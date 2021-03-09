 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prescribed burning to occur in Estell Manor Tuesday
0 comments

Prescribed burning to occur in Estell Manor Tuesday

Drip torch

A New Jersey Forest Fire Service crew member spreads fire with gasoline from a drip torch during a recent controlled burn in Galloway Township.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer/

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in Estell Manor Monday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

The burn will take place at the north end of the Atlantic County Estell Manor Park, according to Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for the county. The burn will receive assistance with the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire.  According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

While clouds will be around Tuesday morning, it will be dry, and give way to sun during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be 10 to 15 mph for most of the day, as humidity levels stay in the 30 to 50% range. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News