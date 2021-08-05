Pre-show checklist

- Protect yourself with sunscreen.
- Wear light clothing in the hot weather.
- Bring snacks and water to stay refreshed.
- Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action.
- Bring your ID if you want to purchase alcohol.
- Blankets and festival flags without metal or wooden poles are allowed.
The Barefoot Country Music Fest has a clear-bag policy. Details, per the site:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x 12”
- (Official BCMF Logo clear tote, drawstring and fanny packs plastic bags will be available through festival merchandise outlets)
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose