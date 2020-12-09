Click here for the latest updates from local businesses

The last few months have been a trying time for our local community Customers are eager to find ways to support local businesses, especially for the Holidays. One of the most popular ways is by buying gift cards – both for businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later – and for businesses open now, to use now.

We'd like to help.

Our Holiday Buy Local platform is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to keep their favorite local businesses afloat during this difficult time.

If you are a Consumer

To Purchase a gift card to help our local businesses please click here.

If you are a Business

We’d love to include your company. It’s absolutely FREE to join, and all you have to do is fill out a short form. We’ll take care of the rest! We’ll work to drive our 1.2 million unique readers per month to the site with the full force of our marketing capabilities – continual print and digital ads, emails, and social messages to our readers.