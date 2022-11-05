Powerball climbs to record $1.6 billion, sparking interest locally and nationwide

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was set to be the highest in the game’s history at $1.6 billion, prompting a surge of new players with dreams of becoming an overnight billionaire.

Nobody had picked the winning numbers since August, which means the jackpot had increased to a record-breaking $1.6 billion prize, with a cash value of $782.4 million, according to the organizing body that operates the Powerball.

The last record was set in January 2016, when winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split the jackpot of $1.58 billion. Last year, a California player won nearly $700 million, said the Multi-State Lottery Association in a release Friday. The most recent Powerball winner purchased their ticket in August and won $202 million in Pennsylvania.

There had been 40 drawings since someone won the last jackpot, and if nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, it will have tied the record for the longest run of drawings without a grand prize winner.

The eye-popping jackpot is catching headlines and leaving a nation of hopefuls daydreaming about what they would do if they won.

In Atlantic City, people were out and about Saturday afternoon, stopping at nearby convenience stores to purchase tickets in hopes that their wildest dreams will come true.

“I normally don’t play the lottery, but for this kind of money, I couldn’t say no,” said Javier Reyes, 35. “I don’t know if I’m going to be lucky enough to win, but like they always say, ‘You have to be in it to win it.’”

At a 7-Eleven on Atlantic Avenue near Tropicana Atlantic City, Rachel Ramirez, 40, bought tickets because she thought about what the money could do for her kids’ future.

“This is life-changing money right here,” said Ramirez, a mother of six. “I know the odds of you winning might not be very high, but I thought about my family and kids and the better life that they could have if somehow everything aligns and I win it.”

Mike Williams, 30, bought his tickets at the Circle K near the Tanger Outlets The Walk and already knew what he would do with the money.

“I would get a huge mansion in Florida and live out the rest of my life worry-free and in peace,” Williams said.

For some, this is the first time they could legally play the lottery. Melissa Baker turned 18 on Tuesday and purchased Powerball tickets at a Wawa in Ventnor.

“I mean with the money on that is on the line, this is the perfect opportunity to try playing the lottery,” Baker said. “Even though my birthday was four days ago, winning this would be the greatest gift ever.”

“We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot,” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko said in a statement. “What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more.”

The Powerball Product Group represents the different lottery groups across the country that agreed to participate in the Powerball. As of 2016, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries were offered across multiple states.

Players may find all those zeros enticing, and at just $2 per ticket the cost to play can seem reasonable.

But players should keep in mind that the lottery is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A player has a roughly 1-in-300 million chance to win the Powerball, according to Victor Matheson, economics professor at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and an expert on lotteries and gambling.

Still, he doesn’t fault anyone who wants to try their luck.

“The best way to think about this is that it’s a tax on entertainment,” Matheson said. “Hopefully, people are buying their Powerball tickets for the fun and excitement and not as an investment. Because it’s a terrible investment.”

While not everyone will walk away a winner, they can rest easy knowing that they’re participating in one of the nation’s largest voluntary taxes. Depending on the state, lottery revenues support various beneficiaries, like public education in California or health and social services. Several states put the money back into responsible gambling and treatment programs, said the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Matheson reminds anyone who plays the lottery that it is a form of gambling, with odds that make it the riskiest form of gambling. He compares someone who plays 10 games of blackjack versus someone who purchases 10 Powerball tickets: the blackjack player might score some winnings after learning the ropes of the game, but typically the lottery player gets nothing.

But he emphasized that a person who does not buy a ticket has nearly the same chances of winning as someone who puts down $2.

“Still, all it could take is one trip to the liquor store to become a billionaire,” Matheson said.