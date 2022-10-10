Previewing the Phillies-Braves playoff series ahead of Tuesday afternoon's Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will meet in Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday.

First pitch is 1:07 p.m. in Atlanta.

This best-of-five matchup brings back memories of 1993.

Back then, the Braves (104-58) and Phillies (97-65) met in the NL Championship Series. The Braves were favored, but the Phillies won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The 2022 Braves, who won the NL East with a 101-61 record, are again favored over the Phillies, who made the postseason as a wild-card team with an 87-75 record.

What are the chances of another Phillies upset? Philadelphia has some momentum after going on the road and sweeping the best-of-three wild-card series on Friday and Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I think the Phillies are hitting on all cylinders,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday in Atlanta. “They've got everybody back. Their starting pitching is really good. Their circle of trust in that bullpen, they’ve worked through some issues there. I think that's a really good bullpen. And they're playing really, really well now.”

A preview of the series:

The schedule

Game 1: 1:07 p.m. Tuesday at Atlanta (Fox)

Game 2: 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at Atlanta (Fox)

Game 3: time TBA Friday at Philadelphia (FS1)

Game 4 (if nec.): time TBA Saturday at Philadelphia (FS1)

Game 5 (if nec.): time TBA Sunday at Atlanta (FS1)

Season series

The Braves won 11 of 19 games against the Phillies during the regular season. Atlanta outscored Philadelphia by a combined total of 88-85 in those matchups.

Game 1 matchup

Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA)

The Phillies' Suarez struggled with his command as the season came to close. He was 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA in six starts since Sept. 1. The left-hander was 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA in five starts against the Braves this season. He allowed 23 hits with 12 walks and 23 strikeouts in 28 innings.

“I've faced them a lot this year, years prior,” Suarez said. “There's no secret between them and me. They know what I do. I know what they do. So I think tomorrow's going to be a very special day.”

Since Sept. 1, Fried is 2-2 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings. He was 0-1 with a 3.13 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season.

Fried, like Suarez, emphasized the familiarity between the teams.

“It's a really, really great lineup over there. They're extremely deep. One through nine can beat you,” Fried said. “I just think there's no secrets. Everyone knows what — I know what they have; they know what I have. And it's just going out there and executing and seeing who comes out on top.”

Who’s Hot

Alec Bohm: The Phillies third baseman was 2 for 5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in the St. Louis sweep. Bohm batted .342 (26 for 76) with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs against Atlanta this season.

Matt Olson: The Braves first baseman batted .348 (8 for 23) with four home runs and seven RBIs in the season’s final seven days.

The X-Factor

Spencer Strider; The rookie pitcher has been out since Sept. 19 with an oblique injury. But Strider (11-5 with a 2.67 ERA) could return this series. If he does, it will add to what is an already deep and formidable Braves pitching staff. Atlanta announced Monday it had signed Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday he had not yet figured out Strider’s postseason role, if he’s healthy enough to pitch. Strider was 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA against the Phillies this season.

Prediction

Home runs and pitching propel teams to wins in the postseason. The Braves have an abundance of both. Their rotation is deep with Fried, 21-game winner Kyle Wright, veteran Charlie Moron and Strider. Atlanta hit 243 home runs, the most in the NL, this year.

There is also a mystique around Atlanta. The Braves, after all, are the defending World Series championa.

Atlanta has too much pitching, power and playoff experience for the Phillies. But it won’t be easy: Atlanta in five.