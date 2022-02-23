If you never tried Haitian food, you are really missing out. Bursting with flavor, this heavily-seasoned island cuisine provides the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to take a journey outside their culinary comfort zone, and one of the best local spots for it is Prestige Restaurant in Pleasantville. Owned and operated by Joseph Osias – who also owns Classic Barber Shop right around the corner – Prestige opened its doors in 2015, and the spot has become a staple of the community since then, building its reputation for serving delicious and authentic Haitian food.

Osias is a native of Haiti, and though he has lived in the U.S. for more than a quarter century, his pride in his homeland comes through in his cooking.

The menu is an interesting combination of the familiar and the exotic. Dishes such as fried goat and oxtail will tempt those with a daring palate, while more common items like the red snapper or fried chicken – which is served with a traditional, tomato-based sauce with onions, peppers and Haitian spices – will work well as entry points for those unfamiliar with this style of cooking.

Prestige is a small space, with only five tables inside, but according to Osias, the popularity of their takeout business might just be what has kept them here through the pandemic.

“When COVID came, I had to shut down my barber shop, but the restaurant was still open for takeout only. That made it so we could still pay the bills. And we are still here today, and the community loves us and we love them back,” Osias says.

Prestige Restaurant is located at 4 W. Pleasant Ave. Pleasantville. For more info, call 609-407-1766.

