A small craft advisory will be in effect Wednesday on the ocean.

Wave heights will be four to seven feet Wednesday with a southwest wind. Between Thursday and Saturday, wave heights will be 7 to 13 feet, peaking Friday.

Gales are likely as well, coming out of the northeast Thursday and north to northwest Friday into Saturday.

While long wave periods can be good for boaters, the magnitude of the waves and strong winds will be a lot for small craft to handle. It'll be better on the bays, but the winds will still be elevated.