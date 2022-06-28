 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Presley Green

  • 0
051822-pac-spt-lacrosse

On May 17 2022, in Galloway, Ocean City High School and Holy Spirit girls lacrosse play the first CAL lacrosse tourney championship game. HS #8 shoots on OC goalkeeper Presley Green who blocks the attempt.

Ocean City

The sophomore made 111 saves and had 138 goals against. She had two shutouts this season and allowed five or fewer goals in 11 of 20 games. She is one of the better goalies in South Jersey.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News