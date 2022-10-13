preview of week 7 high school football games

A pair of games between teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 highlight this weekend’s high school football schedule.

Top-ranked Delsea Regional plays at No. 6 Hammonton at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 11 St. Joseph Academy travels to No. 9 Lenape for a 7 p.m game.

What follows is a preview of those games and other pivotal contests involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

Delsea Regional (6-0) at Hammonton (6-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams favor the run. Delsea beat Hammonton 31-7 last season. Hammonton features sophomore running back Kenny Smith, who has rushed for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior defensive Kye Pressley has 11 sacks. Delsea has scored at least 35 points in five of their six wins. They have allowed a TD or less in four of those victories.

St. Joseph Academy (4-1) at Lenape (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday

St. Joe has won four straight. Wildcats quarterback Jimmy Mantuano has thrown for 509 yards and five TDs. Lenape running back Zyaire Goffney-Flemming has rushed for 638 yards and eight TDs.

Haddon Township (5-1) at Wildwood (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Wildwood beat Lindenwold 32-12 last Friday. Junior Hans picked off a pass, threw a TD pass and ran for a score in the win. Haddon Township has won two straight, including a 45-16 win over Holy Cross last week.

Ocean City (2-4) at Millville (4-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Millville is ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11. The Thunderbolts beat Ocean City 40-3 in last year’s South Jersey Group IV final. Junior running back Na’eem Sharp has rushed for 616 yards and five TDs for Millville. Ocean City has dropped three straight.

Vineland (2-4) at Egg Harbor Township (2-5)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams will try to break losing streaks. Vineland has lost three in a row. Vineland senior Emmanuel Doivilus has made 25 tackles. EHT has also three in a row. Eagles junior running back Kemun Council has rushed 86 times for 635 yards.

Middle Township (4-2) at Bridgeton (0-6)

6 p.m. Friday

Middle has won four straight and needs a win to boost its South Jersey Group II playoff hopes. Panthers sophomore running back Remi Rodriguez has rushed for 564 yards and returned a kickoff for a TD this season.

Mainland Regional (6-1) at Clearview (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

Mainland has won five straight and is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11. Mustangs running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 821 yards and 19 TDs. JJ Sinclair leads the Mainland defense with 65 tackles, 18 for losses. Clearview has dropped two straight.

Buena Regional (2-4) at Lower Cape May (4-2)

1 p.m. Saturday

Both teams will try to snap two-game losing streaks. Junior quarterback Hunter Ray sparks Lower. JJ Gonzalez quarterbacks Buena.

Oakcrest (6-1) at Cedar Creek (2-5)

Noon Saturday

These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Oakcrest has never beaten Cedar Creek. The Falcons are 0-10 against Creek. Oakcrest linebacker Nasir Regley has 15 tackles for losses. Cedar Creek has lost three straight. Pirates quarterback Billy Smith has thrown 1,133 yards and six TDs.

St. Augustine (3-4) at Camden Eastside (2-3)

1 p.m. Saturday

St. Augustine has won two straight. Sophomore running back Julian Turney rushed 47 times for 309 yards in those two victories. Hermits coach Pete Lancetta got career win No. 250 last Friday. Eastside has also won two straight. Tigers quarterback Mahki Brunson has thrown for 739 yards and four TDs.

Cumberland Regional (4-2) at Schalick (6-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Cumberland has won three straight and has its most wins since it finished 4-6 in 2012. Senior running back Kyon Barnes has rushed for 693 yards and nine TDs this season. Schalick has won six straight. Sophomore running back Kenai Simmons has rushed for 874 yards and 15 TDs for Schalick.

Shore Conference

Southern Regional (3-3) at Howell (3-3)

6:30 p.m Friday

Both teams need a win to boost their South Jersey Group V playoff hopes. The loser will have a tough time making the postseason. Mike Zecena ran for 155 yards and three TD as Southern beat Central Regional 27-14 last Friday.

Pt. Pleasant Borough (6-0) at Barnegat (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat running back JoJo Bivins ran for 202 yards in a 27-21 win over Manchester Township last Friday. Pt. Pleasant is a South Jersey Group II contender and has outscored opponents 275-29 this season.

Pinelands Regional (3-3) at Monmouth (2-4)

Noon Saturday

Pinelands has won two straight. Sophomore running back Jaimin Parkinson has rushed for 659 yards. Monmouth has lost two in a row.

Brick Township (3-3) at Lacey Township (1-5)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey beat Brick Township 28-14 last season.