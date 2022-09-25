Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
109 North Windsor Ave Wolf Robert T,-Sr Berman Arnold T; 03/22/22. $100,000
1434 Mediterranean Avenue #A Golodnikov Dmitriy Everett John; 03/22/22. $75,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 811 Mcginnis Anne J Brkich Slavko; 03/22/22. $235,000
101 S. Raleigh Ave #723 Linfante Andrew Segal Patricia; 03/23/22. $105,000
151 No Annapolis #A 341 Connecticut LLC Red Oak Serv Co LLC; 03/23/22. $77,000
People are also reading…
1650 Beach Ave Wimbish Clarence Solution Maxx Real Estate LLC; 03/23/22. $50,000
2143 Kuehnle Ave T Montana Realty LLC Indicator Investments LLC; 03/23/22. $243,900
2721 Boardwalk #518 Giuda Michael V Norman Kevin; 03/23/22. $96,000
2834 Atlantic Avenue Unit 901 Choi Young Furrer Phyllis; 03/23/22. $95,500
3501 Boardwalk A 205 House Ruthann,/Atty Murray Michael; 03/23/22. $77,000
3501 Boardwalk A 220 Murray Michael House Ruthann,/Atty; 03/23/22. $77,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit B216 Heisey Calvin Minnick Joye S; 03/23/22. $100,000
101 South Plaza #403 Tehrani Massoud B Jordan Brenda; 03/24/22. $265,000
1515 Boardwalk #2107 Romano Generoso Mallh LLC; 03/24/22. $110,000
BRIGANTINE
136 44th Street So Unit A Arluc Homes LLC Shaub Debra L; 03/28/22. $380,000
330 South 42nd Street Unit B34 Brame Joan H Humphrey Gail; 03/28/22. $285,000
719 E Brigantine Ave #11 Parisi Todd Conforto Margaret; 03/28/22. $209,900
200 8th Street North Walker Josephine Walker Carol Lee,-Exrx; 03/29/22. $110,000
3307-3313 Bayshore Ave Unit 7 Oberg Cynthia I Oberg Christy; 03/29/22. $345,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
833 Jackson Road Hernandez Hillary N Broschard Jade; 03/31/22. $205,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
23 Lacosta Drive 23 Lacosta Dr LLC Pohlman Thomas; 03/22/22. $130,000
2325 English Creek Ave 2vx Enterprises LLC Lincoln Lisa; 03/22/22. $353,000
252 Mallard Ln Vista Nine Prop LLC Baxi Rakesh; 03/22/22. $225,000
100 Linden Ave Greenwood Mortgage Assoc Inc Indyg Charles,/Est; 03/23/22. $30,488
101 Wilkshire Ct Dr Horton Inc Nj Sibide Aminata; 03/23/22. $399,490
317 Fenton Ave Reaves Jasper Leroy Christoph L; 03/23/22. $88,000
5022 English Creek Ave Red Oak Serv Co LLC Esq Capital III LLC; 03/23/22. $25,000
52 Shoreline Road Kent Donna L,/Heir Venkataraman Padma; 03/23/22. $450,000
6637 Black Horse Pike Greenwood Mortgage Assoc Inc Indyg Charles,/Est; 03/23/22. $470,440
105 Thompsons Lane Houde Susan E On Farm Time LLC; 03/24/22. $500,000
111 Hickory St Mejia Mercedes D Dela Rosa Banos David; 03/24/22. $282,000
1375 Somers Point Mays Landing Road Houde Susan E On Farm Time LLC; 03/24/22. $100,000
156 Rochelle Lane Destefano Anthony Gaetano Giordano Bldrs LLC; 03/25/22. $335,000
5 Academy Road Privitera Jason Ingersoll James A; 03/25/22. $217,500
100 Cates Road Romeleotes Chris Bell Cameron; 03/28/22. $225,000
1003 Scarborough Drive Babudro Susan Ullah Ahasan; 03/28/22. $366,000
14 Timberwood Drive Khalid Sidra Rasifzaman Sadia; 03/28/22. $110,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
5 S Independence Pl Gaeckle Parker Mary T Astin Darlene; 03/25/22. $263,500
64 Apache Court Songoy Investments LLC Gray John J; 03/25/22. $127,500
96 Cherokee Drive Ong Todd Santos Iveliz; 03/25/22. $184,000
1010 W White Horse Pike Merlino Nicholas Flatdrive Inc; 03/28/22. $65,000
112 Cara Mia Lane Altamuro Lucille Hurst Michael; 03/28/22. $400,000
156 N. Odessa Ave Peterson Robert A Mcclone Kevin; 03/28/22. $482,900
24 Iroquiois Drive Blaszczyk Edward,/Admrx Delgado Edith B; 03/28/22. $121,500
33 Coolidge Ave Eubanks Candy Parker Marita M; 03/28/22. $254,000
330 Quince Ave Sai Henry Edwards Kelsey L; 03/28/22. $277,500
415 Clarks Landing Road Mccaffrey Marion,/Exr Citta Caitlyn J; 03/28/22. $210,000
658 Chancery Lane Gimenez Louis Peters Fern; 03/28/22. $250,000
415 Chris Gaupp Rd Ste C2 Williams Beverly 415 Chriss Gaupp Road LLC; 03/29/22. $215,000
458 Ebony Tree Ave Wright Nicole Louis Makenson; 03/29/22. $335,000
527 Weston Drive Weigle Angela C Herbert Crystal Rae; 03/29/22. $359,000
667 St Andrews De Depoint Martin Kuhar Andrea; 03/29/22. $350,000
130 Club Place Miller John A,-Jr Damore Dennis Ryan; 03/30/22. $86,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4109 West Jersey Ave Sear Thomas W Phillips Bethann; 03/29/22. $291,000
6642 Millville Ave Jarrin Valeria Khusnutdinova Guzel; 03/29/22. $59,900
94 Northridge Dr Ahasan Realty LLC Munford Bryon F; 03/30/22. $248,000
HAMMONTON
367 Lakeview Drive Slimm Linda,-Exrx Timothy Tonczyczyn LLC; 03/28/22. $225,000
440 Ernhouse Ave Dodaro James T,-Exr Dominguez Arturo; 03/29/22. $200,000
MARGATE
8715 Amherst Ave Edward S Smith Jr Family Tr Fieldstone Church Rd LLC; 03/28/22. $500,000
9708-9710 Ventnor Ave Baglivo Steven Dlp 51 LLC; 03/29/22. $875,000
9712 Ventnor Ave Piccone Susan B Swagoo LLC; 03/29/22. $450,000
10 South Fredericksburg Ave Shubin Gladys,-Tr,/Tr Tishgart Perry; 03/30/22. $800,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
1324 Darmstadt Ave Hertler Barbara L Hertler Joseph; 03/29/22. $20,000
NORTHFIELD
220 W Mill Rd Hodson Rachel Merceir Thomas Z; 03/31/22. $289,000
PLEASANTVILLE
39 E Edgewater Ave Thompson Teonnah Khomba Andrew; 03/31/22. $225,000
SOMERS POINT
23 Village Drive South Pagano Russell Nagel John; 03/28/22. $150,000
5 Village Dr So Abbondanza Peter Miller Benjamin F; 03/28/22. $282,00
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk, Unit 817 Gold Jacqueline R 4ever Walk LLC; 03/28/22. $485,000
5200 Boardwalk #14d Fineman Sanford Ziev Debra C; 03/28/22. $390,000
6517 Winchester Ave Alchemi Inc Ayes Jonathan; 03/29/22. $212,500
Cape May County
AVALON
4109 4th Ave Unit B 4109 4th Ave LLC Armstrong Thomas; 1/25/22. $1,275,000
46 West 33rd St Cunningham Thomas A Jr Blue Heron Partnership LLC; 1/26/22. $5,000,000
2729 Avalon Ave O’dean Lee B Exr&C Welsh Thomas J Jr; 1/27/22. $3,150,000
698 22nd St Unit A Kleinstuber George C Hoskins Brian; 1/28/22. $1,375,000
CAPE MAY
1520 Yacht Ave Unit 105 Joanne C Maher Family Trust Socci Steven; 1/25/22. $499,000
34 Harbor Cove Cape May Cove LLC Tiburzio Peter A Jr; 1/27/22. $1,150,000
10 Congress St Unit 308 Granata Amedeo P Wcn Realty NJ LLC; 1/27/22. $974,000
223 Perry St Paul Timothy M Luce Realty Partnership-Cape May LLC; 1/27/22. $1,440,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
822 Rt 47 Arc Of Cape May County Bovaso James; 1/26/22. $425,000
Lake View Dr 61 Carden Marilyn Trus Galinat Robert T; 1/26/22. $62,200
Unit 210 Dustin Drive James R Kind Revocable Living Trust Steinberg Michael III; 1/28/22. $62,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
701 West Rio Grande Avenue Hillard Mark L Boccuti Joseph; 1/25/22. $420,000
7 East Pacific Avenue Vecchio Joseph J III Trefcer Richard; 1/25/22. $225,000
12 E New York Ave Wilburn Robert K Dull Doris; 1/25/22. $232,900
508 Mistletoe Road Lakitsky Linda M Dribbon Steven; 1/26/22. $915,000
708 Eldredge Ave De Gisi Carl A De Gisi Mark W; 1/27/22. $100,000
5100 Shawcrest Rd Spirito Eugene J Stanley David; 1/27/22. $22,000
417 East St Johns Avenue Wheeler Thomas Eastern Real Estate LLC; 1/28/22. $130,000
837 Weeks Landing Rd Mento David Adm Dellyc LLC; 1/28/22. $408,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
103 Bay Breeze Blvd Nvr Inc Facenco Annemarie R; 1/25/22. $467,530
5 7 8 & 4 Anderson Way Ottens View LLC J C M Development LLC; 1/25/22. $282,000
31 Paula Ln Mc Dermott Kenneth J III Iacono Daniel; 1/25/22. $299,000
202 Seacrest Lane Schippe Edmund W Sherlock Robert; 1/26/22. $340,000
571 Avalon Boulevard Bauz Brett Senner Jillian; 1/27/22. $385,000
Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 1/28/22. $436,924
NORTH WILDWOOD
404-406 W 16th Aveue 404-406 W 16th Avenue Condominium; 1/25/22.
404 W 16th Avenue White Caps Development LLC Szyper Leonard A; 1/25/22. $770,000
620 W Pine Ave Unit 9 Wright Joseph C Wright Brian; 1/25/22. $260,000
212 W 15th Ave Subers Peter Stouch Brian; 1/25/22. $250,000
701 Ocean Avenue Unit 11 Philpott Robert Bonner Michael F; 1/25/22. $224,900
1205 New York Ave Helen R Cahill Trust Kreutzer Joy; 1/25/22. $390,000
2301 Atlantic Avenue Unit 206 Garcia Margaret E Groves Joseph; 1/26/22. $92,000
513 E 7th Ave Unit 212 Johnson Michael J Kott Andrew; 1/27/22. $175,000
134 Allen Drive Crane Michael Fritsch Harry; 1/27/22. $165,000
106 E 20th Street Ryan Jason Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 1/27/22. $385,000
130 East Walnut Avenue Kfnw LLC Lubisky Cody; 1/28/22. $690,000
116.5 E 14th Avenue Mc Fadden Daniel F Jr Exr Mc Fadden Patricia Ann; 1/28/22. $78,350
OCEAN CITY
300 56th Street Schwam Gerald F Schwam Gerald F Trus; 1/25/22. $1
2620 Central Ave Chase Andrew B Jr Chaiken Eugene B; 1/25/22. $2,450,000
921 Asbury Ave Cox Edward W Jolin Properties LLC; 1/25/22. $590,000
141-147 Haven Ave 2nd & Haven LLC Gmkr LLC; 1/25/22. $995,000
1914 Glenwood Drive Sedberry Donald C Lcs Glenwood LLC; 1/25/22. $2,450,000
113-115 Central Ave D & D Kuzmicz Construction LLC Baruffi Builders LLC; 1/26/22. $995,000
57 Simpson Rd Noll Gregory Toppy Eric; 1/26/22. $1,249,000
135-37 Ocean Ave Unit B 2nd Fl 135-137 Ocean Ave LLC Starr Craig; 1/26/22. $1,500,000
1434 Wesley Ave Unit B Landex Realty Holding Iv LLC Engle Scott; 1/26/22. $1,575,000
833 Good Drive Angelini Brendan J Collins Brian J; 1/26/22. $800,000
347 Asbury Ave Firtchman Benjamin Sullivan Daniel J; 1/26/22. $532,347
20 Barbados Marshall Robert L Exr Mingrino Holdings LLC; 1/26/22. $1,975,000
858 Second Street Mc Neal Dennis Trivedi Manish; 1/26/22. $859,900
3401 Haven Ave Wilkins Investments LLC Wilkins Investments LLC; 1/27/22. $360,460
2611 Central Avenue Hagerman William R Brandolini Samatha; 1/27/22. $1,150,000
4308-10 Asbury Avenue Grosso Michael Zarzeka Michael; 1/27/22. $899,900
650 Asbury Ave Adair Matthew E Schiller Ronald J; 1/27/22. $967,500
1110 Wesley Ave Unit 103 Corbisiero James Horton Cynthia; 1/28/22. $163,700
5700 Central Ave Cunningham Anne Marie 57th Street LLC; 1/28/22. $207,863
1114 Bayfront Meehan Joseph J Lorenz Kyle; 1/28/22. $461,750
3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 208 Cartella Anthony Jr Ash Dana Lynn; 1/28/22. $115,000
SEA ISLE CITY
245 58th St Noodles 1 LLC Mc Graw Gerard; 1/25/22. $2,295,000
109 65th Street Beidler Phyllis S Braman Joseph H Jr; 1/26/22. $695,000
3400 Boardwalk Janeczek Joseph Jr Trus Perich James N; 1/28/22. $800,000
STONE HARBOR
9903 Second Ave Rear Walsh James P Rodan Property Holdings I LLC; 1/26/22. $1,200,000
246 Route 50 Baird Andrew D Dilullo Robert Edward; 1/26/22. $280,000
516 Rt 9 Mc Kinney Marc Clements Thomas; 1/26/22. $42,500
109 E Ocean Ave Petty Euterpe Fischer David J; 1/26/22. $251,000
Southard Kenneth A Southard Justin P; 1/27/22. $155,000
1257 Stagecoach Rd Clayton Development Associates LLC Lemke Jacqueline M; 1/27/22. $165,000
1244 Us 9 & 1292 Us Hwy 9 Upper Township Storage LLC Axis Ocean View Storage 1 LLC; 1/27/22. $2,193,750
11 White Oak Dr Renzulli Deborah Exr Mccrosson William J III; 1/28/22. $300,000
WILDWOOD
437 W Baker Ave Breden Paul D Cohen Baruch; 1/25/22. $160,000
635 W Burk Ave ITC Construction LLC O’Brien Brendan; 1/25/22. $960,000
3415 Park Blvd Rotoli John Catrambone Domenick; 1/26/22. $440,000
427 W Pine Ave O’shea Donna Est Weiss Joseph Francis Jr; 1/26/22. $325,000
328 W Lincoln Avenue Florimont Walter LRH Enterprise LLC; 1/28/22. $300,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5705 New Jersey Ave Trivarelli Robert J Casey John; 1/25/22. $420,000
203 East Primrose Road 7011 Pacific Avenue LLC Civera Mario; 1/25/22. $815,000
6201 Ocean Ave Pzmag LLC Piccininno Mark; 1/28/22. $164,000
WOODBINE
708 Clay St Bennett David Luker Debra; 1/28/22. $95,500