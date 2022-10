The Phillies first trip to the postseason in 11 years will be a brief one. Why?

One reason is the bullpen: Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley held the Phillies to a .071 batting average this season.

The second reason: Nolan Arenado. He was 10 for 22 with three home runs against the Phillies this season.

The bullpen, the power in the St. Louis and the home field will be too much for the Phillies. The series will go three games, but the Cardinals will win.