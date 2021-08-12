Prohibited items

The following items are prohibited from the concert site:
- Chairs of any kind
- Bags or containers larger than 12" x 12" x 6" (or exceeding 864 cubic inches total volume). Bags larger than a small clutch bag (4.5" x 6.5") should be composed of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC with a single compartment
- Backpacks and other multi-compartment bags larger than a small clutch bag. An exception may be made for medically necessary or infant care bags after proper inspection. Please note these items will be searched and tagged.
- Illegal drugs, substances, or paraphernalia of any kind
- Weapons of any kind or items deemed as weapons, including knives, by security
- Outside alcohol or beverages
- Outside food
- Fireworks or sparklers
- Blankets or tarps
- Coolers of any kind, baskets, and/or large bags
- Selfie sticks
- Glass of any kind
- Drones
- Flyers, handbills, posters or stickers (absolutely no solicitation is allowed on premise)
- Tents or shelters
- Over the head helmets or full costume heads
- Flags, totems, large signs (or anything that might block someone's view)
- Animals (with the exception of service dogs and small horses)
- Squirt guns, toy guns (or anything else that resembles a weapon)
- Umbrellas of any kind, including beach umbrellas
- Glow sticks or laser pointers
- No selling of merchandise or unauthorized/unlicensed vending