Power outages and wind damage will be possible

A high wind warning will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Meanwhile, coastal Cape May County, including everyone south of the canal, will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The combination of strong winds and the weight of the falling snow may bring power outages and downed tree limbs Sunday night into Tuesday. Winds will be strongest Monday into Monday night, when the low pressure will sit only 100-200 miles offshore.

Shore: Expect sustained winds around 15 mph Sunday. By Sunday night, sustained winds will increase into the 20s. On Monday, sustained winds increase to the 30s. With gusts in the 50s at times, wind damage and power outages will be most likely here. On Monday night into Tuesday, sustained winds will be in the 20s.

Mainland: Expect sustained winds around 10 mph Sunday. By Sunday night, winds will pick up to around 15 mph. On Monday, sustained winds will be in the 20s, with gusts in the 40s. Power outages and wind damage will not be ruled out. On Monday night, sustained winds will be around 15 mph, continuing until Tuesday.

Winds start out from the southeast Sunday. Then, they'll turn to the east-northeast Sunday night into Monday. Winds the

