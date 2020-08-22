Mayor Anthony Fanucci talks about the City of Vineland's new state-of-the-art $20 million Police Headquarters. The new 66,000 square-foot facility, including a 13,000 square-foot basement for storage, will also accommodate police staff parking and support vehicles. Two stories tall and fully ADA accessible, the building includes a main lobby, records room, forensics, patrol, and detective offices, prisoner processing, administrative offices, training rooms, locker rooms, a gym, and a 911 call center. Oct.24, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
VINELAND — City Mayor Anthony Fanucci on Saturday announced his intention to run for re-election in the upcoming November election.
“After careful consideration and much discussion with family, friends, and supporters, I have decided to seek re-election,” Fanucci said in a news release. “I have been humbled and encouraged by the number of people urging me to run for another term. I am proud of what has been accomplished over the past four years working together with the members of City Council, and our business, civic and spiritual leaders. I am excited at the opportunity to build on this progress as we move forward.”
Fanucci served as City Council president for four years prior to becoming mayor in 2016.
Read the full statement below:
When I first ran for Mayor, I promised we were not going to wait for the phone to ring, and we haven’t. Together we have vigorously engaged with the community to find solutions to issues which have been ignored in the past, while breaking-down barriers that made it difficult for Vineland to aggressively move forward. We have developed regional partnerships and focused on ways to make ideas possible, rather than to find reasons to say they are not.
“We have marketed our assets to a national audience, which has brought recognition, new development to grow our tax base and jobs. We have instituted a multi-year budgeting process with detailed revenue estimates and expenditure projections across several fiscal years which has allowed us to rebuild our surplus and address long-delayed road projects and other infrastructure improvements. We have focused on environmental concerns by following sustainable practices, improving stormwater drainage systems, replacing and extending city water lines, planting trees, restoring greenery and creating rain gardens to reduce runoff. We have upgraded existing recreational facilities and added new ones; enhanced our public safety services with new facilities, equipment, and personnel; and mitigated blighted properties to keep our neighborhoods safe and vibrant in order to improve the quality of life for all Vineland residents.”
“The next four years will be critical to sustaining the progress we have made and to implementing the necessary long-term policies to secure a prosperous future for the city. I am extremely proud of my Council running mates, and the team we have built at city hall. I firmly believe that now, more than ever, continuity in leadership is critical for the city to weather the COVID-19 crisis and emerge stronger than ever.
“With that said, I am proud to again run with my current Team Fanucci Council members: David Acosta, Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, Ron Franceschini, Paul Spinelli and Albert Vargas. It is a pleasure to work with a council that is committed to a shared vision of how municipal operations can work better for everyone. Under the strong leadership of City Council President Paul Spinelli, they have helped to make city government more responsive, efficient, open, and fair, while providing solid stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
“In the coming weeks and months, the team and myself will be outlining our positions and vision for a second term in an open and constructive manner. We look forward to presenting these plans in more detail.”
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
