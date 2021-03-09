Prescribed burning to occur in Estell Manor Tuesday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in Estell Manor Monday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.

The burn will take place at the north end of the Atlantic County Estell Manor Park, according to Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for the county. The burn will receive assistance with the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

While clouds will be around Tuesday morning, it will be dry, and give way to sun during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be 10 to 15 mph for most of the day, as humidity levels stay in the 30 to 50% range.

