Previous Press Girls Athletes of the Year (1993-94 to 2019-20)
Previous Press Girls Athletes of the Year (1993-94 to 2019-20)

9. Danielle Tauro vs 8. Shameka Speed (copy)

Previous Press Girls Athletes of the Year include Southern Regional's Danielle Tauro, left, who won it twice (2005-06 and 2006-07), and Bridgeton's Shameka Speed (2002-03).

 PRESS ARCHIVES

1994: Helen Wilks (Bridgeton) track and field

1995: Anne Marie Ambrose (Cumberland Regional) softball and field hockey

1996: Brooke Ewan (Millville) field hockey and softball

1997: Amanda Haines (Hammonton) field hockey, basketball, softball

1998: Abbey Woolley (Ocean City) field hockey, track and field

1999: Alexis Seeley (Cumberland Regional) soccer, basketball

2000: Cyndy Wilks (Bridgeton) tennis, basketball, track and field

2001: Meredith Long (Ocean City): field hockey, swimming, lacrosse

2002: Monica Johnson (Wildwood): basketball

2003: Shameka Speed (Bridgeton) track and field

2004: Kara Ayers (Absegami) field hockey and basketball

2005: Alicia Hall (Holy Spirit) soccer and basketball

2006: Danielle Tauro (Southern Regional) track and field and cross country

2007: Danielle Tauro (Southern Regional) track and field and cross country

2008: Jill Smith (Southern Regional) track and field and cross country

2009: Jill Smith (Southern Reg.) track and field, cross country

2010: Tara Wuko (Wildwood Catholic) cross country, swimming, track and field

2011: Kelsey McCusker (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse

2012: Colleen Callahan (Atlantic City) swimming

2013: Colleen Callahan (Atlantic City) swimming

2014: Emily DeMarco (St. Joseph) field hockey and softball

2015: Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) cross country and track and field

2016: Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse

2017: Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse

2018: Tess Fisher (Vineland) tennis

2019: Brielle Smith (Oakcrest) soccer and track and field

2020: Kira Sides (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse

