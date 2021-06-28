"Progress" Pride Flag flies in Atlantic City for first time

ATLANTIC CITY — Community members, government officials and activists gathered in the City Hall courtyard Monday to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and for the inaugural raising of the "progress" pride flag.
“It’s a great day today in Atlantic City, and a new day for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Judah Abijah-Dorrington, Atlantic City’s first LGBTQ+ Liaison and Coordinator of LGBTQ+ Programs and Services.
The Stonewall Riots in New York City, which began June 28, 1969, marked the beginning of the gay liberation movement, which is now more synonymous with pride.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the LGBTQ+ community has made significant contributions to the city, and city officials are committed to making Atlantic City an inclusive, safe and comfortable place for all who live and visit here.
Small proclaimed June LGBTQ Pride month for the city of Atlantic City.
As Small made his announcement, members of the crowd shouted “thank you!”
“The rainbow flag will be flown during pride month to recognize the many accomplishments and contributions of Atlantic City's LGBTQ+ community,” said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz.
Shabazz co-sponsored the resolution and the vote on it was unanimous.
The flag that now flies in the courtyard beside City Hall in Atlantic City, however, is not just a rainbow. The progress pride flag includes an added chevron of black, brown, light blue, pink and white to recognize the Black, brown, transgender, non-binary and individuals living with HIV. An arrow pointing to the right is meant to signify the forward momentum still needed to be made, according to Abijah-Dorrington.
“I was 9 years old when the first brick was thrown at Stonewall. I call it a rebellion, I call it an uprising. I don’t call it a riot because sometimes a riot sounds negative, said Dr. Wilson Washington, director of Health and Human Services for the City of Atlantic City, whose daughter was in the audience.
Larry Sieg, the first openly gay CEO of Meet AC, said he recalled in 2014 standing with then former Mayor Donald Guardian, who is also gay, when they raised a flag on Park Place and declared it the official beach for the LGBTQ+ community.
“The next morning after we raised a flag it was torn down,” said Sieg. “Each and every time we raised a flag it was torn down.”
“I’ve lived in the city my whole adult life and I want to see how our leaders represent the symbols of those who historically have been cropped out of the picture,” said Mike Nees, a member of the audience and case manager at the South Jersey Aids Alliance.
Lauri Greene, a professor at Stockton University, author of Drag Queens and Beauty Queens: Contesting Femininity in the World's Playground and a co-founder and board member of AC Pride, said that while the anniversary was a momentous occasion, action is needed.
“Symbols need to be translated into action,” said Greene, whose non-profit organization is looking to expand LGBTQ+ causes in Atlantic City and surrounding regions.
Abijah-Dorrington said AC Pride will look into doing the pride events with the support of the city.
“We’re going to be working together to make sure we have the kind of pride and pride events and pride activities that Atlantic city residents and visitors deserve.”
An exceptionally windy day meant the progress flag was waving proudly as the crowd dispersed and some went to continue the celebration at Rhythm & Spirits in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop.