 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portland, ME
0 Comments

Portland, ME

  • 0
9. Portland-South Portland, ME

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

  • Percentage of workers with a side hustle: 3.3%
  • Total workers with a side hustle: 6,734
  • Median total income for workers with a side hustle: $77,220
  • Median side hustle income: $5,900
  • Median total income for all workers: $50,000

The last of the big cities going north on the Interstate-95 corridor, Portland, Maine has seen 29.6 inches of snow fallen. That's a bit below their seasonable average of 35.1 inches. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News