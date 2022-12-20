 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preparing for the storm

Future Temps and Storm Threats

I believe the biggest impact from the storm will be the damaging winds and power outage threat Thursday night into Friday. 

Wednesday and Thursday morning are the times to prepare. Keep your devices charged, secure loose objects (including the reindeer blow up) and make sure to cut down hanging tree limbs or big branches. 

Tidal flooding and rainfall flooding will be next on the list. Ocean County likely sees more pockets of flooding than Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland. However, all have threats. Move your cars if you live in areas that typically see tidal or rainfall flooding ahead of time.

A quick freeze up of roads is also a concern. It's been a few months, but check to see if you have deicers or need to buy them. You might want it Friday afternoon.

Snow is last on the list. Look, I'm a snow lover but it's hard to find snow for this storm. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

