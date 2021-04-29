Popular Cape May pizza spot closes as building owner seeks nearly $60K in back rent

CAPE MAY — Mohamed Abdelsalam has run Louie’s Pizza at 7 Gurney St. for 24 years. His wife, Lisa Abdelsalam, said they had a tough year as COVID-19 and a difficult winter decimated the business. She said they were ready for a new start as things warm up for 2021.
But the landlord has seized the equipment and taken money from the register at Louie's Pizza, she said. Crews removed the pizza ovens, the grill and other equipment from the property. Lisa Abdelsalam said they even took the sodas from the soda machine.
“Why would you do it now?” she asked. “People are vaccinated. They’re starting to come out. You’re hoping for a good summer. I still don’t get the end game.”
The dispute between the beloved pizza shop and its landlord has jeopardized the return of the business there as well as sparked a public battle spurred by a GoFundMe page set up by the Abdelsalams' daughter, Sophia.
The Abdelsalams contend the business now cannot function, removing any hope of paying the landlord. The pizzeria was behind in the rent, she said, but Lisa Abdelsalam maintained her husband had sought to work out a deal with the building owner, to no avail.
Frank Corrado, an attorney who represents the owner of the building, Icona Opportunity Partners, a large firm headed by Eustice Mita that owns several hotels in the area, said employees of the company have been in contact with Mohamed Abdelsalam, but have been told not to speak with the media..
Corrado confirmed that the restaurant equipment had been seized, and money taken from the register, but maintained that everything was done legally and with due process.
“Mr. Abdelsalam has refused to pay an adequate amount of rent,” he said. “My client is owed almost $60,000.”
It would normally be easier to file for an eviction, he said, but emergency measures suspending evictions put in place for the pandemic apply to commercial properties as well as residences.
Lisa Abdelsalam said her husband has tried to work out a deal that would allow Louie’s to remain. She claimed the owners did not want to talk about it, and said they were not even sure how much their monthly rent amounted to, because they had a lease with the former owner of the property.
Sophia Abdelsalam, daughter of Mohamed and Lisa, set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations alleging they were "heartlessly" thrown out by the new landlord.
Corrado said the story outlined on GoFundMe.com is “rife with inaccuracies” and said while Mohamed Abdelsalam has made offers for payment plans, “he never made an adequate offer.”
Sophia Abdelsalam said her father was preparing for the spring weather like any other year.
“Little did we know, two days later, our family pizza shop in Cape May NJ would be ruthlessly emptied out in a matter of hours..." the GoFundMe post reads. As of Monday, the page had raised just over $23,000, with a goal of $150,000.
There even seems to be confusion as to who the landlord is, as the Abdelsalams claim to have spoken with a "Mark Grassi," even referencing him on the GoFundMe site, yet Corrado says there is no "Mark Grassi."
According to Lisa Abdelsalam, the man she says is Grassi had shown up at the restaurant with police officers and taken money from the register, saying it was part of what was owed in back rent. She said there was little notice or due process until they received an “order for warrant of distraint,” a rarely used legal term that allows a commercial landlord to take property from a tenant to fulfill a debt. The GoFundMe narrative adds that this man has intimidated people at the pizza shop, coming once accompanied by a local police officer.
Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock said the officers were not from the Cape May Police Department. A court document indicates it was a deputy from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.
Lisa Abdelsalam provided a number for Mark Grassi. When contacted and asked about the pizzeria, the man who answered said, “No comment.” When asked to confirm that he owned the building, he hung up.
Frank Theaters, former owner of the Beach Theater property, including the line of shops where Louie’s Pizza sits, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Icona purchased the property from a bankruptcy sale.
The shop was already in operation for years when Abdelsalam bought it. In all, Lisa Abdelsalam estimates it was in operation about 40 years, long before the current building was constructed. When they bought the business, Lisa Abdelsalam said, it was a little shack with a miniature golf course.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, with music from the Exit Zero Jazz Fest audible from the Cape May Convention Hall across Beach Avenue, the pizza place was locked and empty but for a counter and a bright red soda machine. Neighboring businesses in the complex were open for the festival crowd.
Lisa and Mohamed Abdelsalam, who live in Colmar, Pennsylvania, plan to use the funds raised online to buy new equipment and open a new pizzeria, but not in Cape May. She said they don’t want to be anywhere near the place. She said she cried for days when the equipment was taken.
“I called the landlord. I said, ‘Where’s the paperwork? Where is the due process?’ He said, ‘I left it on the door,’” said Lisa Abdelsalam.
Corrado forwarded several court documents, including a notice of default filed in Superior Court in November 2020, alleging the Abdelsalams owed $55,619, and signed affidavits that Mohamed Abdelsalam was personally served a complaint from the landlord in August 2020.