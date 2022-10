Home runs and pitching propel teams to wins in the postseason. The Braves have an abundance of both. Their rotation is deep with Fried, 21-game winner Kyle Wright, veteran Charlie Moron and Strider. Atlanta hit 243 home runs - the most in the NL - this year.

There is also a mystique around Atlanta. The Braves, after all, are the defending World Series champion.

Atlanta has too much pitching, power and playoff experience for the Phillies. But it won’t be easy: Atlanta in five.