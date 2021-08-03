 Skip to main content
Pre-show checklist
Pre-show checklist

Atlantic City AirShow A Salute to Those That Serve

The airshow has provided of checklist for spectators to stay safe and optimize their airshow experience.

  • Protect yourself with sunscreen.
  • Wear light clothing in the hot weather.
  • Bring snacks and water to stay refreshed.
  • Bring sunglasses for optimal sight of the show.
  • Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action.
  • Beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits are welcomed on the beach.
  • Bring a portable radio and tune it to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM to hear all of the commentary for the show.
