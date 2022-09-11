 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY 4209 Ventnor Ave Unit 1 Diaz Carlos C,/Atty Chabur Andres; 03/14/22. $95,270.05

526 Pacific Ave 1401 Benn Harvey Cohn Jonathan A; 03/14/22. $220,000

641 Carson Ave Yingst Bryan Dunn Richard; 03/14/22. $540,000

100 South Berkley Square 16a Haugstad Bjorg,-Exrx Coopersmith Gayle; 03/15/22. $550,000

1412 And 1414 North Arkansas Avenue Shreeji Realty Of NJ LLC Ultraviolet Properties LLC; 03/15/22. $110,000

People are also reading…

1924 1936 1940 Murray Ave Ac Designing Women Inc Ae Talley Const LLC; 03/15/22. $110,000

3101 Boardwalk 1107-1 Hartofilis Nicholas James Goudcorp LLC; 03/15/22. $115,000

416 Atlantic Ave Cohen Saul H Feliciano Noel; 03/15/22. $108,333.32

43 North Virginia Avenue JA Homes Solutions LLC Kulkosky Joseph; 03/16/22. $130,000

BRIGANTINE

811 Lafayette Blvd Hale Cynthia Denise Gunn John Jeffrey; 03/16/22. $350,000

14 Mcdermott Place Palaszewski Paulette M Vogdes Anthony J; 03/17/22. $369,000

3500 Ocean Ave Unit 4 Pugliese Stephen Reeves BeNJamin W; 03/17/22. $212,000

3825 Atlantic ; Blvd Fuller Paul W Eric W Knuttel Rev Liv Tr; 03/17/22. $820,000

22 Collette Circle Forziati Gary Howell Sarina; 03/21/22. $529,000

107 East ; Ave Unit 203 Martelette Donald D,-Jr Harper Boy LLC; 03/22. $/22. $200,000

4636 Atlantic ; Blvd Unit A Doran Matthew F Gundle Elizabeth; 03/22. $/22. $579,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

127 Rockefeller Lane Merendino Jacob Ifekwuna Angela N; 03/28/22. $245,000

212 Cains Mill Road Moworks LLC Lucas Jacob; 03/28/22. $205,000

839 6th Rd Wetzel Raymond W,-Jr,-Exr Wetzel Justin B; 03/28/22. $215,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2525 Ridge Ave Khan Tania Aristizabal Jairo; 03/14/22. $285,000

28 Dorset Ave Csmc 2018 Rpl1 Tr Collins Valerie H; 03/14/22. $185,000

6519 Mill Road Schulnick David Masland William; 03/14/22. $272,000

5106 Tremont Ave Key Sandra R Andrew Brian K; 03/15/22. $255,000

123 Birch Ave Ruiz Brayane Rodriguez Rodriguez Juan M; 03/16/22. $259,000

13 Tilton Club Bocelli Bonnie L Hanna Rimon; 03/16/22. $115,000

2 Exton Court Underberg Jennifer Powell Cynthia; 03/16/22. $275,000

3162 Fire Road Incendia Via LLC Sf International LLC; 03/16/22. $830,000

422 Glenn Ave Chapman Vanessa M Asroff Evan; 03/16/22. $385,000

1702 Somers Point Mays Landing Road Choudhry Uzma Singler John S; 03/18/22. $245,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

509 Forestbrook Drive Tudor Robert T I&S Associates LLC; 03/21/22. $330,000

71 Pheasant Meadow Dr Winkler Douglas Kh2 Properties LLC; 03/21/22. $120,000

101 Great Creek Rd Spinosa Paul Thornton Dujuan; 03/22/22. $260,000

14 Pomona Rd Davenport Lewis,-Atty St James Joy; 03/22/22. $1,000

30 Pomona Rd Maduro Robert,/Atty St James Joy; 03/22/22. $348,000

6 Pomona Rd St James Joy Maduro Robert,/Atty; 03/22/22. $1,000

205 E Ridgewood Ave Feehan Robin A Cohen Haas Joan M; 03/23/22. $365,300

28 Club Place Maloney Julie Mohammad Atir; 03/23/22. $124,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

448 Highland Court Dagrosa Karyn Marie,-Ind&Exr Finishline Properties LLC; 03/22. $/22. $456,000

1534 Hamilton Ct Cestaro Jill Sanchez Natalia; 03/23/22. $180,000

551 Halbert Ave Scheidegg David Gorski Mary; 03/23/22. $70,000

2505 Cottonwood Court Mikhaeil Medhat Figueroa Nelson; 03/24/22. $130,000

4939 Winterbury Drive Unit 34d Pollack Cheryl L Pollack Cheryl L; 03/24/22. $43,323

6213 Roberts Ave Joseph Beatrice M Wolfe Charles; 03/24/22. $188,000

15 Golf Drive Gordon Christine J Diggs Karen; 03/25/22. $305,000

HAMMONTON

239 S Washington Street Creekview Development LLC Miller Eric John Nicholas; 03/24/22. $ 419,900

33 Anne Drive Holcombe Chantal R Diblasi Maria; 03/24/22. $325,000

834 Middle Road Holland John R&I Construction LLC; 03/24/22. $200,000

535 10th Street Angelino Christine K,-Tr Dooley Brent W; 03/25/22. $425,000

610 4th Street North Wilson Maria L Raines Coleman; 03/25/22. $290,000

LINWOOD

123 Delmar Ave Russo Kathleen P Malamut Gregory; 03/25/22. $650,000

27 East Seaview Ave Thorne Joshua D Yackanicz Jennifer E; 03/25/22. $215,000

MARGATE

226 N. Delavan Ave Greene Rochelle Greenberg Heather Daniel; 03/15/22. $575,000

127 North Monroe Ave Unit#2 Kilburg Raymond Fishkin Betsy; 03/16/22. $190,000

8408 Ventnor Ave Verna Paul Smith Mark D; 03/16/22. $1,300,000

15 N Exeter Ave Krouse Curtis Milrod Alice Nancy; 03/17/22. $999,000

217 North Essex Ave Patent Sharon Segalow Adam; 03/17/22. $280,000

218 North Nassau Avenue Mahoney Paul Zaretsky Craig; 03/17/22. $960,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2411 Seveth Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $30,000

2431 Seventh Ave Gallo Christine Schneider Robert C,-Jr; 03/28/22. $25,000

NORTHFIELD

1921 Cedarbridge Drive Davila Calderon Carlos Daniel Miller Dolores A; 03/28/22. $75,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1210 Columbia Ave Celli James Keele Stephen; 03/30/22. $119,900

410 Cedarcrest Ave Javier Acosta Sanchez Roman Juan; 03/30/22. $185,000

SOMERS POINT

218 W Meyran Ave Weller Dorothy A,-Exrx Zurinskas Gabrielle A; 03/23/22. $275,000

7 Paul Clark Drive Paraz Robert E Silverstein Keith Evan; 03/23/22. $1,212,500

911 Harbour Cove Linda G Zabon Liv Tr Tigar Steven; 03/23/22. $375,000

VENTNOR

104 South Derby Ave Benedetto Conrad J Spector Eugene A; 03/17/22. $925,000

18 S Wissahickon Ave Geraci Joseph F Patrignani John; 03/18/22. $660,000

5000 Boardwalk #107 Gjoci Eldi Kahn Ellen S; 03/21/22. $290,000

5418 Suffolk Ct #P2 Thornes Natalia Petticrew Michael S; 03/21/22. $99,900

6805 Fulton Ave Palamaro Joseph Sangor Strauss Alexander; 03/21/22. $650,000

7 North Melbourne Avenue Shore Thing Prop LLC Smyth Glenn; 03/21/22. $500,000

814 Burk Court Yates Ralph Rapoport Michele S; 03/21/22. $ 225,000

6625 Monmouth Ave Schultz Simmons Shelby Circle 3 LLC; 03/22/22. $407,360

5000 Boardwalk #1401 Nordick Gregory J Jill C Gerhardt Irrevocable Liv Tr; 03/23/22. $460,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Apt 204 Guckin Paul W,-3rd Lasky Leon M; 03/23/22. $275,000

Cape May County

AVALON

277 26th St Garland James J Coyle Michael; 1/19/22. $2,550,000

1148 First Avenue Copper Capital Investment LLC Whetzel Benjamin D; 1/19/22. $2,995,751

CAPE MAY

106 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Schade Marc P; 1/19/22. $927,225

135 Broadway Hobdell Elizabeth F Granieri Francis J; 1/19/22. $1,275,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

400 Caspian Ave Prickett Mark A Scott Guy T; 1/18/22. $375,000

8102 Bayview Dr 8100 Bayview LLC Brady Keri; 1/18/22. $636,000

145 Cloverdale Ave O’connor Dennis P Harris Daniel B Jr; 1/18/22. $140,000

202 W Atlantic Ave Wasner Catherine A Tinney Ashley Katherine; 1/18/22. $405,000

1 Rabbit Run Gartner Jack A Jr Smith Colin Brian; 1/18/22. $540,000

500 Winslow Ave Keywood Thomas Adm Kinka Andrew ; 1/19/22. $341,500

18 Cedarbrook Rd Torosian Charles A Wasielewski Edward R; 1/19/22. $850,000

615 E Jacksonville Avenue Kelly Norman Dennis Tripodi Joseph Paul; 1/19/22. $90,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

500 Millman Blvd Garnett Archie Duffy Joseph M; 1/18/22. $168,500

Nvr Inc Marland David Scott; 1/18/22. $463,023

18 Seaview Crossings Ckjr LLC Hienkel William J; 1/18/22. $126,000

17 Seaview Crossings Ckjr LLC Gable Keith A; 1/18/22. $133,000

108 Indian Trail Cama Self Direct Johnston Matthew; 1/18/22. $205,900

205 Lee Ln Nataloni Gina Hayduk Robert P; 1/18/22. $210,000

461 Dias Creek Rd Hughes Michael D Shaffer Charles D; 1/19/22. $529,000

11 Dyars Mill Road Bertan Lucille A Donnelly Edward D; 1/19/22. $360,000

109 Bay Breeze Rd Nvr Inc Beidler Phyllis S; 1/19/22. $534,819

219 Hand Ave Yamrich David Barber Rachel J; 1/19/22. $400,000

10 Cedar Ln Holmes William E Blymire Carol; 1/19/22. $296,000

2 Seaview Crossings Ckjr LLC Roberts Steven J; 1/19/22. $128,000

7 North 4th St Clary Jordan Rivera-Vaquez Julio; 1/19/22. $240,000

107 Bay Breeze Blvd Nvr Inc Lucarelli Louis Dan; 1/19/22. $476,895

NORTH WILDWOOD

4305 Seaboard Circle Friel Frances Piccirillo Dan M; 1/18/22. $575,000

1905 New Jersey Avenue Mw Of Wildwood LLC Mc Laughlin Michael; 1/19/22. $612,342

321 East 19th Avenue Taylor Randy G Bristow Christopher A; 1/19/22. $610,000

500 Kennedy Dr Castle Charles Mc Monigle Michael; 1/19/22. $350,000

500 East 13th Ave Brennan Francis K Sanford Michael; 1/19/22. $232,000

OCEAN CITY

1749 Bay Ave Schallawitz Daniel Chase Andrew B Jr; 1/18/22. $690,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 202 Steer Anita L Graber James A; 1/18/22. $110,000

415 First St Garcia Joseph H Malamut James; 1/18/22. $635,000

3408 Haven Ave Unit 200 Steer Anita L Home Girls Designs LLC; 1/18/22. $120,000

26 Sunsset Place Carboni Deborah L Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 1/18/22. $675,000

1123 Asbury Ave Unit B Reyes David Smitka Dana Lynn; 1/19/22. $670,000

834 A & B Sixth St #1 Churchill Steven P Pawlewicz Richard Victor; 1/19/22. $820,000

3000 Bay Ave Ludwig Francies W Est Reyes David; 1/19/22. $870,000

1008 Wesley Ave #305 Halpern Lee Cable James Scott Ii Trus; 1/19/22. $339,000

115 Fowlers Ct Unit 84 Biddle Kenneth R Whitehead Francis P; 1/19/22. $375,000

115 Waterway Rd V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Kalogredis Vasilios J; 1/19/22. $2,050,000

1035 Asbury Ave Unit C Tomlinson Marie V Trus Ahluwalia Harmohan J; 1/19/22. $675,000

145 Flinders Reef Rivkind David B Dareshuri Hossein; 1/19/22. $429,000

900 Wesley Ave Unit 114 Chong Christopher Daggett Thomas Jr; 1/19/22. $165,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4700 Central Ave North Unit Mc Masters William W Pileggi Thomas P; 1/18/22. $1,450,000

11 43rd St Unit D Gordon Alan V Sic Promenade LLC; 1/19/22. $266,000

11 43rd St Unit E Gordon Alan V White Shoe Properties LLC; 1/19/22. $252,000

11 43rd St Unit C Gordon Alan V Jgl Capital LLC; 1/19/22. $252,000

118 2nd St East Unit Sparano Joseph C Colonna Isabel W; 1/19/22. $579,000

11 43rd St Unit B Gordon Alan V Mc Hale Steven; 1/19/22. $252,000

11 43rd St Unit A Gordon Alan V Truempy Joseph; 1/19/22. $289,000

STONE HARBOR

187 104th Street Gubanich Christopher M Guinan Stephen; 1/19/22. $4,300,000

844 Route 9 South Shulde Edward S Jr Dolson Edward W; 1/19/22. $260,000

4 W Katharine Ave Grimley Robert J 109 East Lincoln LLC; 1/19/22. $287,500

WEST CAPE MAY

301 Atlantic Ave Gorski Gerald E Recigno David P; 1/18/22. $785,000

WEST WILDWOOD

1 D Ave Campbell Charles Raymond Long Paul A; 1/19/22. $225,000

WILDWOOD

526 West Montgomery Avenue David Robert H O’connor Theresa; 1/19/22. $970,000

304 West Roberts Avenue Axmann Carmen B Cuomo Nicholas; 1/19/22. $345,000

600 W Montgomery Ave Osmundsen Gary Fidler Paul; 1/19/22. $580,000

604 W Montgomery Ave Osmundsen Gary ITC Construction LLC; 1/19/22. $490,000

104 E Montgomery Ave Andreozzi Management LLC Azeroual Jason; 1/19/22. $360,000

WILDWOOD CREST

427 East Miami Ave Aurora Elena Virgo Chris; 1/18/22. $215,000

9101 Atlantic Ave Unit 0212 Fahsbender Louis G Kinslow Dennis; 1/18/22. $200,000

5510 Atlantic Avenue Unit 1 Greco Anthony A Jr Donaghy Michael M; 1/19/22. $339,900

5400 Pacific Avenue Song Pham LLC Wc Shore Works LLC; 1/19/22. $800,000

118 West Charleston Avenue Alderfer Christopher T Alderfer Christopher T; 1/19/22. $275,000

309 E Buttercup Rd Unit C Sanderlin Ronald De Cicco Michael; 1/19/22. $455,000

5901 Atlantic Ave Stewart Brad C Miller David; 1/19/22. $566,650

207 West Charleston Avenue Zizza Barbara Rudy Joseph F; 1/19/22. $795,000

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News