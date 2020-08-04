NFL Combine Football

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, seen in February at the NFL scouting combine, says he will continue to be in contact with his players and staff while he is away from the NovaCare Complex.

Doug Pederson: 'I feel great' despite having tested positive for coronavirus: The Eagles announced Sunday night that coach Doug Pederson had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Isaias to bring damaging winds, dangerous rip currents Tuesday: Each tropical system has a different flare. Irene and Fay were about the rain. Sandy was, well, everything.

Pre-trial set for Atlantic City man charged in Pleasantville football game shooting: Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murdering Micah Tennant at the game, appeared virtually Monday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

Democrat leader demands GOP resignation over vote-by-mail comments: Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman called for a Board of Elections commissioner to resign after she posted comments on social media Suleiman called "fear-mongering" against vote-by-mail elections.

Dog beach

Tabitha Handelong, 25, of Ventnor, and her dog, Nora, a 3-month-old Australian Shepherd enjoy Dog Beach in Egg Harbor Township Thursday July 30, 2020. Cars parked along the side of the road on Ocean Drive visiting Dog Beach sign reads Effective Immediately Per Egg Harbor Twp, Ordinance Chapter 213-3 / 213-14 and Cape May County Resolution 414-20 Vehicles parked on Ocean Drive in the “NO PARKING” areas are subject to a summons with a Fine of $200 and vehicles being Towed at a minimum rate of $135 with additional STORAGE fees of $20 per day at the owner’s expense . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Higher fines and towing awaits those who park on Ocean Drive to visit Dog Beach in EHT: Many visitors to Dog Beach park on Ocean Drive, and it’s become a real congestion and safety problem, said Township Administrator Peter J. Miller.

