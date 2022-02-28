Preview of local girls, boys basketball playoffs that start Monday

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team knows better than anyone how quickly a tournament run can end.

The Eagles (21-3) earned the No. 1 seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament but lost in the first round to No. 8 seed Mainland Regional 50-39 on Feb. 24. Mainland went on to win the tournament with a 58-56 victory over St. Augustine Prep on Saturday

“The guys were down after Mainland, but I told them, ‘Pick your heads up. That’s a good team,’” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “They’re well coached. They had a game plan, and they followed it to a T.”

Now, Egg Harbor prepares for another tournament. The third-seeded Eagles will host the No. 14 seed ACIT in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday. The sectional bracket with traditional powers Lenape, Cherry Hill East and Shawnee is one of the state’s toughest. Senior guard Carlos Lopez averages 22.1 points for EHT. Senior forward Anthony Colon averages 13.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Egg Harbor hopes the lessons learned in the Mainland loss serve them well the rest of the season.

“We know if we lose again, it’s over for us,” Bell said. “The Mainland loss brought home don’t take any game for granted and how quickly it can be over. It definitely served as a wakeup call for us.”

The state basketball tournaments start Monday. What follows is a preview of the local boys and girls teams in each enrollment group (seeds in parentheses):

Boys basketball

South Jersey Group IV

No. 1: Cherry Hill East

The pick: Lenape

Local teams’ first-round games:

Monday

4 p.m.

Bridgeton (15) at Lenape (2)

5:30 p.m.

Williamstown (10) at Millville (7)

6 p.m.

Vineland (12) at Shawnee (5)

7 p.m.

Southern Reg. (11) at Clearview Reg. (6)

ACIT (14) at EHT (3)

Inside info: Lenape and Cherry Hill East split their regular-season meetings. Lenape is the pick because it features senior guard Derek Simpson. The Rutgers recruit is one of the state’s top players. Vineland features a talented backcourt in Yamere Diggs (16 points per game) and Nazir Rowell (14.9 ppg). Millville is 8-2 at home. Southern relies on senior guards Nick Devane (13.9 ppg) and Jaden Anthony (13.0 ppg). Jabril Bowman (13.7 ppg and 7.2 rpg) is a presence inside for Bridgeton. Junior guard Jayden Lopez averages 12.9 points for ACIT.

S.J. Group IIII

No. 1 seed: Moorestown

The pick: Moorestown

Local teams’ first-round games:

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill West (10) at Cedar Creek (7)

6 p.m.

Westampton Tech (11) at Mainland Regional (6)

6:30 p.m.

Absegami (14) at Burlington Township (3)

7 p.m.

Pinelands Regional (16) at Moorestown (1)

Hammonton (9) at Ocean City (8)

Inside info: Moorestown (21-5) won 13 of its last 15 games. Ocean City (11-13) and Hammonton (11-12) played on Feb. 15th with Ocean City winning 56-52. Senior guard Ramar Cook averages 10.6 points for Cedar Creek (13-13).

S.J. Group II

No. 1 seed: Camden

The pick: Camden

Local teams’ first-round games:

Monday

7 p.m.

Oakcrest (16) at Camden (1)

Lower Cape May Reg. (14) at Haddonfield (3)

Pennsauken Tech (11) at Middle Township (3)

Inside info: Camden is No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, one of the nation’s top teams and the prohibitive favorite. Junior guard McCray Huggins (15.4 ppg) leads Oakcrest. Lower and Middle rely on junior swingman Archie Lawler (18.9 ppg) and freshman guard Jamir McNeil (12.5 ppg).

S.J. Group I

No. 1 seed: Paulsboro

The pick: Paulsboro

Local teams’ first-round games:

Tuesday

5 p.m.

Cape May Tech (16) at Paulsboro (1)

5:30 p.m.

Buena Regional (12) at Glassboro (5)

7 p.m.

Salem Tech (14) at Wildwood (3)

Inside info: Paulsboro (20-3) has won 14 of its last 15 games. Senior forward Dylan Delvecchio has scored more than 1,000 career points for Cape May Tech. Junior guards Jaden DelValle and JJ Gonzalez spark Buena. Sophomore guard Junior Hans averages 17.4 points for Wildwood.

S.J. Non-Public A

No. 1 seed: Red Bank Catholic

The pick: St. Thomas Aquinas

Local teams’ first-round games:

Wednesday

6 p.m.

Notre Dame (12) at St. Augustine Prep (5)

Inside info: St. Thomas (26-1) is undefeated in New Jersey this season. Sophomore forward Elijah Brown averages 16.2 points for St. Augustine.

S.J. Non-Public B

No. 1 seed: Trenton Catholic

The pick: Trenton Catholic

Local teams’ first-round games:

St. Joseph Academy (2) bye

Wednesday

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic (9) at Gloucester Catholic (8)

6 p.m.

Princeton Day (13) at Holy Spirit (4)

Inside info: Trenton Catholic won the Mercer County championship. St. Joseph will Friday against the winner of Holy Cross (7) and Calvary Christian (10). Junior guards Jahmir Smith (12.7 ppg) and Jamil Wilkins (12.4 ppg) lead Holy Spirit.

Girls basketball

S.J. Group IV

No. 1 seed: Cherokee

The pick: Cherokee

Local teams’ first-round games:

Monday

4 p.m.

Atlantic City (10) at Kingsway Reg. (7)

5 p.m.

Toms River East (9) at Egg Harbor Township (8)

Southern Reg. (14) at Clearview Reg. (3)

6 p.m.

Vineland (12) at Toms River North (5)

Inside info: Cherokee (21-3) is ranked No. 2 in the Elite 11. Junior guard Samantha Jones averages 13.2 points for Vineland. Freshman guard Lyla Brown averages 8.3 points for EHT.

S.J. Group III

No. 1 seed: Mainland Regional

The pick: Mainland Regional

Local teams’ first-round games

Tuesday

4 p.m.

Triton Reg. (16) at Mainland Reg. (1)

Burlington Township (10) at Hammonton (7)

5 p.m.

Westampton Tech (13) at Absegami (4)

7 p.m.

Lacey Township (9) at Pemberton (8)

Inside info: Mainland (23-2) is the Cape-Atlantic League champion. Freshman guard Reese Downey averages 17 points for Absegami. Junior forward Emma Peretti averages 19.6 points and 15.6 rebounds for Hammonton.

S.J. Group II

No. 1 seed: Haddon Heights

The pick: Manchester Township

Local teams’ first-round home games:

Monday

5 p.m.

Overbrook (14) at Middle Township (3)

Barnegat (15) at Cinnaminson (2)

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest (16) at Haddon Heights (1)

Inside info: Fifth-seeded Manchester is a perennial power and has won 10 of its last 11 games. Junior guard Jada Elston averages 17.6 points for Middle Township.

S.J. Group I

No. 1 seed: Wildwood

The pick: Woodbury

Local teams’ first-round games:

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.

Buena Regional (16) at Wildwood (1)

Inside info: Woodbury ahs won 13 straight. Senior guard Imene Fathi averages 18.4 points for Wildwood (19-4)

S.J. Non-Public B

No. 1 seed: Rutgers Prep

The pick: Rutgers Prep

Local teams’ first-round games:

Wildwood Catholic (2) bye

Wednesday

4 p.m.

Mater Dei (9) at Holy Spirit (8)

Inside info: Rutgers Prep is the Somerset County champion and one of the state’s top teams. Wildwood Catholic will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Calvary Christian (10) and Timothy Christian (7). Freshman Sabrina Little and junior Kira Murray spark Holy Spirit.

S.J. Non-Public A

No. 1 seed: St. John Vianney

The pick: St. John Vianney

Local teams’ first-round games:

Wednesday

5:30 p.m.

OLMA (10) at Mount St. Mary (7)

Inside info: St. John Vianney is the state’s top team. Sophomore guard Madelyn Bernhardt averages 11.7 points for OLMA.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.