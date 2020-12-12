Press of Atlantic City Winter Storm Plan

On Friday, I confirmed a nor'easter was indeed on for Wednesday. Saturday will be a day to monitor conditions and computer models for any significant changes. However, there is a higher than usual degree of confidence in a storm for Wednesday that could bring snow.

On Sunday, I'll put out a map that breaks down the Wednesday storm. Who will get all rain, who will get a mix of rain and snow and who could get mostly snow will all be shown then.

Monday afternoon or evening will be the first snow map, if necessary. Detailed information about the winds and coastal flooding will be present, too.

I'll tweak the snow map, rainfall totals, wind and coastal flooding information Tuesday.

On Wednesday, I'll be tracking the storm all day long.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.