 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Click here for the latest updates from local businesses
0 comments
promotion top story

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses

  • 0
By Local
Nicholas Huba

The last few months have been a trying time for our local community Customers are eager to find ways to support local businesses, especially for the Holidays. One of the most popular ways is by buying gift cards – both for businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later – and for businesses open now, to use now.

We'd like to help.

Our Holiday Buy Local platform is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to keep their favorite local businesses afloat during this difficult time.

If you are a Consumer 

To Purchase a gift card to help our local businesses please click here.

bit.ly/2wLAlWk

If you are a Business 

We’d love to include your company. It’s absolutely FREE to join, and all you have to do is fill out a short form. We’ll take care of the rest! We’ll work to drive our 1.2 million unique readers per month to the site with the full force of our marketing capabilities – continual print and digital ads, emails, and social messages to our readers.

Help us help you! Please join our Buy Local gift card directory by filling out this form today. bit.ly/3ccq2td

Are you looking for other unique advertising opportunities? The Press of AC (powered by Amplified Digital ) has options to reach your perfect customer online and in the newspaper. Did you know – we can target an email to consumers who have opted in for special offers and deals for only $200.

For set up a free call with a digital marketing specialist please fill out the form below for a free marketing kit https://form.jotform.com/mpotts21/PressofAC

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News