Doug Pederson: 'I feel great' despite having tested positive for coronavirus: The Eagles announced Sunday night that coach Doug Pederson had tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Isaias to bring damaging winds, dangerous rip currents Tuesday: Each tropical system has a different flare. Irene and Fay were about the rain. Sandy was, well, everything.
Pre-trial set for Atlantic City man charged in Pleasantville football game shooting: Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murdering Micah Tennant at the game, appeared virtually Monday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Democrat leader demands GOP resignation over vote-by-mail comments: Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman called for a Board of Elections commissioner to resign after she posted comments on social media Suleiman called "fear-mongering" against vote-by-mail elections.
Higher fines and towing awaits those who park on Ocean Drive to visit Dog Beach in EHT: Many visitors to Dog Beach park on Ocean Drive, and it’s become a real congestion and safety problem, said Township Administrator Peter J. Miller.
