"Progress" Pride Flag flies in Atlantic City for first time

The flag that now flies in the courtyard beside City Hall in Atlantic City, however, is not just a rainbow. The progress pride flag includes an added chevron of black, brown, light blue, pink and white to recognize the Black, brown, transgender, non-binary and individuals living with HIV. An arrow pointing to the right is meant to signify the forward momentum still needed to be made, according to Abijah-Dorrington.

“I was 9 years old when the first brick was thrown at Stonewall. I call it a rebellion, I call it an uprising. I don’t call it a riot because sometimes a riot sounds negative, said Dr. Wilson Washington, director of Health and Human Services for the City of Atlantic City, whose daughter was in the audience.

Larry Sieg, the first openly gay CEO of Meet AC, said he recalled in 2014 standing with then former Mayor Donald Guardian, who is also gay, when they raised a flag on Park Place and declared it the official beach for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The next morning after we raised a flag it was torn down,” said Sieg. “Each and every time we raised a flag it was torn down.”