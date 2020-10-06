Poll says Kennedy leads Van Drew, New Sixers coach introduced to the media and more

Democrat Any Kennedy holds a 5% to 6% advantage over incumbent Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew in the hotly contested second district of New Jersey race, according to a Monmouth University poll of 588 registered voters. Most experts are predicting a record high turnout for the Nov. 3 general election, which will be conducted mostly via vote-by-mail.

Most South Jersey beaches are in relatively good shape with nearly two months left before the hurricane season of 2020 ends Nov. 30, and the winter storm season waiting in the wings after that. Still, there remains work to be done. Once a novelty, beach replenishment projects have become almost mundane along the shore.