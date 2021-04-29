Popular Cape May pizza spot closes as building owner seeks nearly $60K in back rent

There even seems to be confusion as to who the landlord is, as the Abdelsalams claim to have spoken with a "Mark Grassi," even referencing him on the GoFundMe site, yet Corrado says there is no "Mark Grassi."

According to Lisa Abdelsalam, the man she says is Grassi had shown up at the restaurant with police officers and taken money from the register, saying it was part of what was owed in back rent. She said there was little notice or due process until they received an “order for warrant of distraint,” a rarely used legal term that allows a commercial landlord to take property from a tenant to fulfill a debt. The GoFundMe narrative adds that this man has intimidated people at the pizza shop, coming once accompanied by a local police officer.

Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock said the officers were not from the Cape May Police Department. A court document indicates it was a deputy from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Abdelsalam provided a number for Mark Grassi. When contacted and asked about the pizzeria, the man who answered said, “No comment.” When asked to confirm that he owned the building, he hung up.

Frank Theaters, former owner of the Beach Theater property, including the line of shops where Louie’s Pizza sits, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Icona purchased the property from a bankruptcy sale.