Poll shows close race between Van Drew and Kennedy, A.C. convention business hurting, and more

Van Drew, Kennedy going for every last vote: A Stockton University poll released Friday showed Kennedy and Van Drew in a dead heat, but it found that more Republicans than Democrats polled said they hadn’t yet voted.

Pandemic has exacerbated a local high school football problem: Not enough officials: The officials shortage, which is an issue across all high school sports, goes beyond just health concerns from the coronavirus. Issues such as age (most officials are in their 50s or 60s and retired) and mistreatment from fans and coaches also play a role.