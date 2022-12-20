Preparing for the storm

I believe the biggest impact from the storm will be the damaging winds and power outage threat Thursday night into Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday morning are the times to prepare. Keep your devices charged, secure loose objects (including the reindeer blow up) and make sure to cut down hanging tree limbs or big branches.

Tidal flooding and rainfall flooding will be next on the list. Ocean County likely sees more pockets of flooding than Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland. However, all have threats. Move your cars if you live in areas that typically see tidal or rainfall flooding ahead of time.

A quick freeze up of roads is also a concern. It's been a few months, but check to see if you have deicers or need to buy them. You might want it Friday afternoon.

Snow is last on the list. Look, I'm a snow lover but it's hard to find snow for this storm.