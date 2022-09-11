Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY 4209 Ventnor Ave Unit 1 Diaz Carlos C,/Atty Chabur Andres; 03/14/22. $95,270.05
526 Pacific Ave 1401 Benn Harvey Cohn Jonathan A; 03/14/22. $220,000
641 Carson Ave Yingst Bryan Dunn Richard; 03/14/22. $540,000
100 South Berkley Square 16a Haugstad Bjorg,-Exrx Coopersmith Gayle; 03/15/22. $550,000
1412 And 1414 North Arkansas Avenue Shreeji Realty Of NJ LLC Ultraviolet Properties LLC; 03/15/22. $110,000
1924 1936 1940 Murray Ave Ac Designing Women Inc Ae Talley Const LLC; 03/15/22. $110,000
3101 Boardwalk 1107-1 Hartofilis Nicholas James Goudcorp LLC; 03/15/22. $115,000
416 Atlantic Ave Cohen Saul H Feliciano Noel; 03/15/22. $108,333.32
43 North Virginia Avenue JA Homes Solutions LLC Kulkosky Joseph; 03/16/22. $130,000
BRIGANTINE
811 Lafayette Blvd Hale Cynthia Denise Gunn John Jeffrey; 03/16/22. $350,000
14 Mcdermott Place Palaszewski Paulette M Vogdes Anthony J; 03/17/22. $369,000
3500 Ocean Ave Unit 4 Pugliese Stephen Reeves BeNJamin W; 03/17/22. $212,000
3825 Atlantic ; Blvd Fuller Paul W Eric W Knuttel Rev Liv Tr; 03/17/22. $820,000
22 Collette Circle Forziati Gary Howell Sarina; 03/21/22. $529,000
107 East ; Ave Unit 203 Martelette Donald D,-Jr Harper Boy LLC; 03/22. $/22. $200,000
4636 Atlantic ; Blvd Unit A Doran Matthew F Gundle Elizabeth; 03/22. $/22. $579,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
127 Rockefeller Lane Merendino Jacob Ifekwuna Angela N; 03/28/22. $245,000
212 Cains Mill Road Moworks LLC Lucas Jacob; 03/28/22. $205,000
839 6th Rd Wetzel Raymond W,-Jr,-Exr Wetzel Justin B; 03/28/22. $215,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2525 Ridge Ave Khan Tania Aristizabal Jairo; 03/14/22. $285,000
28 Dorset Ave Csmc 2018 Rpl1 Tr Collins Valerie H; 03/14/22. $185,000
6519 Mill Road Schulnick David Masland William; 03/14/22. $272,000
5106 Tremont Ave Key Sandra R Andrew Brian K; 03/15/22. $255,000
123 Birch Ave Ruiz Brayane Rodriguez Rodriguez Juan M; 03/16/22. $259,000
13 Tilton Club Bocelli Bonnie L Hanna Rimon; 03/16/22. $115,000
2 Exton Court Underberg Jennifer Powell Cynthia; 03/16/22. $275,000
3162 Fire Road Incendia Via LLC Sf International LLC; 03/16/22. $830,000
422 Glenn Ave Chapman Vanessa M Asroff Evan; 03/16/22. $385,000
1702 Somers Point Mays Landing Road Choudhry Uzma Singler John S; 03/18/22. $245,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
509 Forestbrook Drive Tudor Robert T I&S Associates LLC; 03/21/22. $330,000
71 Pheasant Meadow Dr Winkler Douglas Kh2 Properties LLC; 03/21/22. $120,000
101 Great Creek Rd Spinosa Paul Thornton Dujuan; 03/22/22. $260,000
14 Pomona Rd Davenport Lewis,-Atty St James Joy; 03/22/22. $1,000
30 Pomona Rd Maduro Robert,/Atty St James Joy; 03/22/22. $348,000
6 Pomona Rd St James Joy Maduro Robert,/Atty; 03/22/22. $1,000
205 E Ridgewood Ave Feehan Robin A Cohen Haas Joan M; 03/23/22. $365,300
28 Club Place Maloney Julie Mohammad Atir; 03/23/22. $124,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
448 Highland Court Dagrosa Karyn Marie,-Ind&Exr Finishline Properties LLC; 03/22. $/22. $456,000
1534 Hamilton Ct Cestaro Jill Sanchez Natalia; 03/23/22. $180,000
551 Halbert Ave Scheidegg David Gorski Mary; 03/23/22. $70,000
2505 Cottonwood Court Mikhaeil Medhat Figueroa Nelson; 03/24/22. $130,000
4939 Winterbury Drive Unit 34d Pollack Cheryl L Pollack Cheryl L; 03/24/22. $43,323
6213 Roberts Ave Joseph Beatrice M Wolfe Charles; 03/24/22. $188,000
15 Golf Drive Gordon Christine J Diggs Karen; 03/25/22. $305,000
HAMMONTON
239 S Washington Street Creekview Development LLC Miller Eric John Nicholas; 03/24/22. $ 419,900
33 Anne Drive Holcombe Chantal R Diblasi Maria; 03/24/22. $325,000
834 Middle Road Holland John R&I Construction LLC; 03/24/22. $200,000
535 10th Street Angelino Christine K,-Tr Dooley Brent W; 03/25/22. $425,000
610 4th Street North Wilson Maria L Raines Coleman; 03/25/22. $290,000
LINWOOD
123 Delmar Ave Russo Kathleen P Malamut Gregory; 03/25/22. $650,000
27 East Seaview Ave Thorne Joshua D Yackanicz Jennifer E; 03/25/22. $215,000
MARGATE
226 N. Delavan Ave Greene Rochelle Greenberg Heather Daniel; 03/15/22. $575,000
127 North Monroe Ave Unit#2 Kilburg Raymond Fishkin Betsy; 03/16/22. $190,000
8408 Ventnor Ave Verna Paul Smith Mark D; 03/16/22. $1,300,000
15 N Exeter Ave Krouse Curtis Milrod Alice Nancy; 03/17/22. $999,000
217 North Essex Ave Patent Sharon Segalow Adam; 03/17/22. $280,000
218 North Nassau Avenue Mahoney Paul Zaretsky Craig; 03/17/22. $960,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2411 Seveth Ave Schneider Robert C,-Jr Gallo Christine; 03/28/22. $30,000
2431 Seventh Ave Gallo Christine Schneider Robert C,-Jr; 03/28/22. $25,000
NORTHFIELD
1921 Cedarbridge Drive Davila Calderon Carlos Daniel Miller Dolores A; 03/28/22. $75,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1210 Columbia Ave Celli James Keele Stephen; 03/30/22. $119,900
410 Cedarcrest Ave Javier Acosta Sanchez Roman Juan; 03/30/22. $185,000
SOMERS POINT
218 W Meyran Ave Weller Dorothy A,-Exrx Zurinskas Gabrielle A; 03/23/22. $275,000
7 Paul Clark Drive Paraz Robert E Silverstein Keith Evan; 03/23/22. $1,212,500
911 Harbour Cove Linda G Zabon Liv Tr Tigar Steven; 03/23/22. $375,000
VENTNOR
104 South Derby Ave Benedetto Conrad J Spector Eugene A; 03/17/22. $925,000
18 S Wissahickon Ave Geraci Joseph F Patrignani John; 03/18/22. $660,000
5000 Boardwalk #107 Gjoci Eldi Kahn Ellen S; 03/21/22. $290,000
5418 Suffolk Ct #P2 Thornes Natalia Petticrew Michael S; 03/21/22. $99,900
6805 Fulton Ave Palamaro Joseph Sangor Strauss Alexander; 03/21/22. $650,000
7 North Melbourne Avenue Shore Thing Prop LLC Smyth Glenn; 03/21/22. $500,000
814 Burk Court Yates Ralph Rapoport Michele S; 03/21/22. $ 225,000
6625 Monmouth Ave Schultz Simmons Shelby Circle 3 LLC; 03/22/22. $407,360
5000 Boardwalk #1401 Nordick Gregory J Jill C Gerhardt Irrevocable Liv Tr; 03/23/22. $460,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Apt 204 Guckin Paul W,-3rd Lasky Leon M; 03/23/22. $275,000
Cape May County
AVALON
277 26th St Garland James J Coyle Michael; 1/19/22. $2,550,000
1148 First Avenue Copper Capital Investment LLC Whetzel Benjamin D; 1/19/22. $2,995,751
CAPE MAY
106 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Schade Marc P; 1/19/22. $927,225
135 Broadway Hobdell Elizabeth F Granieri Francis J; 1/19/22. $1,275,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
400 Caspian Ave Prickett Mark A Scott Guy T; 1/18/22. $375,000
8102 Bayview Dr 8100 Bayview LLC Brady Keri; 1/18/22. $636,000
145 Cloverdale Ave O’connor Dennis P Harris Daniel B Jr; 1/18/22. $140,000
202 W Atlantic Ave Wasner Catherine A Tinney Ashley Katherine; 1/18/22. $405,000
1 Rabbit Run Gartner Jack A Jr Smith Colin Brian; 1/18/22. $540,000
500 Winslow Ave Keywood Thomas Adm Kinka Andrew ; 1/19/22. $341,500
18 Cedarbrook Rd Torosian Charles A Wasielewski Edward R; 1/19/22. $850,000
615 E Jacksonville Avenue Kelly Norman Dennis Tripodi Joseph Paul; 1/19/22. $90,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
500 Millman Blvd Garnett Archie Duffy Joseph M; 1/18/22. $168,500
Nvr Inc Marland David Scott; 1/18/22. $463,023
18 Seaview Crossings Ckjr LLC Hienkel William J; 1/18/22. $126,000
17 Seaview Crossings Ckjr LLC Gable Keith A; 1/18/22. $133,000
108 Indian Trail Cama Self Direct Johnston Matthew; 1/18/22. $205,900
205 Lee Ln Nataloni Gina Hayduk Robert P; 1/18/22. $210,000
461 Dias Creek Rd Hughes Michael D Shaffer Charles D; 1/19/22. $529,000
11 Dyars Mill Road Bertan Lucille A Donnelly Edward D; 1/19/22. $360,000
109 Bay Breeze Rd Nvr Inc Beidler Phyllis S; 1/19/22. $534,819
219 Hand Ave Yamrich David Barber Rachel J; 1/19/22. $400,000
10 Cedar Ln Holmes William E Blymire Carol; 1/19/22. $296,000
2 Seaview Crossings Ckjr LLC Roberts Steven J; 1/19/22. $128,000
7 North 4th St Clary Jordan Rivera-Vaquez Julio; 1/19/22. $240,000
107 Bay Breeze Blvd Nvr Inc Lucarelli Louis Dan; 1/19/22. $476,895
NORTH WILDWOOD
4305 Seaboard Circle Friel Frances Piccirillo Dan M; 1/18/22. $575,000
1905 New Jersey Avenue Mw Of Wildwood LLC Mc Laughlin Michael; 1/19/22. $612,342
321 East 19th Avenue Taylor Randy G Bristow Christopher A; 1/19/22. $610,000
500 Kennedy Dr Castle Charles Mc Monigle Michael; 1/19/22. $350,000
500 East 13th Ave Brennan Francis K Sanford Michael; 1/19/22. $232,000
OCEAN CITY
1749 Bay Ave Schallawitz Daniel Chase Andrew B Jr; 1/18/22. $690,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Unit 202 Steer Anita L Graber James A; 1/18/22. $110,000
415 First St Garcia Joseph H Malamut James; 1/18/22. $635,000
3408 Haven Ave Unit 200 Steer Anita L Home Girls Designs LLC; 1/18/22. $120,000
26 Sunsset Place Carboni Deborah L Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 1/18/22. $675,000
1123 Asbury Ave Unit B Reyes David Smitka Dana Lynn; 1/19/22. $670,000
834 A & B Sixth St #1 Churchill Steven P Pawlewicz Richard Victor; 1/19/22. $820,000
3000 Bay Ave Ludwig Francies W Est Reyes David; 1/19/22. $870,000
1008 Wesley Ave #305 Halpern Lee Cable James Scott Ii Trus; 1/19/22. $339,000
115 Fowlers Ct Unit 84 Biddle Kenneth R Whitehead Francis P; 1/19/22. $375,000
115 Waterway Rd V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Kalogredis Vasilios J; 1/19/22. $2,050,000
1035 Asbury Ave Unit C Tomlinson Marie V Trus Ahluwalia Harmohan J; 1/19/22. $675,000
145 Flinders Reef Rivkind David B Dareshuri Hossein; 1/19/22. $429,000
900 Wesley Ave Unit 114 Chong Christopher Daggett Thomas Jr; 1/19/22. $165,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4700 Central Ave North Unit Mc Masters William W Pileggi Thomas P; 1/18/22. $1,450,000
11 43rd St Unit D Gordon Alan V Sic Promenade LLC; 1/19/22. $266,000
11 43rd St Unit E Gordon Alan V White Shoe Properties LLC; 1/19/22. $252,000
11 43rd St Unit C Gordon Alan V Jgl Capital LLC; 1/19/22. $252,000
118 2nd St East Unit Sparano Joseph C Colonna Isabel W; 1/19/22. $579,000
11 43rd St Unit B Gordon Alan V Mc Hale Steven; 1/19/22. $252,000
11 43rd St Unit A Gordon Alan V Truempy Joseph; 1/19/22. $289,000
STONE HARBOR
187 104th Street Gubanich Christopher M Guinan Stephen; 1/19/22. $4,300,000
844 Route 9 South Shulde Edward S Jr Dolson Edward W; 1/19/22. $260,000
4 W Katharine Ave Grimley Robert J 109 East Lincoln LLC; 1/19/22. $287,500
WEST CAPE MAY
301 Atlantic Ave Gorski Gerald E Recigno David P; 1/18/22. $785,000
WEST WILDWOOD
1 D Ave Campbell Charles Raymond Long Paul A; 1/19/22. $225,000
WILDWOOD
526 West Montgomery Avenue David Robert H O’connor Theresa; 1/19/22. $970,000
304 West Roberts Avenue Axmann Carmen B Cuomo Nicholas; 1/19/22. $345,000
600 W Montgomery Ave Osmundsen Gary Fidler Paul; 1/19/22. $580,000
604 W Montgomery Ave Osmundsen Gary ITC Construction LLC; 1/19/22. $490,000
104 E Montgomery Ave Andreozzi Management LLC Azeroual Jason; 1/19/22. $360,000
WILDWOOD CREST
427 East Miami Ave Aurora Elena Virgo Chris; 1/18/22. $215,000
9101 Atlantic Ave Unit 0212 Fahsbender Louis G Kinslow Dennis; 1/18/22. $200,000
5510 Atlantic Avenue Unit 1 Greco Anthony A Jr Donaghy Michael M; 1/19/22. $339,900
5400 Pacific Avenue Song Pham LLC Wc Shore Works LLC; 1/19/22. $800,000
118 West Charleston Avenue Alderfer Christopher T Alderfer Christopher T; 1/19/22. $275,000
309 E Buttercup Rd Unit C Sanderlin Ronald De Cicco Michael; 1/19/22. $455,000
5901 Atlantic Ave Stewart Brad C Miller David; 1/19/22. $566,650
207 West Charleston Avenue Zizza Barbara Rudy Joseph F; 1/19/22. $795,000