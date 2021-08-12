 Skip to main content
Prohibited items
The following items are prohibited from the concert site:

  • Chairs of any kind
  • Bags or containers larger than 12" x 12" x 6" (or exceeding 864 cubic inches total volume). Bags larger than a small clutch bag (4.5" x 6.5") should be composed of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC with a single compartment
  • Backpacks and other multi-compartment bags larger than a small clutch bag. An exception may be made for medically necessary or infant care bags after proper inspection. Please note these items will be searched and tagged.
  • Illegal drugs, substances, or paraphernalia of any kind
  • Weapons of any kind or items deemed as weapons, including knives, by security
  • Outside alcohol or beverages
  • Outside food
  • Fireworks or sparklers
  • Blankets or tarps
  • Coolers of any kind, baskets, and/or large bags
  • Selfie sticks
  • Glass of any kind
  • Drones
  • Flyers, handbills, posters or stickers (absolutely no solicitation is allowed on premise)
  • Tents or shelters
  • Over the head helmets or full costume heads
  • Flags, totems, large signs (or anything that might block someone's view)
  • Animals (with the exception of service dogs and small horses)
  • Squirt guns, toy guns (or anything else that resembles a weapon)
  • Umbrellas of any kind, including beach umbrellas
  • Glow sticks or laser pointers
  • No selling of merchandise or unauthorized/unlicensed vending
