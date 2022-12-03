 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poppy

Poppy

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website. View on PetFinder

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Expect winter to come early. The highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big time snow will be in the first weeks of the season, according to long range forecasting experts. However, expect winter all in all to be mild with plenty of snowless days.

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

