Prediction

The Astros are a prohibitive favorite at -190, according to FanDuel. Houston seems due for a title after losing in the World Series to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves last season.

But there’s something special about the Phillies and their 5-0 playoff record at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have multiple players with the ability to change the game with one swing of the bat.

Why not Philadelphia?

If the Phillies split the first two games in Houston, they’ll find a way to win three more. Current Astros reliever and former Phillie Hector Neris will blow a save at one point in this series:

Phillies in seven.

