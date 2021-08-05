 Skip to main content
Pre-show checklist
  • Protect yourself with sunscreen.
  • Wear light clothing in the hot weather.
  • Bring snacks and water to stay refreshed.
  • Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action.
  • Bring your ID if you want to purchase alcohol.
  • Blankets and festival flags without metal or wooden poles are allowed.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest has a clear-bag policy. Details, per the site:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x 12”
  • (Official BCMF Logo clear tote, drawstring and fanny packs plastic bags will be available through festival merchandise outlets)
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)
  • Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags
  • An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose
