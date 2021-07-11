 Skip to main content
Previous Press Male Athletes of the Year (1993-94 to 2019-20)

Mike Trout hit a New Jersey-record 18 home runs and led the Thunderbolts to a school-record 22 wins as a Millville High School senior. Trout finished his scholastic career with 31 home runs, a .461 batting average, 121 RBIs, 142 hits and 70 stolen bases 

1994: LaMarr Greer (Middle Township) basketball

1995: Royce Reed (Bridgeton) track and field

1996: Ricky Mosley (Bridgeton) football, basketball, baseball

1997: Ron Dorsey (Hammonton) football, baseball

1998: Muhammad Abdullah (Southern Regional) football, track and field

1999: Rafael Craig (Millville) track and field

2000: Joe Weiss (Mainland Regional) football, wrestling, track and field

2001: Jon Stinson (Holy Spirit) swimming

2002: Tim Bowser (Millville) football, basketball, track and field

2003: Rick Amos (Hammonton) football, wrestling

2004: Ryan Goodman (Absegami) football, wrestling

2005: Davon Edwards (Middle Township) football, track and field

2006: Jack Corcoran (St. Joseph) football, wrestling

2007: Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) football, indoor track and field, baseball

2008: Anthony Barone (Hammonton) football, basketball, baseball

2009: Mike Trout (Millville) baseball, basketball

2010: Tejay Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) football, basketball, track and field

2011: Isaiah Morton (St. Augustine Prep) basketball

2012: Mark McCoy (Barnegat) football, baseball

2013: Dayshawn Reynolds (Atlantic City) football, basketball

2014: Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) football, basketball, volleyball

2015: C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) football, wrestling, baseball

2016: Jim Brady (St. Augustine) football, wrestling

2017: Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) football, basketball, track and field

2018: Charles Fields (Wildwood Catholic) basketball, track and field

2019: Sahmir Jones (Pleasantville) football, basketball, track and field

2020: Jada Byers (St. Joseph) football, basketball

 
