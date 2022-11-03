preview of high school football playoff games

The high school football playoffs began their second week this weekend.

This week the non-public schools also join the postseason fray.

Ten Press-area teams are still in contention for state titles.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s playoff games (seeds in parentheses):

South Jersey Group II semifinals

(4) Pleasantville at (1) Raritan

7 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville (6-2) will make the long trip north on the Garden State Parkway to Raritan (7-2). The Greyhounds beat Arthur Johnson 25-7 in the quarterfinals last Friday as Marlon Leslie threw for a touchdown and also ran for 147 yards and a score. Raritan advanced with a 34-13 win over Middle Township. Raritan running back Kieran Falzon ran for three TDs in the win.

(3) Oakcrest at (2) Rumson-Fair Haven

7 p.m. Friday

These teams played last year in the postseason with Rumson winning 37-0. Oakcrest (7-3) has relied on its defense this season. Senior defensive lineman Zahir Davis has 11 sacks. Senior lineman Nasir Regley has made 91 tackles, 31 for losses. Rumson quarterback Owen O’Toole has thrown for 1,502 yards and 19 TDs.

Central Jersey Group III semifinal

(6) Cedar Creek at (2) Camden

6 p.m. Friday

Camden (8-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek (4-6) has won two of its last three games. Cedar Creek junior quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 1,730 yards. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the Cedar Creek defense with 78 tackles. Camden sophomore quarterback Deante Ruffin has thrown for 1,752 yards and 19 TDs.

Central Jersey Group IV semifinal

(7) Long Branch at (3) Mainland Regional

6 p.m. Friday

Mainland (8-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 1,014 yards this season. Freshman quarterback John Franchini has thrown for 734 yards and 11 TDs. JJ Sinclair leads the Mainland defense with 89 tackles, 24 for losses. Junior defensive back/wide receiver Jamie Tyson has five TD catches and four interceptions. Long Branch (5-3) has won four straight.

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

(3) Jackson Memorial at (2) Millville

6 p.m. Friday

Millville (7-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,025 yards. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent leads the defense with 51 tackles. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lotzeir Brooks has caught nine TD passes and picked off two passes. Junior linebacker Brandon Bigelow leads the Jackson (7-2) defense with 78 tackles. Jackson quarterback Tai Mann has thrown for five TDs and run for nine scores.

(4) Shawnee at (1) Hammonton

6 p.m. Friday

Shawnee (6-4) has won three straight. Sophomore running back Kenny Smith ran for 192 yards in last week’s 48-6 win over Hightstown. Hammonton (8-2) is ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11.

Central Jersey Group V semifinals

(5) Atlantic City at (1) Lenape

7 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City (7-1) won its first playoff game in 10 years with last week’s 32-28 win over Rancocas Valley. Lenape (5-4) is ranked No. 11 in The Elite 11. Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons has thrown for 1,260 yards and 13 TDs. Vikings senior linebacker Ronnie Lawson has made 10 tackles for losses. Senior running back Zyaire Goffney-Fleming has rushed for 1,004 yards for Lenape.

State Non-Public B quarterfinal

(6) Montclair Immaculate vs. (3) St. Joseph Academy

1 p.m. Saturday at Buena Regional

St. Joe (5-2) is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Sophomore defensive back Julius Townsel has made 65 tackles and picked off two passes for St. Joe. Wildcats junior wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud has four TD catches. Montclair Immaculate (6-3) has won four straight.

State Non-Public A first round

(9) St. John Vianney at (8) St. Augustine

6 p.m. Friday

The winner meets top-seeded Don Bosco Prep in next week’s quarterfinals. St. Augustine (5-4) has won four straight and is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Junior defensive back/running back Tristan McLeer has made 39 tackles, intercepted two passes and rushed for 438 yards and six TDs. St. John Vianney (5-4) has dropped three straight.