $115,000

SEA ISLE CITY

245 58th St Noodles 1 LLC Mc Graw Gerard; 1/25/22. $2,295,000

109 65th Street Beidler Phyllis S Braman Joseph H Jr; 1/26/22. $695,000

3400 Boardwalk Janeczek Joseph Jr Trus Perich James N; 1/28/22. $800,000

STONE HARBOR

9903 Second Ave Rear Walsh James P Rodan Property Holdings I LLC; 1/26/22. $1,200,000

246 Route 50 Baird Andrew D Dilullo Robert Edward; 1/26/22. $280,000

516 Rt 9 Mc Kinney Marc Clements Thomas; 1/26/22. $42,500

109 E Ocean Ave Petty Euterpe Fischer David J; 1/26/22. $251,000

Southard Kenneth A Southard Justin P; 1/27/22. $155,000

1257 Stagecoach Rd Clayton Development Associates LLC Lemke Jacqueline M; 1/27/22. $165,000

1244 Us 9 & 1292 Us Hwy 9 Upper Township Storage LLC Axis Ocean View Storage 1 LLC; 1/27/22. $2,193,750

11 White Oak Dr Renzulli Deborah Exr Mccrosson William J III; 1/28/22. $300,000

WILDWOOD

437 W Baker Ave Breden Paul D Cohen Baruch; 1/25/22. $160,000

635 W Burk Ave ITC Construction LLC O’Brien Brendan; 1/25/22. $960,000

3415 Park Blvd Rotoli John Catrambone Domenick; 1/26/22. $440,000

427 W Pine Ave O’shea Donna Est Weiss Joseph Francis Jr; 1/26/22. $325,000

328 W Lincoln Avenue Florimont Walter LRH Enterprise LLC; 1/28/22. $300,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5705 New Jersey Ave Trivarelli Robert J Casey John; 1/25/22. $420,000

203 East Primrose Road 7011 Pacific Avenue LLC Civera Mario; 1/25/22. $815,000

6201 Ocean Ave Pzmag LLC Piccininno Mark; 1/28/22. $164,000

WOODBINE

708 Clay St Bennett David Luker Debra; 1/28/22. $95,500

