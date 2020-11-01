 Skip to main content
Poll shows close race between Van Drew and Kennedy, A.C. convention business hurting, and more
Van Drew and Kennedy

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, left, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.

Van Drew, Kennedy going for every last vote: A Stockton University poll released Friday showed Kennedy and Van Drew in a dead heat, but it found that more Republicans than Democrats polled said they hadn’t yet voted.

Pandemic has exacerbated a local high school football problem: Not enough officials: The officials shortage, which is an issue across all high school sports, goes beyond just health concerns from the coronavirus. Issues such as age (most officials are in their 50s or 60s and retired) and mistreatment from fans and coaches also play a role.

Atlantic City casinos to Gov. Murphy: 'We need conventions': "We need meetings and conventions, and an increase to 50% (for indoor dining)," said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and regional president of Caesars Entertainment Inc. "We feel pretty passionate that we can do this, and we can do this well."

No. 7 St. Joseph pulls away from Cedar Creek in the second half: The Wildcats had struggled to score on offense in the first half. But Tylee Paige’s score late in the second quarter gave his team a 21-13 lead and a boost in morale.

Darius Slay quickly learned Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is bitter: “I think we considered all our teams rivals,” Slay said of his time with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. “But over here, it’s just they really didn’t like nothing about the Cowboys. Nothing. And that’s just funny. I’m like loving it.”

Darius Slay quickly learned Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is bitter

Philadelphia Eagles safety Jalen Mills, left, warms up with cornerback Darius Slay, right, during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

